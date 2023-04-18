Embiid gets help from Maxey, Harris as 76ers win to go up 2-0 on Nets

Associated PressApr 18, 2023, 12:34 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid pumped his fist in the air and exhorted the Philly crowd to get louder as Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey hit game-changing 3s and stymied Brooklyn runs with clutch boards.

“It’s as happy as I’ve ever seen him since I’ve been here with other guys making shots,” third-year coach Doc Rivers said. “He was really celebrating his teammates tonight.”

With good reason. For a franchise player who was raised in the organization to Trust the Process, Embiid has finally come around to learning how to trust his teammates.

Maxey hit six 3-pointers and scored 33 points, Embiid and Harris had 20 apiece, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-84 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Embiid, the two-time NBA scoring champion, was quiet offensively, going 6 of 11 from the floor, but he did just about everything else. The MVP finalist had 19 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

“A lot of people think I just love scoring the basketball,” Embiid said. “I don’t think it’s true. I enjoy winning.”

Embiid’s increased faith in his teammates is one reason the third-seeded Sixers expect a deep run in the playoffs.

“Better teammates help,” Rivers said with a laugh. “Maturity and preparation. We work on it every day.”

Harris had 12 rebounds. James Harden scored only eight points on 3-of-13 shooting for the Sixers after a sensational Game 1 effort.

Game 3 is Thursday in New York.

Cam Johnson led the Nets with 28 points. Johnson sent Embiid stumbling on a one-handed dunk down the right side that posterized the 7-footer. Johnson stared down Embiid as the Nets forward backpedaled on defense in the first half.

“I don’t remember getting dunked on,” Embiid tried to say with a straight face.

The slam was Brooklyn’s last GIF-worthy highlight.

Maybe the 76ers just needed to listen to their coach more as they chase their first NBA championship since 1983.

After Brooklyn scored the first bucket of the second half, Rivers called a quick timeout.

“C’mon, guys! C’mon!” Rivers implored in the huddle. “Listen, it’s up to y’all what you all want to do.“

How about finally decide the game.

“It was time for us to realize we need to be ready,” Harris said of the timeout speech. “We need to pick our energy up. We need to pick our body language up. This is our arena. This is our home floor. This is our win that we need to get.”

Maxey, who kept the Sixers alive with 15 points in the first half, was stuffed by the rim on a fast break but Harris followed for the bucket and the 76ers finally tied the game at 55-all. Maxey didn’t miss on the next possession – a corner 3 that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Then PJ Tucker missed a 3, grabbed his own rebound, dished to Harden and the Beard buried his first 3 of the game. Harris came right back and connected on a 3 that had him hopping and waving his arms off the court headed into a timeout.

Embiid then erupted in celebration with the Sixers ahead 64-56.

“We didn’t play our best basketball but in the second half we just figured out what worked and we kept doing it over and over and over,” Embiid said.

Philly’s scoring spurt was about it for the Nets, who shot 35% in the second half.

“The only adjustment made was that ball didn’t go in the hole for us,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “We got open looks, they tried to go zone, we had enough shooting out there. The ball just didn’t go in.”

The Sixers needed the spark after they spiraled from Game 1 dominance to Game 2 disaster in the first half.

No Sixer represented that fall more than Harden. His seven 3s steadied the Sixers in the opener but the aging vet – who battled left Achilles tendon soreness down the stretch of the regular season – was overwhelmed in Game 2. He missed 6 of 7 shots in the first half and all four 3-point attempts. Throw in two fouls and five turnovers and it was a marvel the Sixers only trailed 49-44 at the break.

“As bad as we played offensively we were only down five points,” Maxey said. “We knew if we could get our offense to catch up to our defense, and continue to be stingy on defense, we knew we had a shot.”

Holding only a slim lead had to distress the Nets. Johnson scored 22 points in the half but – much like in Game 1 – the Nets got crushed on the boards and in the paint. Embiid scored eight points but grabbed 15 boards, 13 defensive.

Embiid, who wore a “Best Dad Ever” sweatshirt at the podium after his young son tagged along with him after Game 1, made up for some offensive frustration with a two-handed jam late in the game that brought the crowd to its feet.

“We held Embiid under his average,” Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith said. “They were just the best team tonight. They found a way to pull it out.”

Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. named Defensive Player of the Year

By Apr 17, 2023, 8:09 PM EDT
Jaren Jackson Jr., who turned the Grizzlies’ defensive season around when he came back from injury and started anchoring the paint, has been named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson got 56 first-place votes of the 97 cast and finished with 391 total points, not dramatically far ahead of the Bucks’ Brook Lopez, who finished second and had 35 first-place votes and 309 total points. The Cavaliers Evan Mobley was third in the voting, followed by Draymond Green (Warriors) and Bam Adebayo (Heat).

Jackson found out who won like the rest of us — sitting on his couch watching Ernie Johnson on TNT. His mother, Teri Jackson, was hyped.

Jackson’s case was how much he improved the Grizzlies on his arrival — he missed the first month of the season following foot surgery, and when he walked in the door Memphis had the 17th-ranked defense in the NBA. Jackson started blocking every shot he saw — three per game, and 9.6% of all two-point shot attempts when he was on the court — lifting the Grizzlies to the best defense in the NBA the rest of the way (due to that rough first month the Grizzlies finished third overall for the season).

The case against Jackson — and by extension, the case for Lopez, Mobley and Adebayo — was that they didn’t miss a month of the season and played dramatically more minutes, helping their teams more by their presence (the Cavaliers finished with the best defense in the NBA this season, the Bucks were fourth). Everyone on the list certainly impacted their teams, but voters saw how much Jackson lifted up his team — Memphis’ defense was 4.9 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court — and decided the 63 games he played was enough to give him the award.

Here are the vote totals (from a panel of 97 media members selected to vote on the awards):

Jackson will be recognized by the Grizzlies before Game 2 against the Lakers on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo back MRI ‘clean,’ reported optimism he could suit up for Game 2

By Apr 17, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT
As nasty as the fall was, Giannis Antetokounmpo may not miss more time with his bruised back.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said on Monday that Antetokounmpo’s MRI came back “clean.”

“I would say he’s still sore, but I think progress. And he’s getting some more treatment and I think we’ll just continue to monitor him for the next day or two. Probably fortunate that there are two days between games, so I think still mostly positive, mostly optimistic, but we’ll see how he feels over the next day or two.”

There have been multiple reports of “optimism” around the Bucks that Antetokounmpo will be able to play in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo injured his back on a nasty fall in the first quarter Sunday when Kevin Love slid under him to try and take a charge. (This, along with the Ja Morant injury when Anthony Davis tried to draw a charge, has led to questions about if the NBA should have a block/charge rule.)

Antetokounmpo tried to play through the back injury but ultimately had to leave the game early in the second quarter not to return.

The Bucks went on to lose Game 1 to the Heat, a team dealing with its own injury issues — Tyler Herro fractured his hand as well. Herro will be out for the rest of this series and likely the rest of the playoffs.

Pistons reportedly to interview Brian Keefe, Kevin Ollie, Charles Lee, more for coaching position

By Apr 17, 2023, 1:21 PM EDT
Pistons
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
One thing seems clear in the Detroit Pistons coaching search: They are looking at top assistant coaches to promote to the big chair.

Except for the rumors of former Celtics’ coach Ime Udoka being in the mix.

Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added current Nets’ assistant Brian Keefe to the list of names the Pistons are speaking to.

That list already includes the following:

• Kevin Ollie, the 13-year NBA veteran player who coached UConn to a national title and in recent years has worked with Overtime Elite.
• Charles Lee, a top Milwaukee Bucks assistant and one of the guys at the front of the line of assistant coaches considered ready to jump to a head coaching spot by front-office people around the league.
• Adrian Griffin, a top assistant with the Raptors also considered for other head coaching jobs.
• Chris Quinn, the six-year NBA veteran who has been Heat assistant coach under Erik Spoelstra for eight years.
• Jarron Collins, the former NBA player and current Pelicans’ assistant who has three rings as an assistant coach on Steve Kerr’s staff in Golden State.
• Ime Udoka, who led the Celtics to the NBA Finals as a rookie head coach but was not on the bench this season following a  controversy surrounding an inappropriate relationship.

There likely will be more names in the mix, Pistons GM Troy Weaver is casting a wide net. Marc Stein reported there is buzz that Weaver has a soft spot for Ollie and Lee.

Detroit is not going to be a pure rebuilding coaching job. While they tanked their way into the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes this season, the Pistons entered the season with a roster they thought could compete for a play-in spot. That came apart at the seams when Cade Cunningham was injured for the season. Still, the team held on to Bojan Bogdanovic through the trade deadline partly because they want a veteran around to help the team make a push up into the play-in/playoffs next year with a big front line and Cunningham running the show. Plus whoever they draft come June.

Westbrook has confrontation with Suns fan in arena halls: ‘Watch your mouth, motherf****’

By Apr 17, 2023, 12:27 PM EDT
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
It invites disaster to have a common cut-through to the visitor’s locker room in Phoenix’s Footprint Center run through a Suns’ fan lounge.

The seemingly inevitable came to a head Sunday night, during an intense playoff game, when Russell Westbrook and a Suns’ fan had a verbal confrontation in that area, with Westbrook saying, “Watch your mouth, motherf****, watch your mouth” in front of a couple of children. The fan told Westbrook to “take it like a grown-up,” and as Westbrook returned to the court someone yelled for Westbrook to “talk about it, be about it.”

Both the NBA and the Suns are investigating the incident. However, Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report says it is highly unlikely Westbrook faces any kind of suspension for the incident.

Here is a video of the incident, but be warned the language is NSFW.

Good job by Clippers’ security man to be between the sides.

Reports say the fan called Russ “Westbrick,” which is a common nickname among Westbrook’s detractors but one he takes offense to. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports this took place at halftime. Westbrook shot 3-of-19 but had a couple of crucial offensive rebounds plus a blocked shot on Devin Booker at the end of the game that helped seal the Clippers’ win on the road.

The best explanation of the situation comes from Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

This brings us back to the first point — why are the Suns inviting interaction between their fans and the opposing team? Either say players cannot use this shortcut to the locker room, or, maybe, don’t put fans in the shortcut in the first place. But this was inviting trouble from Day 1.

