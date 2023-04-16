Bay Area Rapper E-40 ejected from Warriors-Kings game, says racial bias reason

“Tell me when to Go” got real for rapper E-40 Saturday night.
The Bay Area rapper and famed Warriors fan was ejected during the fourth quarter of the Kings’ Game 1 win. Fan videos of the ejection were all over Twitter and E-40 appeared to have a few words with Kings fans on the way out the door.
A video surfaced during Game 1 of Warriors-Kings that showed hip-hop artist E-40 getting escorted out of his seat by security as he argued with Kings fans in the stands during the second half on Saturday night.pic.twitter.com/yNZEWEr9Dx
Did @TheRealE40 get kicked out?! I wonder what happened.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sbmzbsYv0O
Sunday, E-40 released a statement through Shams Charania of The Athletic claiming racial bias on the part of Kings’ security and asking the team to investigate.
Hip-hop artist E-40 says racial bias was the reason behind him being kicked out of Golden 1 Center midway through the fourth quarter of Golden State-Sacramento on Saturday night and he is requesting the Kings to investigate. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/15Lwl2lJZF
The Kings released this statement:
“The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made.”
No video has surfaced to this point of the words between E-40 and the heckler. Emotions run high among fans during playoff games, and certainly, some have crossed the line in the past.
Sacramento was loaded with celebrities for Game 1 including 50 Cent, California governor Gavin Newsom, Barry Bonds, and former Kings Vlade Divac, Bobby Jackson and Jason Williams.