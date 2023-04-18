Tatum, White spark Celtics to 119-106 win over Hawks, 2-0 series lead

Associated PressApr 18, 2023, 11:12 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum knew what was coming and waited for his moment.

His team leading by 10 with less than three minutes to play, he hawked Atlanta’s Trae Young as he dribbled on the right wing and tried to lead Tatum into a screen.

But the Celtics All-Star brushed it off and stretched to swat Young;’s attempt at a step-back 3-pointer. The loose ball was scooped up by Derrick White and tossed ahead to a streaking Tatum for an one-handed dunk.

The play ended a clinching late run and was the final basket of the night for Tatum and Boston beat Atlanta 119-106 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

While Tatum had the exclamation point and finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, he said the night belonged to White. The defensive-minded guard contributed all over the court, pouring 26 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

“We’re so much more of a dynamic team when D-White is asserting himself and being aggressive and not being passive.” Tatum said. These last two games (White) being aggressive, making the right play, attacking the rim and not necessarily waiting makes us that much more of a better team.”

Jaylen Brown added 18 points. Boston outscored Atlanta 64-40 in the paint. Game 3 is Friday night in Atlanta.

“(Tatum and Brown) get a lot of attention. It just opens up the court for myself,” White said. “When the opportunity is there I just have to attack and do what I do.”

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 29 points. Young had 24, but shot 9 of 22 from the field and 2 of 8 from beyond the arc. He also had five turnovers, bringing his total to 11 for the series.

“I can be better,” Young said. “I didn’t shoot the ball really well. I had some turnovers where I was just driving and it just left my hands. But I’m going to be better at home.”

Down by 20, the Hawks cut it to single digits late in the third quarter.

With Atlanta trailing 74-57, Young went to the bench and sat out the final 7:07 of the period, briefly visiting the locker room.

His teammates picked it up without him, outscoring the Celtics 24-16 to pull within nine – at 90-81 – entering the fourth.

Young returned to begin the final period and scored four straight points with just over five minutes to play to make it 104-95.

But the Celtics responded with a 15-2 run – bookended by a 3-pointer and Tatum’s dunk – to get it back up to 119-97 with 2:16 left.

While the Hawks brought a better shooting touch on Tuesday, the Celtics took their overall energy up a notch, repeatedly beating Atlanta down the court in transition and outhustling Hawks to loose balls.

One glaring example was in the second quarter when Brown pried the ball free as De’Andre Hunter drove by.

Malcolm Brogdon corralled it and tossed it ahead a sprinting Brown, who had split between Young and Dejounte Murray as they got caught ball watching.

“We’ve been a group that’s hung our hat on defense all year,” Brown said. “We play both sides of the ball and we do it at a high level. Sometimes it goes unnoticed. … But when it comes down to it, the playoffs, that’s where our defense matters the most.”

By Apr 18, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT
He was considered the runaway winner from the middle of the season on, so there was little surprise when it became official on Tuesday.

De'Aaron Fox was voted the NBA’s inaugural winner of the Clutch Player of the Year award, and he ran away with it getting 91 out of 100 first-place votes. Fox led the NBA with 194 clutch points (clutch being the teams within five points in the final five minutes of the game), and he did that shooting 53% and with the highest usage rate in the clutch of any player with more than 100 points in clutch minutes.

The Heat’s Jimmy Butler finished second in the voting, with the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan third. Here are the full voting results.

This is the first year of the award, and in future years there will be interesting debates about how to define this award — how much does usage rate/clutch games played matter compared to efficiency in those minutes? It can’t be just about racking up clutch points, other factors — clutch assists, defense — have to figure in as well.

This year, Fox made all that discussion moot. He was clear and away the best clutch player.

Reports: Udoka to interview for Rockets coaching job; Vogel, Cassell, Borego as well

By Apr 18, 2023, 2:43 PM EDT
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
The Houston Rockets coaching job is going to be a balancing act between maturing the young stars on the team — Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Şengün, plus whoever they draft this June — and some veterans brought in with cap space to start winning now (cue the James Harden rumors).

The Rockets front office is doing their due diligence, and the latest big name coming in for an interview is former Celtics’ coach Ime Udoka, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

This is not a surprise, Udoka has been linked to the Rockets’ job almost since the day Stephen Silas was let go. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals a year ago but has been away from the team this season after news of an inappropriate relationship with a Celtics’ staffer surfaced (Joe Mazzula took his place and led the team to the second-best record in the NBA).

Other people known to have interviewed/are about to interview for the Rockets’ job include:

• Frank Vogel, the coach who helped lead the Lakers to the title in the bubble. He had a very strong first interview and will have a second, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
• Doc Rivers’ long-time assistant Sam Cassell (now with the 76ers, formerly with the Clippers) will get a chance.
• James Borrego, the former Hornets’ head coach, will get an interview, reports Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.
Long-time Rockets assistant Adrian Griffin will get an interview.
• Kevin Young, one of the top assistants to Monty Williams in Phoenix, also will get an interview.

While there had been rumors the Rockets would have interest in Nick Nurse if he leaves

It’s a wide net being cast, but the Rockets need someone who can walk in the door and command a locker room. They will take their time in getting this right, but they will want this person in place well before the NBA Draft this June (and the trades that come with it).

No fracture in Morant’s hand, he is a game-time decision for Game 2

By Apr 18, 2023, 12:52 PM EDT
UPDATE: Ja Morant does not have a fracture in his hand and officially is a game-time decision for Wednesday in Game 2, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed Tuesday.

Morant did some shooting and dribbling today, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN. However, not all the news is good for Grizzlies fans. An MRI showed more bruising in an already injured hand (something he suffered in the second-to-last game of the season), and then there is this report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It’s the playoffs, things change, but this is concerning for the Grizzlies.

——————————————-

Whether Ja Morant will play in a critical Game 2 Wednesday for the Grizzlies against the Lakers remains up in the air.

The good news: Further examination confirmed no breaks or fractures in Morant’s hand, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. That echoes coach Taylor Jenkins’ postgame comments that the X-rays were negative.

There is no official update on Morant’s status for Game 2, although later on Tuesday the Grizzlies will have to release their first official injury report, which will give us some idea of his status. Charania called it a matter of pain management, but Morant was in a great deal of pain by his own admission.

“I’m in a good bit of pain,” Morant said postgame. “My main focus was to be out there for my guys. Another incident where, you know, that’s pretty much in jeopardy.”

Morant is critical to the Grizzlies’ half-court pace and shot creation. Morant averaged 26.2 points and 8.1 assists a game this season, and the Grizzlies were 6.5 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this season.

With Memphis having already dropped Game 1 at home to the Lakers, a loss without Morant on Wednesday night could be devastating to the Grizzlies’ playoff hopes.

More details emerge on new NBA CBA, including details on 65-game threshold for awards

By Apr 18, 2023, 9:27 AM EDT
Cleveland Cavaliers v Phoenix Suns
Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images
The NBA will have labor peace through the end of the decade after the league’s owners and the NBPA announced a new seven-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) recently. The new deal kicks in this July 1, and while at its core it stays the same — basically a 50/50 split of Basketball Related Income that flows into the league — there are changes, such as Adam Silver’s pet mid-season tournament is happening.

Monday, some more details of the new NBA CBA leaked. Here’s what we learned.

• There will be 65-game threshold players must meet to be eligible for postseason awards such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, All-NBA, etc. (the league’s attempt to limit load management by its best players). However, there is a little flexibility built into that number and Shams Charania of The Athletic detailed it: Players have to play at least 20 minutes in each of the 65 games (no just tagging in for two minutes and getting credit), however, they can have two games that are “near misses” in minutes (meaning they played at least 15 minutes in those games). Also, there are protections for players who suffer a season-ending injury (62 games) and “bad faith circumstances.”

• The mid-level exception for teams not over the luxury tax line increases by 7.5%, up to $12.2 million next season (also via Shams Charania). The Room Exception jumps 30% to $7.6 million next year and now can be three years long (it had been two).

• There are more limits on the highest-spending franchises. Teams over the new second tax apron ($17.5 million more than the luxury tax line) can only trade their first-round pick six years out, not the seven years out of other teams. Also, go over that apron two years in a row and that team’s first-round pick will be dropped to last in the first round for four years, reports Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

• This CBA allows more flexibility for veterans looking to sign an extension (those extensions can start at 140% of the player’s previous year’s salary, up from 120%), but also players can now decline a player-option year on a contract and sign a long-term extension with a team at salaries that start below that player-option number, reports Zach Lowe of ESPN. For a real-world example, Chris Paul had to decline his player option and then become a free agent to sign a four-year, $120 million contract to stay with the Phoenix Suns. Under the new CBA, there would have been no need for CP3 to go to free agency first, he could have just signed that as an extension after declining his player option year.

• About that mid-season tournament — which will run through December — players will get a financial bump for making the final eight teams, and Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks of ESPN have the numbers: Players on the winning team each will get $500,000, players on the runner up will get $200,000, players on the two teams that lose in the semi-finals (final four) will get $100,000, and players on the four teams that lose in the quarter-finals (final eight) will get $50,000.

• The bonus in Exhibit 10 contracts — training camp contracts where the player gets a bonus for signing with the team’s G-League team — jumps to $75,000 from $50,000. That’s a big boost for some G-League players.

