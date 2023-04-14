Three things to watch: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies

By Apr 14, 2023, 5:24 PM EDT
0 Comments

Somebody get Shannon Sharpe some courtside tickets.

The budding rivalry between the old guard of LeBron James and the Lakers and the Ja Morant and the brash, up-and-coming Grizzlies is about to get very intense with a highly anticipated Western Conference first-round series. If styles make fights, this one promises to be gripping.

Here are three keys to watch for this series.

1) Can Jaren Jackson Jr. stay on the court for 30+ minutes a game?

If Steven Adams — or even Brandon Clarke — were healthy, the Grizzlies would be a much easier pick in this series. However, both men will be out against the Lakers (Adams with a knee injury, Clarke with a torn Achilles). That leaves Memphis thin up front, with Xavier Tillman starting at center.

It puts a lot of pressure on Jaren Jackson Jr. — he is the most important player in this series.

The Lakers’ game is built around pounding teams inside, getting to the line (26.6 attempts a game, most in the league), and using their size and craft to overwhelm teams in the paint (they were sixth in points in the paint this season). While the Lakers added shooting at the deadline with D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley, most of those looks come from working inside out.

Jackson is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and the leading shot blocker in the league (three per game) who can slow the Lakers inside and cause problems. He will get time guarding Anthony Davis, but also spend time on Jared Vanderbilt (which allows Jackson to play more as a free safety). Plus, Jackson has become an increasingly important part of the Grizzlies’ offense.

He’s got to be on the court to do any of that. Jackson is prone to get in foul trouble, and if/when he does this series the Lakers will feast. Jackson has to be disciplined, stay on the court and give Memphis 30+ minutes a night (he averaged 28.4 minutes per game this season.

Dillon Brooks‘ foul count is also something to watch. He will be the primary defender on LeBron James, and if LeBron can get him in foul trouble and on the bench, the Memphis defense will have to scramble to match up.

If this series ends up with a Lakers parade to the foul line, they will win. Memphis can’t let that happen.

2) Can LeBron James and Anthony Davis play at their peak for seven games?

At the end of the Lakers’ play-in win against the Timberwolves, Lakers stars LeBron and Anthony Davis looked exhausted. It’s part of what led to the bad inbounds pass LeBron had picked off in overtime — tired bodies lead to bad decisions.

Brooks is a physical defender who wears guys down and will have the LeBron assignment. The Grizzlies as a whole can be exhausting to play against because of their athleticism, especially when they get out and run. It can grind a team down both over one game and the course of a series.

While Rob Pelinka did an impressive job upgrading the Lakers’ roster at the deadline, adding size and shooting, the Lakers’ championship dreams are still built around LeBron and Davis playing at a top-10 in the league level. No doubt both of them can reach those heights, but can they sustain it for a long, physical series? Will the youth and athleticism of the Grizzlies — Desmond Bane running Russell off screen after screen, for example — take its toll on the Lakers and their execution? The Grizzlies are counting on it.

3) Can the Lakers slow the Grizzlies down, make this a half-court series?

The Lakers have been an elite defensive team since the All-Star break, and the Grizzlies have not been an impressive half-court team at any point (22nd in the league). If this series becomes about half-court execution and grinding out physical wins, the Lakers will advance.

However, as much as the Lakers played faster in the first half of this season, they are not a good transition defensive team (29th in points allowed per transition play, via Cleaning the Glass)

The Grizzlies were second in the league with 25.8 transition points per game. If Memphis can control the pace, get stops (or steals) then get out and run, they will have a huge advantage. Usually playoff series slow down from the regular season, but this series could be the exception.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies in seven. This is a coin toss of a series, and maybe my judgment is clouded by the recency bias of not being impressed by Los Angeles in their play-in win, but I think the Grizzlies just have too much athleticism and it will win out over the savvy of Los Angeles.

NBA announces finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of Year, other awards

By Apr 14, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT
0 Comments

The votes are in.

But before the NBA officially announces the winners of MVP, Rookie of the Year and the other top awards around the league, they first released the three finalists for each award. There are no real surprises on this list, but check out the finalists for yourself (with comments on each)

MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)
Nikola Jokić (Denver)

This was the obvious final three, and the ones voters said they struggled between. While it may have been close in voters’ minds, with voters announcing some of their choices it looks as if Embiid will win, and maybe comfortably.

Defensive Player of the Year

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee)
Evan Mobley (Cleveland)

This was also a decision voters said they struggled with, and representatives from three of the top four defenses in the league ended up being finalists. This will be incredibly close, and who finished second and third on ballots could decide who wins the award. (For the record, I voted for Jackson first, Lopez second but Draymond Green third, Mobley would have been fourth if the ballot went that far.)

Rookie of the Year

Paolo Banchero (Orlando)
Walker Kessler (Utah)
Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City)

This will be a runaway for Banchero. Kessler and Williams will end up on most ballots, but which is second and which is third will be an interesting decision.

Most Improved Player

Jalen Brunson (New York)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)
Lauri Markkanen (Utah)

This likely will be a comfortable win for Markkanen, who has been the frontrunner for this award since the Jazz got off to a fast start.

Sixth Man of the Year

Malcolm Brogdon (Boston)
Bobby Portis (Milwaukee)
Immanuel Quickley (New York)

With all due respect to a strong season from Portis, this is a two-man race between Brogdon and Quickley, and it likely will be very close. (For the record, I voted for Brogdon at the top.)

Coach of the Year

Mike Brown (Sacramento)
Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City)
Joe Mazzulla (Boston)

In a season with a deep field of candidates, Mike Brown will run away with this award — it might be unanimous — for returning the Kings to the playoffs after a 16-year draught. Brown also was voted Coach of the Year by his peers.

Clutch Player of the Year

Jimmy Butler (Miami)
DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)

The Kings’ Fox is expected to run away with the inaugural version of this award.

Mavericks fined $750,000 by NBA for naked tanking effort at season’s end

By Apr 14, 2023, 1:37 PM EDT
0 Comments

There is tanking, and then there is the naked, unabashed tanking the Dallas Mavericks did during the season’s final week.

Dallas owes its first-round pick this year to the New York Knicks (part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade) but it was top-10 protected. The Mavericks also had the chance to get into the Play-In Tournament as the No.10 seed if they won both of their final two games and the Thunder lost one. Hours before their second-to-last game on the last Friday of the season — days after Luka Dončić said he wanted to keep playing as long as there was a mathematical chance to make the play-in — Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban and GM Nico Harrison pulled the plugKyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood all were out and Dončić played one quarter (because it was “I Feel Slovenia” night in the Dallas arena). It worked, the Mavericks came from ahead to lose to the Bulls.

That move will cost the Mavericks $750,000, the NBA announced the fine on Friday. From the NBA:

The Mavericks violated the league’s player resting policy and demonstrated through actions and public statements the organization’s desire to lose the game in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The league did not find that the players who participated in the game were not playing to win.

“The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to restrict key players from fully participating in an elimination game last Friday against Chicago undermined the integrity of our sport,” said Joe Dumars, NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. “The Mavericks’ actions failed our fans and our league.”

The Mavericks weren’t the only team tanking this season. Some teams put together rosters this season designed, in part, to give them the best odds of landing Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson. Portland decided with a few weeks left in the season to sit Damian Lillard and its other name players to try and hold on to top-five lottery odds. Charlotte pulled back as injuries — particularly to LaMelo Ball — changed their season (as Detroit did after Cade Cunningham was lost for the season due to injury).

However, none of those other teams made such a naked turn toward tanking when they still had a real chance at the postseason — nor did they give the league the black eye the way the Mavericks did. While the Mavericks’ move may have been best for the organization long term — if they maintain that No.10 pick through the lottery it gives them a valuable trade chip as Dallas reworks its roster — how it was handled was sloppy.

And they are paying a high price for it. Literally.

Three things to watch: New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

By Apr 14, 2023, 11:23 AM EDT
0 Comments

This may be the only tightly-contested series in the top-heavy Eastern Conference, but it should be a great one.

It feels a bit obvious and like a bad movie script, but it’s the Knicks against the one that got away in Donovan Mitchell (he was forever linked to New York in trades, but Cleveland came in with the better offer). Two defense-first coaches. Two resurgent teams on the rise in the East, looking to return to playoff glory (the Knicks’ absence from that glory is much longer than the Cavaliers). Cleveland comes to the table with four All-Star players, New York has the deepest and most balanced roster the franchise has seen in recent memory.

This series seems destined to be a long one. Here are three things to watch for (and my prediction).

1) How healthy is Julius Randle?

The Knicks can win this series, but only if they have peak Julius Randle (if not for the start of the series, then at least by Game 3 back in Madison Square Garden).

Randle rolled his ankle two weeks ago in Miami, and has been in a walking boot and rehabbing it since. Coach Tom Thibodeau said he went through non-contact parts of practice with the team earlier in the week, but his official status likely will not be announced until game time on Saturday. If he plays, the question becomes will he be limited?

Randle is one of the offensive engines of the Knicks, an All-Star this season who averaged 25.1 points and 10 rebounds a game. With the long, athletic, and defensively strong Cavaliers front line of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, the Knicks need Randle and his shooting threat (34.3% from 3) to help create spacing and open up the lane. If the Knicks get the same Randle from the Hawks playoff series in 2021— 18 points a game on 29.8% shooting — this will be a short series.

2) Jalen Brunson vs. Donovan Mitchell

If the fourth quarter of the meeting between these teams a couple of weeks ago is any indication, we are going to see these two go mano-a-mano a lot in the clutch. In that game (a Knicks’ win), Brunson called for picks to get Mitchell switched onto him in the clutch, and Mitchell did the same to Brunson on the other end. Brunson finished with 48 points, Mitchell 42.

Or, think back to last playoffs, when Brunson made his national name leading the Mavericks — without Luka Dončić for three games — to wins against Mitchell and the Jazz. Different teams, but Brunson got the better of Mitchell in that series. Mitchell may come out with a chip on his shoulder after all of that.

This series will not swing solely on which of these two elite guards is playing the best, but it will make for must-watch theater.

3) Can the Cavaliers get steady shooting from 3 from Isaac Okoro? Caris LeVert? Cedi Osman?

The easy headline matchup in this series is the Knicks’ third-ranked offense against the Cavaliers’ top-ranked defense. However, the other end of the court will decide things.

Cleveland has a top-10 offense led by Mitchell and Darius Garland in the backcourt, but going against Tom Thibodeau’s defense they will need their fifth starter to knock down shots. Cleveland has four All-Stars from the past two years — Mitchell, Garland, Mobley and Allen — but who is the fifth Beatle is the question that has plagued them all season. In this series, that man is going to get open looks at corner 3s.

Coach JB Bickerstaff would like to go with Isaac Okoro because of his strong defense, and while he shot 37.7% on corner 3-pointers this season he can be inconsistent. Caris LeVert is much steadier on offense but would be targeted by the Knicks on defense. If Okoro can’t find his rhythm, Cedi Osman may be the call. Whoever gets that role as the fifth player on closing lineups, they could help swing the series with a couple of big shots.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers in seven. Cleveland is simply deeper with high-end talent, and as Mobley becomes more comfortable in the playoff setting he will take strides toward being a force of nature.

Magic Johnson part of group reportedly purchasing NFL’s Commanders

By Apr 14, 2023, 9:52 AM EDT
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images
0 Comments

Magic Johnson sold his shares of the Los Angeles Lakers 13 years ago, but he hasn’t gotten out of the sports ownership business. He still is a minority owner of the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC, and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Soon you might be able to add the NFL’s Washington Commanders to that list.

Scandal-plagued owner Dan Snyder reportedly is selling the Commanders — finally — to a group headed by Joshua Harris. Johnson is part of Harris’ ownership group, according to multiple reports (Magic was part of Harris’ failed bid to buy the Broncos a year ago). Harris’ group reportedly is bidding $6 billion for the Commanders — a record number for a sports franchise sale — although there are reports the deal is not done (that may be Snyder trying to squeeze more out of Harris in final negotiations).

If Harris’ name sounds familiar to NBA fans, it’s because he owns the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris was the owner that green-lit “the process” and still is in charge of a team that enters this year’s playoffs as a title contender. He also owns a stake in English Premier League’s Crystal Palace F.C.

Magic is an NBA legend, a five-time champion as leader of the Showtime Lakers era, who has had more impact off the court than he had on it. He is an incredibly successful businessman off the court with real estate investments in urban areas, the Magic Johnson Theaters that brought some of the first high-end theaters to underserved communities, he has been a seed investor in tech companies and at one point owned more than 100 Starbucks franchises. He has a vast investment portfolio. Magic also helped change the face of the AIDS discussion in the United States in the 1990s with his announcement he had the disease.

Magic provides Harris with an investor but also someone who can bring a familiar, popular and friendly face to the ownership group. Magic is also known for investing in the community, something any new Commanders ownership group needs to re-establish in the Washington D.C. area.

