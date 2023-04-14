NBA announces finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of Year, other awards

The votes are in.
But before the NBA officially announces the winners of MVP, Rookie of the Year and the other top awards around the league, they first released the three finalists for each award. There are no real surprises on this list, but check out the finalists for yourself (with comments on each)
MVP
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)
Nikola Jokić (Denver)
This was the obvious final three, and the ones voters said they struggled between. While it may have been close in voters’ minds, with voters announcing some of their choices it looks as if Embiid will win, and maybe comfortably.
Defensive Player of the Year
Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee)
Evan Mobley (Cleveland)
This was also a decision voters said they struggled with, and representatives from three of the top four defenses in the league ended up being finalists. This will be incredibly close, and who finished second and third on ballots could decide who wins the award. (For the record, I voted for Jackson first, Lopez second but Draymond Green third, Mobley would have been fourth if the ballot went that far.)
Rookie of the Year
Paolo Banchero (Orlando)
Walker Kessler (Utah)
Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City)
This will be a runaway for Banchero. Kessler and Williams will end up on most ballots, but which is second and which is third will be an interesting decision.
Most Improved Player
Jalen Brunson (New York)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)
Lauri Markkanen (Utah)
This likely will be a comfortable win for Markkanen, who has been the frontrunner for this award since the Jazz got off to a fast start.
Sixth Man of the Year
Malcolm Brogdon (Boston)
Bobby Portis (Milwaukee)
Immanuel Quickley (New York)
With all due respect to a strong season from Portis, this is a two-man race between Brogdon and Quickley, and it likely will be very close. (For the record, I voted for Brogdon at the top.)
Coach of the Year
Mike Brown (Sacramento)
Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City)
Joe Mazzulla (Boston)
In a season with a deep field of candidates, Mike Brown will run away with this award — it might be unanimous — for returning the Kings to the playoffs after a 16-year draught. Brown also was voted Coach of the Year by his peers.
Clutch Player of the Year
Jimmy Butler (Miami)
DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)
The Kings’ Fox is expected to run away with the inaugural version of this award.