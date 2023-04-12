NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch

The first round of the NBA playoffs can seem to last forever — eight series going, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.
But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in, nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.
Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).
WESTERN CONFERENCE
#1 Denver vs. West 8th Seed
1) Sun 4/16 at Denver, 10:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Denver, 10 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at West 8, 9:30 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at West 8, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at West 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*
#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers
1) Sun 4/16 at Memphis, 3 (ABC)
2) Wed 4/19 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*
#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State
1) Sat 4/15 at Sacramento, 8:30 (ABC)
2) Mon 4/17 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Golden State, 10 (TNT)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*
#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers
1) Sun 4/16 at Phoenix, 8 (TNT)
2) Tue 4/18 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at LA Clippers, 10:30 (NBA TV)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*
EASTERN CONFERENCE
#1 Milwaukee vs. East 8th Seed
1) Sun 4/16 at Milwaukee, 5:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Milwaukee, 9 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at East 8, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at East 8, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at East 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*
#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta
1) Sat 4/15 at Boston, 3:30 (ESPN)
2) Tue 4/18 at Boston, 7 (NBA TV)
3) Fri 4/21 at Atlanta, 7 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*
#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn
1) Sat 4/15 at Philadelphia, 1 (ESPN)
2) Mon 4/17 at Philadelphia, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Brooklyn, 7:30 (TNT)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*
#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York
1) Sat 4/15 at Cleveland, 6 (ESPN)
2) Tue 4/18 at Cleveland, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at New York, 8:30 (ABC)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*