Kings’ Mike Brown voted Coach of the Year by peers

By Apr 13, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT
Mike Brown is expected to run away with the Coach of the Year vote — part of the end-of-the-season media votes to be announced in the coming weeks — but he has already won that same award from his peers.

The National Basketball Coaches Association announced that Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown was voted the Coach of the Year by its members.

“Congratulations to Mike Brown on one of the greatest coaching jobs we’ve ever seen in this league,” said Rick Carlisle, the Pacers head coach and NBCA President. “He completely changed the attitude and vibe of the Kings franchise and fan base, launching them into an amazing new era of success.”

Brown was the latest coach to come into Sacramento promising a culture change and to break the 16-year playoff draught, but he actually did it. The Kings went 48-34, earned the No.3 seed in the West, and will host its first playoff game since there was a Bush in the White House this Saturday, hosting the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Four other coaches received votes (in alphabetical order): Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks; Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder; Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics; and Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks. (The NBCA does not release its vote totals.)

Brown is also expected to be the near unanimous winner of the Coach of the Year vote from the media. (For the record, he was on the top of my ballot, with Daigneault second and Thibodeau third.)

PBT Podcast: Looking ahead to first round of NBA playoffs

By Apr 13, 2023, 1:55 PM EDT
No more talk of load management or the Groundhog Day nature of the NBA regular season — the playoffs are here. The games matter, the intensity is high and coaching strategies — and team roster building — are put to the ultimate stress test.

Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports get into the play-in games — particularly the Lakers’ win over the Timberwolves — and then get into all the first-round matchups. Can the Lakers upset the Grizzlies? What about the Warriors knocking off the 3-seed Kings? Will there be any upsets in the East?

Corey’s Jukebox gets into LaMelo Ball and what’s next for the star in Charlotte.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Zion throwing down windmill in pregame workout then skipping play-in game sums up his career

By Apr 13, 2023, 1:26 PM EDT
CJ McCollum admitted after the Pelicans were eliminated from the postseason on Wednesday night that he had played through a thumb injury for the past few months that will require offseason surgery. He also said he injured his shoulder injury for a few games that also could require surgery. Still, he didn’t want to miss games and let his teammates down, so he was on the court in the biggest game of the season, giving it his all.

Zion Williamson should take notes.

Zion got in a pregame workout Wednesday and was doing this, and on another play threw down a windmill dunk.

However, he didn’t suit up to play in the Pelicans’ elimination game Wednesday. Was he still injured?

“Physically, I’m fine,” Zion said Tuesday (via the Associated Press), referring to the right hamstring he injured in January. “Now it’s just a matter of when I feel like Zion.

“I can pretty much do everything, but it’s just a matter of the level that I was playing at before my hamstring,” Zion said. “I don’t want to go out there and be in my own head and affect the team when I can just be on the sideline supporting them more, because I know myself. If I was to go out there, I would be in my head. I would hesitate on certain moves and it could affect the game.”

That plays terribly. But him throwing down Instagram-worthy dunks pregame then sitting out the actual game sums up his career to this point.

When the stakes are high, when the games matter, we as fans expect professional athletes to push through, leading to the legendary moments of sport. Willis Reed coming on the court for the Knicks in Game 7, the Michael Jordan flu game, and so many more (across all sports).

We are not Zion, we don’t know what he is feeling, and nobody should be forced to play through injury. Understandably, the re-injury/setback he had with the hamstring in February led to “a little bit of a mental battle” for the star.

“When I reaggravated it back in February, it was tough. So, when I got to make certain moves, there is that hesitation,” Zion said. “I understand the magnitude of these games coming up and I don’t want to be out there hesitating or doing something that may affect my team in a bad way.”

But that team is not a threat without him. They need him to have a chance, and he knows it.

Zion, McCollum and Brandon Ingram played a total of 172 minutes together this season. It’s the heart of the problem for David Griffin and the New Orleans front office — New Orleans might have one of the NBA’s better teams, but how do they get the three stars on the court together?

Ultimately it may take everyone being a little more like McCollum.

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter goes viral screaming during Raptors’ free throws

By Apr 13, 2023, 8:01 AM EDT
Diar DeRozan was the breakout star of the Bulls’ play-in win Wednesday.

Sure, Zach LaVine scored 39, and her dad DeMar DeRozan added 23, but 9-year-old Diar and her screams while the Raptors were taking free throws stole the show.

The Raptors were 18-of-36 from the free throw line in the game.

“My daughter called me the other day when she was getting out of school and she just said, ‘Dad, can I come to the Toronto game?'” DeRozan said after the game, via the Associated Press. “I remember her going to all the Toronto games when she was a kid and I almost said no because she’s in school back home. But she kept asking. She was just adamant about coming to support and I said, ‘All right, you can miss one day of school and come to a game.’ I’m glad I did. I owe her some money for sure.”

He also didn’t know it was her during the game.

Don’t get on Diar getting to come with dad to Miami for Friday’s game vs. the Heat — with the winner advancing to the playoffs — but they sure could use her.

Gilgeous-Alexander outduels Ingram and gets more help, Thunder eliminate Pelicans

By Apr 13, 2023, 4:16 AM EDT
In the second half, the Thunder and Pelicans play-in game boiled down to the very essence of postseason basketball: Can your best player get buckets going against our best defender?

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had to go against the Pelicans’ Herb Jones, and SGA scored 25 of his 32 points in the second half, including a go-ahead baseline jumper (plus hitting clutch free throws). Gilgeous-Alexander figured Jones out.

The Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram was matchup up on Lu Dort and scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half, and drained a 3-pointer in the game’s final five seconds to keep hope of a Pelicans comeback alive. Ingram went and got his team buckets.

The difference ended up being Gilgeous-Alexander got more help. Josh Giddey scored 31 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City. Dort added 25 points.

That was enough to lift the Thunder to a 123-118 win. With that victory, Oklahoma City now travels to Minnesota for a Friday night win-or-go-home game against the Timberwolves for the No.8 seed in the West (and the right to meet top-seeded Denver in the first round).

The loss eliminated the Pelicans, who look incredibly dangerous when Zion Williamson, Ingram and CJ McCollum play. However, Zion played in only 29 games this season — and missed this play-in game — primarily due to a strained hamstring, while Ingram played in just 45 games due to injuries. The Pelicans were 7-5 in the dozen games that Ingram and Zion played together this season, but none of those games happened after Nov. 25.

The Thunder have been seen as a team of the future — they add No.2 pick Chet Holmgren next season, and if they fall to the Timberwolves on Friday they will have another lottery pick this season (and as many as four first-round picks in 2024).

But with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, they are also a team of right now. One with a chance to go to the playoffs.

