Former NBA All-Star Kemp charged in parking lot shooting last month

Associated PressApr 15, 2023, 9:31 AM EDT
Reebok Re-Releases The Kamikaze At All Star Weekend
Thomas Shea/WireImage
SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state charged former NBA star Shawn Kemp on Friday with first-degree assault in a parking lot shooting last month over a stolen cellphone, saying that in a text message just before the shooting, Kemp wrote, “I’m about to shoot this (expletive).”

Kemp was arrested after the shooting outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8. No one was injured, and Kemp’s lawyers have insisted he returned fire in self defense after tracking and trying to retrieve a cellphone that had been stolen from him earlier that day.

In a written statement sent by defense attorney Tim Leary on Friday, Kemp’s legal team said he would plead not guilty: “He is confident that once the jury hears from the witnesses and sees the evidence at trial, they will conclude that he was justified in defending himself that afternoon.”

A probable cause statement by Tacoma police, filed in Pierce County Superior Court on Friday, did not indicate Kemp was shot at. It said some of his statements were not corroborated by surveillance video, and that the text message sent just 13 minutes before he arrived at the mall showed his intent.

The document said Kemp told police that after being shot at he went back to his own vehicle, parked several spots away, to get his own gun. But the video showed that he was armed with the weapon when he approached the parked Toyota 4Runner where he had tracked his phone.

According to the statement, Kemp tracked his phone to a Toyota 4Runner sport-utility vehicle that was parked near a JCPenney department store. He parked his own car, a Porsche, several spots away, grabbed a handgun out of a backpack and approached the 4Runner, the statement said.

The statement said he fired three times into the Toyota and then threw his gun into some bushes. The driver of the 4Runner appeared to duck one of the shots and eventually drove off, it said. Only about five minutes elapsed from the time Kemp arrived until the time the 4Runner left.

The bullets that struck the 4Runner went through the front license plate mount, the front quarter panel toward the steering wheel, and through the front passenger door.

Kemp is due to be arraigned May 4.

Kemp, who has two licensed cannabis stores in Seattle, was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying dunks.

Prediction time: NBA Playoff projections, with the Celtics winning it all

By Apr 15, 2023, 10:16 AM EDT
Before the season tipped off, I predicted the Bucks would beat the Clippers in this year’s NBA Finals. As the playoffs tip-off, I don’t have either of them making the Finals today, although seeing the Bucks there wouldn’t be a surprise.

It’s time for NBA playoff predictions and here is where I stand, where the East will largely follow the chalk but the West… who knows?

Western Conference

First Round

Nuggets over Timberwolves (five games)
Grizzlies over Lakers (seven games)
Warriors over Kings (six games)
Suns over Clippers (six games)

Second Round

Suns over Nuggets (seven games)
Grizzlies over Warriors (seven games)

Western Conference Finals

Suns over Grizzlies (six games)

The Suns get the nod mainly on the “I trust Kevin Durant to be great” theory, but the idea they could lose in the first round is not crazy (if Paul George were healthy I might have picked the Clippers, but without him it’s a big ask for Kawhi Leonard).

And that sums up the West completely — I don’t trust any of these teams and could be wrong from the start. The Lakers and Anthony Davis could consistently get Jaren Jackson Jr. in foul trouble and win that series (I never feel comfortable picking against LeBron James in the playoffs). I do not believe in the Warriors’ playoff muscle memory kicking in enough to come out of the West, but they could (they could fall to the Kings in the first round, although I think this is a bad matchup for Sacramento). A second-round Phoenix vs. Denver series could be the defacto Western Conference Finals.

Bottom line, I would pick the field over the Suns, or any other team in the West. But I’ve got to pick someone, so I will trust Durant to be great.

Eastern Conference

First Round

Bucks over Heat (five games)
Celtics over Hawks (five games)
76ers over Nets (five games)
Cavaliers over Knicks (seven games

Second Round

Bucks over Cavaliers (six games)
Celtics over 76ers (seven games)

Eastern Conference Finals

Celtics over Bucks (seven games)

I have the East following form much more. Miami could give Milwaukee a tougher time than a gentlemen’s sweep, but this year’s Heat team should not be confused with last year’s. The only interesting first-round series in the East is Knicks vs. Cavaliers, and that could go either way.

Betting on the Celtics to come out of the West is largely a bet on Robert Williams III being healthy enough to play 25+ minutes a night, especially in the second round and beyond. If not, maybe the Celtics can get by a 76ers team that is just not a good matchup with the wing attacks of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but I don’t think the Celtics beat the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo without a heavy dose of Williams.

I believe the much-anticipated Celtics vs. Bucks Eastern Conference Finals is a coin flip and is the true NBA Finals.

NBA Finals

Celtics over Suns

Durant or not, whoever comes out of the East will handle whoever comes out of the West with relative ease. The three (and maybe four) best teams in the NBA are in the East.

NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch

By Apr 15, 2023, 2:45 AM EDT
The first round of the NBA playoffs can seem to last forever — eight series going, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in, nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16 at Denver, 10:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Denver, 10 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at Minnesota, 9:30 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16 at Memphis, 3 (ABC)
2) Wed 4/19 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15 at Sacramento, 8:30 (ABC)
2) Mon 4/17 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Golden State, 10 (TNT)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16 at Phoenix, 8 (TNT)
2) Tue 4/18 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at LA Clippers, 10:30 (NBA TV)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16 at Milwaukee, 5:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Milwaukee, 9 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at Miami, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15 at Boston, 3:30 (ESPN)
2) Tue 4/18 at Boston, 7 (NBA TV)
3) Fri 4/21 at Atlanta, 7 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15 at Philadelphia, 1 (ESPN)
2) Mon 4/17 at Philadelphia, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Brooklyn, 7:30 (TNT)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15 at Cleveland, 6 (ESPN)
2) Tue 4/18 at Cleveland, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at New York, 8:30 (ABC)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Timberwolves bounce back with big lineup, top Thunder to earn No. 8 seed

Associated PressApr 15, 2023, 2:15 AM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves went big this season, getting Rudy Gobert for an against-the-grain pairing with Karl-Anthony Towns in a league increasingly revolving around outside shooting and small ball.

That’s how they got in the playoffs, in the last possible game.

Towns had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Timberwolves muscled and hustled their way past the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-95 to finish the play-in tournament on Friday night.

“We utilized our size. We did a great job of putting pressure on the paint and just doing what we do best,” Towns said. “Rudy was fantastic. He did a lot for us and really imposed his presence.”

Gobert had 21 points and 10 rebounds in his return from exile for swinging at teammate Kyle Anderson, and the Wolves filled out the NBA playoff bracket by seizing the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a near-perfect performance at the end of another harder-than-it-had-to-be season.

Anthony Edwards added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves, who had a 58-30 advantage in points in the paint. They will face No. 1 seed Denver in a best-of-seven series starting on Sunday night.

“We are in the standings, but I don’t consider us as an ‘8’ seed,” Gobert said, adding: “We know if we play the right way, there’s not a team in the league that we can’t beat.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 22 points, going 12 for 12 from the free throw line but just 5 for 19 from the field. Jalen Williams and Lu Dort each scored 17 points.

“It’s been really fun this year. We kind of turned the corner a little bit,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

With their best defender Jaden McDaniels out with a broken hand – thanks to a wall he punched out of frustration in the final regular-season game shortly before Gobert took a swing at Anderson in an argument during a timeout – the Timberwolves put Nickiel Alexander-Walker in the starting lineup. He guarded his cousin, the dynamic Gilgeous-Alexander, at the suggestion of president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

“He’s the reason we won,” Towns said. “There’s no other way to put it.”

Gilgeous-Alexander was slow to get going in the Thunder’s play-in tournament opener, too, before scoring 25 of his 32 points after halftime in the 113-108 win over New Orleans. This time, the NBA’s fourth-leading scorer picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter and then had to leave for treatment a few minutes later after Gobert accidentally elbowed him in the eye as he rebounded and dunked his own miss.

Towns had 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting in Minnesota’s 108-102 overtime loss in Los Angeles in the first play-in game on Tuesday, when the Wolves offense grinded to a woeful finish. This time, they took a much better blend of outside and inside shots with a constantly moving ball. Towns and Gobert going to work against the much-smaller Thunder, who played all season without No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren, the 7-foot-1 Minneapolis native who broke his foot in summer pro-am game.

Gobert was listed as questionable with a back injury that might have kept him out against the Lakers anyway to make his team-imposed suspension moot. He wore a wrap around his midsection when he was on the bench, but he found his groove in the second half.

After Mike Conley tracked down a loose ball in the corner midway through the fourth quarter, he threw a three-quarters-of-the-court baseball pass to Towns, whose cross-court feed set Gobert up for yet another dunk and a 109-80 lead that matched Minnesota’s biggest of the game.

“It was nice not to give back a lead, which we’ve done quite a bit,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said. “The guys were super locked-in. They knew what it was going to take.”

Butler, Heat come up big in clutch again to beat Bulls, advance as No. 8 seed

By Apr 14, 2023, 10:19 PM EDT
The Miami Heat played in 54 clutch games this season (second most in the league), so it was only fitting that their season came down to one more on Friday night.

Miami won 60% of those games and had a +14.7 net rating in the clutch — that comfort in the big moments showed up, too.

The Heat closed the eight-seed play-in game on a 22-6 run – giving up just one point in the final three minutes — and pulled away from the Bulls down the stretch for a 102-91 win. Jimmy Butler — the player the Bulls decided six years ago was not worth a supermax contract — scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth.

With the win, the Miami Heat lock up the No.8 seed and will fly to Milwaukee for the short turnaround Game 1 on Sunday against Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

The Chicago Bulls’ season comes to a disappointing end and they head into the summer with questions about the roster and what needs to happen to maximize it.

The primary reason the Heat fell from the No.1 seed a year ago to fighting to escape the play-in this year was they struggled as a team from 3 (27th in the league). For example, Max Strus shot 41% from beyond the arc in the 2021-22 season, but this year that fell to a pedestrian 35%.

Strus showed up with the season on the line. He hit 4-of-5 3-pointers in the first quarter on his way to 23 first-half points. And then with the game on the line he was clutch (he finished with 31).

Miami also played some of their best defense of the season, the Bulls didn’t get a shot in the restricted area during the first half, and were 5-of-16 from 3 before the break.

But the Bulls made runs in the second led by DeMar DeRozan, who had 26 points. Zach LaVine struggled against the Heat defense, scoring 15 on 6-of-21 shooting. Chicago got some help off the tench with Coby White (14 points, including a couple of clutch 3-pointers) and Andre Drummond, who had eight rebounds and was a force on the glass for a stretch.

Miami played much better than they did losing the Hawks in the opening play-in game, but they will have to find another gear or two if they are going to make things interesting against the top-seeded Bucks.

