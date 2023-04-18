NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

By Apr 18, 2023, 8:31 AM EDT
The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did on on the opening weekend — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Denver, 10 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at Minnesota, 9:30 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings win 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings win 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20 at Golden State, 10 (TNT)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at LA Clippers, 10:30 (NBA TV)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Milwaukee, 9 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at Miami, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics win 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Boston, 7 (NBA TV)
3) Fri 4/21 at Atlanta, 7 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers win 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers win 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20 at Brooklyn, 7:30 (TNT)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks win 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Cleveland, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at New York, 8:30 (ABC)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Watch Draymond Green get ejected, Kings pull away for 2-0 series lead

By Apr 18, 2023, 3:04 AM EDT
For 82 games, the Warriors showed us who they were. They turned the ball over more than any team in the league (14.1% of their possessions). They struggled to win on the road (11-30). They were nothing special in tight contests (20-21 in clutch games). They were 27th in the league in transition defense (points allowed per fast break). They fouled a lot (giving up the sixth most free throws per game). And there were moments they lost their composure, going all the way back to Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during training camp.

In the biggest game of the season Monday night, Green lost his composure again and was ejected in the fourth quarter for stomping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis.

“My leg got grabbed,” Green said after the game (Sabonis did receive a technical for grabbing Green’s leg on the play). “Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it.”

Green added he had to put his foot down somewhere after Sabonis grabbed it but the referees told him he “stomped too hard.” Which he did. Sabonis underwent X-rays to check his ribs and lungs after the game.

Green’s over-the-top moment — he egged on a booing Sacramento crowd after the incident — not only hurt his team in this game, he could face a suspension from the league for his actions. At the very least there will be a healthy fine before Game 3.

Green getting ejected grabs the headline, but for the second game in a row the Kings were just better than the Warriors.

Golden State’s issues from the regular season followed them to the playoffs: The Warriors fouled too much and gave up 11 more free throw attempts than they took on Monday, they turned the ball over 22 times (21.7% of their possessions), and they struggled in the clutch again with Sacramento pulling away in the final minutes – a 12-5 run to close the game — to seal a 114-106 victory.

Sacramento now leads 2-0 in this first-round series, which heads back to Golden State on Thursday.

Part of that win was the Kings getting quality nights from their stars. Sabonis finished with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while Fox added another 24. That duo also got support, with Malik Monk having another quality outing with 18 points, while Kevin Huerter added 18 of his own. It was another team effort from the Kings where they played relentlessly fast, trying to run the ball down the Warriors’ throats. The Kings playing downhill and attacking got both Green and Kevon Looney in foul trouble.

Everything seemed to work for Sacramento, and now Golden State is down 0-2 in a series for the first time in the Stephen Curry era.

Curry finished with 28 points on 9-of-21 shooting to lead Golden State. Andrew Wiggins — back in the starting lineup — had 22 points, while Klay Thompson scored 21. But the Warriors team that got key stops and overwhelmed their opponents with shooting has yet to show up in this series.

“They did a great job defensively and pressuring us and we didn’t handle it well enough to win a playoff game on the road,” coach Steve Kerr said.

The Warriors need to focus on handling the pressure of winning two games at home — where they have been dramatically better this season — or their title defense will be stomped on much earlier than expected.

Embiid gets help from Maxey, Harris as 76ers win to go up 2-0 on Nets

Associated PressApr 18, 2023, 12:34 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid pumped his fist in the air and exhorted the Philly crowd to get louder as Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey hit game-changing 3s and stymied Brooklyn runs with clutch boards.

“It’s as happy as I’ve ever seen him since I’ve been here with other guys making shots,” third-year coach Doc Rivers said. “He was really celebrating his teammates tonight.”

With good reason. For a franchise player who was raised in the organization to Trust the Process, Embiid has finally come around to learning how to trust his teammates.

Maxey hit six 3-pointers and scored 33 points, Embiid and Harris had 20 apiece, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-84 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Embiid, the two-time NBA scoring champion, was quiet offensively, going 6 of 11 from the floor, but he did just about everything else. The MVP finalist had 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

“A lot of people think I just love scoring the basketball,” Embiid said. “I don’t think it’s true. I enjoy winning.”

Embiid’s increased faith in his teammates is one reason the third-seeded Sixers expect a deep run in the playoffs.

“Better teammates help,” Rivers said with a laugh. “Maturity and preparation. We work on it every day.”

Harris had 12 rebounds. James Harden scored only eight points on 3-of-13 shooting for the Sixers after a sensational Game 1 effort.

Game 3 is Thursday in New York.

Cam Johnson led the Nets with 28 points. Johnson sent Embiid stumbling on a one-handed dunk down the right side that posterized the 7-footer. Johnson stared down Embiid as the Nets forward backpedaled on defense in the first half.

“I don’t remember getting dunked on,” Embiid tried to say with a straight face.

The slam was Brooklyn’s last GIF-worthy highlight.

Maybe the 76ers just needed to listen to their coach more as they chase their first NBA championship since 1983.

After Brooklyn scored the first bucket of the second half, Rivers called a quick timeout.

“C’mon, guys! C’mon!” Rivers implored in the huddle. “Listen, it’s up to y’all what you all want to do.“

How about finally decide the game.

“It was time for us to realize we need to be ready,” Harris said of the timeout speech. “We need to pick our energy up. We need to pick our body language up. This is our arena. This is our home floor. This is our win that we need to get.”

Maxey, who kept the Sixers alive with 15 points in the first half, was stuffed by the rim on a fast break but Harris followed for the bucket and the 76ers finally tied the game at 55-all. Maxey didn’t miss on the next possession – a corner 3 that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Then PJ Tucker missed a 3, grabbed his own rebound, dished to Harden and the Beard buried his first 3 of the game. Harris came right back and connected on a 3 that had him hopping and waving his arms off the court headed into a timeout.

Embiid then erupted in celebration with the Sixers ahead 64-56.

“We didn’t play our best basketball but in the second half we just figured out what worked and we kept doing it over and over and over,” Embiid said.

Philly’s scoring spurt was about it for the Nets, who shot 35% in the second half.

“The only adjustment made was that ball didn’t go in the hole for us,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “We got open looks, they tried to go zone, we had enough shooting out there. The ball just didn’t go in.”

The Sixers needed the spark after they spiraled from Game 1 dominance to Game 2 disaster in the first half.

No Sixer represented that fall more than Harden. His seven 3s steadied the Sixers in the opener but the aging vet – who battled left Achilles tendon soreness down the stretch of the regular season – was overwhelmed in Game 2. He missed 6 of 7 shots in the first half and all four 3-point attempts. Throw in two fouls and five turnovers and it was a marvel the Sixers only trailed 49-44 at the break.

“As bad as we played offensively we were only down five points,” Maxey said. “We knew if we could get our offense to catch up to our defense, and continue to be stingy on defense, we knew we had a shot.”

Holding only a slim lead had to distress the Nets. Johnson scored 22 points in the half but – much like in Game 1 – the Nets got crushed on the boards and in the paint. Embiid scored eight points but grabbed 15 boards, 13 defensive.

Embiid, who wore a “Best Dad Ever” sweatshirt at the podium after his young son tagged along with him after Game 1, made up for some offensive frustration with a two-handed jam late in the game that brought the crowd to its feet.

“We held Embiid under his average,” Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith said. “They were just the best team tonight. They found a way to pull it out.”

Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. named Defensive Player of the Year

By Apr 17, 2023, 8:09 PM EDT
Jaren Jackson Jr., who turned the Grizzlies’ defensive season around when he came back from injury and started anchoring the paint, has been named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson got 56 first-place votes of the 97 cast and finished with 391 total points, not dramatically far ahead of the Bucks’ Brook Lopez, who finished second and had 35 first-place votes and 309 total points. The Cavaliers Evan Mobley was third in the voting, followed by Draymond Green (Warriors) and Bam Adebayo (Heat).

Jackson found out who won like the rest of us — sitting on his couch watching Ernie Johnson on TNT. His mother, Teri Jackson, was hyped.

Jackson’s case was how much he improved the Grizzlies on his arrival — he missed the first month of the season following foot surgery, and when he walked in the door Memphis had the 17th-ranked defense in the NBA. Jackson started blocking every shot he saw — three per game, and 9.6% of all two-point shot attempts when he was on the court — lifting the Grizzlies to the best defense in the NBA the rest of the way (due to that rough first month the Grizzlies finished third overall for the season).

The case against Jackson — and by extension, the case for Lopez, Mobley and Adebayo — was that they didn’t miss a month of the season and played dramatically more minutes, helping their teams more by their presence (the Cavaliers finished with the best defense in the NBA this season, the Bucks were fourth). Everyone on the list certainly impacted their teams, but voters saw how much Jackson lifted up his team — Memphis’ defense was 4.9 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court — and decided the 63 games he played was enough to give him the award.

Here are the vote totals (from a panel of 97 media members selected to vote on the awards):

Jackson will be recognized by the Grizzlies before Game 2 against the Lakers on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo back MRI ‘clean,’ reported optimism he could suit up for Game 2

By Apr 17, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT
As nasty as the fall was, Giannis Antetokounmpo may not miss more time with his bruised back.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said on Monday that Antetokounmpo’s MRI came back “clean.”

“I would say he’s still sore, but I think progress. And he’s getting some more treatment and I think we’ll just continue to monitor him for the next day or two. Probably fortunate that there are two days between games, so I think still mostly positive, mostly optimistic, but we’ll see how he feels over the next day or two.”

There have been multiple reports of “optimism” around the Bucks that Antetokounmpo will be able to play in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo injured his back on a nasty fall in the first quarter Sunday when Kevin Love slid under him to try and take a charge. (This, along with the Ja Morant injury when Anthony Davis tried to draw a charge, has led to questions about if the NBA should have a block/charge rule.)

Antetokounmpo tried to play through the back injury but ultimately had to leave the game early in the second quarter not to return.

The Bucks went on to lose Game 1 to the Heat, a team dealing with its own injury issues — Tyler Herro fractured his hand as well. Herro will be out for the rest of this series and likely the rest of the playoffs.

