NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch

By Apr 12, 2023, 9:03 PM EDT
The first round of the NBA playoffs can seem to last forever — eight series going, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in, nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. West 8th Seed

1) Sun 4/16 at Denver, 10:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Denver, 10 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at West 8, 9:30 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at West 8, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at West 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16 at Memphis, 3 (ABC)
2) Wed 4/19 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15 at Sacramento, 8:30 (ABC)
2) Mon 4/17 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Golden State, 10 (TNT)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16 at Phoenix, 8 (TNT)
2) Tue 4/18 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at LA Clippers, 10:30 (NBA TV)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. East 8th Seed

1) Sun 4/16 at Milwaukee, 5:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Milwaukee, 9 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at East 8, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at East 8, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at East 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15 at Boston, 3:30 (ESPN)
2) Tue 4/18 at Boston, 7 (NBA TV)
3) Fri 4/21 at Atlanta, 7 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15 at Philadelphia, 1 (ESPN)
2) Mon 4/17 at Philadelphia, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Brooklyn, 7:30 (TNT)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15 at Cleveland, 6 (ESPN)
2) Tue 4/18 at Cleveland, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at New York, 8:30 (ABC)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma beef is real and its spectacular

By Apr 12, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT
Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma were teammates for half a season in Washington.

That was enough to start a minor beef, which in the last 24 hours has blown up into a full-on steakhouse.

It all started in January when Dinwiddie suggested the Wizards were chasing stats for contracts — Kuzma is a free agent this summer — and not trying to win games. Kuzma fired back about the Nets trying to win.

https://twitter.com/kylekuzma/status/161811422567061913

Things ramped up this morning when Dinwiddie was on FanDuel’s “Run it Back” morning show with Michelle Beadle where he quoted Draymond’s “insecurity is loud” comment and took his shot at Kuzma.

“You know that you’re there shooting shots to try to get a contract. You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team because if you were the Lakers would have kept you.”

Kuzma wouldn’t let that stand and went on a Twitter rant.

 

You know this isn’t over.

Spencer Dinwiddie and what’s left of the Brooklyn Nets held on to the No.6 seed in the East and they are headed to the playoffs to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s a long shot the Nets advance past that, but for the next couple of weeks Dinwiddie will have television cameras and microphones in his face to say what he wants. Which means this likely isn’t over.

Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
LeBron James leads NBA in jersey sales, Curry second. Lakers lead in team merchandise.

By Apr 12, 2023, 1:32 PM EDT
LeBron James is the biggest brand in the world among active NBA players.

The Los Angeles Lakers have the largest fan base and brand recognition of any NBA team.

Combine those forces and you sell a lot of merchandise — LeBron leads the NBA in jersey sales and the Lakers lead the league in team merchandise sold during the second half of this season (based on NBAStore.com sales), the league announced.

Interesting things on this list:

Jayson Tatum jumped from eight in the first half of the season to third in the second half, a sign of his MVP-level play and excitement around the Celtics’ upcoming playoff run.

Jaylen Brown also jumped up into the top 15.

Jordan Poole makes his first appearance on the list.

Trae Young, LaMelo Ball and Zion Williamson all fell out of the top 15 (Ball and Zion missed much of the second half of the season with injuries).

• The Suns jumped to fourth from ninth in merchandise sales, which we can call the Kevin Durant effect.

Much like their season, Lakers play-in win was ugly but it got the job done...
Three things to watch, play-in edition: Timberwolves at Lakers
Three things to watch, play-in edition: Thunder at Pelicans

By Apr 12, 2023, 11:53 AM EDT
The Pelicans didn’t expect to be here, but they also expected to have Zion Williamson with them for much of the season (if they had, maybe they wouldn’t be here.

NOBODY expected the Thunder to be here, especially after they lost No.2 pick Chet Holmgren for the season. They were supposed to be in the Victor Wembanyama tanking mix, not the postseason.

However, it’s the Thunder at the Pelicans in the win-or-go-home 9/10 play-in game in the West. The winner hops on a flight to Minnesota to take on a Timberwolves team that fell apart in the fourth quarter against the Lakers. The loser goes fishing.

Here are three things to watch out of this game.

1) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Herb Jones

The playoffs are about matchups and this one is the best of the play-in round. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a leap this season, will get bottom-of-the-ballot MVP votes, and could be First Team All-NBA this season. He was that good and may be the best player fans don’t know about. Herb Jones is one of the best on-ball perimeter defenders in the league and can shut guys down.

It comes down to this: SGA led the league in drives this season (by a lot) and if he is getting into the paint and scoring/setting up others, the Thunder can win this. If Jones can turn him into a jump shooter or put the ball in the hands of the other Thunder players, the Pelicans have a good chance.

In their meetings this season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 33.5 points per game, but despite what the numbers show Jones defended him as well as anyone. If SGA can get Jones in foul trouble it will change the game, but if Jones can slow Gilgeous-Alexander then the Pelicans become tough to beat.

2) Can the Thunder slow down Brandon Ingram? CJ McCollum?

There are matchups on the other side, as well.

Brandon Ingram averaged 24.7 points a game this season and can get his shot off over anyone because of his length and handles. If he gets going, the Pelicans’ offense doesn’t look like the bottom-10 problem it was all season. He has been critical with Zion missing so much time (although Ingram missed nearly half the season himself).

Lu Dort will get the assignment, with some help from Jaylin Williams (not to be confused with All-Rookie player Jalen Williams). Do we see an aggressive Ingram on this big stage, or does he get thrown off his rhythm and not impact the game the way he is capable?

The Pelicans also can turn to CJ McCollum for offense, but when he’s the primary creator things can be hit-or-miss.

3) Is this the Jonas Valanciunas game for the Pelicans?

While Ingram and McCollum are the primary shot creators for New Orleans, Jonas Valanciunas is capable of an offensive outburst — and he is going against an undersized Thunder front line.

The meetings between these teams have been low-scoring this season, and a player like Valanciunas getting comfortable and breaking out for more than 20 could swing the game.

The Thunder could go small to play him off the floor, but will that work? If it does, it will be advantage OKC.

Three things to watch, play-in edition: Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors

By Apr 12, 2023, 8:42 AM EDT
Things were bad enough, early enough for both of these teams that around the league many expected both to be sellers at the trade deadline. Didn’t happen. Their front offices stuck with their cores and added rather than subtracted.

They both find themselves in Wednesday night’s win-or-go-home 9/10 play-in game in the East. The winner flies to Miami for a Friday night game to determine the eighth seed. The loser goes on an early vacation and faces some tough off-season questions.

Here are three things to watch in this game.

1) Can DeRozan, LaVine handle Nick Nurse’s pressure defense?

Toronto is a solid defensive team, 11th in the league this season. However, playoff basketball is about matchups and the Raptors’ length and athleticism could be a nightmare for the Bulls.

We’ll see what Nick Nurse decides but expect a lot of pressure and guys jumping passing lanes. Look for OG Anunoby — one of the best perimeter defenders in the league — to start the game on DeMar DeRozan. That will likely put Scottie Barnes, a long and physically strong defender, on Zach LaVine. The Raptors also now lean on Jakob Poeltl to protect the rim inside should those guys get beat

All of that makes this a rough matchup for the Bulls. Chicago may counter with the athleticism of Patrick Williams to match up, but is he ready to perform on this stage? We know the Raptors will not be shaken by the moment.

2) The Jakob Poeltl factor

A couple of weeks before the trade deadline, general managers around the league were hatching strategies to get Pascal Siakam and the other top players out of Toronto when the Raptors became sellers.

Except the Raptors became buyers, moving to add big man Poeltl out of San Antonio. That addition helped turn their season around.

The Raptors went 15-10 with Poeltl in the lineup (only one of those games was against the Bulls). Poeltl changes the Toronto defense with his physicality in the paint, and the Raptors are 5.6 points per 100 possessions better on that end when he is on the court. On the offensive end, he is the kind of solid screener who creates space for gifted offensive players such as Siakam.

The Raptors’ front office believes in this core, but it needed a more traditional center in the middle to unlock it. Poeltl has done that and the Bulls need to find a way to counter him.

3) Which team hits some 3s?

In a league in love with the 3-pointer, neither of these teams was very good at it. The Raptors shot 33.5% from beyond the arc as a team, 28th in the league. The Bulls make the ones they take — 36.1%, ranked 16th — but they took just 28.9 per game, dead last in the league.

This isn’t rocket science, if one of these teams can get a shooter or two hot from 3 it will change the course of this game and give them a huge advantage.

Fred VanVleet (34.2% on 8.8 attempts a game) or maybe Gary Trent Jr. (38.9% on 6.8 attempts a game) are the most likely Raptors to get hot. For the Bulls, Zach LaVine is the guy to watch.