Report: Joel Embiid suffered sprained knee, out for Game 4 vs. Nets

By Apr 21, 2023, 9:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

While most of the focus on Joel Embiid‘s legs in Game 3 was on who he was kicking and where, he was also obviously in some pain as he tried to play through something that was bothering him.

That turned out to be a sprained knee and it will keep him out of Game 4, reports Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

With the 76ers up 3-0 in their first-round series against the Nets, this is a good time to make sure Embiid can get healthy before a likely second-round showdown with the Boston Celtics. Philadelphia should be able to win one of its next two games without Embiid — especially the way Tyrese Maxey played down the stretch of Game 3 — and advance.

Embiid played at an MVP level this season — he is the betting favorite to win the award —  averaging a league-leading 33 points per game.

Clippers’ list Kawhi Leonard as out for Game 4 with knee soreness

By Apr 21, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT
0 Comments

We’ve seen this movie before and it doesn’t end well for the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard has been listed as “out” for Game 4 against the Suns on Saturday in the team’s initial injury report. Leonard missed Game 3 on Thursday night due to a sore knee and the 41-hour turnaround between games (Game 4 tips off at 3:30 Eastern on Saturday) did not give him time to get right.

The Clippers gave an incredible effort in that game — Norman Powell scored 42, Russell Westbrook had 30 points and 12 boards, and the team’s energy was high — but without Leonard or Paul George (also a sprained knee) Los Angeles didn’t have the answers to beat Phoenix.

With the Clippers down 2-1 in the series, dropping a second game at home Saturday would all but end their chances of advancing out of the first round.

While the Clippers’ offense found a way to hang with the Suns on Thursday, it took Tyronne Lue going to a five-guard lineup — Terance Mann was the tallest player on the court at 6’5″ — and that lineup could not get stops against 6’11” Kevin Durant and All-Star Devin Booker (45 points) and the Clippers lost a shootout. It’s tough to imagine a different outcome in Game 4 without Leonard in the lineup.

This is the third straight season injuries have undone the Clippers in the playoffs, and with both Leonard and George extension eligible this summer, the Clippers are in a position where some hard choices could hit them this summer.

Report: NBA will take no further action on Embiid, Harden, both available for Game 4

By Apr 21, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Philadelphia 76ers will be at full strength for Game 4 against the Nets on Saturday.

No further action will be taken by the NBA league office on Joel Embiid or James Harden for their actions in Game 3 of the series against Brooklyn, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There was some speculation Embiid could face more punishment after he was given a Flagrant 1 foul for an attempt to kick the Nets’ Nic Claxton in the cajones, a punishment generally seen as light considering the action.

Warriors fans are looking at that, thinking about what happened to Draymond Green in the 2016 Finals (suspended following a kick to LeBron James‘ groin, although that was due to the accumulation of flagrants) and just this week when Green was suspended for stepping on Domantas Sabonis.

 

It was unlikely James Harden was going to face further punishment for his late third quarter ejection in Game 3. That ejection was seen outside Brooklyn as an overreaction to this play.

A fully available 76ers team is bad news for the Nets, who trail in the series 0-3 and face elimination with another loss.

Harden calls his ejection ‘unacceptable,’ he is far from only one confused by referee choices

By Apr 21, 2023, 1:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

There is one thing everyone in Philadelphia and Brooklyn can agree on: Nobody is sure what logic Tony Brother’s officiating crew was using in ejecting players from Thursday night’s Game 3 in Brooklyn.

James Harden was ejected late in the third quarter of Game 3 when his off-hand push caught Royce O’Neal in the groin.

Harden was livid postgame, here is his quote, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“Unacceptable flagrant 2. First time I’ve been ejected. I’m not labeled as a dirty player and I didn’t hit him in a private area. Somebody is draped on you like that defensively, that’s a natural basketball reaction. I didn’t hit him hard enough for him to fall down like that. But for a flagrant 2,

Honestly, I didn’t think it was a foul on me. But that’s unacceptable. It can’t happen.”

Crew chief Brother explained the Harden ejection this way: “Based on the point of contact directly to the groin, it rose to the level of excessive and ejection.”

Making direct contact with the testicles appears to be at the heart of Brother’s logic, both for why Harden was ejected for contact that seemed an incidental part of pushing a defender off him, and also why Joel Embiid was not ejected in the first quarter for a blatant attempt to try and kick Claxton in the groin.

Brother’s explanation: “The contact was deemed unnecessary and based on the point of contact to the leg, it didn’t rise to the level of excessive.”

Put another way, Embiid missed his target, so he was not ejected. Which defies logic — Embiid’s intent was clear (even if he said after the game he didn’t remember the play), why is he let off the hook because his aim is poor? Nets coach Jacque Vaughn didn’t understand either.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career before. For a guy to intentionally kick someone in an area that none of us want to be kicked at or towards, for him to continue to play, I’ve never seen that before in a game and a guy continues to play. Intentional.”

Nic Claxton rightfully picked up a technical for stepping over Embiid, leading to the kick. However, Claxton got a quick-trigger second technical and ejection in the fourth quarter — the referees need to swallow their whistles here, we want emotion in the game, we want to see that passion.

Claxton wasn’t happy about it but said he should not have put himself in that position. Here’s Claxton’s quote, via Brian Lewis of The New York Post.

“Yeah, when I watched it, it was a little excessive. I got to keep my emotions in check,” Claxton said after the game. “They need me out there. So that’s part of my growth, just keeping my emotions like that when I’m playing well and my emotions are really high. I got to look myself in the mirror and just be smarter in those situations.”

Claxton’s response might have been the most mature when compared to Embiid, Harden and Brothers.

Thanks to Tyrese Maxey taking over late, the 76ers won the Game and are now up 3-0 in the series, with Game 4 on Saturday.

Nick Nurse fired as Raptors coach after team misses playoffs

By Apr 21, 2023, 12:06 PM EDT
Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
0 Comments

After a disappointing season where a talented Raptors roster never clicked and then couldn’t climb out of the play-in, Toronto has fired Nick Nurse, the coach that led them to their only title, the team announced Friday.

This was not a surprise, even Nurse said he needed to re-evaluate his situation after this season.

“The decision to make a change like this is never arrived at easily or taken lightly, especially when it comes to a person who has been an integral part of this franchise’s most historic accomplishments, and who has been a steady leader through some of our team’s most challenging times. As we reflect on Nick’s many successes, we thank him and his family, and wish them the best in future,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a statement.

“This is an opportunity for us to reset, to refocus, to put into place the personnel and the players who will help us reach our goal of winning our next championship.”

Nurse had been an assistant with Dwane Casey in Toronto since 2013 and took over as head coach five years later, leading the Raptors to their 2019 championship with Kawhi Leonard. Along the way, Nurse developed a reputation as one of the more creative, out-of-the-box thinkers in the game.

There is more than enough blame to go around for what went wrong in Toronto this season, but Ujiri and the front office have to take their share as well (something he hints at in his statement). While there is All-NBA level talent in a player such as Pascal Siakam, there is not enough shooting and it took until the trade deadline to get a true center on the roster (Jakob Poeltl) who could anchor the team on both ends.

There are tough decisions to make this summer with Fred VanVleet, Poeltl and Gary Trent being free agents and Siakam being extension eligible.

It didn’t take long before former Celtics coach Ime Udoka was linked to the job, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN suggesting Udoka is a “serious candidate” for the job. Udoka has ties to Ujiri but was suspended by the Celtics after taking them to the NBA Finals a season ago due to multiple violations of team rules, including an improper relationship with a team staff member.

The Houston Rockets will target Nurse for their open head coaching job, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT.

