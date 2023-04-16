Fox backs up what J.R. Smith said of Dellavedova guarding Curry, ‘That s*** real’

By Apr 16, 2023, 10:41 AM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
De'Aaron Fox may not have needed a coming out party for NBA fans, but he threw one on Saturday anyway — 38 points and he was the best player on the floor against Stephen Curry and the defending champs, lighting the bean in a Kings’ Game 1 win.

However, maybe more impressive is that Fox racked up those numbers while guarding Stephen Curry for long stretches. Curry still finished with 30 points and was 6-of-14 from 3, but he had to work for those buckets. After the game, Fox was asked about guarding the reigning Finals MVP.

Fox is referencing J.R. Smith on J.J. Redicks’ brilliant “Old Man and the 3″ podcast where Smith showers Delly — Matthew  Dellavedova — with praise for his coverage of Curry in the Finals. “Delly almost died guarding Steph Curry. No, literally almost died.”

You heard Fox, that s*** real.

So is Fox.

If he has three more games in him this series like the last one, the most popular lower-seed pick on the board in the first round will go to the higher-seed Kings.

NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch

By Apr 16, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did on opening day Saturday — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16 at Denver, 10:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Denver, 10 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at Minnesota, 9:30 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16 at Memphis, 3 (ABC)
2) Wed 4/19 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings win 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Golden State, 10 (TNT)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16 at Phoenix, 8 (TNT)
2) Tue 4/18 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at LA Clippers, 10:30 (NBA TV)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16 at Milwaukee, 5:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Milwaukee, 9 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at Miami, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics win 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Boston, 7 (NBA TV)
3) Fri 4/21 at Atlanta, 7 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers win 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17 at Philadelphia, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Brooklyn, 7:30 (TNT)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks win 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Cleveland, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at New York, 8:30 (ABC)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Fox lights the beam after lighting up Warriors for 38, Kings beat Warriors in Game 1

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 2:06 AM EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De'Aaron Fox finished off a dazzling playoff debut that was years in the making and had one more task to do.

With the home crowd counting down following an exhilarating return to the postseason, Fox pressed the button and lit the ceremonial beam, letting out 17 seasons of frustration for Sacramento.

“Sacramento showed out tonight,” Fox said. “But doing this for the fans, just knowing the way that they support this team through thick and thin – really thin. It’s just a testament to the way they are.”

Fox was the biggest reason why, scoring 38 points to tie for the second highest playoff debut in NBA history to lead the Kings to a 126-123 victory over the defending-champion Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Fox scored 29 points in the second half after taking time to adjust to the playoff physicality and hit the 3-pointer that gave Sacramento the lead for good late in the fourth quarter.

Fox took until his sixth season to reach the postseason stage but announced himself as a star as only Luka Doncic scored more points in a playoff debut with 42 against Dallas three years ago.

“You need guys like that on your side because they know everything that we’re throwing at them,” coach Mike Brown said. “There’s no secrets. You have to have guys on your team that can go make plays and Foxy went and made plays tonight.”

The first playoff meeting between the Northern California neighbors lived up to the hype and delighted the raucous crowd that had been waiting for a playoff game since 2006.

The inexperienced Kings closed the game strong against a Warriors team that won four titles in the previous eight seasons.

After Stephen Curry hit a corner 3-pointer to give Golden State a 114-112 lead with about four minutes left, the Kings responded with seven in a row starting with a 3-pointer from Fox.

The Warriors didn’t go away and cut the deficit to one on a layup by Curry in the final minute. But Andrew Wiggins missed a corner 3 for the lead in the closing seconds of his first game in more than two months.

“That last one felt amazing,” Wiggins said of the last shot. “Only up from here. … I’m here to compete and I believe in myself.”

Malik Monk made two free throws to make it 126-123 with 2.9 seconds left. Curry missed a runner from 3 at the buzzer, giving the Kings their first playoff win since April 30, 2006, against San Antonio.

“That first game is kind of a feeling out process,” Curry said. “We responded. That’s what we are capable of doing. It was a high energy game from start to finish.”

Monk finished with 32 points off the bench and Domantas Sabonis had 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Curry led the Warriors with 30 points, Klay Thompson added 21 and Wiggins and Poole scored 18 apiece.

It was a festive environment in success-starved Sacramento where fans gathered outside the arena hours before the start of the Kings first playoff game following an NBA record 16-year drought.

The arena was deafening starting in pregame warmups with some fans even bringing back the cow bells that were so common during their playoff runs two decades ago.

“It was incredible all night,” forward Harrison Barnes said. “When guys ran out for layup lines with how loud it got in there and I think everyone got chills.”

The excitement appeared to take a toll on the inexperienced Kings, who struggled shooting the ball early. Sacramento shot just 39.2% in the first half and trailed Golden State 61-55 at the half.

The Warriors built the lead to 10 points in the third quarter before Sacramento ended the quarter on a 15-4 run fueled by 10 points from Trey Lyles to take a 91-90 lead into the fourth.

Wiggins showed few signs of rust in his first game in more than two months after leaving the team to deal with an undisclosed family matter.

Wiggins came off the bench after starting his first 657 games in the NBA and made an immediate impact. He had his first shot attempt blocked but hustled back for a block of his own on the defensive end.

The only thing missing from his game was the outside shot as he was 1 for 8 from 3.

Brunson, Knicks’ depth prove too much for Cavaliers in Game 1

By Apr 15, 2023, 9:43 PM EDT
The Cavaliers entered the playoffs with four players who had been an All-Star in the last two years but with serious questions about who would be the fifth Beatle and depth overall.

That showed up in Game 1 against the Knicks — Cleveland’s players 5-9 scored just 20 points on 5-of-19 shooting (26.3%). New York outscored Cleveland in the paint and the Knicks absolutely outworked them on the offensive glass — including key offensive rebounds/tips by Julius Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein in the final :45 seconds of the game.

Then there was Jalen Brunson, who was everything in Game 1 he was all season — the steadying influence and the guy who got buckets when it was needed (like the second half). He finished with 27 points — 21 in the second half — to lead the Knicks.

The Knicks held off a late charge by the Cavaliers to win Game 1, 101-97, and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Game 2 is Tuesday in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are not going to be able to ask more out of Donovan Mitchell, who had 38 points and was making the hustle plays the Cavaliers needed more of. Jarrett Allen added 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Darius Garland scored 17.

After that, things were rough. Evan Mobley had nine points on 13 shots and the Knicks gave the young star good looks in his first playoff game, but they were not falling. Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert combined to go 0-of-7 from 3, which is why Cedi Osman closed the game (and played well).

The Knicks simply had more depth. In his first game back after missing five with a sprained ankle, Randle looked spry and scored 19 points with 10 rebounds. Josh Hart came off the bench and showed why he’s a Knicks’ fan favorite with 17 points.

New York first took the lead with a 10-0 run in the first quarter and held that lead most of the game (although it rarely climbed to double digits) until a late push by the Cavaliers in the fourth. This is where the depth of the Knicks seemed to win out. Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff had six players he could trust and leaned hard into his starters, while the Knicks Thibodeau — not a guy known for trusting his depth — was able to go nine deep and get positive contributions from players like Obi Toppin, which kept legs fresher for the end of the game.

Those fresher Knicks legs grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, one of the game’s key turning points.

The Cavaliers are going to have to turn around those hustle stats and dominate the paint with their size on Tuesday, they can’t afford to go down 0-2 in this series.

Confident Harden, Embiid lead 76ers to 20-point Game 1 win

Associated PressApr 15, 2023, 5:21 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden feels more at home in Philly this postseason go-around than he did a year when he was still finding his footing after a trade. It helps that The Beard knows his role alongside Joel Embiid, has his health, — and his signature step-back is back on point from beyond the arc.

“He’s confident in how we play now,” coach Doc Rivers said. “Last year, even when he was playing, it was, am I doing the right thing here?”

Harden had all the right moves against the Nets.

Harden hit seven 3-pointers and had 23 points and 13 assists, NBA MVP finalist Embiid scored 26 points and the Philadelphia 76ers pushed back Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in a 121-101 Game 1 victory on Saturday.

Tobias Harris added 21 points and the 76ers hit a postseason team-record 21 3s in the opener of this Eastern Conference playoff series. The Sixers are trying to win their first NBA championship since 1983 and advance past the second round for the first time since 2001.

The No. 3-seeded 76ers host Game 2 on Monday.

Bridges scored 30 points and helped the Nets at least hang around in the first half.

But Brooklyn’s starless roster was no match for Embiid, Harden and a playoff-tested roster expected to make a deep run in the postseason. The Sixers had a sellout crowd of 20,913 in a frenzy from the opening tip, then blew the game open in the fourth.

Philly got it done even without a vintage effort from Embiid.

Embiid made only 7 of 15 shots (and all 11 free throws) and was flustered at times against double-teams that followed him all over the court. Embiid was smacked in the face on a missed dunk that sent him crashing to the court in an attempt to draw a flagrant foul. Embiid got heated when he had his arm locked up by Royce O’Neale and the two briefly tussled.

The off-night from the floor wasn’t good enough for Nets coach Jacque Vaughn.

“Hopefully, they’ll be calling traveling and 3 seconds on the big fella the next game,” Vaughn said.

No worries for the Sixers, though. Harden, who topped the league in assists this season, picked up the slack and stuck it to the Nets with his step-back 3s.

“I couldn’t make a layup,” the 33-year-old Harden said with a laugh. “But that’s the least of my worries. My legs, my body feels just powerful, feels strong.”

Harden’s ineffectiveness around the rim in the first half — he was 1 of 8 on 2s — was offset by his 5-of-7 shooting on 3s. He buried two 3s late against his former team in the second quarter that stretched the lead to double digits.

“He looked great from 3,” Embiid said.

Embiid, the NBA scoring champion, could not impose his will against Brooklyn as he had this season to become an MVP finalist. He only took seven shots in the first half.

Unlike the regular season, when the Sixers were crushed by the non-Embiid minutes, the reserves came through. De’Anthony Melton, Jalen McDaniels and Georges Niang all hit 3s — the 76ers made 13 of 21 in the half — to keep them in control of Game 1.

Bridges kept Game 1 from becoming an early rout in a homecoming effort.

Bridges attended Great Valley High School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, just outside Philadelphia, then played three seasons at Villanova. Bridges helped the Wildcats win two national championship — the 2016 and 2018 national championship banners hang in the Wells Fargo Center rafters. Bridges seemed he would stay in the area when he was drafted by the 76ers with the No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft.

Then came a pair of embarrassments in rapid succession: Bridges celebrated on draft night with his mom, who worked at the time for the 76ers. The feel-good reunion lasted about 15 minutes and Bridges was traded to Phoenix for Zhaire Smith. Bridges is now a bona fide NBA star while Smith flamed out after only 13 career NBA games.

Philly fans can only imagine Bridges in this lineup.

He made 10 of 16 shots for 23 points in the first half and kept the Nets, who opened the season with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and championship aspirations, within nine at halftime.

“It feels good to make some shots,” Bridges said. “But I’d rather miss shots and win. It’s whatever.”

