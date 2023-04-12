Three things to watch, play-in edition: Thunder at Pelicans

By Apr 12, 2023, 11:53 AM EDT
The Pelicans didn’t expect to be here, but they also expected to have Zion Williamson with them for much of the season (if they had, maybe they wouldn’t be here.

NOBODY expected the Thunder to be here, especially after they lost No.2 pick Chet Holmgren for the season. They were supposed to be in the Victor Wembanyama tanking mix, not the postseason.

However, it’s the Thunder at the Pelicans in the win-or-go-home 9/10 play-in game in the West. The winner hops on a flight to Minnesota to take on a Timberwolves team that fell apart in the fourth quarter against the Lakers. The loser goes fishing.

Here are three things to watch out of this game.

1) Shai Gilgious-Alexander vs. Herb Jones

The playoffs are about matchups and this one is the best of the play-in round. Shai Gilgious-Alexander made a leap this season, will get bottom-of-the-ballot MVP votes, and could be First Team All-NBA this season. He was that good and may be the best player fans don’t know about. Herb Jones is one of the best on-ball perimeter defenders in the league and can shut guys down.

It comes down to this: SGA led the league in drives this season (by a lot) and if he is getting into the paint and scoring/setting up others, the Thunder can win this. If Jones can turn him into a jump shooter or put the ball in the hands of the other Thunder players, the Pelicans have a good chance.

In their meetings this season, Gilgious-Alexander averaged 33.5 points per game, but despite what the numbers show Jones defended him as well as anyone. If SGA can get Jones in foul trouble it will change the game, but if Jones can slow Gilgious-Alexander then the Pelicans become tough to beat.

2) Can the Thunder slow down Brandon Ingram? CJ McCollum?

There are matchups on the other side, as well.

Brandon Ingram averaged 24.7 points a game this season and can get his shot off over anyone because of his length and handles. If he gets going, the Pelicans’ offense doesn’t look like the bottom-10 problem it was all season. He has been critical with Zion missing so much time (although Ingram missed nearly half the season himself).

Lu Dort will get the assignment, with some help from Jaylin Williams (not to be confused with All-Rookie player Jalen Williams). Do we see an aggressive Ingram on this big stage, or does he get thrown off his rhythm and not impact the game the way he is capable?

The Pelicans also can turn to CJ McCollum for offense, but when he’s the primary creator things can be hit-or-miss.

3) Is this the Jonas Valanciunas game for the Pelicans?

While Ingram and McCollum are the primary shot creators for New Orleans, Jonas Valanciunas is capable of an offensive outburst — and he is going against an undersized Thunder front line.

The meetings between these teams have been low-scoring this season, and a player like Valanciunas getting comfortable and breaking out for more than 20 could swing the game.

The Thunder could go small to play him off the floor, but will that work? If it does, it will be advantage OKC.

LeBron James leads NBA in jersey sales, Curry second. Lakers lead in team merchandise.

By Apr 12, 2023, 1:32 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
LeBron James is the biggest brand in the world among active NBA players.

The Los Angeles Lakers have the largest fan base and brand recognition of any NBA team.

Combine those forces and you sell a lot of merchandise — LeBron leads the NBA in jersey sales and the Lakers lead the league in team merchandise sold during the second half of this season (based on NBAStore.com sales), the league announced.

Interesting things on this list:

Jayson Tatum jumped from eight in the first half of the season to third in the second half, a sign of his MVP-level play and excitement around the Celtics’ upcoming playoff run.

Jaylen Brown also jumped up into the top 15.

Jordan Poole makes his first appearance on the list.

Trae Young, LaMelo Ball and Zion Williamson all fell out of the top 15 (Ball and Zion missed much of the second half of the season with injuries).

• The Suns jumped to fourth from ninth in merchandise sales, which we can call the Kevin Durant effect.

Three things to watch, play-in edition: Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors

By Apr 12, 2023, 8:42 AM EDT
Things were bad enough, early enough for both of these teams that around the league many expected both to be sellers at the trade deadline. Didn’t happen. Their front offices stuck with their cores and added rather than subtracted.

They both find themselves in Wednesday night’s win-or-go-home 9/10 play-in game in the East. The winner flies to Miami for a Friday night game to determine the eighth seed. The loser goes on an early vacation and faces some tough off-season questions.

Here are three things to watch in this game.

1) Can DeRozan, LaVine handle Nick Nurse’s pressure defense?

Toronto is a solid defensive team, 11th in the league this season. However, playoff basketball is about matchups and the Raptors’ length and athleticism could be a nightmare for the Bulls.

We’ll see what Nick Nurse decides but expect a lot of pressure and guys jumping passing lanes. Look for OG Anunoby — one of the best perimeter defenders in the league — to start the game on DeMar DeRozan. That will likely put Scottie Barnes, a long and physically strong defender, on Zach LaVine. The Raptors also now lean on Jakob Poeltl to protect the rim inside should those guys get beat

All of that makes this a rough matchup for the Bulls. Chicago may counter with the athleticism of Patrick Williams to match up, but is he ready to perform on this stage? We know the Raptors will not be shaken by the moment.

2) The Jakob Poeltl factor

A couple of weeks before the trade deadline, general managers around the league were hatching strategies to get Pascal Siakam and the other top players out of Toronto when the Raptors became sellers.

Except the Raptors became buyers, moving to add big man Poeltl out of San Antonio. That addition helped turn their season around.

The Raptors went 15-10 with Poeltl in the lineup (only one of those games was against the Bulls). Poeltl changes the Toronto defense with his physicality in the paint, and the Raptors are 5.6 points per 100 possessions better on that end when he is on the court. On the offensive end, he is the kind of solid screener who creates space for gifted offensive players such as Siakam.

The Raptors’ front office believes in this core, but it needed a more traditional center in the middle to unlock it. Poeltl has done that and the Bulls need to find a way to counter him.

3) Which team hits some 3s?

In a league in love with the 3-pointer, neither of these teams was very good at it. The Raptors shot 33.5% from beyond the arc as a team, 28th in the league. The Bulls make the ones they take — 36.1%, ranked 16th — but they took just 28.9 per game, dead last in the league.

This isn’t rocket science, if one of these teams can get a shooter or two hot from 3 it will change the course of this game and give them a huge advantage.

Fred VanVleet (34.2% on 8.8 attempts a game) or maybe Gary Trent Jr. (38.9% on 6.8 attempts a game) are the most likely Raptors to get hot. For the Bulls, Zach LaVine is the guy to watch.

Much like their season, Lakers play-in win was ugly but it got the job done over Timberwolves

By Apr 12, 2023, 3:01 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — It couldn’t be easy. It couldn’t be pretty. Not in this Lakers season, it wouldn’t have fit.

Like the team that started the season 2-10, the Lakers started the 7-8 play-in game lethargic and falling behind by as many as 15. The defense that had been so sharp since the All-Star break looked like it took the night off. However, if the Lakers have been anything this season, they have been resilient.

“When we went 2-10, the analytics I saw said that we had a 0.3 chance of making the postseason. All you ask for is the chance, I guess,” LeBron James said postgame. “For us to turn around our season and give ourselves an opportunity to compete for the Larry O’Brien trophy that’s all you can ask for.”

The Lakers have that chance starting Sunday in Memphis.

That’s because on Tuesday night they came back in what, by the end, was a sloppy, tired slog of a game filled with missed shots, bad turnovers and mental mistakes by both teams — and particularly their stars. The Lakers just had fewer of them, hit a few more shots, and beat the Timberwolves in overtime 108-102.

With the win, the Lakers are officially the No.7 seed in the West, advancing to take on Ja Morant and the No.2 seed Grizzlies. Game one of that series is Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Minnesota flies home tired and banged up — Anthony Edwards missed a stretch of the game with what appeared to be shoulder and thumb issues after a hard fall — and on Friday night will face the winner of the Thunder at Pelicans game.

Karl-Anthony Towns was the best player on the court in this game for three quarters (he finished with 24 points on 8-of-12 shooting) and when he was on the court in those 36 minutes, the Timberwolves were in control. For example, Towns was +13 in the first quarter alone.

Just like this game fit the Lakers, it fit the Timberwolves. All season long, through the drama and injuries, the Timberwolves played their best basketball when their backs were against the wall. They did it again on Tuesday.

“We’ve got fighters,” coach Chris Finch said with a laugh pregame. He played the punches that had Rudy Gobert (suspended) and Jaden McDaniels (fractured hand) for laughs, but he meant it. Minnesota led 60-49 at the half and had shown real grit.

Minnesota kept a small but comfortable lead into the third quarter, until Towns picked up his fourth foul and had to go to the bench. Suddenly, the Lakers went on a 7-0 run and it was a ballgame.

The end of the game was filled with a mix of dramatic and sloppy plays. Minnesota was clearly gassed, leading to turnovers and shots hitting the front of the rim. Anthony Edwards (3-of-17 on the night), was battling shoulder and thumb injuries (and spent a chunk of the third quarter in the locker room getting re-taped), he was not the player the Timberwolves needed him to be. The Lakers kept turning the ball over, including a bad pass from LeBron in overtime, and a terrible inbound by Austin Reaves. It was not the kind of game that struck fear into the hearts of Memphis or Denver.

But there was drama.

The Dennis Schroder 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left looked like the game-winner for the Lakers in regulation (Schroder had a strong game and finished with 21 points off the bench).

Then Anthony Davis fouled Mike Conley‘s game-tying attempt — it was a borderline foul but Davis can’t put himself in a position where the ref can make that call — and the game was headed to overtime after three free throws.

The Lakers scored the first five points in overtime and held on to win. Despite the struggles in this game, the confidence is still there with LeBron and the Lakers.

“That’s the only reason I play, still, is to try to put myself in position to make championship runs…” LeBron said. “You know it has not changed for me over the last, I will say since about 2006-07. That’s just been my mindset every year on how can I make a championship run…

“I’ve been on a lot of championship runs where for a while and I want to continue that and hopefully, you know this year is another one of those instances.”

Trae Young, Hawks bench outwork Heat and earn No. 7 seed with 116-105 win

Associated PressApr 11, 2023, 11:29 PM EDT
MIAMI — Quin Snyder’s bags were packed in February for an overseas trip. He was going to spend time with some friends and family, see some coaches he’s gotten to know over the years.

Then the Atlanta Hawks called with a job offer, to bring him on as coach.

And now Snyder’s bags are packed again – for the playoffs, starting with a trip to Boston.

Trae Young scored 25 points, Clint Capela grabbed 21 rebounds and the Hawks earned the No. 7 in the Eastern Conference playoffs by beating the Miami Heat 116-105 in a play-in tournament game Tuesday night.

“Our guys are trying to be the best version of ourselves at the end of the year,” Snyder said. “The year’s not over. So hopefully we can take this and continue to build on it. It’s one game – but it was our game.”

Dejounte Murray added 18 points for the Hawks, who avenged a five-game Round 1 loss to Miami last season and earned an East first-round matchup with Boston that will start Saturday.

Kyle Lowry scored 33 points – his highest-scoring game in his two Miami seasons – for the Heat, who will host either Toronto or Chicago on Friday to decide the No. 8 seed and a spot against top overall seed Milwaukee in Round 1. The Raptors and Bulls play Wednesday; the winner of Friday’s game opens the series against the Bucks on Sunday.

Tyler Herro scored 26 for Miami, and Jimmy Butler finished with 21.

“Come Friday, we have to play the legit exact opposite of how we played tonight,” Butler said.

For the Hawks, four reserves – Saddiq Bey, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson – combined for 53 points.

The Hawks improved to 3-0 all-time in play-in tournament games; that’s the best mark in the league, one that New Orleans can match when it plays host to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

And they earned this one on the boards. Atlanta outrebounded Miami 63-39, including 22-6 on the offensive glass that keyed a 26-6 edge in second-chance points.

“We all understand the moment and the time of year it is,” Young said. “Credit our guys for being locked in, ready and focused on the game plan.”

The Hawks took two timeouts in the first 3:53 of the third quarter, as most of what was a 24-point lead with 2:37 left in the first half – 63-39 Atlanta was the margin – got whittled away, and fast.

Miami cut the margin to 15 by halftime, then opened the third quarter on a 16-6 run. Add it all up, and it was a 27-8 run in about 7 minutes of play to get the Heat within 71-66.

But the Hawks had an answer then, and every other time the Heat made a run. The Atlanta lead was 13 again going into the fourth, and when Miami was within six midway through the final quarter, the Hawks scored five straight to restore a double-digit edge.

And now, a team that was the East’s No. 1 seed last spring is one game from elimination.

“Nothing about this season has been easy,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’re going to do this the hard way.”

