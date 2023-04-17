Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. named Defensive Player of the Year

By Apr 17, 2023, 8:09 PM EDT
0 Comments

Jaren Jackson Jr., who turned the Grizzlies’ defensive season around when he came back from injury and started anchoring the paint, has been named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson got 56 first-place votes of the 97 cast and finished with 391 total points, not dramatically far ahead of the Bucks’ Brook Lopez, who finished second and had 35 first-place votes and 309 total points. The Cavaliers Evan Mobley was third in the voting, followed by Draymond Green (Warriors) and Bam Adebayo (Heat).

Jackson found out who won like the rest of us — sitting on his couch watching Ernie Johnson on TNT. His mother, Teri Jackson, was hyped.

Jackson’s case was how much he improved the Grizzlies on his arrival — he missed the first month of the season following foot surgery, and when he walked in the door Memphis had the 17th-ranked defense in the NBA. Jackson started blocking every shot he saw — three per game, and 9.6% of all two-point shot attempts when he was on the court — lifting the Grizzlies to the best defense in the NBA the rest of the way (due to that rough first month the Grizzlies finished third overall for the season).

The case against Jackson — and by extension, the case for Lopez, Mobley and Adebayo — was that they didn’t miss a month of the season and played dramatically more minutes, helping their teams more by their presence (the Cavaliers finished with the best defense in the NBA this season, the Bucks were fourth). Everyone on the list certainly impacted their teams, but voters saw how much Jackson lifted up his team — Memphis’ defense was 4.9 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court — and decided the 63 games he played was enough to give him the award.

Here are the vote totals (from a panel of 97 media members selected to vote on the awards):

Jackson will be recognized by the Grizzlies before Game 2 against the Lakers on Wednesday.

Here is more on the Grizzlies

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One
Takeaways from a wild first weekend of NBA playoffs
NBA playoffs first round results, schedule times, and where to watch
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies - Game One
Ja Morant says availability for Game 2 ‘in jeopardy’ due to right...

Antetokounmpo back MRI ‘clean,’ reported optimism he could suit up for Game 2

By Apr 17, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT
0 Comments

As nasty as the fall was, Giannis Antetokounmpo may not miss more time with his bruised back.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said on Monday that Antetokounmpo’s MRI came back “clean.”

“I would say he’s still sore, but I think progress. And he’s getting some more treatment and I think we’ll just continue to monitor him for the next day or two. Probably fortunate that there are two days between games, so I think still mostly positive, mostly optimistic, but we’ll see how he feels over the next day or two.”

There have been multiple reports of “optimism” around the Bucks that Antetokounmpo will be able to play in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo injured his back on a nasty fall in the first quarter Sunday when Kevin Love slid under him to try and take a charge. (This, along with the Ja Morant injury when Anthony Davis tried to draw a charge, has led to questions about if the NBA should have a block/charge rule.)

Antetokounmpo tried to play through the back injury but ultimately had to leave the game early in the second quarter not to return.

The Bucks went on to lose Game 1 to the Heat, a team dealing with its own injury issues — Tyler Herro fractured his hand as well. Herro will be out for the rest of this series and likely the rest of the playoffs.

Here is more on the Bucks

Portland Trail Blazers v Memphis Grizzlies
Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. named Defensive Player of the Year
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One
Takeaways from a wild first weekend of NBA playoffs
NBA playoffs first round results, schedule times, and where to watch

Pistons reportedly to interview Brian Keefe, Kevin Ollie, Charles Lee, more for coaching position

By Apr 17, 2023, 1:21 PM EDT
Pistons
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

One thing seems clear in the Detroit Pistons coaching search: They are looking at top assistant coaches to promote to the big chair.

Except for the rumors of former Celtics’ coach Ime Udoka being in the mix.

Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added current Nets’ assistant Brian Keefe to the list of names the Pistons are speaking to.

That list already includes the following:

• Kevin Ollie, the 13-year NBA veteran player who coached UConn to a national title and in recent years has worked with Overtime Elite.
• Charles Lee, a top Milwaukee Bucks assistant and one of the guys at the front of the line of assistant coaches considered ready to jump to a head coaching spot by front-office people around the league.
• Adrian Griffin, a top assistant with the Raptors also considered for other head coaching jobs.
• Chris Quinn, the six-year NBA veteran who has been Heat assistant coach under Erik Spoelstra for eight years.
• Jarron Collins, the former NBA player and current Pelicans’ assistant who has three rings as an assistant coach on Steve Kerr’s staff in Golden State.
• Ime Udoka, who led the Celtics to the NBA Finals as a rookie head coach but was not on the bench this season following a  controversy surrounding an inappropriate relationship.

There likely will be more names in the mix, Pistons GM Troy Weaver is casting a wide net. Marc Stein reported there is buzz that Weaver has a soft spot for Ollie and Lee.

Detroit is not going to be a pure rebuilding coaching job. While they tanked their way into the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes this season, the Pistons entered the season with a roster they thought could compete for a play-in spot. That came apart at the seams when Cade Cunningham was injured for the season. Still, the team held on to Bojan Bogdanovic through the trade deadline partly because they want a veteran around to help the team make a push up into the play-in/playoffs next year with a big front line and Cunningham running the show. Plus whoever they draft come June.

Check out more on the Pistons

Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA playoffs, play-in schedule, matchups: How to watch, TV lineup
Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons
Dwane Casey out as Pistons coach, search starts for his replacement
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors
Coaching rumors: Changes may be coming to Rockets, Raptors

Westbrook has confrontation with Suns fan in arena halls: ‘Watch your mouth, motherf****’

By Apr 17, 2023, 12:27 PM EDT
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
0 Comments

It invites disaster to have a common cut-through to the visitor’s locker room in Phoenix’s Footprint Center run through a Suns’ fan lounge.

The seemingly inevitable came to a head Sunday night, during an intense playoff game, when Russell Westbrook and a Suns’ fan had a verbal confrontation in that area, with Westbrook saying, “Watch your mouth, motherf****, watch your mouth” in front of a couple of children. The fan told Westbrook to “take it like a grown-up,” and as Westbrook returned to the court someone yelled for Westbrook to “talk about it, be about it.”

Both the NBA and the Suns are investigating the incident. However, Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report says it is highly unlikely Westbrook faces any kind of suspension for the incident.

Here is a video of the incident, but be warned the language is NSFW.

Good job by Clippers’ security man to be between the sides.

Reports say the fan called Russ “Westbrick,” which is a common nickname among Westbrook’s detractors but one he takes offense to. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports this took place at halftime. Westbrook shot 3-of-19 but had a couple of crucial offensive rebounds plus a blocked shot on Devin Booker at the end of the game that helped seal the Clippers’ win on the road.

The best explanation of the situation comes from Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

This brings us back to the first point — why are the Suns inviting interaction between their fans and the opposing team? Either say players cannot use this shortcut to the locker room, or, maybe, don’t put fans in the shortcut in the first place. But this was inviting trouble from Day 1.

Check out more on the Suns

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One
Takeaways from a wild first weekend of NBA playoffs
NBA playoffs first round results, schedule times, and where to watch
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game One
Leonard, Clippers depth enough to steal Game 1 on road from Suns

Takeaways from a wild first weekend of NBA playoffs

By Apr 17, 2023, 10:04 AM EDT
0 Comments

The NBA playoffs lived up to the hype through the opening weekend, with some great duels, some upsets, and just as everyone expected a Rui Hachimura explosion.

Here are our takeaways from the first eight games of the NBA playoffs.

• Adam Silver forgot to turn injuries off before the NBA playoffs started.

• The most devastating of those injuries could be the bruised back of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks are saying the right things and talking “next man up,” but if this lingers beyond this first round (assuming the Bucks get out of it) it changes things at the top of the East. We’ll have to see where he is Wednesday and beyond.

• It’s a sound strategy against the Lakers: Don’t let LeBron James or Anthony Davis beat you. Make anyone else do it. For example, if Rui Hachimura wants to shoot 3-pointers, you let him, he was hitting 29.6% from beyond the arc since joining the Lakers.

Hachimura said “Bring it” and in the second half he was 5-of-5 from 3 on his way to a team-high 29 points. Here is what Desmond Bane said postgame, via Damichael Cole at the Memphis Commercial Appeal:

“That was our game plan going in,” Bane said. ” Make him hit shots, and he did. Tip your cap. That’s probably the best game he’s had in his career. Seven-game series, let’s see if he can do it again on Wednesday.”

That is the right way to approach this, make Hachimura beat you again, he has not been that consistent over his career. However, Memphis also might want to do a better job on closeouts against him.

• The other key to the Lakers’ win — something that is repeatable and we have seen increasingly since the All-Star break — is Austin Reaves as the secondary playmaker the Lakers needed behind LeBron James. And, for the closing stretch of this game (when the Lakers dominated), Reaves was the primary shot-creator for the Lakers. Reaves absolutely can do this again as he continues to play himself into a bigger and bigger contract for next season.

• Of course, what really matters in that series is the health of Ja Morant — the Grizzlies were in a back-and-forth game down four with 5:48 left when he re-injured his hand and left the game. The Grizzlies lost by 16. That’s not a coincidence. The teams play again Wednesday.

Kawhi Leonard is insanely good at basketball. Sometimes that gets forgotten in discussing him as the poster child for load management. Sunday was a reminder of why the Clippers do that — a rested and fresh Leonard can play with anyone, and they need that in the playoffs. (Especially in this first round, without Paul George.)

• Great stat from Clippers must follow/read Justin Russo: Since KD arrived in the Valley of the Sun the team has taken 40% of its shots from between the restricted area and the 3-point arc (essentially mid-rangers, not a shock on a team with Durant/Booker/Chris Paul). In Game 1, that was 70%, and while the Suns shot well on them (49%) the Clippers are good with that shot profile. Also, the Suns’ percentage of attempts from 3 fell from 32% since Durant arrived to 23% in Game 1.

Put more simply: the Clippers’ best chance of winning this series is to win the battle from 3. Los Angeles did that by 12 points in Game 1.

• It also helps when Leonard outduels Kevin Durant. Not sure how sustainable that is.

• That game also sums up the Russell Westbrook experience with the Clippers — 3-of-17 shooting, they can’t count on him to consistently carry the offense, but since switching L.A. teams he has found ways to make plays and influence games.

• This is why nobody wanted to play the Heat in the first round.

• But Miami losing one of its two quality playmakers in Tyler Herro is a huge blow. That puts more on Jimmy Butler‘s plate, and the Heat need Kyle Lowry (or Gabe Vincent, or Victor Oladipo, or someone) to step up.

• It’s been said a million times but it can’t be said enough: Jalen Brunson is worth every penny.

• Was Josh Hart the second-best pickup in the league at the trade deadline? (We’re still giving the top spot to that Durant guy.) He’s the perfect Tom Thibodeau player, which showed in the Knicks’ Game 1 win.

• Are we all done sleeping on the Kings?

• This is how a dangerous team answers a challenge. A Stephen Curry 3 fading into the corner is the kind of dagger shot the Warriors thrive on, but the Kings just ran their offense and Fox walked into a 3 of his own at the other end.

• We’ve had evidence for 82 games these are not the same Warriors. That playoff muscle memory better kick in on Monday because if the Warriors are down 0-2…

• The Warriors did a good job holding Domantas Sabonis in check, and blowing up the Kings’ dangerous dribble-handoff game. Sabonis shot 61% from the floor this season but was 5-of-17 in Game 1 with twice as many turnovers (four) as assists (two). It will be interesting to see the adjustments Mike Brown and the Kings bring to Game 2.

• Don’t expect another huge Malik Monk outing, he has been hot and cold all season long in Sacramento. Also don’t expect Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter, to shoot 0-of-8 from 3 again.

James Harden looked slowed the last couple of weeks of the regular season coming off that hamstring injury, and while his raw numbers looked good in the opener against the Nets — 23 points and 13 assists — he was missing two-pointers (1-of-8). He did hit seven 3-pointers, he wasn’t terrible, but if/when the Sixers play the Celtics in the next round, Harden can’t just be good enough, he has to be elite. He has to be better than this.