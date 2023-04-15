Brunson, Knicks’ depth prove too much for Cavaliers in Game 1

Apr 15, 2023
The Cavaliers entered the playoffs with four players who had been an All-Star in the last two years but with serious questions about who would be the fifth Beatle and depth overall.

That showed up in Game 1 against the Knicks — Cleveland’s players 5-9 scored just 20 points on 5-of-19 shooting (26.3%). New York outscored Cleveland in the paint and the Knicks absolutely outworked them on the offensive glass — including key offensive rebounds/tips by Julius Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein in the final :45 seconds of the game.

Then there was Jalen Brunson, who was everything in Game 1 he was all season — the steadying influence and the guy who got buckets when it was needed (like the second half). He finished with 27 points — 21 in the second half — to lead the Knicks.

The Knicks held off a late charge by the Cavaliers to win Game 1, 101-97, and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Game 2 is Tuesday in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are not going to be able to ask more out of Donovan Mitchell, who had 38 points and was making the hustle plays the Cavaliers needed more of. Jarrett Allen added 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Darius Garland scored 17.

After that, things were rough. Evan Mobley had nine points on 13 shots and the Knicks gave the young star good looks in his first playoff game, but they were not falling. Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert combined to go 0-of-7 from 3, which is why Cedi Osman closed the game (and played well).

The Knicks simply had more depth. In his first game back after missing five with a sprained ankle, Randle looked spry and scored 19 points with 10 rebounds. Josh Hart came off the bench and showed why he’s a Knicks’ fan favorite with 17 points.

New York first took the lead with a 10-0 run in the first quarter and held that lead most of the game (although it rarely climbed to double digits) until a late push by the Cavaliers in the fourth. This is where the depth of the Knicks seemed to win out. Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff had six players he could trust and leaned hard into his starters, while the Knicks Thibodeau — not a guy known for trusting his depth — was able to go nine deep and get positive contributions from players like Obi Toppin, which kept legs fresher for the end of the game.

Those fresher Knicks legs grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, one of the game’s key turning points.

The Cavaliers are going to have to turn around those hustle stats and dominate the paint with their size on Tuesday, they can’t afford to go down 0-2 in this series.

Confident Harden, Embiid lead 76ers to 20-point Game 1 win

Apr 15, 2023
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden feels more at home in Philly this postseason go-around than he did a year when he was still finding his footing after a trade. It helps that The Beard knows his role alongside Joel Embiid, has his health, — and his signature step-back is back on point from beyond the arc.

“He’s confident in how we play now,” coach Doc Rivers said. “Last year, even when he was playing, it was, am I doing the right thing here?”

Harden had all the right moves against the Nets.

Harden hit seven 3-pointers and had 23 points and 13 assists, NBA MVP finalist Embiid scored 26 points and the Philadelphia 76ers pushed back Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in a 121-101 Game 1 victory on Saturday.

Tobias Harris added 21 points and the 76ers hit a postseason team-record 21 3s in the opener of this Eastern Conference playoff series. The Sixers are trying to win their first NBA championship since 1983 and advance past the second round for the first time since 2001.

The No. 3-seeded 76ers host Game 2 on Monday.

Bridges scored 30 points and helped the Nets at least hang around in the first half.

But Brooklyn’s starless roster was no match for Embiid, Harden and a playoff-tested roster expected to make a deep run in the postseason. The Sixers had a sellout crowd of 20,913 in a frenzy from the opening tip, then blew the game open in the fourth.

Philly got it done even without a vintage effort from Embiid.

Embiid made only 7 of 15 shots (and all 11 free throws) and was flustered at times against double-teams that followed him all over the court. Embiid was smacked in the face on a missed dunk that sent him crashing to the court in an attempt to draw a flagrant foul. Embiid got heated when he had his arm locked up by Royce O’Neale and the two briefly tussled.

The off-night from the floor wasn’t good enough for Nets coach Jacque Vaughn.

“Hopefully, they’ll be calling traveling and 3 seconds on the big fella the next game,” Vaughn said.

No worries for the Sixers, though. Harden, who topped the league in assists this season, picked up the slack and stuck it to the Nets with his step-back 3s.

“I couldn’t make a layup,” the 33-year-old Harden said with a laugh. “But that’s the least of my worries. My legs, my body feels just powerful, feels strong.”

Harden’s ineffectiveness around the rim in the first half — he was 1 of 8 on 2s — was offset by his 5-of-7 shooting on 3s. He buried two 3s late against his former team in the second quarter that stretched the lead to double digits.

“He looked great from 3,” Embiid said.

Embiid, the NBA scoring champion, could not impose his will against Brooklyn as he had this season to become an MVP finalist. He only took seven shots in the first half.

Unlike the regular season, when the Sixers were crushed by the non-Embiid minutes, the reserves came through. De’Anthony Melton, Jalen McDaniels and Georges Niang all hit 3s — the 76ers made 13 of 21 in the half — to keep them in control of Game 1.

Bridges kept Game 1 from becoming an early rout in a homecoming effort.

Bridges attended Great Valley High School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, just outside Philadelphia, then played three seasons at Villanova. Bridges helped the Wildcats win two national championship — the 2016 and 2018 national championship banners hang in the Wells Fargo Center rafters. Bridges seemed he would stay in the area when he was drafted by the 76ers with the No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft.

Then came a pair of embarrassments in rapid succession: Bridges celebrated on draft night with his mom, who worked at the time for the 76ers. The feel-good reunion lasted about 15 minutes and Bridges was traded to Phoenix for Zhaire Smith. Bridges is now a bona fide NBA star while Smith flamed out after only 13 career NBA games.

Philly fans can only imagine Bridges in this lineup.

He made 10 of 16 shots for 23 points in the first half and kept the Nets, who opened the season with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and championship aspirations, within nine at halftime.

“It feels good to make some shots,” Bridges said. “But I’d rather miss shots and win. It’s whatever.”

Three things to watch: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

Apr 15, 2023
The Kings have been the best story in the NBA this season, a long-suffering franchise and fan base making the playoffs for the first time since Sean Paul’s “Temperature” was the hottest song in the nation. The Kings didn’t just sneak into the postseason, they crashed through the door and earned a No.3 seed with a historic offense.

All that does not earn them a trip to the second round. They face the defending champion Golden State Warriors in what is not a great matchup for Sacramento.

Here are three keys to watch for this series, which tips off Saturday.

1) Will the Warriors’ playoff muscle memory kick in?

The Warriors are the defending NBA champions and looked like their vintage selves behind Stephen Curry last June.

The Warriors that played the last 82 games did not look like a title contender.

To believe in the Warriors as a threat to repeat is to believe in their playoff muscle memory kicking in, starting against a dangerous Kings team.

Stephen Curry leads a core of six players who return from last year’s title team, including Andrew Wiggins, who has been out since February dealing with a personal matter. He will come off the bench and have a minutes limit at first, but having him back — plus Gary Payton II, who played the final games of the regular season — will help the defense.

Wiggins and Payton matter because this has not been the Warriors have not been a good defensive team this season, although they were seventh in the league after the All-Star break. The offense was up and down, but 10th in the league for the season (and eighth after the All-Star break). There have been signs the old Warriors are lurking, but the lack of consistency is concerning.

Unless you believe in the Warriors’ playoff muscle memory.

We may find out in Game 1 Saturday if we are dealing with last year’s Warriors or the regular-season version.

2) Can the Warriors get some stops, or is this series a pure shootout?

Both the numbers and eye test suggest the Kings are not going to keep the Warriors from scoring (the Kings had the 24th-ranked defense in the league, which you know causes defense-first coach Mike Brown sleepless nights).

The Kings overcame that defense with the league’s top offense, and they can win this series if it’s a shootout. That makes the core question: Can the Warriors’ defense get enough stops to win the series?

Golden State’s preferred five — Curry, Klay Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney — have an elite defensive rating of 106.4 this season. The Warriors can use either Looney or Green on Domantas Sabonis, but they have to devise a plan to deal with the Kings’ devastating dribble handoff game. That lineup also will struggle to deal with the speed and creativity of De'Aaron Fox. Sacramento has shooting everywhere and depth off the bench that will spread Golden State thin.

The Warriors have a defense that has won titles slowing down teams that like to isolate their stars, or run spread pick-and-roll actions with them. That’s not the Kings, whose player and ball movement is much more like the Warriors than the teams they are used to going against. Can the Warriors slow this offense down a little? Golden State is not going to stop Sacramento, the Kings are too good, but if the Warriors can score at will then they only need a few stops to rack up four victories.

3) Are the Warriors’ road woes real?

Sacramento earned home-court advantage and their playoffs-starved fans will make the Golden 1 Center (maybe my favorite arena in the league) a rabid place to play.

The Warriors were 11-30 on the road this season.

If the Warriors are going to advance out of this series, they have to win at least one game in Sacramento. All season long the question has been “Why can’t the Warriors win on the road?” And there was no good answer. Were other teams a little more hyped to go at the defending champs? Sure. But it tied into the inconsistency that has plagued the Warriors all season.

This all ties back to item No.1 on this list — if you believe in the power of the Warriors’ muscle memory, you believe they will go back to winning on the road. Maybe they can, but it will not be easy this series.

PREDICTION: Warriors in six. I wanted to find a reason to pick the Kings, they were the better team this season (and I don’t believe in the Warriors as contenders), but this is just a bad matchup for them. If the Kings can hold home court through the first two games of this series, then things will get very interesting.

Prediction time: NBA Playoff projections, with the Celtics winning it all

Apr 15, 2023
0 Comments

Before the season tipped off, I predicted the Bucks would beat the Clippers in this year’s NBA Finals. As the playoffs tip-off, I don’t have either of them making the Finals today, although seeing the Bucks there wouldn’t be a surprise.

It’s time for NBA playoff predictions and here is where I stand, where the East will largely follow the chalk but the West… who knows?

Western Conference

First Round

Nuggets over Timberwolves (five games)
Grizzlies over Lakers (seven games)
Warriors over Kings (six games)
Suns over Clippers (six games)

Second Round

Suns over Nuggets (seven games)
Grizzlies over Warriors (seven games)

Western Conference Finals

Suns over Grizzlies (six games)

The Suns get the nod mainly on the “I trust Kevin Durant to be great” theory, but the idea they could lose in the first round is not crazy (if Paul George were healthy I might have picked the Clippers, but without him it’s a big ask for Kawhi Leonard).

And that sums up the West completely — I don’t trust any of these teams and could be wrong from the start. The Lakers and Anthony Davis could consistently get Jaren Jackson Jr. in foul trouble and win that series (I never feel comfortable picking against LeBron James in the playoffs). I do not believe in the Warriors’ playoff muscle memory kicking in enough to come out of the West, but they could (they could fall to the Kings in the first round, although I think this is a bad matchup for Sacramento). A second-round Phoenix vs. Denver series could be the defacto Western Conference Finals.

Bottom line, I would pick the field over the Suns, or any other team in the West. But I’ve got to pick someone, so I will trust Durant to be great.

Eastern Conference

First Round

Bucks over Heat (five games)
Celtics over Hawks (five games)
76ers over Nets (five games)
Cavaliers over Knicks (seven games

Second Round

Bucks over Cavaliers (six games)
Celtics over 76ers (seven games)

Eastern Conference Finals

Celtics over Bucks (seven games)

I have the East following form much more. Miami could give Milwaukee a tougher time than a gentlemen’s sweep, but this year’s Heat team should not be confused with last year’s. The only interesting first-round series in the East is Knicks vs. Cavaliers, and that could go either way.

Betting on the Celtics to come out of the West is largely a bet on Robert Williams III being healthy enough to play 25+ minutes a night, especially in the second round and beyond. If not, maybe the Celtics can get by a 76ers team that is just not a good matchup with the wing attacks of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but I don’t think the Celtics beat the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo without a heavy dose of Williams.

I believe the much-anticipated Celtics vs. Bucks Eastern Conference Finals is a coin flip and is the true NBA Finals.

NBA Finals

Celtics over Suns

Durant or not, whoever comes out of the East will handle whoever comes out of the West with relative ease. The three (and maybe four) best teams in the NBA are in the East.

Former NBA All-Star Kemp charged in parking lot shooting last month

Apr 15, 2023
Reebok Re-Releases The Kamikaze At All Star Weekend
Thomas Shea/WireImage
SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state charged former NBA star Shawn Kemp on Friday with first-degree assault in a parking lot shooting last month over a stolen cellphone, saying that in a text message just before the shooting, Kemp wrote, “I’m about to shoot this (expletive).”

Kemp was arrested after the shooting outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8. No one was injured, and Kemp’s lawyers have insisted he returned fire in self defense after tracking and trying to retrieve a cellphone that had been stolen from him earlier that day.

In a written statement sent by defense attorney Tim Leary on Friday, Kemp’s legal team said he would plead not guilty: “He is confident that once the jury hears from the witnesses and sees the evidence at trial, they will conclude that he was justified in defending himself that afternoon.”

A probable cause statement by Tacoma police, filed in Pierce County Superior Court on Friday, did not indicate Kemp was shot at. It said some of his statements were not corroborated by surveillance video, and that the text message sent just 13 minutes before he arrived at the mall showed his intent.

The document said Kemp told police that after being shot at he went back to his own vehicle, parked several spots away, to get his own gun. But the video showed that he was armed with the weapon when he approached the parked Toyota 4Runner where he had tracked his phone.

According to the statement, Kemp tracked his phone to a Toyota 4Runner sport-utility vehicle that was parked near a JCPenney department store. He parked his own car, a Porsche, several spots away, grabbed a handgun out of a backpack and approached the 4Runner, the statement said.

The statement said he fired three times into the Toyota and then threw his gun into some bushes. The driver of the 4Runner appeared to duck one of the shots and eventually drove off, it said. Only about five minutes elapsed from the time Kemp arrived until the time the 4Runner left.

The bullets that struck the 4Runner went through the front license plate mount, the front quarter panel toward the steering wheel, and through the front passenger door.

Kemp is due to be arraigned May 4.

Kemp, who has two licensed cannabis stores in Seattle, was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying dunks.

