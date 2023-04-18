No last-second shot needed for this win, De’Aaron Fox named Clutch Player of Year

By Apr 18, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT
0 Comments

He was considered the runaway winner from the middle of the season on, so there was little surprise when it became official on Tuesday.

De'Aaron Fox was voted the NBA’s inaugural winner of the Clutch Player of the Year award, and he ran away with it getting 91 out of 100 first-place votes. Fox led the NBA with 194 clutch points (clutch being the teams within five points in the final five minutes of the game), and he did that shooting 53% and with the highest usage rate in the clutch of any player with more than 100 points in clutch minutes.

The Heat’s Jimmy Butler finished second in the voting, with the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan third. Here are the full voting results.

This is the first year of the award, and in future years there will be interesting debates about how to define this award — how much does usage rate/clutch games played matter compared to efficiency in those minutes? It can’t be just about racking up clutch points, other factors — clutch assists, defense — have to figure in as well.

This year, Fox made all that discussion moot. He was clear and away the best clutch player.

By Apr 18, 2023, 2:43 PM EDT
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Houston Rockets coaching job is going to be a balancing act between maturing the young stars on the team — Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Şengün, plus whoever they draft this June — and some veterans brought in with cap space to start winning now (cue the James Harden rumors).

The Rockets front office is doing their due diligence, and the latest big name coming in for an interview is former Celtics’ coach Ime Udoka, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

This is not a surprise, Udoka has been linked to the Rockets’ job almost since the day Stephen Silas was let go. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals a year ago but has been away from the team this season after news of an inappropriate relationship with a Celtics’ staffer surfaced (Joe Mazzula took his place and led the team to the second-best record in the NBA).

Other people known to have interviewed/are about to interview for the Rockets’ job include:

• Frank Vogel, the coach who helped lead the Lakers to the title in the bubble. He had a very strong first interview and will have a second, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
• Doc Rivers’ long-time assistant Sam Cassell (now with the 76ers, formerly with the Clippers) will get a chance.
• James Borrego, the former Hornets’ head coach, will get an interview, reports Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.
Long-time Rockets assistant Adrian Griffin will get an interview.
• Kevin Young, one of the top assistants to Monty Williams in Phoenix, also will get an interview.

While there had been rumors the Rockets would have interest in Nick Nurse if he leaves

It’s a wide net being cast, but the Rockets need someone who can walk in the door and command a locker room. They will take their time in getting this right, but they will want this person in place well before the NBA Draft this June (and the trades that come with it).

No fracture in Morant’s hand, he is a game-time decision for Game 2

By Apr 18, 2023, 12:52 PM EDT
0 Comments

UPDATE: Ja Morant does not have a fracture in his hand and officially is a game-time decision for Wednesday in Game 2, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins confirmed Tuesday.

Morant did some shooting and dribbling today, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN. However, not all the news is good for Grizzlies fans. An MRI showed more bruising in an already injured hand (something he suffered in the second-to-last game of the season), and then there is this report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

It’s the playoffs, things change, but this is concerning for the Grizzlies.

——————————————-

Whether Ja Morant will play in a critical Game 2 Wednesday for the Grizzlies against the Lakers remains up in the air.

The good news: Further examination confirmed no breaks or fractures in Morant’s hand, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. That echoes coach Taylor Jenkins’ postgame comments that the X-rays were negative.

There is no official update on Morant’s status for Game 2, although later on Tuesday the Grizzlies will have to release their first official injury report, which will give us some idea of his status. Charania called it a matter of pain management, but Morant was in a great deal of pain by his own admission.

“I’m in a good bit of pain,” Morant said postgame. “My main focus was to be out there for my guys. Another incident where, you know, that’s pretty much in jeopardy.”

Morant is critical to the Grizzlies’ half-court pace and shot creation. Morant averaged 26.2 points and 8.1 assists a game this season, and the Grizzlies were 6.5 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this season.

With Memphis having already dropped Game 1 at home to the Lakers, a loss without Morant on Wednesday night could be devastating to the Grizzlies’ playoff hopes.

More details emerge on new NBA CBA, including details on 65-game threshold for awards

By Apr 18, 2023, 9:27 AM EDT
Cleveland Cavaliers v Phoenix Suns
Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The NBA will have labor peace through the end of the decade after the league’s owners and the NBPA announced a new seven-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) recently. The new deal kicks in this July 1, and while at its core it stays the same — basically a 50/50 split of Basketball Related Income that flows into the league — there are changes, such as Adam Silver’s pet mid-season tournament is happening.

Monday, some more details of the new NBA CBA leaked. Here’s what we learned.

• There will be 65-game threshold players must meet to be eligible for postseason awards such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, All-NBA, etc. (the league’s attempt to limit load management by its best players). However, there is a little flexibility built into that number and Shams Charania of The Athletic detailed it: Players have to play at least 20 minutes in each of the 65 games (no just tagging in for two minutes and getting credit), however, they can have two games that are “near misses” in minutes (meaning they played at least 15 minutes in those games). Also, there are protections for players who suffer a season-ending injury (62 games) and “bad faith circumstances.”

• The mid-level exception for teams not over the luxury tax line increases by 7.5%, up to $12.2 million next season (also via Shams Charania). The Room Exception jumps 30% to $7.6 million next year and now can be three years long (it had been two).

• There are more limits on the highest-spending franchises. Teams over the new second tax apron ($17.5 million more than the luxury tax line) can only trade their first-round pick six years out, not the seven years out of other teams. Also, go over that apron two years in a row and that team’s first-round pick will be dropped to last in the first round for four years, reports Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

• This CBA allows more flexibility for veterans looking to sign an extension (those extensions can start at 140% of the player’s previous year’s salary, up from 120%), but also players can now decline a player-option year on a contract and sign a long-term extension with a team at salaries that start below that player-option number, reports Zach Lowe of ESPN. For a real-world example, Chris Paul had to decline his player option and then become a free agent to sign a four-year, $120 million contract to stay with the Phoenix Suns. Under the new CBA, there would have been no need for CP3 to go to free agency first, he could have just signed that as an extension after declining his player option year.

• About that mid-season tournament — which will run through December — players will get a financial bump for making the final eight teams, and Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks of ESPN have the numbers: Players on the winning team each will get $500,000, players on the runner up will get $200,000, players on the two teams that lose in the semi-finals (final four) will get $100,000, and players on the four teams that lose in the quarter-finals (final eight) will get $50,000.

• The bonus in Exhibit 10 contracts — training camp contracts where the player gets a bonus for signing with the team’s G-League team — jumps to $75,000 from $50,000. That’s a big boost for some G-League players.

By Apr 18, 2023, 8:31 AM EDT
0 Comments

The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did on on the opening weekend — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Denver, 10 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at Minnesota, 9:30 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings win 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings win 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20 at Golden State, 10 (TNT)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at LA Clippers, 10:30 (NBA TV)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Milwaukee, 9 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at Miami, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics win 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Boston, 7 (NBA TV)
3) Fri 4/21 at Atlanta, 7 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers win 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers win 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20 at Brooklyn, 7:30 (TNT)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks win 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Cleveland, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at New York, 8:30 (ABC)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*