Ja Morant out with wrist injury for critical Game 2 vs. Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies, already down 0-1 to the Lakers, will have to find a way to win without their best player Wednesday night.

Morant is officially out for Game 2 with what the team is calling right hand soreness, the Grizzlies announced.

Morant re-injured his hand and wrist in Game 1 during an awkward fall on a drive after Anthony Davis attempted to draw a charge (he had initially been inured it in the second to last game of the season).

Here are additional angles of Ja Morant’s injury as he comes down awkwardly on his right hand Morant had already been dealing with a hand injury suffered on April 7 vs. the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/vTcJwWmunj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Morant said after Game 1, “I’m in a good bit of pain,” but the good news is there are no fractures. He did some shooting and dribbling with his hand on the most recent off day sparking hope he could play, but that proved not to be the case.

Morant averaged 26.2 points and 8.1 assists a game this season, and is critical to the Grizzlies’ shot creation — they were 6.5 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this season.

They will have to find a way to be that good without him on Wednesday or they will be down 0-2 heading to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday.