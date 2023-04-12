Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma beef is real and its spectacular

Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma were teammates for half a season in Washington.
That was enough to start a minor beef, which in the last 24 hours has blown up into a full-on steakhouse.
It all started in January when Dinwiddie suggested the Wizards were chasing stats for contracts — Kuzma is a free agent this summer — and not trying to win games. Kuzma fired back about the Nets trying to win.
https://twitter.com/kylekuzma/status/161811422567061913
Things ramped up this morning when Dinwiddie was on FanDuel’s “Run it Back” morning show with Michelle Beadle where he quoted Draymond’s “insecurity is loud” comment and took his shot at Kuzma.
.@SDinwiddie_25 speaks on the Twitter beef with Kyle Kuzma 🗣️
“What’s that thing Draymond just said… Insecurity is loud?” 🍿#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/TcZEiIQTWa
— FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) April 12, 2023
“You know that you’re there shooting shots to try to get a contract. You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team because if you were the Lakers would have kept you.”
Kuzma wouldn’t let that stand and went on a Twitter rant.
Ok so since I’m so “famous” @FanDuelTV & @SDinwiddie_25 let me give you all some clout. I’m usually unbothered but things on the internet but I will not allow this delusional guy to continue to talk about my teammates and I.
Here’s a thread: 😭😭😭
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023
2.) what in the world have you won in this league? Lol you’ve been bounced around like a basketball my boy.😭😭😭
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023
4.) 2nd option??? More like 2nd point guard Lol my man I watched you for two months at the end of your Wizards tenure (being the second option) average 8-4-4. Sounds good but glad you’re hooping now!
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023
And last but not least!
6.) The only way you’ll ever be worth your contract is if the NBA finally gives you your wish of getting paid in crypto *check the markets* 📉
Enjoy the clicks!
Go @sixers !!!
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 12, 2023
You know this isn’t over.
Spencer Dinwiddie and what’s left of the Brooklyn Nets held on to the No.6 seed in the East and they are headed to the playoffs to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s a long shot the Nets advance past that, but for the next couple of weeks Dinwiddie will have television cameras and microphones in his face to say what he wants. Which means this likely isn’t over.