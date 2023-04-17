Takeaways from a wild first weekend of NBA playoffs

By Apr 17, 2023, 10:04 AM EDT
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
The NBA playoffs lived up to the hype through the opening weekend, with some great duels, some upsets, and just as everyone expected a Rui Hachimura explosion.

Here are our takeaways from the first eight games of the NBA playoffs.

• Adam Silver forgot to turn injuries off before the NBA playoffs started.

• The most devastating of those injuries could be the bruised back of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks are saying the right things and talking “next man up,” but if this lingers beyond this first round (assuming the Bucks get out of it) it changes things at the top of the East. We’ll have to see where he is Wednesday and beyond.

• It’s a sound strategy against the Lakers: Don’t let LeBron James or Anthony Davis beat you. Make anyone else do it. For example, if Rui Hachimura wants to shoot 3-pointers, you let him, he was hitting 29.6% from beyond the arc since joining the Lakers.

Hachimura said “Bring it” and in the second half he was 5-of-5 from 3 on his way to a team-high 29 points. Here is what Desmond Bane said postgame, via Damichael Cole at the Memphis Commercial Appeal:

“That was our game plan going in,” Bane said. ” Make him hit shots, and he did. Tip your cap. That’s probably the best game he’s had in his career. Seven-game series, let’s see if he can do it again on Wednesday.”

That is the right way to approach this, make Hachimura beat you again, he has not been that consistent over his career. However, Memphis also might want to do a better job on closeouts against him.

• The other key to the Lakers’ win — something that is repeatable and we have seen increasingly since the All-Star break — is Austin Reaves as the secondary playmaker the Lakers needed behind LeBron James. And, for the closing stretch of this game (when the Lakers dominated), Reaves was the primary shot-creator for the Lakers. Reaves absolutely can do this again as he continues to play himself into a bigger and bigger contract for next season.

• Of course, what really matters in that series is the health of Ja Morant — the Grizzlies were in a back-and-forth game down four with 5:48 left when he re-injured his hand and left the game. The Grizzlies lost by 16. That’s not a coincidence. The teams play again Wednesday.

Kawhi Leonard is insanely good at basketball. Sometimes that gets forgotten in discussing him as the poster child for load management. Sunday was a reminder of why the Clippers do that — a rested and fresh Leonard can play with anyone, and they need that in the playoffs. (Especially in this first round, without Paul George.)

• Great stat from Clippers must follow/read Justin Russo: Since KD arrived in the Valley of the Sun the team has taken 40% of its shots from between the restricted area and the 3-point arc (essentially mid-rangers, not a shock on a team with Durant/Booker/Chris Paul). In Game 1, that was 70%, and while the Suns shot well on them (49%) the Clippers are good with that shot profile. Also, the Suns’ percentage of attempts from 3 fell from 32% since Durant arrived to 23% in Game 1.

Put more simply: the Clippers’ best chance of winning this series is to win the battle from 3. Los Angeles did that by 12 points in Game 1.

• It also helps when Leonard outduels Kevin Durant. Not sure how sustainable that is.

• That game also sums up the Russell Westbrook experience with the Clippers — 3-of-17 shooting, they can’t count on him to consistently carry the offense, but since switching L.A. teams he has found ways to make plays and influence games.

• This is why nobody wanted to play the Heat in the first round.

• But Miami losing one of its two quality playmakers in Tyler Herro is a huge blow. That puts more on Jimmy Butler‘s plate, and the Heat need Kyle Lowry (or Gabe Vincent, or Victor Oladipo, or someone) to step up.

• It’s been said a million times but it can’t be said enough: Jalen Brunson is worth every penny.

• Was Josh Hart the second-best pickup in the league at the trade deadline? (We’re still giving the top spot to that Durant guy.) He’s the perfect Tom Thibodeau player, which showed in the Knicks’ Game 1 win.

• Are we all done sleeping on the Kings?

• This is how a dangerous team answers a challenge. A Stephen Curry 3 fading into the corner is the kind of dagger shot the Warriors thrive on, but the Kings just ran their offense and Fox walked into a 3 of his own at the other end.

• We’ve had evidence for 82 games these are not the same Warriors. That playoff muscle memory better kick in on Monday because if the Warriors are down 0-2…

• The Warriors did a good job holding Domantas Sabonis in check, and blowing up the Kings’ dangerous dribble-handoff game. Sabonis shot 61% from the floor this season but was 5-of-17 in Game 1 with twice as many turnovers (four) as assists (two). It will be interesting to see the adjustments Mike Brown and the Kings bring to Game 2.

• Don’t expect another huge Malik Monk outing, he has been hot and cold all season long in Sacramento. Also don’t expect Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter, to shoot 0-of-8 from 3 again.

James Harden looked slowed the last couple of weeks of the regular season coming off that hamstring injury, and while his raw numbers looked good in the opener against the Nets — 23 points and 13 assists — he was missing two-pointers (1-of-8). He did hit seven 3-pointers, he wasn’t terrible, but if/when the Sixers play the Celtics in the next round, Harden can’t just be good enough, he has to be elite. He has to be better than this.

Pistons reportedly to interview Brian Keefe, Kevin Ollie, Charles Lee, more for coaching position

By Apr 17, 2023, 1:21 PM EDT
Pistons
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
One thing seems clear in the Detroit Pistons coaching search: They are looking at top assistant coaches to promote to the big chair.

Except for the rumors of former Celtics’ coach Ime Udoka being in the mix.

Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added current Nets’ assistant Brian Keefe to the list of names the Pistons are speaking to.

That list already includes the following:

• Kevin Ollie, the 13-year NBA veteran player who coached UConn to a national title and in recent years has worked with Overtime Elite.
• Charles Lee, a top Milwaukee Bucks assistant and one of the guys at the front of the line of assistant coaches considered ready to jump to a head coaching spot by front-office people around the league.
• Adrian Griffin, a top assistant with the Raptors also considered for other head coaching jobs.
• Chris Quinn, the six-year NBA veteran who has been Heat assistant coach under Erik Spoelstra for eight years.
• Ime Udoka, who led the Celtics to the NBA Finals as a rookie head coach but was not on the bench this season following a  controversy surrounding an inappropriate relationship.

There likely will be more names in the mix, Pistons GM Troy Weaver is casting a wide net.

Detroit is not going to be a pure rebuilding coaching job. While they tanked their way into the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes this season, the Pistons entered the season with a roster they thought could compete for a play-in spot. That came apart at the seams when Cade Cunningham was injured for the season. Still, the team held on to Bojan Bogdanovic through the trade deadline partly because they want a veteran around to help the team make a push up into the play-in/playoffs next year with a big front line and Cunningham running the show. Plus whoever they draft come June.

Westbrook has confrontation with Suns fan in arena halls: ‘Watch your mouth, motherf****’

By Apr 17, 2023, 12:27 PM EDT
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
It invites disaster to have a common cut-through to the visitor’s locker room in Phoenix’s Footprint Center run through a Suns’ fan lounge.

The seemingly inevitable came to a head Sunday night, during an intense playoff game, when Russell Westbrook and a Suns’ fan had a verbal confrontation in that area, with Westbrook saying, “Watch your mouth, motherf****, watch your mouth” in front of a couple of children. The fan told Westbrook to “take it like a grown-up,” and as Westbrook returned to the court someone yelled for Westbrook to “talk about it, be about it.”

Both the NBA and the Suns are investigating the incident. However, Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report says it is highly unlikely Westbrook faces any kind of suspension for the incident.

Here is a video of the incident, but be warned the language is NSFW.

Good job by Clippers’ security man to be between the sides.

It is unclear at what point in the game, or after, this confrontation took place. Westbrook had a couple of crucial offensive rebounds plus a blocked shot on Devin Booker at the end of the game that helped seal the Clippers’ win on the road.

The best explanation of the situation comes from Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

This brings us back to the first point — why are the Suns inviting interaction between their fans and the opposing team? Either say players cannot use this shortcut to the locker room, or, maybe, don’t put fans in the shortcut in the first place. But this was inviting trouble from Day 1.

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule times, and where to watch

By Apr 17, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did on on the opening weekend — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Denver, 10 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at Minnesota, 9:30 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings win 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Golden State, 10 (TNT)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at LA Clippers, 10:30 (NBA TV)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 at Milwaukee, 9 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at Miami, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics win 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Boston, 7 (NBA TV)
3) Fri 4/21 at Atlanta, 7 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers win 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17 at Philadelphia, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Brooklyn, 7:30 (TNT)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks win 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Cleveland, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at New York, 8:30 (ABC)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Murray got rolling, scored 24, Nuggets cruise to Game 1 win over Timberwolves

Associated PressApr 17, 2023, 3:01 AM EDT
Jamal Murray overcame some early jitters to have 24 points and eight assists in his first playoff game since the 2020 NBA bubble as the top-seeded Denver Nuggets routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-80 Sunday night.

“Murray was Murray,” Wolves point guard Chris Conley said. “He’s one of the better scorers, playmakers, from our position.”

Michael Porter Jr., who scored 18 points in his first playoff game since missing last year’s run with a bad back, said Murray used his time off after blowing out his left knee in 2021 to improve his basketball IQ.

“I told him the other day I feel like he’s better now than before the injury,” Porter said. “I know he probably doesn’t feel it, but just his overall game, his awareness, he had like a year off where he had to just watch.”

Porter scored 18 points and Nikola Jokic added 13 points, 14 rebounds and a half dozen assists in 28 minutes as Denver snapped a five-game skid in playoff openers – and became the only higher seed to win on its homecourt Sunday.

Both Porter and Murray started off slow offensively, so they turned up their defense, diving for loose balls and crashing the glass until they found their shooting touch.

“That was the game right there,” Murray said. “It wasn’t even offense. I think Mike and I struggled early and we were still playing defense. We were running the floor playing defense, boxing out, playing physical. Everybody made an impact.”

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 18 points. Karl-Anthony Towns, who was rounding into form this month after missing 52 games with a bad calf, missed 10 of his first 12 shots and finished with 11 points.

“It’s the NBA. It’s not forgiving. Just things happen,” Towns said. “They did a great job, give them credit. They had a long week preparing for us and they got ready and you could tell on the court they knew our plays and knew what they’re doing. So we’ve just got to come back ready for Game 2. It’s a series – just move on, flush it and get ready.”

Minnesota coach Chris Finch lamented Denver’s tougher physicality and better control.

“Way more physical than we were,” he said. “They played with more speed, more force, they kicked our butts in every category that you possibly can imagine.”

Jokic said during the Nuggets’ week off that he was eager to see how they’d do do with Murray and Porter back in the lineup with him after injuries and surgeries waylaid Denver’s Big Three each of the last two postseasons.

The answer was emphatic: the trio combined for 55 points, 33 rebounds and 16 assists – with just two combined turnovers – as all five of Denver’s starters scored in double figures as did reserve Bruce Brown, who chipped in 14.

The Nuggets were the only one of four home teams to win Sunday as the Bucks, Grizzlies and Suns all surrendered homecourt advantage to lower seeds in the first round.

The opener marked Murray’s first playoff appearance since his breakout performance in the 2020 NBA bubble, when he twice put up 50 points on the Jazz in helping the Nuggets reach the Western Conference Finals where they lost to LeBron James and the Lakers. Murray tore his left ACL eight months later and missed the Nuggets’ last two playoff runs.

“It is kind of wild to think it’s been that long,” Denver coach Michael Malone said before tip-off. “I’m just so happy for him, proud of him. It has not been an easy journey for him, but I think this year, we’ve seen Jamal have moments where that’s the Jamal Murray that we all love and remember.”

The Timberwolves were without starting forward Jaden McDaniels, their best perimeter defender, who broke his right hand punching a wall in Minnesota’s final regular season game.

Towns promised things would be different in Game 2.

“I don’t think this team has many nights like this,” he said of the Wolves, who hadn’t been held to 80 or fewer points since Nov. 19, 2016.

