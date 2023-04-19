Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out for Game 2 vs. Heat with back injury

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Already down 1-0 to a dangerous Heat team, there was optimism around the Milwaukee Bucks that Giannis Antetokounmpo would rebound from his back injury and be able to play in Game 2.

That is not happening. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer announced pregame that Antetokounmpo is out for Game 2 Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo injured his back on a fall in the first quarter Sunday when Kevin Love slid under him to try and take a charge.

Giannis with a scary fall 😳 Fortunately, he's ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QaShNkKoUi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2023

Antetokounmpo tried to play through the back injury but ultimately had to leave the game. The Bucks went on to drop the opener at home.

The Miami Heat will be without Tyler Herro, who fractured his hand in Game 1 and underwent surgery this week.

Antetokounmpo put up MVP-like numbers this season averaging 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds a game, and the Bucks were 7.8 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this season. When Antetokounmpo was out, the Bucks basically played teams to a standstill (-0.4 net rating).

Look for a huge Jrue Holiday game, he has often stepped up on nights Antetokounmpo has been out this season. The Bucks’ defense, which was one of the best in the league but gave up 130 to the Heat in Game 1, must also be better.

Milwaukee needs to find a way to win, going down 0-2 heading to Miami would be dangerous territory for the No. 1 seed.