Leonard, Clippers depth enough to steal Game 1 on road from Suns

By Apr 17, 2023, 2:15 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Phoenix Suns were the betting favorite to win the Western Conference based largely on the fact that Kevin Durant can be as good as any basketball player walking the face of the Earth when he is on his game.

So can Kawhi Leonard. Sometimes people forget that while making him the poster child for load management.

Leonard reminded them with a stellar 38-point outing in Game 1. Combine that with the Clippers winning the bench points by 24, executing their defensive game plan, and Russell Westbrook making winning defensive plays (yes, you read that right) the Clippers took Game 1 in Phoenix 115-110.

Los Angeles now leads the series 1-0, with Game 2 Tuesday in Phoenix.

Kevin Durant had 27 points (although he took just one shot in the final six minutes) and Devin Booker 26 for the Suns (Book was 0-of-3 from beyond the arc), but the questions about Phoenix were never the top-end talent. That’s what made them the betting favorite. The concern was depth, which was on display in Game 1 with the Suns’ bench scoring 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

By contrast, the Clippers got 14 points alone from Norman Powell and 34 bench points overall.

The Clipper defense held the Suns to a 108.9 offensive rating, 9.1 points below their season average. The Clippers forced the Suns more into the midrange with their shots, and while Durant/Booker/Chris Paul are comfortable shooting there, the Clippers were happy to trade mid-range twos for 3-pointers all night.

The Clippers also trapped Durant late in the game and forced someone else o the roster to beat them. Nobody could.

Then there was Russell Westbrook, who shot a painful 3-of-19 from the field, but had 10 rebounds, eight assists, and the defensive play of the game late against Booker.

“My whole career, I pride myself every season on doing everything,” Westbrook said. “Whatever is needed of me to win the game, I’ll do it.”

The Clippers are going to need more nights like this with Paul George out for the series (sprained knee). The question has never been the highs for them, but rather can they sustain it?

The Suns need to get Kevin Durant some help in Game 2 or they could find themselves in a hole they cannot climb out of.

Check out more on the Suns

NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch
Boston Celtics v Portland Trail Blazers
Prediction time: NBA Playoff projections, with the Celtics winning it all
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls
PBT Podcast: Looking ahead to first round of NBA playoffs

Murray got rolling, scored 24, Nuggets cruise to Game 1 win over Timberwolves

Associated PressApr 17, 2023, 3:01 AM EDT
0 Comments

Jamal Murray overcame some early jitters to have 24 points and eight assists in his first playoff game since the 2020 NBA bubble as the top-seeded Denver Nuggets routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-80 Sunday night.

“Murray was Murray,” Wolves point guard Chris Conley said. “He’s one of the better scorers, playmakers, from our position.”

Michael Porter Jr., who scored 18 points in his first playoff game since missing last year’s run with a bad back, said Murray used his time off after blowing out his left knee in 2021 to improve his basketball IQ.

“I told him the other day I feel like he’s better now than before the injury,” Porter said. “I know he probably doesn’t feel it, but just his overall game, his awareness, he had like a year off where he had to just watch.”

Porter scored 18 points and Nikola Jokic added 13 points, 14 rebounds and a half dozen assists in 28 minutes as Denver snapped a five-game skid in playoff openers – and became the only higher seed to win on its homecourt Sunday.

Both Porter and Murray started off slow offensively, so they turned up their defense, diving for loose balls and crashing the glass until they found their shooting touch.

“That was the game right there,” Murray said. “It wasn’t even offense. I think Mike and I struggled early and we were still playing defense. We were running the floor playing defense, boxing out, playing physical. Everybody made an impact.”

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 18 points. Karl-Anthony Towns, who was rounding into form this month after missing 52 games with a bad calf, missed 10 of his first 12 shots and finished with 11 points.

“It’s the NBA. It’s not forgiving. Just things happen,” Towns said. “They did a great job, give them credit. They had a long week preparing for us and they got ready and you could tell on the court they knew our plays and knew what they’re doing. So we’ve just got to come back ready for Game 2. It’s a series – just move on, flush it and get ready.”

Minnesota coach Chris Finch lamented Denver’s tougher physicality and better control.

“Way more physical than we were,” he said. “They played with more speed, more force, they kicked our butts in every category that you possibly can imagine.”

Jokic said during the Nuggets’ week off that he was eager to see how they’d do do with Murray and Porter back in the lineup with him after injuries and surgeries waylaid Denver’s Big Three each of the last two postseasons.

The answer was emphatic: the trio combined for 55 points, 33 rebounds and 16 assists – with just two combined turnovers – as all five of Denver’s starters scored in double figures as did reserve Bruce Brown, who chipped in 14.

The Nuggets were the only one of four home teams to win Sunday as the Bucks, Grizzlies and Suns all surrendered homecourt advantage to lower seeds in the first round.

The opener marked Murray’s first playoff appearance since his breakout performance in the 2020 NBA bubble, when he twice put up 50 points on the Jazz in helping the Nuggets reach the Western Conference Finals where they lost to LeBron James and the Lakers. Murray tore his left ACL eight months later and missed the Nuggets’ last two playoff runs.

“It is kind of wild to think it’s been that long,” Denver coach Michael Malone said before tip-off. “I’m just so happy for him, proud of him. It has not been an easy journey for him, but I think this year, we’ve seen Jamal have moments where that’s the Jamal Murray that we all love and remember.”

The Timberwolves were without starting forward Jaden McDaniels, their best perimeter defender, who broke his right hand punching a wall in Minnesota’s final regular season game.

Towns promised things would be different in Game 2.

“I don’t think this team has many nights like this,” he said of the Wolves, who hadn’t been held to 80 or fewer points since Nov. 19, 2016.

Check out more on the Nuggets

NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch
Boston Celtics v Portland Trail Blazers
Prediction time: NBA Playoff projections, with the Celtics winning it all
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA announces finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of Year, other awards

Herro fractured hand, Antetokounmpo injured back could swing series, playoffs

By Apr 17, 2023, 12:55 AM EDT
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
0 Comments

Playoff Jimmy Butler showed up in Milwaukee and the Heat are up 1-0 in their series against the Bucks.

That’s not the biggest takeaway from Game 1 — the injuries are.

Bucks MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo went down in the first quarter with a back injury after a nasty fall.

Antetokounmpo stayed in the game for more than two more minutes, but when he was subbed out he went back to the Bucks’ locker room. There he got some treatment and tried to come back in the second quarter, but played just 1:23 before being taken out and officially being declared done for the game with a lower back contusion.

“There was an X-ray that was clear here,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told the Associated Press. “We’ll monitor him and see how he does, see how he wakes up, how he feels the rest of tonight and tomorrow… We have to wait and see what the doctors say, most importantly what Giannis says.”

The Bucks outscored their opponents by 7.4 points per 100 possessions when Antetokounmpo was on the court this season, but were outscored (-0.4) when he sat.

While the Bucks have had to play some without Antetokounmpo, they will struggle to win a series against the Heat without him. Even if they advance, if this is an injury that lingers or slows the Greek Freak, it could spell trouble for the Bucks in future rounds.

While Antetokounmpo might return by the next game, Miami’s Tyler Herro is done for this series and likely until around the Finals, if the Heat could advance that far. Herro fractured the middle and ring fingers on his right hand — his shooting hand — when diving for a ball just before halftime.

Among Miami’s challenges this season was a serious lack of playmaking beyond Jimmy Butler and Herro. With Herro out, more responsibility falls on Butler, plus the Heat need someone such as Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent or Victor Oladipo to step up and take on a larger shot creation role. (It’s worth noting that even with Herro missing a chunk of this game, Erik Spoelstra did not put in Oladipo.)

Game 2 of this series is Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Check out more on the Heat

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One
In game marred by injuries to Antetokounmpo, Herro, Heat roll past Bucks
NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch
Boston Celtics v Portland Trail Blazers
Prediction time: NBA Playoff projections, with the Celtics winning it all

 

 

 

In game marred by injuries to Antetokounmpo, Herro, Heat roll past Bucks

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 10:33 PM EDT
0 Comments

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t have their best player around for the full game. The Miami Heat did.

That pretty much made the difference Sunday as the top-seeded Bucks saw their path toward a championship face an early obstacle.

Jimmy Butler had 35 points and 11 assists, and the Heat capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury to beat the Bucks 130-117 on Sunday in an Eastern Conference playoff opener Sunday. Butler’s dazzling performance enabled the Heat to withstand the exit of Tyler Herro, who broke his right hand while diving for a loose ball just before halftime.

“He’s just a brilliant competitor,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He does it on both ends of the court. He has an innate feel for what’s necessary during the course of a game. We needed obviously some offensive punch, some triggers, something to settle us all down, particularly when we found out Tyler was out. Jimmy was able to do it in a lot of different ways.”

Now the Bucks wait to learn how long Antetokounmpo might be out because of a lower back bruise.

Antetokounmpo was driving to the basket with 4:13 left in the first quarter when he got fouled by Kevin Love and landed hard on his backside. The two-time MVP got up slowly, stayed in the game to take his free throws and then headed to the locker room about 2 1/2 minutes later after picking up his second foul.

Although he returned to the game with 9:56 remaining in the second quarter, Antetokounmpo went to the locker room again with 8:33 left in the half and was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly afterward.

“There was an X-ray that was clear here,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We’ll monitor him and see how he does, see how he wakes up, how he feels the rest of tonight and tomorrow.”

The early departures of Antetokounmpo and Herro gave this game an unusual feel and forced both teams to adjust on the fly.

Nobody adapted better than Butler, who shot 15 of 27, leading the way as the Heat set a franchise scoring record for a playoff game and shot 59.5% from the floor.

“I just control what I can control in the end, play basketball the right way, no matter who’s out there on the floor on my team or the opposing team,” Butler said. “Stay aggressive. Make sure my guys get their shots. Defend as I’m supposed to defend and do whatever it takes to get my team the win.”

The Heat also capitalized on a dramatic advantage from beyond the arc. The Heat were 15 of 25 and the Bucks 11 of 45 from 3-point range.

Bam Adebayo had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Heat.

Khris Middleton scored 33 points and Bobby Portis had 21 for the Bucks.

Miami seized control of the game early as the Bucks appeared disjointed after a long layoff. None of the Bucks’ starters had played since at least April 5, when they won at Chicago to clinch the NBA’s best regular-season record and top playoff seed.

The Heat allowed the Bucks to take the lead once — at 4-2.

“They played well,” said Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday, who had 16 points and 16 assists but shot 6 of 18. “They looked like they had a rhythm, attacking the basket, got to the free-throw line a lot. There’s a lot of things we need to do, kind of like starting off better.”

The Bucks kept trying to make a run, but Butler made sure the Heat answered every time.

“He’s arguably the best closer in the game,” said Love, who had 18 points and eight rebounds. “It’s unbelievable what he’s able to do out there. He’s our leader. He sets the tone for us. I’m taking him pretty much over anybody in the league when it comes down to closing out a game.”

Check out more on the Heat

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One
Herro fractured hand, Antetokounmpo injured back could swing series, playoffs
NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch
Boston Celtics v Portland Trail Blazers
Prediction time: NBA Playoff projections, with the Celtics winning it all

Ja Morant says availability for Game 2 ‘in jeopardy’ due to right hand injury

By Apr 16, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Grizzlies were down four in a back-and-forth Game 1 against the Lakers with 5:48 left when this happened:

Morant left the game after that awkward fall on his right hand and did not return. The Grizzlies lost by 16.

The biggest question hanging over Game 2 on Wednesday is Morant’s hand and if he can play.

“I’m in a good bit of pain,” Morant said, via the Associated Press. “My main focus was to be out there for my guys. Another incident where, you know, that’s pretty much in jeopardy.”

The X-rays were negative and it was far too early to discuss Morant’s status for Game 2, coach Taylor Jenkins said. However, reporters said after the game a slumping Morant couldn’t do anything with his right hand, not even un-ball the socks he was going to put on, and Morant himself said his pain was at a 10.

Morant scored 18 points in 30 minutes of play before his injury.

Check out more on the Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies - Game One
Red-hot Hachimura scores 21 of his 29 in second half, leads Lakers to Game...
NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch
Boston Celtics v Portland Trail Blazers
Prediction time: NBA Playoff projections, with the Celtics winning it all