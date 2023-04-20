Grizzlies pick up pace with Morant out, run past Lakers to even series

By Apr 20, 2023, 2:53 AM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Without its star player, the Memphis Grizzlies played fast, with energy and a hint of desperation. Tyus Jones reminded everyone why he might be the best backup point guard in the NBA, and Memphis got an unexpected boost from Xavier Tillman Sr. and his career-high 22 points plus pulled down 13 rebounds.

The story is different for the Lakers. If Anthony Davis isn’t playing at an elite level — say, shooting 4-of-14 as he did Wednesday night — the Lakers don’t have a good fallback. This stat from The Athletic’s Jovan Buha sums things up:

Through two games:
Lakers with Davis on the court (75 minutes): +23
Lakers with Davis off the court (21 minutes): -17

Wednesday night Memphis pushed the pace in the first half, built a lead and held it through the second half to win 103-93 and even the series 1-1.

Game 3 is Saturday in Los Angeles. Ja Morant's status for that game is unknown, he is recovering from a "sore hand."

Of course, what everyone will be talking about is Dillon Brooks calling LeBron “old.”

LeBron doesn’t play old, but he does play slowly. The Grizzlies tried to exploit that and pushing the pace was key to them getting up by 20 at one point.

Grizzlies pushed the pace — even without the otherworldly athleticism of Morant, Memphis is younger and bouncier than the Lakers. When the Lakers were able to slow the game down in the second half they climbed back and got close, but they could never fully close the gap.

LeBron led the Lakers with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Rui Hachimora added 20, but D'Angelo Russell struggled with the Grizzlies’ pressure and shot 2-of-11.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 18 points for the Grizzlies, while Desmond Bane added 17.

Associated PressApr 20, 2023, 3:29 AM EDT
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray never had this type of performance with such an ear-splitting soundtrack to go with it.

Murray scored 40 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 13 of his 16 in the fourth quarter, powering the Denver Nuggets past the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-113 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the NBA playoff series.

Murray hadn’t ever produced even a 30-point playoff game at Ball Arena – his two 50-point postseason performances came in the NBA bubble in Florida in 2020.

“It’s nice,” Murray said. “It’s nice having a crowd. They got me going. That fires us up and gives us a lot of life even when we’re not playing our best.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone called it a “passionate, heartfelt performance,” and he gave Murray a big hug when he brought him out in the closing seconds and implored the crowd to show its appreciation.

“I knew they would anyway, our fans are great,” Malone said. “But just to reward him and acknowledge the effort he just gave forth. He left a piece of him out there tonight.”

Nikola Jokic added 27 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the Nuggets, who blew an early 21-point lead and trailed 89-87 heading into the fourth quarter.

Anthony Edwards had 41 points for the Wolves, who shot a sizzling 81% in the third quarter to erase a 64-59 halftime deficit.

“They were the aggressors in that moment,” Jokic said. “I think in that situation we just need to relax and play the right way.”

Minnesota had shot just 39% in the first half, just slightly better than it did in a 29-point loss in the series opener Sunday night.

“We knew at some point we’d see the aggressive, attacking Timberwolves,” Malone said. “In that third quarter we saw it and they played great and we didn’t defend in the third quarter, but I was proud of how we responded in that fourth quarter.”

The series shifts to Minneapolis for Game 3 on Friday night.

The Nuggets’ recovery began in the fourth quarter with Porter scoring eight straight points – on a four-point play, a reverse layup and two free throws – but the Nuggets couldn’t shake the energized Wolves, who clawed back and went ahead 99-98 on an Edwards’ jumper.

Porter replied with a 3-pointer that restored Denver’s lead for good.

“We can’t wait until we go down 20 or 15 in the first half and try to figure out how to get back into the game,” Edwards said. “If we found something tonight, we’ve got to stick with it first quarter.”

Rudy Gobert scored 19 points but was whistled for a technical foul while arguing his fifth foul, a shove in Jokic’s back. It was teammate Kyle Anderson – whom Gobert punched in the Timberwolves’ final regular-season game – who calmed down Gobert.

Murray led the counterpunch to Minnesota’s big third-quarter run, something he couldn’t do the last two postseasons as he recovered from a torn left ACL.

“That was tough,” Murray said, “just sitting down watching.”

And only dreaming of nights like this.

Bucks rain 25 3-pointers on Heat, win despite Antetokounmpo sitting out

Associated PressApr 20, 2023, 12:04 AM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 24 and the hot-shooting Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence while trouncing the Miami Heat 138-122 on Wednesday night, tying their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

The Bucks went 25-of-49 on 3-point attempts to tie the NBA record for 3-point baskets in a postseason game. Pat Connaughton, who didn’t even play in Game 1, added a playoff career-high 22 points while going 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Antetokounmpo remained out for Milwaukee after leaving the Bucks’ 130-117 Game 1 loss early in the second quarter with a bruised lower back. The two-time MVP suffered the injury on a hard fall after getting fouled late in the first period during a drive to the basket.

“We’ll continue to monitor him and expect for him to improve and still continue to be optimistic that soon he’ll be ready to play,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game.

The Bucks also were missing guard Wesley Matthews, who had strained his right calf in Game 1. The Heat didn’t have Tyler Herro, who broke his right hand in Game 1 and likely won’t return this season unless Miami reaches the NBA Finals.

For at least one night, the Bucks didn’t miss Antetokounmpo at all as they capitalized on a dramatic turnaround in 3-point shooting. In Game 1, the Bucks went 11 of 45 on 3-point attempts while the Heat were 15 of 25. This time, the Bucks made more than half their 3-point shots in a record-tying performance.

Joe Ingles scored 17 points for the Bucks and was 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. Khris Middleton and Grayson Allen added 16 points apiece. Bobby Portis had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points for the Heat, who host Game 3 on Saturday.

The Bucks initially thrived by relying on the same formula they used the last time they played a home postseason game without Antetokounmpo. They gave the ball to Lopez early and often.

Lopez, who scored just 10 points in Game 1, had 14 by the end of the first quarter Wednesday. During Milwaukee’s 2021 title run, Lopez had scored a playoff career-high 34 points to help the Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 in Game 5 of the East finals while Antetokounmpo was out with a hyperextended left knee.

The success of Lopez inside opened things up for everyone on the perimeter.

Connaughton sank a 3-pointer that capped an 11-0 run to put Milwaukee ahead 62-41 with 5:29 left in the second quarter. Butler ended that spurt by making two free throws, but the Bucks scored the next 13 points – including seven from Ingles – to grab a 32-point lead.

The Bucks led by as many as 36 in the third quarter. The Heat outscored the Bucks 37-20 in the fourth quarter to make the final score somewhat respectable.

Wizards fire GM Tommy Sheppard after missing playoffs again

By Apr 19, 2023, 9:34 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 08: Wizards President and General Manager
Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images
For consecutive years, the Washington Wizards had 35-win seasons that left them out of the playoffs. That despite big moves off the court — re-signing Bradley Beal, trading for Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.

That was enough to get GM Tommy Sheppard fired.

“Failure to make the playoffs the last two seasons was very disappointing to our organization and our fans,” Wizards’ owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement announcing the firing. “A search for new leadership will begin immediately for an executive from outside the organization.”

This is not expected to impact the job security of coach Wes Unseld Jr., at least in the short term.

Sheppard had been with the Wizards for more than 20 years in different capacities, including as the right hand to former GM Ernie Grunfeld. When Grunfeld was fired in 2019, Sheppard was given the interim tag and eventually kept the job.

Sheppard made a variety of big moves, such as trading John Wall for Russell Westbrook (then later trading Westbrook to the Lakers in a trade that brought back Kuzma). Sheppard also traded for Porzingis, then this summer gave Beal a max five-year, $251 million extension that included a player option on the final year and a no-trade clause (handing Beal a lot of control over any potential trade, should he ask out). Outside of acquiring Kuzma, none of those moves has worked out as hoped.

In his end-of-season press conference, Sheppard talked about the priority of re-signing Kuzma, talked about a contract extension with Porzingis, and sounded more like a guy looking to make tweaks to a roster than bold changes.

Two names to watch in the search for a new GM (according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic): Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri (who Leonsis has had an interest in before) and Timberwolves president and Baltimore native Tim Connelly. Both men currently have jobs they may not want to leave, and to pry them away may take more money and promises of control than Leonsis is willing to give up. But it’s a place to start.

Kings’ Mike Brown voted unanimous NBA Coach of the Year

By Apr 19, 2023, 8:50 PM EDT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Sacramento Kings
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
For more than a decade, every coach that walked in the door of the Sacramento Kings’ office talked about changing the team culture and breaking the playoff drought — an absence from the playoffs that stretched out for 16 years.

Mike Brown not only talked the talk, he walked the walk — the Kings are back in the playoffs (and doing quite well, thank you very much).

That earned Brown a unanimous Coach of the Year selection — he got all 100 first-place votes (from a panel of media members).

Mark Daigneault of the Thunder came in second, and Joe Mazzulla of the Celtics third. Here is a breakdown of the voting (for the record, my official ballot had Brown, Daigneault then the Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau third).

Brown has the reputation of a defense-first coach but his team had the best offense in the NBA this season (while they struggled on the defensive end during the regular season, they have looked sharp on that end in two games against the Warriors this postseason).

Brown also was voted Coach of the Year by his peers. This is also his second COY award, he won it back in 2009 coaching a 66-win Cleveland Cavaliers team (which had MVP LeBron James playing for them).

Brown is the second postseason award to go to the Kings, De'Aaron Fox won the inaugural NBA Clutch Player of the Year award.

