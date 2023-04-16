Ja Morant says availability for Game 2 ‘in jeopardy’ due to right hand injury

By Apr 16, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT
The Grizzlies were down four in a back-and-forth Game 1 against the Lakers with 5:48 left when this happened:

Morant left the game after that awkward fall on his right hand and did not return. The Grizzlies lost by 16.

The biggest question hanging over Game 2 on Wednesday is Morant’s hand and if he can play.

“I’m in a good bit of pain,” Morant said, via the Associated Press. “My main focus was to be out there for my guys. Another incident where, you know, that’s pretty much in jeopardy.”

The X-rays were negative and it was far too early to discuss Morant’s status for Game 2, coach Taylor Jenkins said. However, reporters said after the game a slumping Morant couldn’t do anything with his right hand, not even un-ball the socks he was going to put on, and Morant himself said his pain was at a 10.

Morant scored 18 points in 30 minutes of play before his injury.

In game marred by injuries to Antetokounmpo, Herro, Heat roll past Bucks

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 10:33 PM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t have their best player around for the full game. The Miami Heat did.

That pretty much made the difference Sunday as the top-seeded Bucks saw their path toward a championship face an early obstacle.

Jimmy Butler had 35 points and 11 assists, and the Heat capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury to beat the Bucks 130-117 on Sunday in an Eastern Conference playoff opener Sunday. Butler’s dazzling performance enabled the Heat to withstand the exit of Tyler Herro, who broke his right hand while diving for a loose ball just before halftime.

“He’s just a brilliant competitor,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He does it on both ends of the court. He has an innate feel for what’s necessary during the course of a game. We needed obviously some offensive punch, some triggers, something to settle us all down, particularly when we found out Tyler was out. Jimmy was able to do it in a lot of different ways.”

Now the Bucks wait to learn how long Antetokounmpo might be out because of a lower back bruise.

Antetokounmpo was driving to the basket with 4:13 left in the first quarter when he got fouled by Kevin Love and landed hard on his backside. The two-time MVP got up slowly, stayed in the game to take his free throws and then headed to the locker room about 2 1/2 minutes later after picking up his second foul.

Although he returned to the game with 9:56 remaining in the second quarter, Antetokounmpo went to the locker room again with 8:33 left in the half and was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly afterward.

“There was an X-ray that was clear here,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We’ll monitor him and see how he does, see how he wakes up, how he feels the rest of tonight and tomorrow.”

The early departures of Antetokounmpo and Herro gave this game an unusual feel and forced both teams to adjust on the fly.

Nobody adapted better than Butler, who shot 15 of 27, leading the way as the Heat set a franchise scoring record for a playoff game and shot 59.5% from the floor.

“I just control what I can control in the end, play basketball the right way, no matter who’s out there on the floor on my team or the opposing team,” Butler said. “Stay aggressive. Make sure my guys get their shots. Defend as I’m supposed to defend and do whatever it takes to get my team the win.”

The Heat also capitalized on a dramatic advantage from beyond the arc. The Heat were 15 of 25 and the Bucks 11 of 45 from 3-point range.

Bam Adebayo had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Heat.

Khris Middleton scored 33 points and Bobby Portis had 21 for the Bucks.

Miami seized control of the game early as the Bucks appeared disjointed after a long layoff. None of the Bucks’ starters had played since at least April 5, when they won at Chicago to clinch the NBA’s best regular-season record and top playoff seed.

The Heat allowed the Bucks to take the lead once — at 4-2.

“They played well,” said Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday, who had 16 points and 16 assists but shot 6 of 18. “They looked like they had a rhythm, attacking the basket, got to the free-throw line a lot. There’s a lot of things we need to do, kind of like starting off better.”

The Bucks kept trying to make a run, but Butler made sure the Heat answered every time.

“He’s arguably the best closer in the game,” said Love, who had 18 points and eight rebounds. “It’s unbelievable what he’s able to do out there. He’s our leader. He sets the tone for us. I’m taking him pretty much over anybody in the league when it comes down to closing out a game.”

Red-hot Hachimura scores 21 of his 29 in second half, leads Lakers to Game 1 win at Grizzlies

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 9:32 PM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers made an early statement in the wide-open Western Conference playoffs.

Hachimura scored a playoff career-best 29 points, including 21 in the second half, and James added 21 points and 11 rebounds as the seventh-seeded Lakers beat the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies 128-112 on Sunday in the opening game of their series.

Memphis had the NBA’s best home record at 35-6 but no longer has home-court advantage against LA. Game 2 is Wednesday at FedExForum, and the Grizzlies have major concerns about star Ja Morant, who aggravated a right hand injury.

“We didn’t execute the priorities of the game plan,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Get back. Execute half-court defense and get rebounds.”

Austin Reaves added 23 points, including nine straight in the closing minutes as the Lakers pulled away. Anthony Davis had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell, who scored only two points in the Lakers’ play-in win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, finished with 19 points.

Hachimura missed only one of his nine shots in the second half, including making all five of his 3-point attempts.

“The second half, we were in a good rhythm,” Hachimura said. “We were sharing the ball and all the shots just came to me.”

Reaves added: “Rui was huge (Sunday). His skillset is crazy. For us to get him with all the talent we have, it just brings another aspect to our team.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 31 points, while Desmond Bane scored 22. Morant had 18 points before leaving in the fourth quarter with the hand injury. The Grizzlies’ leading scorer’s availability for Game 2 is uncertain.

It was Hachimura from Japan who provided Los Angeles some breathing room in the third quarter, connecting on all four of his 3-point attempts. Hachimura’s only previous playoff experience was in 2021 with Washington, which lost a first-round series to Philadelphia. The Lakers acquired him from the Wizards in a midseason trade.

“He’s multifaceted,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said of Hachiumura. “He’s strong. He has great hands. He can get out and run, go up top. Very, very athletic and can really put the ball in the hole as you saw today. Just encouraging him to be assertive, aggressive.”

Los Angeles had to get through the play-in tournament this year after missing the playoffs in 2022. The Lakers were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns a year earlier.

Memphis finished with 51 wins, its second straight 50-victory season.

After the Grizzlies used a second-quarter burst to take a 65-59 lead into the break, the teams swapped leads through much of the second half, and Memphis still held a 101-100 advantage with 8:36 left.

But Hachimura made a 13-foot jumper, and Reaves nailed a 3-pointer as the shot clock was expiring. Then, as Memphis got close again with about three minutes left, Reaves went on his individual scoring spree, and the Lakers closed out the game with the final 15 points.

“It’s one game,” Bane said. “It’s the first of four games for a reason. You want to win every game, but most of the time that doesn’t happen.

“We obviously wanted to start it off with a win, but whey won, and we get another opportunity on Wednesday.”

Report: Mavericks management wanted to tank earlier but Dončić, Irving refused to sit

By Apr 16, 2023, 2:10 PM EDT
The Dallas Mavericks paid a steep price — $750,000 — for their naked tanking effort in the final two games of the regular season. Part of the reason that looked so bad is there were just two games left in the season (and the team had a mathematical chance at the No.10 seed) when the team pivoted.

However, Mavericks management wanted to pull the plug on the season weeks earlier, near the end of March — when the Trail Blazers pulled the plug on Damian Lillard‘s season — but Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving would not sit and play along, according to a new report from Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer speaking on FanDuel TV.

“In late March, Dallas coaches met with players to discuss a plan for Markieff Morris and JaVale McGee to play heavier minutes. That is when the tanking was supposed to begin, but Luka and Kyrie were agitated that the team was waving the white flag and both refused to sit.”

The motivation behind the desire to tank is that Dallas owes its first-round pick this year to the New York Knicks (part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade) but it was top-10 protected. To use March 31 as a potential date (although the meeting may have been days or weeks earlier), the Mavericks were tied in the loss column for the No.10 seed with the Thunder (half a game back overall) and in the mix for the postseason with five games to play, but also tied with the Bulls for the 10-11 picks in the draft (pre-lottery). There is no way competitors like Irving and Dončić would roll over in that situation.

It was that same situation a week later when Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban and GM Nico Harrison pulled the plug — Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood all were out and Dončić played one quarter.

Would the Mavericks have gotten in less trouble tanking earlier? Maybe, but again what bothered the league is that a team with a legitimate postseason chance quit with two games to go, if anything they had more of a chance with a couple of weeks to go.

While the Mavericks paid a healthy fine, they will keep their top-10 pick so long as nobody from below them jumps them in the lottery. Most likely, Dallas looks to trade that pick for a veteran role player who can help them win now.

Bay Area Rapper E-40 ejected from Warriors-Kings game, says racial bias reason

By Apr 16, 2023, 12:12 PM EDT
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Loren Elliott/Getty Images
“Tell me when to Go” got real for rapper E-40 Saturday night.

The Bay Area rapper and famed Warriors fan was ejected during the fourth quarter of the Kings’ Game 1 win. Fan videos of the ejection were all over Twitter and E-40 appeared to have a few words with Kings fans on the way out the door.

Sunday, E-40 released a statement through Shams Charania of The Athletic claiming racial bias on the part of Kings’ security and asking the team to investigate.

The Kings released this statement:

“The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made.”

No video has surfaced to this point of the words between E-40 and the heckler. Emotions run high among fans during playoff games, and certainly, some have crossed the line in the past.

Sacramento was loaded with celebrities for Game 1 including 50 Cent, California governor Gavin Newsom, Barry Bonds, and former Kings Vlade Divac, Bobby Jackson and Jason Williams.

