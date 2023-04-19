Different jerseys, neutral site finals, Silver lays out how NBA in-season tournament will be distinct

By Apr 19, 2023, 1:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

We’re going to know the games are different. We’re going to know the games have a special weight and significance.

Whether fans will care about the NBA’s in-season tournament is another question entirely, but Adam Silver says we know it will be coming as part of the new CBA about to be approved by the owners and players. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who has championed this tournament, spoke about it Tuesday at the Sports Business Journal’s World Congress of Sports conference.

Silver compared it to the success of the Play-In Tournament and said the goal is “to create new games of consequences during the regular season.”

Silver made other comments on the tournament, via Mike Vorkunov and Richard Deitsch at The Athletic.

“The players will be wearing different uniforms,” Silver said. “Maybe the court will look different. You’ll know that it’s not just a regular-season game.”

“Taking a page from European soccer where they play for multiple cups throughout the season,” he said. “We think taking nothing away from the Larry O’Brien trophy, and the ultimate goal of winning a championship, that you can create another competition within the season that becomes meaningful. And there’s a recognition that new traditions are not built overnight.”

While all the details are not official, the group play stage of the tournament — however that is ultimately defined — will take place in November with the games counting as regular season games (even if the uniforms and court are different). Eight teams will advance to a knockout, single-elimination phase, with the final four teams playing their games at a neutral site (the smart bet here is Las Vegas).

Players on the tournament’s winning team will get $500,000 each, players on the runner-up will get $200,000, players on the two teams that lose in the semi-finals will earn $100,000, and players on the four teams that lose in the quarter-finals will be given an extra $50,000.

Silver and the tournament’s backers hope the extra meaning for the games will pique interest during what is traditionally a relatively quiet part of the NBA calendar (when the NBA is competing head-to-head with the NFL and college football domestically). While NBA fans understand the idea of the soccer-style in-season tournament, whether they will care about it — whether the players will care about it — remains to be seen.

But we’re going to find out in the next couple of years.

Check out the latest on the Warriors

NBA VP Dumars on Green suspension: ‘Excessive and over-the-top actions…...
NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Two
Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 after stepping on Sabonis

NBA VP Dumars on Green suspension: ‘Excessive and over-the-top actions… a repeat offender’

By Apr 19, 2023, 11:19 AM EDT
0 Comments

Adam Silver’s NBA has been slow to suspend players who were ejected but missed a significant portion of a game because of it, or in a case where another player’s actions instigated the issue.

Draymond Green did not get that benefit of the doubt, he was suspended for a critical Game 3 against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night in a series where the Warriors are down 0-2. Green earned that suspension for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Why was Green suspended and not just fined? NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operation Joe Dumars — the man with the hammer on suspension — said it was a difficult decision, but that Green’s history of other offenses led to the move.

“This was not some snap-of-the-finger decision to do this,” Dumars told the Associated Press. “There was much discussion, and back and forth, looking at the play itself over and over. And then ultimately we came to the decision that the act itself, and repeat offenses, actually did warrant a suspension.”

Dumars also explained the decision to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“Here’s what it came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender. That’s what separates this where you end up with a suspension.”

Green is a repeat offender, he has 17 ejections and three suspensions in his career before this incident in Game 2, most notably his suspension for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals after kicking LeBron James in the “groin.”

That history — and the fact Green turned full wrestling heel as referees debated the incident, egging on the Sacramento crowd, which included NBA Commissioner Adam Silver — had the league leaning into a suspension.

“The stuff that happened afterward, that doesn’t help the situation,” Dumars said. “But if it was just that alone, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. I focused on the act itself, the fact that it’s a repeat offense, those were the two main things.”

Was the fact the Warriors are down 0-2 in the series factored into the decision?

“You know what the situation is, but you have to set that aside and look at the facts in front of you… Repeat offender weighs as heavy as anything.”

Green getting suspended for this during the playoffs didn’t sit well with a number of other players and people around the league.

The Warriors have been a different team at home but now have to stop the best offense in the NBA without their best defender in the lineup. Game 3 is Wednesday night at the Chase Center.

Check out more on the Warriors

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Two
Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 after stepping on Sabonis
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Two
Watch Draymond Green get ejected, Kings pull away for 2-0 series lead

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

By Apr 19, 2023, 8:31 AM EDT
0 Comments

The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did on on the opening weekend — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Denver, 10 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at Minnesota, 9:30 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings win 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings win 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20 at Golden State, 10 (TNT)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Suns win 123-109 (series tied 1-1)
3) Thu 4/20 at LA Clippers, 10:30 (NBA TV)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Milwaukee, 9 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at Miami, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics win 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Celtics win 119-106 (Boston 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21 at Atlanta, 7 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers win 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers win 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20 at Brooklyn, 7:30 (TNT)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks win 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Cavaliers win 107-90 (series tied 1-1)
3) Fri 4/21 at New York, 8:30 (ABC)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Booker, Suns find comfort level in midrange, bounce back with 123-109 win over Clippers

By Apr 19, 2023, 3:06 AM EDT
0 Comments

For the second game in a row, the Clippers were willing to live with the Suns taking a lot of midrange shots. That strategy worked for L.A. in Game 1, when Phoenix was 8-of-27 (29.6%) on shots between the paint and the 3-point line, and the Clippers got the road win.

On Tuesday night, that shot chart looked a little different.

“It’s like layups for them,” Kawhi Leonard said of the Suns from the midrange.

Devin Booker led the way with 38 points, Kevin Durant hit all 10 of his shots from the midrange, and the Suns as a team shot 73.3% from the midrange. Behind that shooting display, Phoenix bounced back with a 123-109 win to even the series with the Clippers 1-1.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Los Angeles.

It can be overly simplistic to say, “It’s a make-or-miss league,” but after the game Tyronne Lue sounded comfortable with the Clippers’ game plan, it just didn’t work because the Suns couldn’t miss on Tuesday.

“I feel good. I feel good with where we’re at,” Lue said. “Our guys are gonna keep competing and scrapping. We think we can win this series, 100% of the battle is believing.”

The stars were out for both teams in this game. Booker had nine assists to go with his 38 points, Durant added 25 points, and Chris Paul had 16 points and eight assists. On the other side, Kawhi Leonard had another spectacular game and finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Russell Westbrook had 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

One thing to watch going forward is Paul’s right hand seemed to bother him after he deflected the ball at one point. After the game, a report came back from Chris Haynes at TNT that an X-ray was “clean” and coach Monty Williams said he thought CP3 would be okay.

Here's more on the Suns

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Reports: Udoka to interview for Rockets coaching job; Vogel, Cassell, Borego...
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One
Westbrook has confrontation with Suns fan in arena halls: ‘Watch your...

Aggressive Garland scores 32, Cavaliers bounce back to win, even series with Knicks

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 1:02 AM EDT
0 Comments

CLEVELAND — Darius Garland couldn’t change what happened in a disappointing playoff debut.

On Tuesday night, Garland made sure he didn’t repeat it.

Setting the tone with his aggressiveness from the start, Garland scored 26 of his 32 points in the first half and the Cavaliers evened their Eastern Conference playoff series against New York at one game apiece with a 107-90 victory.

“That’s the All-Star we know, and it was good to see,” said Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell, one of many who urged Garland to be more assertive. “He came out with a purpose. There was just a different look in his eye.”

Garland scored 15 points in the second quarter, when Cleveland tightened down defensively and dominated New York, forcing nine turnovers on the way to opening a 20-point halftime lead. The Cavs pushed their lead to 29 in the fourth.

For two days, Garland had beaten himself up for his performance in Game 1, when he didn’t attempt a shot in the fourth quarter and finished with one assist in 43 minutes. During film sessions, his teammates pointed out moments when he needed to shoot. Everywhere he went, he heard the same message.

“Everybody in the building told me to go be aggressive, go shoot the ball,” he said. “I watched the film from the first game and seeing some opportunities where I can go get mine and go be aggressive and that’s what I just tried to do today.”

Cleveland’s blowout ended with a hard foul and some questions about why New York’s starters were still on the floor.

With the Knicks down by 23, Julius Randle went in for a breakaway dunk and was hit by Cavs center Jarrett Allen and New York’s All-Star forward fell awkwardly out of bounds. Randle was upset by the contact and exchanged words with several Cavs players and coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

“I thought it was a little unnecessary,” Randle said. “I understand that in the playoffs, you don’t give up on plays. But typically, you run across the body. Not like that.”

Allen was called for flagrant foul, which Bickerstaff felt was undeserved.

“They kept playing hard. They kept running through passing lanes. Why would one team play hard and not the other,” he said. “There was nothing dirty about the play. It wasn’t a flagrant foul. He contested a shot at the rim. It’s that simple.”

Caris LeVert scored 24 points off the bench and Mitchell added 17 and a career playoff-high 13 assists for the Cavs, who were much more physical than in Game 1 and went toe to toe with the Knicks.

Randle scored 22 points and Jalen Brunson added 20 for New York, which got the split it needed in rowdy Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to head home for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

“You know what to expect,” Randle said. “It’s the Garden. It’s the Garden.”

The Cavs matched the Knicks’ physicality from the outset, winning the 50/50 balls that went to New York in the opener. And if handling Cleveland’s new-found toughness wasn’t enough of a challenge, the Knicks bashed each other.

During one sequence in the second quarter as the Cavs were beginning to pull away, Randle turned to run up the floor and accidentally smacked Brunson in the face, causing his teammate to recoil in pain.

Garland inflicted his own damage.

The 23-year-old was uncharacteristically timid in Game 1 and heard about it from fans and teammates. Following practice Monday, he had a deep conversation with Mitchell, who urged him to be let loose.

Garland got the message.

He drained a pair of 3-pointers during a 13-4 run in the second quarter and then showed no fear when he drove to the basket and tried to dunk over 7-foot Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein, who got away with goaltending while fouling Cleveland’s guard.

“I’ve never seen him try to dunk on anyone, let alone a seven-footer,” Mitchell said.

The Cavs bench erupted at seeing Garland’s bravado, and Mitchell slapped his hands before urging the sellout crowd to recognize him. The moment seemed to rattle the Knicks as New York’s Josh Hart was called for a technical foul.

Here is more on the Cavaliers

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game One
Brunson, Knicks’ depth prove too much for Cavaliers in Game 1
Boston Celtics v Portland Trail Blazers
Prediction time: NBA Playoff projections, with the Celtics winning it all