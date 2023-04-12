LaVine scores 39, leads Bulls comeback to beat, eliminate Raptors

Associated PressApr 12, 2023, 11:44 PM EDT
0 Comments

TORONTO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 39 points, DeMar DeRozan had 23 against his former team and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in a play-in tournament game Wednesday night.

Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who trailed 66-47 in the third quarter before LaVine carried them back. He scored 17 points in the third as Chicago cut the gap to nine, then added 13 more in the fourth to help the Bulls advance.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said LaVine was “phenomenal” against the Raptors.

“His performance was extraordinary,” Donovan said. “It gave us life and it gave us hope.”

The Bulls will visit the Miami Heat on Friday night for the chance to earn the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, and a first-round playoff matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chicago went 3-0 against the Heat this season. The Bulls won in Miami twice, including on opening night.

“They’re going to make adjustments. We are, too,” LaVine said. “It’s going to be whoever wants it more. I think it comes down to that.”

The Bulls shot 3 for 19 from 3-point range through the first three quarters but LaVine connected twice as Chicago made four of seven from distance in the fourth.

Fred VanVleet had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Pascal Siakam scored 32 points, but Toronto’s season ended in disappointment as the Raptors – with DeRozan’s nine-year-old daughter, Diar, screaming when they shot – went a dismal 18 for 36 at the free throw line. Toronto missed six attempts from the line in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we played well enough to win tonight but it just didn’t go our way,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, and O.G. Anunoby scored 13 points. Toronto didn’t win three straight until January and never won more than four in a row in a season that struggled to generate any momentum.

“We’re going to have to be better,” Siakam said. “Not consistent enough and that’s got to change.”

Chicago’s Alex Caruso connected from the corner to tie the score at 91-all with 7:08 left in the fourth quarter and Patrick Beverley’s 3 with 5:07 remaining gave the Bulls a 96-93 lead. It was Beverley’s first basket of the game.

VanVleet’s 3 with 3:11 to go knotted it again at 100-all, but LaVine and DeRozan replied with baskets for the Bulls.

Barnes and Siakam each made one of two at the line inside the final two minutes, and VanVleet missed a 3 that would have tied the game.

Siakam’s driving dunk with 19 seconds left cut it to 105-104. After a timeout, LaVine pushed the lead to three with a pair of free throws. Caruso fouled Siakam on a 3 but the Raptors star missed his second and third attempts.

The Raptors led 28-23 after one and 58-47 at the break after VanVleet connected on a halfcourt heave at the halftime buzzer.

VanVleet’s 3 with 9:09 left in the third gave Toronto a 19-point edge, but LaVine and the Bulls trailed 81-72 heading to the fourth.

After talking her dad into skipping a day of school to attend the game, DeRozan’s daughter sat in a courtside seat adjacent to the Chicago bench.

“I just saw it,” DeRozan said of Diar’s screams. “She went viral.”

Toronto was 8 for 14 at the line in the opening half.

DeRozan said he’s sending Diar back to school, meaning she won’t be at Friday’s game against the Heat.

Check out more on the Bulls

NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch
Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
LeBron James leads NBA in jersey sales, Curry second. Lakers lead in team...
Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors
Three things to watch, play-in edition: Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors

NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch

By Apr 12, 2023, 9:03 PM EDT
0 Comments

The first round of the NBA playoffs can seem to last forever — eight series going, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in, nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. West 8th Seed

1) Sun 4/16 at Denver, 10:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Denver, 10 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at West 8, 9:30 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at West 8, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at West 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16 at Memphis, 3 (ABC)
2) Wed 4/19 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15 at Sacramento, 8:30 (ABC)
2) Mon 4/17 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Golden State, 10 (TNT)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16 at Phoenix, 8 (TNT)
2) Tue 4/18 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at LA Clippers, 10:30 (NBA TV)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. East 8th Seed

1) Sun 4/16 at Milwaukee, 5:30 (TNT)
2) Wed 4/19 at Milwaukee, 9 (TNT)
3) Sat 4/22 at East 8, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at East 8, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at East 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15 at Boston, 3:30 (ESPN)
2) Tue 4/18 at Boston, 7 (NBA TV)
3) Fri 4/21 at Atlanta, 7 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15 at Philadelphia, 1 (ESPN)
2) Mon 4/17 at Philadelphia, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Thu 4/20 at Brooklyn, 7:30 (TNT)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15 at Cleveland, 6 (ESPN)
2) Tue 4/18 at Cleveland, 7:30 (TNT)
3) Fri 4/21 at New York, 8:30 (ABC)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, TBD (TBD)*
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma beef is real and it’s spectacular

By Apr 12, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT
Washington Wizards v New Orleans Pelicans
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
0 Comments

Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma were teammates for half a season in Washington.

That was enough to start a minor beef, which in the last 24 hours has blown up into a full-on steakhouse.

It all started in January when Dinwiddie suggested the Wizards were chasing stats for contracts — Kuzma is a free agent this summer — and not trying to win games. Kuzma fired back about the Nets trying to win.

https://twitter.com/kylekuzma/status/161811422567061913

Things ramped up this morning when Dinwiddie was on FanDuel’s “Run it Back” morning show with Michelle Beadle where he quoted Draymond’s “insecurity is loud” comment and took his shot at Kuzma.

“You know that you’re there shooting shots to try to get a contract. You’re probably not even a third star really on a good team because if you were the Lakers would have kept you.”

Kuzma wouldn’t let that stand and went on a Twitter rant.

 

You know this isn’t over.

Spencer Dinwiddie and what’s left of the Brooklyn Nets held on to the No.6 seed in the East and they are headed to the playoffs to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s a long shot the Nets advance past that, but for the next couple of weeks Dinwiddie will have television cameras and microphones in his face to say what he wants. Which means this likely isn’t over.

Check out more on the Nets

NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch
Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
LeBron James leads NBA in jersey sales, Curry second. Lakers lead in team...
Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA playoffs, play-in schedule, matchups: How to watch, TV lineup

LeBron James leads NBA in jersey sales, Curry second. Lakers lead in team merchandise.

By Apr 12, 2023, 1:32 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
0 Comments

LeBron James is the biggest brand in the world among active NBA players.

The Los Angeles Lakers have the largest fan base and brand recognition of any NBA team.

Combine those forces and you sell a lot of merchandise — LeBron leads the NBA in jersey sales and the Lakers lead the league in team merchandise sold during the second half of this season (based on NBAStore.com sales), the league announced.

Interesting things on this list:

Jayson Tatum jumped from eight in the first half of the season to third in the second half, a sign of his MVP-level play and excitement around the Celtics’ upcoming playoff run.

Jaylen Brown also jumped up into the top 15.

Jordan Poole makes his first appearance on the list.

Trae Young, LaMelo Ball and Zion Williamson all fell out of the top 15 (Ball and Zion missed much of the second half of the season with injuries).

• The Suns jumped to fourth from ninth in merchandise sales, which we can call the Kevin Durant effect.

Check out more on the Lakers

NBA playoffs first round schedule dates, times, where to watch
2023 Play-In Tournament - Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers
Much like their season, Lakers play-in win was ugly but it got the job done...
Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves
Three things to watch, play-in edition: Timberwolves at Lakers

Three things to watch, play-in edition: Thunder at Pelicans

By Apr 12, 2023, 11:53 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Pelicans didn’t expect to be here, but they also expected to have Zion Williamson with them for much of the season (if they had, maybe they wouldn’t be here.

NOBODY expected the Thunder to be here, especially after they lost No.2 pick Chet Holmgren for the season. They were supposed to be in the Victor Wembanyama tanking mix, not the postseason.

However, it’s the Thunder at the Pelicans in the win-or-go-home 9/10 play-in game in the West. The winner hops on a flight to Minnesota to take on a Timberwolves team that fell apart in the fourth quarter against the Lakers. The loser goes fishing.

Here are three things to watch out of this game.

1) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Herb Jones

The playoffs are about matchups and this one is the best of the play-in round. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a leap this season, will get bottom-of-the-ballot MVP votes, and could be First Team All-NBA this season. He was that good and may be the best player fans don’t know about. Herb Jones is one of the best on-ball perimeter defenders in the league and can shut guys down.

It comes down to this: SGA led the league in drives this season (by a lot) and if he is getting into the paint and scoring/setting up others, the Thunder can win this. If Jones can turn him into a jump shooter or put the ball in the hands of the other Thunder players, the Pelicans have a good chance.

In their meetings this season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 33.5 points per game, but despite what the numbers show Jones defended him as well as anyone. If SGA can get Jones in foul trouble it will change the game, but if Jones can slow Gilgeous-Alexander then the Pelicans become tough to beat.

2) Can the Thunder slow down Brandon Ingram? CJ McCollum?

There are matchups on the other side, as well.

Brandon Ingram averaged 24.7 points a game this season and can get his shot off over anyone because of his length and handles. If he gets going, the Pelicans’ offense doesn’t look like the bottom-10 problem it was all season. He has been critical with Zion missing so much time (although Ingram missed nearly half the season himself).

Lu Dort will get the assignment, with some help from Jaylin Williams (not to be confused with All-Rookie player Jalen Williams). Do we see an aggressive Ingram on this big stage, or does he get thrown off his rhythm and not impact the game the way he is capable?

The Pelicans also can turn to CJ McCollum for offense, but when he’s the primary creator things can be hit-or-miss.

3) Is this the Jonas Valanciunas game for the Pelicans?

While Ingram and McCollum are the primary shot creators for New Orleans, Jonas Valanciunas is capable of an offensive outburst — and he is going against an undersized Thunder front line.

The meetings between these teams have been low-scoring this season, and a player like Valanciunas getting comfortable and breaking out for more than 20 could swing the game.

The Thunder could go small to play him off the floor, but will that work? If it does, it will be advantage OKC.