Bay Area Rapper E-40 ejected from Warriors-Kings game, says racial bias reason

By Apr 16, 2023, 12:12 PM EDT
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Loren Elliott/Getty Images
0 Comments

“Tell me when to Go” got real for rapper E-40 Saturday night.

The Bay Area rapper and famed Warriors fan was ejected during the fourth quarter of the Kings’ Game 1 win. Fan videos of the ejection were all over Twitter and E-40 appeared to have a few words with Kings fans on the way out the door.

Sunday, E-40 released a statement through Shams Charania of The Athletic claiming racial bias on the part of Kings’ security and asking the team to investigate.

The Kings released this statement:

“The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made.”

No video has surfaced to this point of the words between E-40 and the heckler. Emotions run high among fans during playoff games, and certainly, some have crossed the line in the past.

Sacramento was loaded with celebrities for Game 1 including 50 Cent, California governor Gavin Newsom, Barry Bonds, and former Kings Vlade Divac, Bobby Jackson and Jason Williams.

Check out more on the Kings

2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Fox backs up what J.R. Smith said of Dellavedova guarding Curry: ‘That...
NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Fox lights the beam after lighting up Warriors for 38, Kings beat Warriors...

 

Report: Mavericks management wanted to tank earlier but Dončić, Irving refused to sit

By Apr 16, 2023, 2:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Dallas Mavericks paid a steep price — $750,000 — for their naked tanking effort in the final two games of the regular season. Part of the reason that looked so bad is there were just two games left in the season (and the team had a mathematical chance at the No.10 seed) when the team pivoted.

However, Mavericks management wanted to pull the plug on the season weeks earlier, near the end of March — when the Trail Blazers pulled the plug on Damian Lillard‘s season — but Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving would not sit and play along, according to a new report from Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer speaking on FanDuel TV.

“In late March, Dallas coaches met with players to discuss a plan for Markieff Morris and JaVale McGee to play heavier minutes. That is when the tanking was supposed to begin, but Luka and Kyrie were agitated that the team was waving the white flag and both refused to sit.”

The motivation behind the desire to tank is that Dallas owes its first-round pick this year to the New York Knicks (part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade) but it was top-10 protected. To use March 31 as a potential date (although the meeting may have been days or weeks earlier), the Mavericks were tied in the loss column for the No.10 seed with the Thunder (half a game back overall) and in the mix for the postseason with five games to play, but also tied with the Bulls for the 10-11 picks in the draft (pre-lottery). There is no way competitors like Irving and Dončić would roll over in that situation.

It was that same situation a week later when Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban and GM Nico Harrison pulled the plug — Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood all were out and Dončić played one quarter.

Would the Mavericks have gotten in less trouble tanking earlier? Maybe, but again what bothered the league is that a team with a legitimate postseason chance quit with two games to go, if anything they had more of a chance with a couple of weeks to go.

While the Mavericks paid a healthy fine, they will keep their top-10 pick so long as nobody from below them jumps them in the lottery. Most likely, Dallas looks to trade that pick for a veteran role player who can help them win now.

Check out more on the Mavericks

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks
Mavericks fined $750,000 by NBA for naked tanking effort at season’s...
Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
LeBron James leads NBA in jersey sales, Curry second. Lakers lead in team...
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
2023 PBT Awards: Joel Embiid for MVP

Fox backs up what J.R. Smith said of Dellavedova guarding Curry: ‘That s*** real’

By Apr 16, 2023, 10:41 AM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/Getty Images
0 Comments

De'Aaron Fox may not have needed a coming out party for NBA fans, but he threw one on Saturday anyway — 38 points and he was the best player on the floor against Stephen Curry and the defending champs, lighting the bean in a Kings’ Game 1 win.

However, maybe more impressive is that Fox racked up those numbers while guarding Stephen Curry for long stretches. Curry still finished with 30 points and was 6-of-14 from 3, but he had to work for those buckets. After the game, Fox was asked about guarding the reigning Finals MVP.

Fox is referencing J.R. Smith on J.J. Redicks’ brilliant “Old Man and the 3″ podcast where Smith showers Delly — Matthew  Dellavedova — with praise for his coverage of Curry in the Finals. “Delly almost died guarding Steph Curry. No, literally almost died.”

You heard Fox, that s*** real.

So is Fox.

If he has three more games in him this series like the last one, the most popular lower-seed pick on the board in the first round will go to the higher-seed Kings.

Here's more on the Kings

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Bay Area Rapper E-40 ejected from Warriors-Kings game, says racial bias reason
NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Fox lights the beam after lighting up Warriors for 38, Kings beat Warriors...

NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch

By Apr 16, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did on opening day Saturday — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16 at Denver, 10:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Denver, 10 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at Minnesota, 9:30 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16 at Memphis, 3 (ABC)
2) Wed 4/19 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings win 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Golden State, 10 (TNT)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16 at Phoenix, 8 (TNT)
2) Tue 4/18 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at LA Clippers, 10:30 (NBA TV)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16 at Milwaukee, 5:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Milwaukee, 9 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at Miami, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics win 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Boston, 7 (NBA TV)
3) Fri 4/21 at Atlanta, 7 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers win 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17 at Philadelphia, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Brooklyn, 7:30 (TNT)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks win 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18 at Cleveland, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at New York, 8:30 (ABC)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Fox lights the beam after lighting up Warriors for 38, Kings beat Warriors in Game 1

Associated PressApr 16, 2023, 2:06 AM EDT
0 Comments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De'Aaron Fox finished off a dazzling playoff debut that was years in the making and had one more task to do.

With the home crowd counting down following an exhilarating return to the postseason, Fox pressed the button and lit the ceremonial beam, letting out 17 seasons of frustration for Sacramento.

“Sacramento showed out tonight,” Fox said. “But doing this for the fans, just knowing the way that they support this team through thick and thin – really thin. It’s just a testament to the way they are.”

Fox was the biggest reason why, scoring 38 points to tie for the second highest playoff debut in NBA history to lead the Kings to a 126-123 victory over the defending-champion Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Fox scored 29 points in the second half after taking time to adjust to the playoff physicality and hit the 3-pointer that gave Sacramento the lead for good late in the fourth quarter.

Fox took until his sixth season to reach the postseason stage but announced himself as a star as only Luka Doncic scored more points in a playoff debut with 42 against Dallas three years ago.

“You need guys like that on your side because they know everything that we’re throwing at them,” coach Mike Brown said. “There’s no secrets. You have to have guys on your team that can go make plays and Foxy went and made plays tonight.”

The first playoff meeting between the Northern California neighbors lived up to the hype and delighted the raucous crowd that had been waiting for a playoff game since 2006.

The inexperienced Kings closed the game strong against a Warriors team that won four titles in the previous eight seasons.

After Stephen Curry hit a corner 3-pointer to give Golden State a 114-112 lead with about four minutes left, the Kings responded with seven in a row starting with a 3-pointer from Fox.

The Warriors didn’t go away and cut the deficit to one on a layup by Curry in the final minute. But Andrew Wiggins missed a corner 3 for the lead in the closing seconds of his first game in more than two months.

“That last one felt amazing,” Wiggins said of the last shot. “Only up from here. … I’m here to compete and I believe in myself.”

Malik Monk made two free throws to make it 126-123 with 2.9 seconds left. Curry missed a runner from 3 at the buzzer, giving the Kings their first playoff win since April 30, 2006, against San Antonio.

“That first game is kind of a feeling out process,” Curry said. “We responded. That’s what we are capable of doing. It was a high energy game from start to finish.”

Monk finished with 32 points off the bench and Domantas Sabonis had 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Curry led the Warriors with 30 points, Klay Thompson added 21 and Wiggins and Poole scored 18 apiece.

It was a festive environment in success-starved Sacramento where fans gathered outside the arena hours before the start of the Kings first playoff game following an NBA record 16-year drought.

The arena was deafening starting in pregame warmups with some fans even bringing back the cow bells that were so common during their playoff runs two decades ago.

“It was incredible all night,” forward Harrison Barnes said. “When guys ran out for layup lines with how loud it got in there and I think everyone got chills.”

The excitement appeared to take a toll on the inexperienced Kings, who struggled shooting the ball early. Sacramento shot just 39.2% in the first half and trailed Golden State 61-55 at the half.

The Warriors built the lead to 10 points in the third quarter before Sacramento ended the quarter on a 15-4 run fueled by 10 points from Trey Lyles to take a 91-90 lead into the fourth.

Wiggins showed few signs of rust in his first game in more than two months after leaving the team to deal with an undisclosed family matter.

Wiggins came off the bench after starting his first 657 games in the NBA and made an immediate impact. He had his first shot attempt blocked but hustled back for a block of his own on the defensive end.

The only thing missing from his game was the outside shot as he was 1 for 8 from 3.

Here's more on the Kings

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Bay Area Rapper E-40 ejected from Warriors-Kings game, says racial bias reason
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Fox backs up what J.R. Smith said of Dellavedova guarding Curry: ‘That...
NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch