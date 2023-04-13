DeMar DeRozan’s daughter goes viral screaming during Raptors’ free throws

By Apr 13, 2023, 8:01 AM EDT
2023 Play-In Tournament - Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors
Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images
Diar DeRozan was the breakout star of the Bulls’ play-in win Wednesday.

Sure, Zach LaVine scored 39, and her dad DeMar DeRozan added 23, but 9-year-old Diar and her screams while the Raptors were taking free throws stole the show.

The Raptors were 18-of-36 from the free throw line in the game.

“My daughter called me the other day when she was getting out of school and she just said, ‘Dad, can I come to the Toronto game?'” DeRozan said after the game, via the Associated Press. “I remember her going to all the Toronto games when she was a kid and I almost said no because she’s in school back home. But she kept asking. She was just adamant about coming to support and I said, ‘All right, you can miss one day of school and come to a game.’ I’m glad I did. I owe her some money for sure.”

He also didn’t know it was her during the game.

Don’t get on Diar getting to come with dad to Miami for Friday’s game vs. the Heat — with the winner advancing to the playoffs — but they sure could use her.

Gilgeous-Alexander outduels Ingram and gets more help, Thunder eliminate Pelicans

By Apr 13, 2023, 4:16 AM EDT
In the second half, the Thunder and Pelicans play-in game boiled down to the very essence of postseason basketball: Can your best player get buckets going against our best defender?

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had to go against the Pelicans’ Herb Jones, and SGA scored 25 of his 32 points in the second half, including a go-ahead baseline jumper (plus hitting clutch free throws). Gilgeous-Alexander figured Jones out.

The Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram was matchup up on Lu Dort and scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half, and drained a 3-pointer in the game’s final five seconds to keep hope of a Pelicans comeback alive. Ingram went and got his team buckets.

The difference ended up being Gilgeous-Alexander got more help. Josh Giddey scored 31 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City. Dort added 25 points.

That was enough to lift the Thunder to a 123-118 win. With that victory, Oklahoma City now travels to Minnesota for a Friday night win-or-go-home game against the Timberwolves for the No.8 seed in the West (and the right to meet top-seeded Denver in the first round).

The loss eliminated the Pelicans, who look incredibly dangerous when Zion Williamson, Ingram and CJ McCollum play. However, Zion played in only 29 games this season — and missed this play-in game — primarily due to a strained hamstring, while Ingram played in just 45 games due to injuries. The Pelicans were 7-5 in the dozen games that Ingram and Zion played together this season, but none of those games happened after Nov. 25.

The Thunder have been seen as a team of the future — they add No.2 pick Chet Holmgren next season, and if they fall to the Timberwolves on Friday they will have another lottery pick this season (and as many as four first-round picks in 2024).

But with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, they are also a team of right now. One with a chance to go to the playoffs.

LaVine scores 39, leads Bulls comeback to beat, eliminate Raptors

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 11:44 PM EDT
TORONTO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 39 points, DeMar DeRozan had 23 against his former team and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in a play-in tournament game Wednesday night.

Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who trailed 66-47 in the third quarter before LaVine carried them back. He scored 17 points in the third as Chicago cut the gap to nine, then added 13 more in the fourth to help the Bulls advance.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said LaVine was “phenomenal” against the Raptors.

“His performance was extraordinary,” Donovan said. “It gave us life and it gave us hope.”

The Bulls will visit the Miami Heat on Friday night for the chance to earn the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, and a first-round playoff matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chicago went 3-0 against the Heat this season. The Bulls won in Miami twice, including on opening night.

“They’re going to make adjustments. We are, too,” LaVine said. “It’s going to be whoever wants it more. I think it comes down to that.”

The Bulls shot 3 for 19 from 3-point range through the first three quarters but LaVine connected twice as Chicago made four of seven from distance in the fourth.

Fred VanVleet had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Pascal Siakam scored 32 points, but Toronto’s season ended in disappointment as the Raptors – with DeRozan’s nine-year-old daughter, Diar, screaming when they shot – went a dismal 18 for 36 at the free throw line. Toronto missed six attempts from the line in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we played well enough to win tonight but it just didn’t go our way,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, and O.G. Anunoby scored 13 points. Toronto didn’t win three straight until January and never won more than four in a row in a season that struggled to generate any momentum.

“We’re going to have to be better,” Siakam said. “Not consistent enough and that’s got to change.”

Chicago’s Alex Caruso connected from the corner to tie the score at 91-all with 7:08 left in the fourth quarter and Patrick Beverley’s 3 with 5:07 remaining gave the Bulls a 96-93 lead. It was Beverley’s first basket of the game.

VanVleet’s 3 with 3:11 to go knotted it again at 100-all, but LaVine and DeRozan replied with baskets for the Bulls.

Barnes and Siakam each made one of two at the line inside the final two minutes, and VanVleet missed a 3 that would have tied the game.

Siakam’s driving dunk with 19 seconds left cut it to 105-104. After a timeout, LaVine pushed the lead to three with a pair of free throws. Caruso fouled Siakam on a 3 but the Raptors star missed his second and third attempts.

The Raptors led 28-23 after one and 58-47 at the break after VanVleet connected on a halfcourt heave at the halftime buzzer.

VanVleet’s 3 with 9:09 left in the third gave Toronto a 19-point edge, but LaVine and the Bulls trailed 81-72 heading to the fourth.

After talking her dad into skipping a day of school to attend the game, DeRozan’s daughter sat in a courtside seat adjacent to the Chicago bench.

“I just saw it,” DeRozan said of Diar’s screams. “She went viral.”

Toronto was 8 for 14 at the line in the opening half.

DeRozan said he’s sending Diar back to school, meaning she won’t be at Friday’s game against the Heat.

NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch

By Apr 12, 2023, 9:03 PM EDT
The first round of the NBA playoffs can seem to last forever — eight series going, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in, nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. West 8th Seed

1) Sun 4/16 at Denver, 10:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Denver, 10 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at West 8, 9:30 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at West 8, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at West 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16 at Memphis, 3 (ABC)
2) Wed 4/19 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15 at Sacramento, 8:30 (ABC)
2) Mon 4/17 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Golden State, 10 (TNT)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16 at Phoenix, 8 (TNT)
2) Tue 4/18 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at LA Clippers, 10:30 (NBA TV)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. East 8th Seed

1) Sun 4/16 at Milwaukee, 5:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Milwaukee, 9 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at East 8, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at East 8, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at East 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15 at Boston, 3:30 (ESPN)
2) Tue 4/18 at Boston, 7 (NBA TV)
3) Fri 4/21 at Atlanta, 7 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15 at Philadelphia, 1 (ESPN)
2) Mon 4/17 at Philadelphia, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Brooklyn, 7:30 (TNT)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15 at Cleveland, 6 (ESPN)
2) Tue 4/18 at Cleveland, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at New York, 8:30 (ABC)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma beef is real and it’s spectacular

By Apr 12, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT
Washington Wizards v New Orleans Pelicans
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma were teammates for half a season in Washington.

That was enough to start a minor beef, which in the last 24 hours has blown up into a full-on steakhouse.

It all started in January when Dinwiddie suggested the Wizards were chasing stats for contracts — Kuzma is a free agent this summer — and not trying to win games. Kuzma fired back about the Nets trying to win.

https://twitter.com/kylekuzma/status/161811422567061913

Things ramped up this morning when Dinwiddie was on FanDuel’s “Run it Back” morning show with Michelle Beadle where he quoted Draymond’s “insecurity is loud” comment and took his shot at Kuzma.

“You know that you’re there shooting shots to try to get a contract. You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team because if you were the Lakers would have kept you.”

Kuzma wouldn’t let that stand and went on a Twitter rant.

 

You know this isn’t over.

Spencer Dinwiddie and what’s left of the Brooklyn Nets held on to the No.6 seed in the East and they are headed to the playoffs to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s a long shot the Nets advance past that, but for the next couple of weeks Dinwiddie will have television cameras and microphones in his face to say what he wants. Which means this likely isn’t over.

