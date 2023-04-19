Wizards fire GM Tommy Sheppard after missing playoffs again

By Apr 19, 2023, 9:34 PM EDT
For consecutive years, the Washington Wizards had 35-win seasons that left them out of the playoffs. That despite big moves off the court — re-signing Bradley Beal, trading for Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.

That was enough to get GM Tommy Sheppard fired.

“Failure to make the playoffs the last two seasons was very disappointing to our organization and our fans,” Wizards’ owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement announcing the firing. “A search for new leadership will begin immediately for an executive from outside the organization.”

This is not expected to impact the job security of coach Wes Unseld Jr., at least in the short term.

Sheppard had been with the Wizards for more than 20 years in different capacities, including as the right hand to former GM Ernie Grunfeld. When Grunfeld was fired in 2019, Sheppard was given the interim tag and eventually kept the job.

Sheppard made a variety of big moves, such as trading John Wall for Russell Westbrook (then later trading Westbrook to the Lakers in a trade that brought back Kuzma). Sheppard also traded for Porzingis, then this summer gave Beal a max five-year, $251 million extension that included a player option on the final year and a no-trade clause (handing Beal a lot of control over any potential trade, should he ask out). Outside of acquiring Kuzma, none of those moves has worked out as hoped.

In his end-of-season press conference, Sheppard talked about the priority of re-signing Kuzma, talked about a contract extension with Porzingis, and sounded more like a guy looking to make tweaks to a roster than bold changes.

Two names to watch in the search for a new GM (according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic): Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri (who Leonsis has had an interest in before) and Timberwolves president and Baltimore native Tim Connelly. Both men currently have jobs they may not want to leave, and to pry them away may take more money and promises of control than Leonsis is willing to give up. But it’s a place to start.

Kings’ Mike Brown voted unanimous NBA Coach of the Year

By Apr 19, 2023, 8:50 PM EDT
For more than a decade, every coach that walked in the door of the Sacramento Kings’ office talked about changing the team culture and breaking the playoff drought — an absence from the playoffs that stretched out for 16 years.

Mike Brown not only talked the talk, he walked the walk — the Kings are back in the playoffs (and doing quite well, thank you very much).

That earned Brown a unanimous Coach of the Year selection — he got all 100 first-place votes (from a panel of media members).

Mark Daigneault of the Thunder came in second, and Joe Mazzulla of the Celtics third. Here is a breakdown of the voting (for the record, my official ballot had Brown, Daigneault then the Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau third).

Brown has the reputation of a defense-first coach but his team had the best offense in the NBA this season (while they struggled on the defensive end during the regular season, they have looked sharp on that end in two games against the Warriors this postseason).

Brown also was voted Coach of the Year by his peers. This is also his second COY award, he won it back in 2009 coaching a 66-win Cleveland Cavaliers team (which had MVP LeBron James playing for them).

Brown is the second postseason award to go to the Kings, De'Aaron Fox won the inaugural NBA Clutch Player of the Year award.

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out for Game 2 vs. Heat with back injury

By Apr 19, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT
Already down 1-0 to a dangerous Heat team, there was optimism around the Milwaukee Bucks that Giannis Antetokounmpo would rebound from his back injury and be able to play in Game 2.

That is not happening. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer announced pregame that Antetokounmpo is out for Game 2 Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo injured his back on a fall in the first quarter Sunday when Kevin Love slid under him to try and take a charge.

Antetokounmpo tried to play through the back injury but ultimately had to leave the game. The Bucks went on to drop the opener at home.

The Miami Heat will be without Tyler Herro, who fractured his hand in Game 1 and underwent surgery this week.

Antetokounmpo put up MVP-like numbers this season averaging 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds a game, and the Bucks were 7.8 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this season. When Antetokounmpo was out, the Bucks basically played teams to a standstill (-0.4 net rating).

Look for a huge Jrue Holiday game, he has often stepped up on nights Antetokounmpo has been out this season. The Bucks’ defense, which was one of the best in the league but gave up 130 to the Heat in Game 1, must also be better.

Milwaukee needs to find a way to win, going down 0-2 heading to Miami would be dangerous territory for the No. 1 seed.

Ja Morant out with wrist injury for critical Game 2 vs. Lakers

By Apr 19, 2023, 7:37 PM EDT
The Memphis Grizzlies, already down 0-1 to the Lakers, will have to find a way to win without their best player Wednesday night.

Morant is officially out for Game 2 with what the team is calling right hand soreness, the Grizzlies announced.

Morant re-injured his hand and wrist in Game 1 during an awkward fall on a drive after Anthony Davis attempted to draw a charge (he had initially been inured it in the second to last game of the season).

Morant said after Game 1, “I’m in a good bit of pain,” but the good news is there are no fractures. He did some shooting and dribbling with his hand on the most recent off day sparking hope he could play, but that proved not to be the case.

Morant averaged 26.2 points and 8.1 assists a game this season, and is critical to the Grizzlies’ shot creation — they were 6.5 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this season.

They will have to find a way to be that good without him on Wednesday or they will be down 0-2 heading to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday.

Different jerseys, neutral site finals, Silver lays out how NBA in-season tournament will be distinct

By Apr 19, 2023, 1:10 PM EDT
We’re going to know the games are different. We’re going to know the games have a special weight and significance.

Whether fans will care about the NBA’s in-season tournament is another question entirely, but Adam Silver says we know it will be coming as part of the new CBA about to be approved by the owners and players. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who has championed this tournament, spoke about it Tuesday at the Sports Business Journal’s World Congress of Sports conference.

Silver compared it to the success of the Play-In Tournament and said the goal is “to create new games of consequences during the regular season.”

Silver made other comments on the tournament, via Mike Vorkunov and Richard Deitsch at The Athletic.

“The players will be wearing different uniforms,” Silver said. “Maybe the court will look different. You’ll know that it’s not just a regular-season game.”

“Taking a page from European soccer where they play for multiple cups throughout the season,” he said. “We think taking nothing away from the Larry O’Brien trophy, and the ultimate goal of winning a championship, that you can create another competition within the season that becomes meaningful. And there’s a recognition that new traditions are not built overnight.”

While all the details are not official, the group play stage of the tournament — however that is ultimately defined — will take place in November with the games counting as regular season games (even if the uniforms and court are different). Eight teams will advance to a knockout, single-elimination phase, with the final four teams playing their games at a neutral site (the smart bet here is Las Vegas).

Players on the tournament’s winning team will get $500,000 each, players on the runner-up will get $200,000, players on the two teams that lose in the semi-finals will earn $100,000, and players on the four teams that lose in the quarter-finals will be given an extra $50,000.

Silver and the tournament’s backers hope the extra meaning for the games will pique interest during what is traditionally a relatively quiet part of the NBA calendar (when the NBA is competing head-to-head with the NFL and college football domestically). While NBA fans understand the idea of the soccer-style in-season tournament, whether they will care about it — whether the players will care about it — remains to be seen.

But we’re going to find out in the next couple of years.

