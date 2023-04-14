Butler, Heat come up big in clutch again to beat Bulls, advance as No. 8 seed

The Miami Heat played in 54 clutch games this season (second most in the league), so it was only fitting that their season came down to one more on Friday night.

Miami won 60% of those games and had a +14.7 net rating in the clutch — that comfort in the big moments showed up, too.

The Heat closed the eight-seed play-in game on a 22-6 run – giving up just one point in the final three minutes — and pulled away from the Bulls down the stretch for a 102-91 win. Jimmy Butler — the player the Bulls decided six years ago was not worth a supermax contract — scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth.

With the win, the Miami Heat lock up the No.8 seed and will fly to Milwaukee for the short turnaround Game 1 on Sunday against Giannis Antetokounmpo and company.

The Chicago Bulls’ season comes to a disappointing end and they head into the summer with questions about the roster and what needs to happen to maximize it.

The primary reason the Heat fell from the No.1 seed a year ago to fighting to escape the play-in this year was they struggled as a team from 3 (27th in the league). For example, Max Strus shot 41% from beyond the arc in the 2021-22 season, but this year that fell to a pedestrian 35%.

Strus showed up with the season on the line. He hit 4-of-5 3-pointers in the first quarter on his way to 23 first-half points. And then with the game on the line he was clutch (he finished with 31).

Miami also played some of their best defense of the season, the Bulls didn’t get a shot in the restricted area during the first half, and were 5-of-16 from 3 before the break.

But the Bulls made runs in the second led by DeMar DeRozan, who had 26 points. Zach LaVine struggled against the Heat defense, scoring 15 on 6-of-21 shooting. Chicago got some help off the tench with Coby White (14 points, including a couple of clutch 3-pointers) and Andre Drummond, who had eight rebounds and was a force on the glass for a stretch.

Miami played much better than they did losing the Hawks in the opening play-in game, but they will have to find another gear or two if they are going to make things interesting against the top-seeded Bucks.

By Apr 14, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT
Miles Bridges led the Hornets in scoring in the 2021-22 season — averaging 20.2 points a game — but did not play a minute in the NBA this past season after an arrest last summer on domestic violence charges in Los Angeles. Bridges pled no contest (avoiding an admission of guilt) and was put on probation, he had to do a year of domestic violence counseling and a year of parenting classes, plus 100 hours of community service.

Following its own investigation into the situation, the NBA suspended Bridges for 30 games, it was announced on Friday. However, understanding that he did not get a contract this season because of the charges (although his agent talked to teams), the NBA considered 20 games of the suspension served. If (or, more likely, when) Bridges signs a new contract this offseason, he will miss the first 10 games of next season.

From the NBA press release:

The NBA conducted its own investigation into this matter, reviewing all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses, as well as the parties involved. The NBA also consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance in such cases. The 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors. 

The charges came after Mychelle Johnson, Bridges’ girlfriend and the mother of his children, detailed the abuse she suffered in a July 1 Instagram post where she said, “I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.” The post contained detailed medical reports of multiple injuries, plus video that involved their son recounting abuse he witnessed. 

Bridges played four seasons with the Hornets before missing this past season.

NBA announces finalists for MVP, Defensive Player of Year, other awards

By Apr 14, 2023, 7:31 PM EDT
The votes are in.

But before the NBA officially announces the winners of MVP, Rookie of the Year and the other top awards around the league, they first released the three finalists for each award. There are no real surprises on this list, but check out the finalists for yourself (with comments on each)

MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)
Nikola Jokić (Denver)

This was the obvious final three, and the ones voters said they struggled between. While it may have been close in voters’ minds, with voters announcing some of their choices it looks as if Embiid will win, and maybe comfortably.

Defensive Player of the Year

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee)
Evan Mobley (Cleveland)

This was also a decision voters said they struggled with, and representatives from three of the top four defenses in the league ended up being finalists. This will be incredibly close, and who finished second and third on ballots could decide who wins the award. (For the record, I voted for Jackson first, Lopez second but Draymond Green third, Mobley would have been fourth if the ballot went that far.)

Rookie of the Year

Paolo Banchero (Orlando)
Walker Kessler (Utah)
Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City)

This will be a runaway for Banchero. Kessler and Williams will end up on most ballots, but which is second and which is third will be an interesting decision.

Most Improved Player

Jalen Brunson (New York)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)
Lauri Markkanen (Utah)

This likely will be a comfortable win for Markkanen, who has been the frontrunner for this award since the Jazz got off to a fast start.

Sixth Man of the Year

Malcolm Brogdon (Boston)
Bobby Portis (Milwaukee)
Immanuel Quickley (New York)

With all due respect to a strong season from Portis, this is a two-man race between Brogdon and Quickley, and it likely will be very close. (For the record, I voted for Brogdon at the top.)

Coach of the Year

Mike Brown (Sacramento)
Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City)
Joe Mazzulla (Boston)

In a season with a deep field of candidates, Mike Brown will run away with this award — it might be unanimous — for returning the Kings to the playoffs after a 16-year draught. Brown also was voted Coach of the Year by his peers.

Clutch Player of the Year

Jimmy Butler (Miami)
DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)

The Kings’ Fox is expected to run away with the inaugural version of this award.

Three things to watch: Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies

By Apr 14, 2023, 5:24 PM EDT
Somebody get Shannon Sharpe some courtside tickets.

The budding rivalry between the old guard of LeBron James and the Lakers and the Ja Morant and the brash, up-and-coming Grizzlies is about to get very intense with a highly anticipated Western Conference first-round series. If styles make fights, this one promises to be gripping.

Here are three keys to watch for this series.

1) Can Jaren Jackson Jr. stay on the court for 30+ minutes a game?

If Steven Adams — or even Brandon Clarke — were healthy, the Grizzlies would be a much easier pick in this series. However, both men will be out against the Lakers (Adams with a knee injury, Clarke with a torn Achilles). That leaves Memphis thin up front, with Xavier Tillman starting at center.

It puts a lot of pressure on Jaren Jackson Jr. — he is the most important player in this series.

The Lakers’ game is built around pounding teams inside, getting to the line (26.6 attempts a game, most in the league), and using their size and craft to overwhelm teams in the paint (they were sixth in points in the paint this season). While the Lakers added shooting at the deadline with D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley, most of those looks come from working inside out.

Jackson is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and the leading shot blocker in the league (three per game) who can slow the Lakers inside and cause problems. He will get time guarding Anthony Davis, but also spend time on Jared Vanderbilt (which allows Jackson to play more as a free safety). Plus, Jackson has become an increasingly important part of the Grizzlies’ offense.

He’s got to be on the court to do any of that. Jackson is prone to get in foul trouble, and if/when he does this series the Lakers will feast. Jackson has to be disciplined, stay on the court and give Memphis 30+ minutes a night (he averaged 28.4 minutes per game this season.

Dillon Brooks‘ foul count is also something to watch. He will be the primary defender on LeBron James, and if LeBron can get him in foul trouble and on the bench, the Memphis defense will have to scramble to match up.

If this series ends up with a Lakers parade to the foul line, they will win. Memphis can’t let that happen.

2) Can LeBron James and Anthony Davis play at their peak for seven games?

At the end of the Lakers’ play-in win against the Timberwolves, Lakers stars LeBron and Anthony Davis looked exhausted. It’s part of what led to the bad inbounds pass LeBron had picked off in overtime — tired bodies lead to bad decisions.

Brooks is a physical defender who wears guys down and will have the LeBron assignment. The Grizzlies as a whole can be exhausting to play against because of their athleticism, especially when they get out and run. It can grind a team down both over one game and the course of a series.

While Rob Pelinka did an impressive job upgrading the Lakers’ roster at the deadline, adding size and shooting, the Lakers’ championship dreams are still built around LeBron and Davis playing at a top-10 in the league level. No doubt both of them can reach those heights, but can they sustain it for a long, physical series? Will the youth and athleticism of the Grizzlies — Desmond Bane running Russell off screen after screen, for example — take its toll on the Lakers and their execution? The Grizzlies are counting on it.

3) Can the Lakers slow the Grizzlies down, make this a half-court series?

The Lakers have been an elite defensive team since the All-Star break, and the Grizzlies have not been an impressive half-court team at any point (22nd in the league). If this series becomes about half-court execution and grinding out physical wins, the Lakers will advance.

However, as much as the Lakers played faster in the first half of this season, they are not a good transition defensive team (29th in points allowed per transition play, via Cleaning the Glass)

The Grizzlies were second in the league with 25.8 transition points per game. If Memphis can control the pace, get stops (or steals) then get out and run, they will have a huge advantage. Usually playoff series slow down from the regular season, but this series could be the exception.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies in seven. This is a coin toss of a series, and maybe my judgment is clouded by the recency bias of not being impressed by Los Angeles in their play-in win, but I think the Grizzlies just have too much athleticism and it will win out over the savvy of Los Angeles.

Mavericks fined $750,000 by NBA for naked tanking effort at season’s end

By Apr 14, 2023, 1:37 PM EDT
There is tanking, and then there is the naked, unabashed tanking the Dallas Mavericks did during the season’s final week.

Dallas owes its first-round pick this year to the New York Knicks (part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade) but it was top-10 protected. The Mavericks also had the chance to get into the Play-In Tournament as the No.10 seed if they won both of their final two games and the Thunder lost one. Hours before their second-to-last game on the last Friday of the season — days after Luka Dončić said he wanted to keep playing as long as there was a mathematical chance to make the play-in — Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban and GM Nico Harrison pulled the plugKyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood all were out and Dončić played one quarter (because it was “I Feel Slovenia” night in the Dallas arena). It worked, the Mavericks came from ahead to lose to the Bulls.

That move will cost the Mavericks $750,000, the NBA announced the fine on Friday. From the NBA:

The Mavericks violated the league’s player resting policy and demonstrated through actions and public statements the organization’s desire to lose the game in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The league did not find that the players who participated in the game were not playing to win.

“The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to restrict key players from fully participating in an elimination game last Friday against Chicago undermined the integrity of our sport,” said Joe Dumars, NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. “The Mavericks’ actions failed our fans and our league.”

The Mavericks weren’t the only team tanking this season. Some teams put together rosters this season designed, in part, to give them the best odds of landing Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson. Portland decided with a few weeks left in the season to sit Damian Lillard and its other name players to try and hold on to top-five lottery odds. Charlotte pulled back as injuries — particularly to LaMelo Ball — changed their season (as Detroit did after Cade Cunningham was lost for the season due to injury).

However, none of those other teams made such a naked turn toward tanking when they still had a real chance at the postseason — nor did they give the league the black eye the way the Mavericks did. While the Mavericks’ move may have been best for the organization long term — if they maintain that No.10 pick through the lottery it gives them a valuable trade chip as Dallas reworks its roster — how it was handled was sloppy.

And they are paying a high price for it. Literally.

