NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch

By Apr 15, 2023, 2:45 AM EDT
The first round of the NBA playoffs can seem to last forever — eight series going, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in, nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16 at Denver, 10:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Denver, 10 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at Minnesota, 9:30 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16 at Memphis, 3 (ABC)
2) Wed 4/19 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15 at Sacramento, 8:30 (ABC)
2) Mon 4/17 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Golden State, 10 (TNT)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16 at Phoenix, 8 (TNT)
2) Tue 4/18 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at LA Clippers, 10:30 (NBA TV)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16 at Milwaukee, 5:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Milwaukee, 9 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at Miami, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15 at Boston, 3:30 (ESPN)
2) Tue 4/18 at Boston, 7 (NBA TV)
3) Fri 4/21 at Atlanta, 7 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15 at Philadelphia, 1 (ESPN)
2) Mon 4/17 at Philadelphia, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Brooklyn, 7:30 (TNT)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15 at Cleveland, 6 (ESPN)
2) Tue 4/18 at Cleveland, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at New York, 8:30 (ABC)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Timberwolves bounce back with big lineup, top Thunder to earn No. 8 seed

Associated PressApr 15, 2023, 2:15 AM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves went big this season, getting Rudy Gobert for an against-the-grain pairing with Karl-Anthony Towns in a league increasingly revolving around outside shooting and small ball.

That’s how they got in the playoffs, in the last possible game.

Towns had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Timberwolves muscled and hustled their way past the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-95 to finish the play-in tournament on Friday night.

“We utilized our size. We did a great job of putting pressure on the paint and just doing what we do best,” Towns said. “Rudy was fantastic. He did a lot for us and really imposed his presence.”

Gobert had 21 points and 10 rebounds in his return from exile for swinging at teammate Kyle Anderson, and the Wolves filled out the NBA playoff bracket by seizing the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a near-perfect performance at the end of another harder-than-it-had-to-be season.

Anthony Edwards added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves, who had a 58-30 advantage in points in the paint. They will face No. 1 seed Denver in a best-of-seven series starting on Sunday night.

“We are in the standings, but I don’t consider us as an ‘8’ seed,” Gobert said, adding: “We know if we play the right way, there’s not a team in the league that we can’t beat.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 22 points, going 12 for 12 from the free throw line but just 5 for 19 from the field. Jalen Williams and Lu Dort each scored 17 points.

“It’s been really fun this year. We kind of turned the corner a little bit,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

With their best defender Jaden McDaniels out with a broken hand – thanks to a wall he punched out of frustration in the final regular-season game shortly before Gobert took a swing at Anderson in an argument during a timeout – the Timberwolves put Nickiel Alexander-Walker in the starting lineup. He guarded his cousin, the dynamic Gilgeous-Alexander, at the suggestion of president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

“He’s the reason we won,” Towns said. “There’s no other way to put it.”

Gilgeous-Alexander was slow to get going in the Thunder’s play-in tournament opener, too, before scoring 25 of his 32 points after halftime in the 113-108 win over New Orleans. This time, the NBA’s fourth-leading scorer picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter and then had to leave for treatment a few minutes later after Gobert accidentally elbowed him in the eye as he rebounded and dunked his own miss.

Towns had 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting in Minnesota’s 108-102 overtime loss in Los Angeles in the first play-in game on Tuesday, when the Wolves offense grinded to a woeful finish. This time, they took a much better blend of outside and inside shots with a constantly moving ball. Towns and Gobert going to work against the much-smaller Thunder, who played all season without No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, the 7-foot-1 Minneapolis native who broke his foot in summer pro-am game.

Gobert was listed as questionable with a back injury that might have kept him out against the Lakers anyway to make his team-imposed suspension moot. He wore a wrap around his midsection when he was on the bench, but he found his groove in the second half.

After Mike Conley tracked down a loose ball in the corner midway through the fourth quarter, he threw a three-quarters-of-the-court baseball pass to Towns, whose cross-court feed set Gobert up for yet another dunk and a 109-80 lead that matched Minnesota’s biggest of the game.

“It was nice not to give back a lead, which we’ve done quite a bit,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said. “The guys were super locked-in. They knew what it was going to take.”

Butler, Heat come up big in clutch again to beat Bulls, advance as No. 8 seed

By Apr 14, 2023, 10:19 PM EDT
The Miami Heat played in 54 clutch games this season (second most in the league), so it was only fitting that their season came down to one more on Friday night.

Miami won 60% of those games and had a +14.7 net rating in the clutch — that comfort in the big moments showed up, too.

The Heat closed the eight-seed play-in game on a 22-6 run – giving up just one point in the final three minutes — and pulled away from the Bulls down the stretch for a 102-91 win. Jimmy Butler — the player the Bulls decided six years ago was not worth a supermax contract — scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth.

With the win, the Miami Heat lock up the No.8 seed and will fly to Milwaukee for the short turnaround Game 1 on Sunday against Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

The Chicago Bulls’ season comes to a disappointing end and they head into the summer with questions about the roster and what needs to happen to maximize it.

The primary reason the Heat fell from the No.1 seed a year ago to fighting to escape the play-in this year was they struggled as a team from 3 (27th in the league). For example, Max Strus shot 41% from beyond the arc in the 2021-22 season, but this year that fell to a pedestrian 35%.

Strus showed up with the season on the line. He hit 4-of-5 3-pointers in the first quarter on his way to 23 first-half points. And then with the game on the line he was clutch (he finished with 31).

Miami also played some of their best defense of the season, the Bulls didn’t get a shot in the restricted area during the first half, and were 5-of-16 from 3 before the break.

But the Bulls made runs in the second led by DeMar DeRozan, who had 26 points. Zach LaVine struggled against the Heat defense, scoring 15 on 6-of-21 shooting. Chicago got some help off the tench with Coby White (14 points, including a couple of clutch 3-pointers) and Andre Drummond, who had eight rebounds and was a force on the glass for a stretch.

Miami played much better than they did losing the Hawks in the opening play-in game, but they will have to find another gear or two if they are going to make things interesting against the top-seeded Bucks.

Miles Bridges suspended 30 games after plea on domestic violence charges

By Apr 14, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT
Miles Bridges with Charlotte Hornets
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Miles Bridges led the Hornets in scoring in the 2021-22 season — averaging 20.2 points a game — but did not play a minute in the NBA this past season after an arrest last summer on domestic violence charges in Los Angeles. Bridges pled no contest (avoiding an admission of guilt) and was put on probation, he had to do a year of domestic violence counseling and a year of parenting classes, plus 100 hours of community service.

Following its own investigation into the situation, the NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games, it was announced on Friday. However, understanding that he did not get a contract this season because of the charges (although his agent talked to teams), the NBA considered 20 games of the suspension served. If (or, more likely, when) Bridges signs a new contract this offseason, he will miss the first 10 games of next season.

From the NBA press release:

The NBA conducted its own investigation into this matter, reviewing all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses, as well as the parties involved. The NBA also consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance in such cases. The 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors. 

The charges came after Mychelle Johnson, Bridges’ girlfriend and the mother of his children, detailed the abuse she suffered in a July 1 Instagram post where she said, “I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.” The post contained detailed medical reports of multiple injuries, plus video that involved their son recounting abuse he witnessed. 

Bridges played four seasons with the Hornets before missing this past season.

NBA announces finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of Year, other awards

By Apr 14, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT
The votes are in.

But before the NBA officially announces the winners of MVP, Rookie of the Year and the other top awards around the league, they first released the three finalists for each award. There are no real surprises on this list, but check out the finalists for yourself (with comments on each)

MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)
Nikola Jokić (Denver)

This was the obvious final three, and the ones voters said they struggled between. While it may have been close in voters’ minds, with voters announcing some of their choices it looks as if Embiid will win, and maybe comfortably.

Defensive Player of the Year

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee)
Evan Mobley (Cleveland)

This was also a decision voters said they struggled with, and representatives from three of the top four defenses in the league ended up being finalists. This will be incredibly close, and who finished second and third on ballots could decide who wins the award. (For the record, I voted for Jackson first, Lopez second but Draymond Green third, Mobley would have been fourth if the ballot went that far.)

Rookie of the Year

Paolo Banchero (Orlando)
Walker Kessler (Utah)
Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City)

This will be a runaway for Banchero. Kessler and Williams will end up on most ballots, but which is second and which is third will be an interesting decision.

Most Improved Player

Jalen Brunson (New York)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)
Lauri Markkanen (Utah)

This likely will be a comfortable win for Markkanen, who has been the frontrunner for this award since the Jazz got off to a fast start.

Sixth Man of the Year

Malcolm Brogdon (Boston)
Bobby Portis (Milwaukee)
Immanuel Quickley (New York)

With all due respect to a strong season from Portis, this is a two-man race between Brogdon and Quickley, and it likely will be very close. (For the record, I voted for Brogdon at the top.)

Coach of the Year

Mike Brown (Sacramento)
Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City)
Joe Mazzulla (Boston)

In a season with a deep field of candidates, Mike Brown will run away with this award — it might be unanimous — for returning the Kings to the playoffs after a 16-year draught. Brown also was voted Coach of the Year by his peers.

Clutch Player of the Year

Jimmy Butler (Miami)
DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)

The Kings’ Fox is expected to run away with the inaugural version of this award.

