Three things to watch: New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

By Apr 14, 2023, 11:23 AM EDT
This may be the only tightly-contested series in the top-heavy Eastern Conference, but it should be a great one.

It feels a bit obvious and like a bad movie script, but it’s the Knicks against the one that got away in Donovan Mitchell (he was forever linked to New York in trades, but Cleveland came in with the better offer). Two defense-first coaches. Two resurgent teams on the rise in the East, looking to return to playoff glory (the Knicks’ absence from that glory is much longer than the Cavaliers). Cleveland comes to the table with four All-Star players, New York has the deepest and most balanced roster the franchise has seen in recent memory.

This series seems destined to be a long one. Here are three things to watch for (and my prediction).

1) How healthy is Julius Randle?

The Knicks can win this series, but only if they have peak Julius Randle (if not for the start of the series, then at least by Game 3 back in Madison Square Garden).

Randle rolled his ankle two weeks ago in Miami, and has been in a walking boot and rehabbing it since. Coach Tom Thibodeau said he went through non-contact parts of practice with the team earlier in the week, but his official status likely will not be announced until game time on Saturday. If he plays, the question becomes will he be limited?

Randle is one of the offensive engines of the Knicks, an All-Star this season who averaged 25.1 points and 10 rebounds a game. With the long, athletic, and defensively strong Cavaliers front line of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Knicks need Randle and his shooting threat (34.3% from 3) to help create spacing and open up the lane. If the Knicks get the same Randle from the Hawks playoff series in 2021— 18 points a game on 29.8% shooting — this will be a short series.

2) Jalen Brunson vs. Donovan Mitchell

If the fourth quarter of the meeting between these teams a couple of weeks ago is any indication, we are going to see these two go mano-a-mano a lot in the clutch. In that game (a Knicks’ win), Brunson called for picks to get Mitchell switched onto him in the clutch, and Mitchell did the same to Brunson on the other end. Brunson finished with 48 points, Mitchell 42.

Or, think back to last playoffs, when Brunson made his national name leading the Mavericks — without Luka Dončić for three games — to wins against Mitchell and the Jazz. Different teams, but Brunson got the better of Mitchell in that series. Mitchell may come out with a chip on his shoulder after all of that.

This series will not swing solely on which of these two elite guards is playing the best, but it will make for must-watch theater.

3) Can the Cavaliers get steady shooting from 3 from Isaac Okoro? Caris LeVert? Cedi Osman?

The easy headline matchup in this series is the Knicks’ third-ranked offense against the Cavaliers’ top-ranked defense. However, the other end of the court will decide things.

Cleveland has a top-10 offense led by Mitchell and Darius Garland in the backcourt, but going against Tom Thibodeau’s defense they will need their fifth starter to knock down shots. Cleveland has four All-Stars from the past two years — Mitchell, Garland, Mobley and Allen — but who is the fifth Beatle is the question that has plagued them all season. In this series, that man is going to get open looks at corner 3s.

Coach JB Bickerstaff would like to go with Isaac Okoro because of his strong defense, and while he shot 37.7% on corner 3-pointers this season he can be inconsistent. Caris LeVert is much steadier on offense but would be targeted by the Knicks on defense. If Okoro can’t find his rhythm, Cedi Osman may be the call. Whoever gets that role as the fifth player on closing lineups, they could help swing the series with a couple of big shots.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers in seven. Cleveland is simply deeper with high-end talent, and as Mobley becomes more comfortable in the playoff setting he will take strides toward being a force of nature.

Magic Johnson part of group reportedly purchasing NFL’s Commanders

By Apr 14, 2023, 9:52 AM EDT
TODAY - Season 72
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images
Magic Johnson sold his shares of the Los Angeles Lakers 13 years ago, but he hasn’t gotten out of the sports ownership business. He still is a minority owner of the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC, and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Soon you might be able to add the NFL’s Washington Commanders to that list.

Scandal-plagued owner Dan Snyder reportedly is selling the Commanders — finally — to a group headed by Joshua Harris. Johnson is part of Harris’ ownership group, according to multiple reports (Magic was part of Harris’ failed bid to buy the Broncos a year ago). Harris’ group reportedly is bidding $6 billion for the Commanders — a record number for a sports franchise sale — although there are reports the deal is not done (that may be Snyder trying to squeeze more out of Harris in final negotiations).

If Harris’ name sounds familiar to NBA fans, it’s because he owns the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris was the owner that green-lit “the process” and still is in charge of a team that enters this year’s playoffs as a title contender. He also owns a stake in English Premier League’s Crystal Palace F.C.

Magic is an NBA legend, a five-time champion as leader of the Showtime Lakers era, who has had more impact off the court than he had on it. He is an incredibly successful businessman off the court with real estate investments in urban areas, the Magic Johnson Theaters that brought some of the first high-end theaters to underserved communities, he has been a seed investor in tech companies and at one point owned more than 100 Starbucks franchises. He has a vast investment portfolio. Magic also helped change the face of the AIDS discussion in the United States in the 1990s with his announcement he had the disease.

Magic provides Harris with an investor but also someone who can bring a familiar, popular and friendly face to the ownership group. Magic is also known for investing in the community, something any new Commanders ownership group needs to re-establish in the Washington D.C. area.

Andrew Wiggins ‘ready to go’ will return for Game 1 vs. Kings

By Apr 13, 2023, 8:56 PM EDT
If the Warriors are going to defend their title, they will need the Andrew Wiggins they had last postseason, the one that was the second-best player on their team during the NBA Finals.

Wiggins missed the Warriors’ final 25 games of the regular season taking care of a family matter, but Steve Kerr said he is set to return and “ready to go.”

Shams Charania of The Athletic the Warriors are planning to bring Wiggins off the bench in Game 1 Saturday, with a minutes limit of around 20-25 minutes.

Wiggins has played in some 5-on-5 scrimmages and Stephen Curry said he looked good. The concern is conditioning after having not played for 10 weeks, however, when he did play this season he put up impressive numbers: 17.1 points per game shooting 39.6% from 3, plus five rebounds a night. More importantly, it draws the toughest wing defensive assignments and could find himself on De'Aaron Fox at points in this series.

The Warriors and Kings tip off one of the more anticipated first-round playoff series Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

Kings’ Mike Brown voted Coach of the Year by peers

By Apr 13, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT
Mike Brown is expected to run away with the Coach of the Year vote — part of the end-of-the-season media votes to be announced in the coming weeks — but he has already won that same award from his peers.

The National Basketball Coaches Association announced that Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown was voted the Coach of the Year by its members.

“Congratulations to Mike Brown on one of the greatest coaching jobs we’ve ever seen in this league,” said Rick Carlisle, the Pacers head coach and NBCA President. “He completely changed the attitude and vibe of the Kings franchise and fan base, launching them into an amazing new era of success.”

Brown was the latest coach to come into Sacramento promising a culture change and to break the 16-year playoff draught, but he actually did it. The Kings went 48-34, earned the No.3 seed in the West, and will host its first playoff game since there was a Bush in the White House this Saturday, hosting the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Four other coaches received votes (in alphabetical order): Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks; Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder; Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics; and Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks. (The NBCA does not release its vote totals.)

Brown is also expected to be the near unanimous winner of the Coach of the Year vote from the media. (For the record, he was on the top of my ballot, with Daigneault second and Thibodeau third.)

PBT Podcast: Looking ahead to first round of NBA playoffs

By Apr 13, 2023, 1:55 PM EDT
No more talk of load management or the Groundhog Day nature of the NBA regular season — the playoffs are here. The games matter, the intensity is high and coaching strategies — and team roster building — are put to the ultimate stress test.

Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports get into the play-in games — particularly the Lakers’ win over the Timberwolves — and then get into all the first-round matchups. Can the Lakers upset the Grizzlies? What about the Warriors knocking off the 3-seed Kings? Will there be any upsets in the East?

Corey’s Jukebox gets into LaMelo Ball and what’s next for the star in Charlotte.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above (the Christmas games segment) or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

