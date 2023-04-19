Aggressive Garland scores 32, Cavaliers bounce back to win, even series with Knicks

Associated PressApr 19, 2023, 1:02 AM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland couldn’t change what happened in a disappointing playoff debut.

On Tuesday night, Garland made sure he didn’t repeat it.

Setting the tone with his aggressiveness from the start, Garland scored 26 of his 32 points in the first half and the Cavaliers evened their Eastern Conference playoff series against New York at one game apiece with a 107-90 victory.

“That’s the All-Star we know, and it was good to see,” said Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell, one of many who urged Garland to be more assertive. “He came out with a purpose. There was just a different look in his eye.”

Garland scored 15 points in the second quarter, when Cleveland tightened down defensively and dominated New York, forcing nine turnovers on the way to opening a 20-point halftime lead. The Cavs pushed their lead to 29 in the fourth.

For two days, Garland had beaten himself up for his performance in Game 1, when he didn’t attempt a shot in the fourth quarter and finished with one assist in 43 minutes. During film sessions, his teammates pointed out moments when he needed to shoot. Everywhere he went, he heard the same message.

“Everybody in the building told me to go be aggressive, go shoot the ball,” he said. “I watched the film from the first game and seeing some opportunities where I can go get mine and go be aggressive and that’s what I just tried to do today.”

Cleveland’s blowout ended with a hard foul and some questions about why New York’s starters were still on the floor.

With the Knicks down by 23, Julius Randle went in for a breakaway dunk and was hit by Cavs center Jarrett Allen and New York’s All-Star forward fell awkwardly out of bounds. Randle was upset by the contact and exchanged words with several Cavs players and coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

“I thought it was a little unnecessary,” Randle said. “I understand that in the playoffs, you don’t give up on plays. But typically, you run across the body. Not like that.”

Allen was called for flagrant foul, which Bickerstaff felt was undeserved.

“They kept playing hard. They kept running through passing lanes. Why would one team play hard and not the other,” he said. “There was nothing dirty about the play. It wasn’t a flagrant foul. He contested a shot at the rim. It’s that simple.”

Caris LeVert scored 24 points off the bench and Mitchell added 17 and a career playoff-high 13 assists for the Cavs, who were much more physical than in Game 1 and went toe to toe with the Knicks.

Randle scored 22 points and Jalen Brunson added 20 for New York, which got the split it needed in rowdy Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to head home for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

“You know what to expect,” Randle said. “It’s the Garden. It’s the Garden.”

The Cavs matched the Knicks’ physicality from the outset, winning the 50/50 balls that went to New York in the opener. And if handling Cleveland’s new-found toughness wasn’t enough of a challenge, the Knicks bashed each other.

During one sequence in the second quarter as the Cavs were beginning to pull away, Randle turned to run up the floor and accidentally smacked Brunson in the face, causing his teammate to recoil in pain.

Garland inflicted his own damage.

The 23-year-old was uncharacteristically timid in Game 1 and heard about it from fans and teammates. Following practice Monday, he had a deep conversation with Mitchell, who urged him to be let loose.

Garland got the message.

He drained a pair of 3-pointers during a 13-4 run in the second quarter and then showed no fear when he drove to the basket and tried to dunk over 7-foot Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein, who got away with goaltending while fouling Cleveland’s guard.

“I’ve never seen him try to dunk on anyone, let alone a seven-footer,” Mitchell said.

The Cavs bench erupted at seeing Garland’s bravado, and Mitchell slapped his hands before urging the sellout crowd to recognize him. The moment seemed to rattle the Knicks as New York’s Josh Hart was called for a technical foul.

Booker, Suns find comfort level in midrange, bounce back with 123-109 win over Clippers

By Apr 19, 2023, 3:06 AM EDT
For the second game in a row, the Clippers were willing to live with the Suns taking a lot of midrange shots. That strategy worked for L.A. in Game 1, when Phoenix was 8-of-27 (29.6%) on shots between the paint and the 3-point line, and the Clippers got the road win.

On Tuesday night, that shot chart looked a little different.

“It’s like layups for them,” Kawhi Leonard said of the Suns from the midrange.

Devin Booker led the way with 38 points, Kevin Durant hit all 10 of his shots from the midrange, and the Suns as a team shot 73.3% from the midrange. Behind that shooting display, Phoenix bounced back with a 123-109 win to even the series with the Clippers 1-1.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Los Angeles.

It can be overly simplistic to say, “It’s a make-or-miss league,” but after the game Tyronne Lue sounded comfortable with the Clippers’ game plan, it just didn’t work because the Suns couldn’t miss on Tuesday.

“I feel good. I feel good with where we’re at,” Lue said. “Our guys are gonna keep competing and scrapping. We think we can win this series, 100% of the battle is believing.”

The stars were out for both teams in this game. Booker had nine assists to go with his 38 points, Durant added 25 points, and Chris Paul had 16 points and eight assists. On the other side, Kawhi Leonard had another spectacular game and finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Russell Westbrook had 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

One thing to watch going forward is Paul’s right hand seemed to bother him after he deflected the ball at one point. After the game, a report came back from Chris Haynes at TNT that an X-ray was “clean” and coach Monty Williams said he thought CP3 would be okay.

Draymond Green suspended for Game 3 after stepping on Sabonis

By Apr 19, 2023, 12:55 AM EDT
Draymond Green has been suspended from critical games before — he admits his suspension for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals helped turn the tide of that series (the Cavaliers came from 3-1 down to win their only title).

Now he faces another suspension that could put the defending champion Warriors on the brink of elimination — the NBA has suspended Green for Game 3 against the Grizzlies Wednesday for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

That play saw Green ejected from Game 2, which the Warriors lost to drop to 0-2 in the series.

The NBA said, “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

Green’s reaction to the play postgame: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it.” Green said he had to step somewhere with his balance thrown off from having his ankle grabbed, and it ended up being on Sabonis’ chest. Sabonis said he grabbed Green’s ankle as protection against getting his face kicked.

This is the occasional price the Warriors pay with Green — the on-the-edge style and emotional play of Draymond fuels his greatness. It’s part of what helped the Warriors win four rings — Green is their emotional leader.

That in-your-face style can come with a price. The fact that Green ended up taking a step off Sabonis’ chest like he was on a trampoline did not help his cause, nor did the fact Green played the wrestling heel afterward and egged on the Sacramento crowd. It left Joe Dumars, the Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations for the NBA — the guy who makes the decisions on suspensions — with no choice.

The Warriors have struggled on the road all season and, after two road losses in Memphis, are down 0-2 in a series for the first time in the Stephen Curry era. Golden State has been dramatically better at home this season, but now will have to slow down the best offense in the NBA this season — and a team that has put up 240 points across two games in this series — without their best defender. This is a serious blow to a Warriors team facing a relentless opponent in Sacramento.

Tatum, White spark Celtics to 119-106 win over Hawks, 2-0 series lead

Associated PressApr 18, 2023, 11:12 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum knew what was coming and waited for his moment.

His team leading by 10 with less than three minutes to play, he hawked Atlanta’s Trae Young as he dribbled on the right wing and tried to lead Tatum into a screen.

But the Celtics All-Star brushed it off and stretched to swat Young;’s attempt at a step-back 3-pointer. The loose ball was scooped up by Derrick White and tossed ahead to a streaking Tatum for an one-handed dunk.

The play ended a clinching late run and was the final basket of the night for Tatum and Boston beat Atlanta 119-106 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

While Tatum had the exclamation point and finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, he said the night belonged to White. The defensive-minded guard contributed all over the court, pouring 26 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

“We’re so much more of a dynamic team when D-White is asserting himself and being aggressive and not being passive.” Tatum said. These last two games (White) being aggressive, making the right play, attacking the rim and not necessarily waiting makes us that much more of a better team.”

Jaylen Brown added 18 points. Boston outscored Atlanta 64-40 in the paint. Game 3 is Friday night in Atlanta.

“(Tatum and Brown) get a lot of attention. It just opens up the court for myself,” White said. “When the opportunity is there I just have to attack and do what I do.”

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 29 points. Young had 24, but shot 9 of 22 from the field and 2 of 8 from beyond the arc. He also had five turnovers, bringing his total to 11 for the series.

“I can be better,” Young said. “I didn’t shoot the ball really well. I had some turnovers where I was just driving and it just left my hands. But I’m going to be better at home.”

Down by 20, the Hawks cut it to single digits late in the third quarter.

With Atlanta trailing 74-57, Young went to the bench and sat out the final 7:07 of the period, briefly visiting the locker room.

His teammates picked it up without him, outscoring the Celtics 24-16 to pull within nine – at 90-81 – entering the fourth.

Young returned to begin the final period and scored four straight points with just over five minutes to play to make it 104-95.

But the Celtics responded with a 15-2 run – bookended by a 3-pointer and Tatum’s dunk – to get it back up to 119-97 with 2:16 left.

While the Hawks brought a better shooting touch on Tuesday, the Celtics took their overall energy up a notch, repeatedly beating Atlanta down the court in transition and outhustling Hawks to loose balls.

One glaring example was in the second quarter when Brown pried the ball free as De’Andre Hunter drove by.

Malcolm Brogdon corralled it and tossed it ahead a sprinting Brown, who had split between Young and Dejounte Murray as they got caught ball watching.

“We’ve been a group that’s hung our hat on defense all year,” Brown said. “We play both sides of the ball and we do it at a high level. Sometimes it goes unnoticed. … But when it comes down to it, the playoffs, that’s where our defense matters the most.”

No last-second shot needed for this win, De’Aaron Fox named Clutch Player of Year

By Apr 18, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT
He was considered the runaway winner from the middle of the season on, so there was little surprise when it became official on Tuesday.

De'Aaron Fox was voted the NBA’s inaugural winner of the Clutch Player of the Year award, and he ran away with it getting 91 out of 100 first-place votes. Fox led the NBA with 194 clutch points (clutch being the teams within five points in the final five minutes of the game), and he did that shooting 53% and with the highest usage rate in the clutch of any player with more than 100 points in clutch minutes.

The Heat’s Jimmy Butler finished second in the voting, with the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan third. Here are the full voting results.

This is the first year of the award, and in future years there will be interesting debates about how to define this award — how much does usage rate/clutch games played matter compared to efficiency in those minutes? It can’t be just about racking up clutch points, other factors — clutch assists, defense — have to figure in as well.

This year, Fox made all that discussion moot. He was clear and away the best clutch player.

