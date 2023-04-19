Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out for Game 2 vs. Heat with back injury

By Apr 19, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT
Already down 1-0 to a dangerous Heat team, there was optimism around the Milwaukee Bucks that Giannis Antetokounmpo would rebound from his back injury and be able to play in Game 2.

That is not happening. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer announced pregame that Antetokounmpo is out for Game 2 Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo injured his back on a fall in the first quarter Sunday when Kevin Love slid under him to try and take a charge.

Antetokounmpo tried to play through the back injury but ultimately had to leave the game. The Bucks went on to drop the opener at home.

The Miami Heat will be without Tyler Herro, who fractured his hand in Game 1 and underwent surgery this week.

Antetokounmpo put up MVP-like numbers this season averaging 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds a game, and the Bucks were 7.8 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this season. When Antetokounmpo was out, the Bucks basically played teams to a standstill (-0.4 net rating).

Look for a huge Jrue Holiday game, he has often stepped up on nights Antetokounmpo has been out this season. The Bucks’ defense, which was one of the best in the league but gave up 130 to the Heat in Game 1, must also be better.

Milwaukee needs to find a way to win, going down 0-2 heading to Miami would be dangerous territory for the No. 1 seed.

By Apr 19, 2023, 7:37 PM EDT
The Memphis Grizzlies, already down 0-1 to the Lakers, will have to find a way to win without their best player Wednesday night.

Morant is officially out for Game 2 with what the team is calling right hand soreness, the Grizzlies announced.

Morant re-injured his hand and wrist in Game 1 during an awkward fall on a drive after Anthony Davis attempted to draw a charge (he had initially been inured it in the second to last game of the season).

Morant said after Game 1, “I’m in a good bit of pain,” but the good news is there are no fractures. He did some shooting and dribbling with his hand on the most recent off day sparking hope he could play, but that proved not to be the case.

Morant averaged 26.2 points and 8.1 assists a game this season, and is critical to the Grizzlies’ shot creation — they were 6.5 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this season.

They will have to find a way to be that good without him on Wednesday or they will be down 0-2 heading to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Saturday.

Different jerseys, neutral site finals, Silver lays out how NBA in-season tournament will be distinct

By Apr 19, 2023, 1:10 PM EDT
We’re going to know the games are different. We’re going to know the games have a special weight and significance.

Whether fans will care about the NBA’s in-season tournament is another question entirely, but Adam Silver says we know it will be coming as part of the new CBA about to be approved by the owners and players. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who has championed this tournament, spoke about it Tuesday at the Sports Business Journal’s World Congress of Sports conference.

Silver compared it to the success of the Play-In Tournament and said the goal is “to create new games of consequences during the regular season.”

Silver made other comments on the tournament, via Mike Vorkunov and Richard Deitsch at The Athletic.

“The players will be wearing different uniforms,” Silver said. “Maybe the court will look different. You’ll know that it’s not just a regular-season game.”

“Taking a page from European soccer where they play for multiple cups throughout the season,” he said. “We think taking nothing away from the Larry O’Brien trophy, and the ultimate goal of winning a championship, that you can create another competition within the season that becomes meaningful. And there’s a recognition that new traditions are not built overnight.”

While all the details are not official, the group play stage of the tournament — however that is ultimately defined — will take place in November with the games counting as regular season games (even if the uniforms and court are different). Eight teams will advance to a knockout, single-elimination phase, with the final four teams playing their games at a neutral site (the smart bet here is Las Vegas).

Players on the tournament’s winning team will get $500,000 each, players on the runner-up will get $200,000, players on the two teams that lose in the semi-finals will earn $100,000, and players on the four teams that lose in the quarter-finals will be given an extra $50,000.

Silver and the tournament’s backers hope the extra meaning for the games will pique interest during what is traditionally a relatively quiet part of the NBA calendar (when the NBA is competing head-to-head with the NFL and college football domestically). While NBA fans understand the idea of the soccer-style in-season tournament, whether they will care about it — whether the players will care about it — remains to be seen.

But we’re going to find out in the next couple of years.

NBA VP Dumars on Green suspension: ‘Excessive and over-the-top actions… a repeat offender’

By Apr 19, 2023, 11:19 AM EDT
Adam Silver’s NBA has been slow to suspend players who were ejected but missed a significant portion of a game because of it, or in a case where another player’s actions instigated the issue.

Draymond Green did not get that benefit of the doubt, he was suspended for a critical Game 3 against the Grizzlies on Thursday night in a series where the Warriors are down 0-2. Green earned that suspension for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Why was Green suspended and not just fined? NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operation Joe Dumars — the man with the hammer on suspension — said it was a difficult decision, but that Green’s history of other offenses led to the move.

“This was not some snap-of-the-finger decision to do this,” Dumars told the Associated Press. “There was much discussion, and back and forth, looking at the play itself over and over. And then ultimately we came to the decision that the act itself, and repeat offenses, actually did warrant a suspension.”

Dumars also explained the decision to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“Here’s what it came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender. That’s what separates this where you end up with a suspension.”

Green is a repeat offender, he has 17 ejections and three suspensions in his career before this incident in Game 2, most notably his suspension for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals after kicking LeBron James in the “groin.”

That history — and the fact Green turned full wrestling heel as referees debated the incident, egging on the Sacramento crowd, which included NBA Commissioner Adam Silver — had the league leaning into a suspension.

“The stuff that happened afterward, that doesn’t help the situation,” Dumars said. “But if it was just that alone, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. I focused on the act itself, the fact that it’s a repeat offense, those were the two main things.”

Was the fact the Warriors are down 0-2 in the series factored into the decision?

“You know what the situation is, but you have to set that aside and look at the facts in front of you… Repeat offender weighs as heavy as anything.”

Green getting suspended for this during the playoffs didn’t sit well with a number of other players and people around the league.

The Warriors have been a different team at home but now have to stop the best offense in the NBA without their best defender in the lineup. Game 3 is Thursday night at the Chase Center.

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

By Apr 19, 2023, 8:31 AM EDT
The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did on on the opening weekend — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Denver, 10 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at Minnesota, 9:30 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings win 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings win 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20 at Golden State, 10 (TNT)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Suns win 123-109 (series tied 1-1)
3) Thu 4/20 at LA Clippers, 10:30 (NBA TV)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Milwaukee, 9 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at Miami, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics win 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Celtics win 119-106 (Boston 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21 at Atlanta, 7 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers win 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers win 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20 at Brooklyn, 7:30 (TNT)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks win 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Cavaliers win 107-90 (series tied 1-1)
3) Fri 4/21 at New York, 8:30 (ABC)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*