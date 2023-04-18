Reports: Udoka to interview for Rockets coaching job; Vogel, Cassell, Borego as well

By Apr 18, 2023, 2:43 PM EDT
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Houston Rockets coaching job is going to be a balancing act between maturing the young stars on the team — Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Şengün, plus whoever they draft this June — and some veterans brought in with cap space to start winning now (cue the James Harden rumors).

The Rockets front office is doing their due diligence, and the latest big name coming in for an interview is former Celtics’ coach Ime Udoka, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

This is not a surprise, Udoka has been linked to the Rockets’ job almost since the day Stephen Silas was let go. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals a year ago but has been away from the team this season after news of an inappropriate relationship with a Celtics’ staffer surfaced (Joe Mazzula took his place and led the team to the second-best record in the NBA).

Other people known to have interviewed/are about to interview for the Rockets’ job include:

• Frank Vogel, the coach who helped lead the Lakers to the title in the bubble. He had a very strong first interview and will have a second, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
• Doc Rivers’ long-time assistant Sam Cassell (now with the 76ers, formerly with the Clippers) will get a chance.
• James Borrego, the former Hornets’ head coach, will get an interview, reports Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.
Long-time Rockets assistant Adrian Griffin will get an interview.
• Kevin Young, one of the top assistants to Monty Williams in Phoenix, also will get an interview.

While there had been rumors the Rockets would have interest in Nick Nurse if he leaves

It’s a wide net being cast, but the Rockets need someone who can walk in the door and command a locker room. They will take their time in getting this right, but they will want this person in place well before the NBA Draft this June (and the trades that come with it).

Check out more on the Rockets

Houston Rockets v Indiana Pacers
Rockets reportedly part ways with coach Stephen Silas
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors
Coaching rumors: Changes may be coming to Rockets, Raptors
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics finish season on top, Bucks a close second

Report: No fracture in Morant’s hand, his status for Game 2 remains up in air

By Apr 18, 2023, 12:52 PM EDT
0 Comments

Whether Ja Morant will play in a critical Game 2 Wednesday for the Grizzlies against the Lakers remains up in the air.

The good news: Further examination confirmed no breaks or fractures in Morant’s hand, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. That echoes coach Taylor Jenkins’ postgame comments that the X-rays were negative.

There is no official update on Morant’s status for Game 2, although later on Tuesday the Grizzlies will have to release their first official injury report, which will give us some idea of his status. Charania called it a matter of pain management, but Morant was in a great deal of pain by his own admission.

“I’m in a good bit of pain,” Morant said postgame. “My main focus was to be out there for my guys. Another incident where, you know, that’s pretty much in jeopardy.”

Morant is critical to the Grizzlies’ half-court pace and shot creation. Morant averaged 26.2 points and 8.1 assists a game this season, and the Grizzlies were 6.5 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this season.

With Memphis having already dropped Game 1 at home to the Lakers, a loss without Morant on Wednesday night could be devastating to the Grizzlies’ playoff hopes.

Check out more on the Grizzlies

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Portland Trail Blazers v Memphis Grizzlies
Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. named Defensive Player of the Year
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One
Takeaways from a wild first weekend of NBA playoffs

More details emerge on new NBA CBA, including details on 65-game threshold for awards

By Apr 18, 2023, 9:27 AM EDT
Cleveland Cavaliers v Phoenix Suns
Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The NBA will have labor peace through the end of the decade after the league’s owners and the NBPA announced a new seven-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) recently. The new deal kicks in this July 1, and while at its core it stays the same — basically a 50/50 split of Basketball Related Income that flows into the league — there are changes, such as Adam Silver’s pet mid-season tournament is happening.

Monday, some more details of the new NBA CBA leaked. Here’s what we learned.

• There will be 65-game threshold players must meet to be eligible for postseason awards such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, All-NBA, etc. (the league’s attempt to limit load management by its best players). However, there is a little flexibility built into that number and Shams Charania of The Athletic detailed it: Players have to play at least 20 minutes in each of the 65 games (no just tagging in for two minutes and getting credit), however, they can have two games that are “near misses” in minutes (meaning they played at least 15 minutes in those games). Also, there are protections for players who suffer a season-ending injury (62 games) and “bad faith circumstances.”

• The mid-level exception for teams not over the luxury tax line increases by 7.5%, up to $12.2 million next season (also via Shams Charania). The Room Exception jumps 30% to $7.6 million next year and now can be three years long (it had been two).

• There are more limits on the highest-spending franchises. Teams over the new second tax apron ($17.5 million more than the luxury tax line) can only trade their first-round pick six years out, not the seven years out of other teams. Also, go over that apron two years in a row and that team’s first-round pick will be dropped to last in the first round for four years, reports Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

• This CBA allows more flexibility for veterans looking to sign an extension (those extensions can start at 140% of the player’s previous year’s salary, up from 120%), but also players can now decline a player-option year on a contract and sign a long-term extension with a team at salaries that start below that player-option number, reports Zach Lowe of ESPN. For a real-world example, Chris Paul had to decline his player option and then become a free agent to sign a four-year, $120 million contract to stay with the Phoenix Suns. Under the new CBA, there would have been no need for CP3 to go to free agency first, he could have just signed that as an extension after declining his player option year.

• About that mid-season tournament — which will run through December — players will get a financial bump for making the final eight teams, and Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks of ESPN have the numbers: Players on the winning team each will get $500,000, players on the runner up will get $200,000, players on the two teams that lose in the semi-finals (final four) will get $100,000, and players on the four teams that lose in the quarter-finals (final eight) will get $50,000.

• The bonus in Exhibit 10 contracts — training camp contracts where the player gets a bonus for signing with the team’s G-League team — jumps to $75,000 from $50,000. That’s a big boost for some G-League players.

Check out the latest on the Kings

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Two
Watch Draymond Green get ejected, Kings pull away for 2-0 series lead
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One
Takeaways from a wild first weekend of NBA playoffs

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

By Apr 18, 2023, 8:31 AM EDT
0 Comments

The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did on on the opening weekend — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Denver, 10 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at Minnesota, 9:30 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings win 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings win 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20 at Golden State, 10 (TNT)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at LA Clippers, 10:30 (NBA TV)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Milwaukee, 9 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at Miami, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics win 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Boston, 7 (NBA TV)
3) Fri 4/21 at Atlanta, 7 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers win 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers win 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20 at Brooklyn, 7:30 (TNT)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks win 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Cleveland, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at New York, 8:30 (ABC)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Watch Draymond Green get ejected, Kings pull away for 2-0 series lead

By Apr 18, 2023, 3:04 AM EDT
0 Comments

For 82 games, the Warriors showed us who they were. They turned the ball over more than any team in the league (14.1% of their possessions). They struggled to win on the road (11-30). They were nothing special in tight contests (20-21 in clutch games). They were 27th in the league in transition defense (points allowed per fast break). They fouled a lot (giving up the sixth most free throws per game). And there were moments they lost their composure, going all the way back to Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during training camp.

In the biggest game of the season Monday night, Green lost his composure again and was ejected in the fourth quarter for stomping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis.

“My leg got grabbed,” Green said after the game (Sabonis did receive a technical for grabbing Green’s leg on the play). “Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it.”

Green added he had to put his foot down somewhere after Sabonis grabbed it but the referees told him he “stomped too hard.” Which he did. Sabonis underwent X-rays to check his ribs and lungs after the game.

Green’s over-the-top moment — he egged on a booing Sacramento crowd after the incident — not only hurt his team in this game, he could face a suspension from the league for his actions. At the very least there will be a healthy fine before Game 3.

Green getting ejected grabs the headline, but for the second game in a row the Kings were just better than the Warriors.

Golden State’s issues from the regular season followed them to the playoffs: The Warriors fouled too much and gave up 11 more free throw attempts than they took on Monday, they turned the ball over 22 times (21.7% of their possessions), and they struggled in the clutch again with Sacramento pulling away in the final minutes – a 12-5 run to close the game — to seal a 114-106 victory.

Sacramento now leads 2-0 in this first-round series, which heads back to Golden State on Thursday.

Part of that win was the Kings getting quality nights from their stars. Sabonis finished with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while Fox added another 24. That duo also got support, with Malik Monk having another quality outing with 18 points, while Kevin Huerter added 18 of his own. It was another team effort from the Kings where they played relentlessly fast, trying to run the ball down the Warriors’ throats. The Kings playing downhill and attacking got both Green and Kevon Looney in foul trouble.

Everything seemed to work for Sacramento, and now Golden State is down 0-2 in a series for the first time in the Stephen Curry era.

Curry finished with 28 points on 9-of-21 shooting to lead Golden State. Andrew Wiggins — back in the starting lineup — had 22 points, while Klay Thompson scored 21. But the Warriors team that got key stops and overwhelmed their opponents with shooting has yet to show up in this series.

“They did a great job defensively and pressuring us and we didn’t handle it well enough to win a playoff game on the road,” coach Steve Kerr said.

The Warriors need to focus on handling the pressure of winning two games at home — where they have been dramatically better this season — or their title defense will be stomped on much earlier than expected.

Check out more on the Warriors

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Portland Trail Blazers v Memphis Grizzlies
Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. named Defensive Player of the Year
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One
Takeaways from a wild first weekend of NBA playoffs