Celtics’ Malcom Brogdon wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

By Apr 20, 2023, 8:33 PM EDT
Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
In a season where there was no dominant player coming off the bench, Malcolm Brogdon was a steady force for the Boston Celtics, someone they could count on nightly.

That was enough to earn him the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, the league announced on Thursday.

“From day one, Malcolm has eagerly embraced his role as a game changer off the bench,” Celtics’ president Brad Stevens told NBC Sports Boston. “His emphasis on winning has been reflected daily in his work, his play, and his selflessness. Malcolm winning the award named after John Havlicek, an all-time Celtic, could not be more appropriate.”

Brogdon averaged 14.9 points a night shooting 44.4% from 3, while pitching in 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game. He had more drives this season than Jayson Tatum, he had the ball in his hands to create with the second unit but could work off the ball as well, hitting 44.2% on catch-and-shoot 3s. Last season the Celtics struggled when Tatum or Jaylen Brown were not on the court, this season Brogdon helped fix that.

Brogdon garnered 60 of the 100 first-place votes, but he did not beat out the Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley by that much, with Quickley grabbing 34 first-place votes and coming within 100 total points of Brogdon. Quickley had a legitimate case for the award as he drove winning for the Knicks and his role increased over the course of the season. The Bucks’ Bobby Portis was third. Here is the voting breakdown:

Brogdon and the Celtics are up 2-0 on the Hawks in the first round.

Watch Harden get ejected, Claxton get ejected, Embiid pick up Flagrant 1 in spicy Game 3

By Apr 20, 2023, 10:08 PM EDT
Things got intense in Brooklyn Thursday night — and Tony Brothers made sure his officiating crew was right in the middle of it. For better or for worse.

James Harden was ejected late in the third quarter of Game 3 when his off-hand push caught Royce O’Neal in the… private parts.

Sixers players and coaches could not believe that was worthy of an ejection. Joel Embiid‘s reaction from the bench sums the mood up.

Embiid was fortunate he was not ejected in the first quarter, when two-and-a-half minutes into the game Nic Claxton made a deliberate move to step over Embiid after a dunk and the 76ers’ MVP kicked Claxton in the… well, where Harden hit O’Neal.

Embiid was fortunate only to get a Flagrant 1 for that, partly because Claxton taunted him by stepping over him.

Claxton got a technical for that taunt, which came back to haunt him in the fourth when he picked up a second technical for flexing on Embiid, which got Claxton ejected.

That is an incredibly soft second technical and ejection, especially for an intense and emotional game where the outcome was still in doubt.

Where are the referees in Brooklyn drawing the lines? That flex earns a second technical and ejection but he got kicked in the family jewels by Embiid, who remains in the game. And was Harden’s move worthy of an ejection, or was that more a Flagrant 1 move? It’s hard to see the consistency.

Philadelphia closed the game on an 11-1 run to come back and get the 102-97 win to go up 3-0 in the series. Tyrese Maxey scored 25 in the win.

However, we know what the postgame topic of discussion will be — Tony Brother’s crew has put themselves in the middle of this game and impacted the outcome.

Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers’ Game 3 vs. Suns with knee sprain

By Apr 20, 2023, 4:58 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard has been the best on the court through the opening two games of the Clippers’ first-round series against the Suns. Which makes this a punch to the gut for Clippers fans and an all-too-familiar feeling.

Already without Paul George, the Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard for Game 3 due to a sprained right knee, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. It was a surprise announcement, but he aggravated his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Clippers host the Suns for Game 4 Saturday at 12:30 p.m., just 41 hours after the tip-off of Game 3. Leonard’s status for Game 4 is unknown, he is essentially day-to-day.

The Clippers have extensive experience playing without both Leonard and George but the results have not been pretty: They have a -8.1 net rating in non-garbage time in those minutes (stats via Cleaning the Glass). No five-man lineup of players currently on the roster has played more than 100 minutes together without Leonard and George.

Leonard’s sprain isn’t related to his 2021 ACL tear of that same knee, Wojnarowski reports. So if you’re desperately looking for a silver lining, there you go.

As for a Game 3 strategy now, expect the Clippers to put the ball in Russell Westbrook‘s hands, launch a lot of 3-pointers and hope they can shoot their way to a win.

The Clippers and Suns are tied 1-1 heading into Game 3. The winner of Game 3 of a series tied 1-1 goes on to win that series 72.8% of the time.

Warriors surprised, ‘livid’ over Draymond Green one game suspension

By Apr 20, 2023, 1:20 PM EDT
Nothing Golden State says will change the fact it will step on its home court tonight desperate for a win in a series where the Warriors trail 0-2, and need to find a way to stop the best offense in the NBA this season while missing their best defender.

But they are pissed about it.

Draymond Green was suspended for Game 3 after stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis — and the Warriors think it was unfair. This is what level-headed Steve Kerr said on the record:

“I was extremely surprised. And then, immediately into, ‘All right, what’s next? How do we win the game?'”

Off the record, people around the Warriors are pissed off about the decision, seeing it as a step too far. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski used the word “livid” to describe their reaction on “Get Up.”

“Consider the Warriors, in one word, livid. They certainly didn’t agree with the one-game suspension, I think they were surprised at it. No question about that — they certainly went through this in the Finals with Cleveland, losing Draymond Green for a game in 2016. But they’re gonna have to live with it. There’s really nowhere to go with an appeal in these situations … I think there were a lot of people who believed, perhaps, that the ruling on the court was going to stand”

ESPN’s Zach Lowe put it this way on his podcast: “The Warriors were shocked and caught off guard last night. There is some anger within the organization toward the league. There’s a sense in the organization that Sabonis is shoving people on offensive rebounds and playing with his elbows out and using the ball as a weapon on offense. ‘So of course someone eventually retaliated.’ You can give that any validity you want.”

The Warriors believed some of the other factors around Green’s action — the fact Domantas Sabonis instigated it by grabbing Green’s leg, or that Green missed more than seven minutes in a close game that ended in a Warriors’ loss — would lead to a fine for Green but not a suspension. However, NBA VP Joe Dumars said that Green’s history led to the suspension.

This is the price for how Green wants to dance along the edge of what is acceptable. I have said I didn’t think this warranted a suspension, considering the price Green paid with the Game 2 ejection, but when you put yourself in a position for the league to make the call, you’re not always going to like all the results. This still comes back to Green, his actions (past and present), and it didn’t help to have him running around the court playing WWE heel and hyping up the crowd — in front of Adam Silver — while the play was under review. The lack of remorse does not help Green’s cause.

Some hard decisions are coming up about the Warriors this offseason (starting with if Bob Myers will be back as GM, he is without a contract). The Warriors chose to extend the contracts of Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole (who has struggled in the postseason) last summer and not Green, who has a $27.6 million player option for next season. Can the sides work out a deal under a new NBA CBA that comes down hard teams over the second apron above the tax line (like the Warriors)? One thing that is clear through the first two games of the postseason is how much Green still means to this roster. Can they afford to let him go?

The Warriors will get a glimpse of life without Green in games that matter on Wednesday.

Fan in Orlando sues Wizards’ Beal over postgame confrontation in arena

By Apr 20, 2023, 10:37 AM EDT
Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
On March 21, Bradley Beal exited the court after a Wizards loss and a rough night for him — 16 points on 4-of-15 shooting — when a man allegedly yelled at him, “You made me lose $1,300, you f***.” Beal turned and walked toward a friend of the man who allegedly made the comment and, according to a police report, swung his right hand toward the man hitting the left side of his head and knocking his hat off. Police found cause to charge Beal with simple battery and referred the case to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Now that man is suing Bradley Beal.

Kyler Briffa filed a lawsuit this week in Orange County, Florida, seeing damages in excess of $50,000 from Beal. The attorneys for the plaintiff, Sherris Legal, described the incident this way in a release sent to NBC Sports.

“Plaintiff was stunned [after his hat was knocked off], and immediately and repeatedly told Beal that he did not make the comment. Not only did Beal ignore Plaintiff’s claims of innocence, but he also ignored the fact that Plaintiff’s friend took responsibility for the comment and apologized. Beal continued to bully Plaintiff by threatening, intimidating and humiliating him, without regard to the surrounding fans, which comprised of children, their parents and elderly adults.

With his hands firmly on the barrier directly in front of and mere inches from Plaintiff and his friend, Beal taunted them with comments such as, “When I hear disrespect I’m going to press it. Do you think this is a joke, do you think this is a joke, do you think this is a joke, I’m talking to you and you… do you think this is a joke? What are we doing when I press you about it? What are we doing? What are we doing?”

Briffa claims in the lawsuit that he “suffered emotional distress, mental anguish, fear and humiliation, pain and suffering and loss of capacity of enjoyment of life.”

Neither Beal nor the Wizards have commented on the lawsuit.

As someone who spent a couple of years as a court reporter early in his journalism career, let me say the number of cases like this — looking for some cash, maybe out of a settlement out of an incident — would stun people. The deeper the pockets, the more likely it feels as if a lawsuit is coming.

