Trae Young, Hawks bench outwork Heat and earn No. 7 seed with 116-105 win

Associated PressApr 11, 2023, 11:29 PM EDT
0 Comments

MIAMI (AP) — Quin Snyder’s bags were packed in February for an overseas trip. He was going to spend time with some friends and family, see some coaches he’s gotten to know over the years.

Then the Atlanta Hawks called with a job offer, to bring him on as coach.

And now Snyder’s bags are packed again – for the playoffs, starting with a trip to Boston.

Trae Young scored 25 points, Clint Capela grabbed 21 rebounds and the Hawks earned the No. 7 in the Eastern Conference playoffs by beating the Miami Heat 116-105 in a play-in tournament game Tuesday night.

“Our guys are trying to be the best version of ourselves at the end of the year,” Snyder said. “The year’s not over. So hopefully we can take this and continue to build on it. It’s one game – but it was our game.”

Dejounte Murray added 18 points for the Hawks, who avenged a five-game Round 1 loss to Miami last season and earned an East first-round matchup with Boston that will start Saturday.

Kyle Lowry scored 33 points – his highest-scoring game in his two Miami seasons – for the Heat, who will host either Toronto or Chicago on Friday to decide the No. 8 seed and a spot against top overall seed Milwaukee in Round 1. The Raptors and Bulls play Wednesday; the winner of Friday’s game opens the series against the Bucks on Sunday.

Tyler Herro scored 26 for Miami, and Jimmy Butler finished with 21.

“Come Friday, we have to play the legit exact opposite of how we played tonight,” Butler said.

For the Hawks, four reserves – Saddiq Bey, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson – combined for 53 points.

The Hawks improved to 3-0 all-time in play-in tournament games; that’s the best mark in the league, one that New Orleans can match when it plays host to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

And they earned this one on the boards. Atlanta outrebounded Miami 63-39, including 22-6 on the offensive glass that keyed a 26-6 edge in second-chance points.

“We all understand the moment and the time of year it is,” Young said. “Credit our guys for being locked in, ready and focused on the game plan.”

The Hawks took two timeouts in the first 3:53 of the third quarter, as most of what was a 24-point lead with 2:37 left in the first half – 63-39 Atlanta was the margin – got whittled away, and fast.

Miami cut the margin to 15 by halftime, then opened the third quarter on a 16-6 run. Add it all up, and it was a 27-8 run in about 7 minutes of play to get the Heat within 71-66.

But the Hawks had an answer then, and every other time the Heat made a run. The Atlanta lead was 13 again going into the fourth, and when Miami was within six midway through the final quarter, the Hawks scored five straight to restore a double-digit edge.

And now, a team that was the East’s No. 1 seed last spring is one game from elimination.

“Nothing about this season has been easy,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’re going to do this the hard way.”

Here is more on the Hawks

Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons
Three things to watch, play-in edition: Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
Report: Hawks front office given green light to do whatever it takes —...
Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA playoffs, play-in schedule, matchups: How to watch, TV lineup

Damian Lillard on staying in Portland: ‘I want a chance to go for it’

By Apr 11, 2023, 5:47 PM EDT
0 Comments

Last summer, Damian Lillard made it clear to the Trail Blazers that he would be happy to take their money — he has four years and $216 million left on his extended contract — but he wanted a team built around him that could win now. The Trail Blazers obliged and re-signed Anfernee Simons, traded for Jeremi Grant and tried to trade for OG Anunoby, offering up the No.7 pick in the draft, but when that deal didn’t get done they drafted a rookie project with the potential in Shaedon Sharpe. All of that — particularly the massive check — was enough to appease Lillard and keep him in Portland.

Lillard isn’t looking to push his way out the door now, but at his exit interview this week he once again made clear that he wants the Trail Blazers to go all-in on win-now veterans. Lillard was asked about the team’s draft pick — currently fifth before the lottery shakes things up — and if he is good with drafting another player who needs development (via Sean Highkin at the Rose Garden Report).

“I’m just not interested in that. That’s not a secret,” Lillard said. “I want a chance to go for it. And if the route is to (draft youth), then that’s not my route.”

Portland has the players to take another big swing this offseason: A package of their first-round pick (currently fifth) plus a couple of future picks, Sharpe, and Simons gets the Trail Blazers in the conversation for any star who may be looking to change teams. Whether that is enough to get a player remains to be seen.

But if the Trail Blazers gut their depth to land another star, are they closer to contending? Even with Lillard playing at the All-NBA level he did this season, that’s a big ask. Especially in a conference where Memphis is close to contender status, Phoenix looks like a serious threat for years to come, and teams such as New Orleans and Oklahoma City are on the rise, Portland is going to have to make a massive leap to get in the dance. This season they couldn’t even make the play-in.

Maybe, at some point in future years, Lillard and Trail Blazers will sit down and come to a mutual understanding that it’s time to part ways. Maybe, maybe not. But this offseason, Lillard sounds like a guy who wants to stay put — and wants more help around him.

Check out more on the Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Warriors make top six, Lakers head to play-in as West playoffs set
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
Four games that determine West seeding on final day of NBA season
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics finish season on top, Bucks a close second

2023 PBT Awards: Paolo Banchero for Rookie of the Year

By Apr 11, 2023, 2:14 PM EDT
Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards
Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images
0 Comments

In the season’s opening weeks, it looked like Paolo Banchero would run away with the Rookie of the Year award. When the votes are counted, it may still look that way, but Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams made it a lot more interesting over the season’s final month.

Here is my Rookie of the Year ballot:

1. Paolo Banchero (Magic)

2. Jalen Williams (Thunder)
3. Walker Kessler (Jazz)

Banchero’s numbers and efficiency slipped as the season went along, but that is a product of being the guy Orlando gave the keys to the car. Banchero finished the season averaging 20 points,6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game. His 3-point shooting faded and finished at 29.8%, and his true shooting percentage of 52.9 was well below the league average, and the Magic were better with him off the court than on.

There was still no question he was the Rookie of the Year, even as his numbers faded some. Banchero wore down because of the wear and tear of being the face of the franchise and the guy at the top of every scouting report — he did as well as could be expected in that role as a rookie. For example, he took the eighth most free throws of any player in the league this season — he was attacking the entire time. Most importantly for Magic fans, Banchero looks the part — watch him play and you see the potential of a future All-NBA player and franchise cornerstone. There are other good players in this class, but nobody who showed that kind of potential over the course of the season. This was an easy call.

Jalen Williams came on later in the season and averaged 14.1 points a game for the Thunder and he shows promise as whatever is ultimately built there around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams was efficient, shooting 35.6% from 3 and his 60.1 true shooting percentage is very good for a rookie. He is a good fit next to SGA.

Walker Kessler may have been better this year than the guy he was traded for, Rudy Gobert. Kessler became a force inside for Utah, blocking the fourth most shots in the league (trailing only Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez and Nic Claxton) and averaging 9.2 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. The advanced stats loved him — he led the rookie class in things like win shares or value over replacement players — and so do Jazz fans, who see the guy in the middle for them for the next decade.

Check out more on the Magic

Miami Heat v Toronto Raptors
Udonis Haslem scores 24 in final game, steps away after two decades, changing...
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics finish season on top, Bucks a close second
Milwuakee Bucks v Denver Nuggets
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks hold down top spot, but Nuggets and Grizzlies are...

DeMarcus Cousins reportedly signs in Puerto Rico as path back to NBA

By Apr 11, 2023, 1:33 PM EDT
2022 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

DeMarcus Cousins wants to play again in the NBA and doesn’t understand why he is not getting a chance.

To prove his value on the court, Cousins is taking his talent to Puerto Rico, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Cousins — a two-time All-NBA, four-time All-Star player — will get touches, jumping to a 1-8 Mets team in need of points and wins (the Puerto Rican spring league runs through June, with playoffs it can stretch into August). He showed some offensive game in his last NBA season, 2021-22, when he averaged 9 points and 5.6 rebounds in about 15 minutes a night across time with both the Bucks and Nuggets, in a backup role.

The combination of age (32), leg issues, and a question from GMs if his play is worth the possible disruption — something Cousins said is part of his past now — has held teams back from signing him. Teams have increasingly leaned into younger, more athletic and less traditional athletes as backup centers, not more traditional bigs such as Cousins.

Cousins will get the chance to prove his worth in Puerto Rico, collect a few checks, and be ready to go for an NBA training camp. If he gets that call.

Here's the latest on the Hawks

2023 Play-In Tournament - Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat
Trae Young, Hawks bench outwork Heat and earn No. 7 seed with 116-105 win
Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons
Three things to watch, play-in edition: Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
Report: Hawks front office given green light to do whatever it takes —...

 

 

Three things to watch, play-in edition: Timberwolves at Lakers

By Apr 11, 2023, 10:43 AM EDT
0 Comments

Neither of these teams expected to be in the play-in when the season started. One will make this a very short stay and move on to where they want to be.

The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers in the 7-8 play-in game in the West. The winner advances to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed and takes on Memphis in the first round starting Sunday. The loser will play again Friday night and host the 9-10 West play-in game-winner between the Thunder and Pelicans.

The Lakers are the relatively-heavy favorites (-8 at our partner Points Bet), but what do Karl-Anthony Towns and company need to do to get the win? Here are three things to watch.

1) No Gobert or McDaniels creates real matchup problem for Minnesota

The last time these teams played, Jaden McDaniels drew the LeBron James defensive assignment, while Rudy Gobert was the man on Anthony Davis. The two best Timberwolves defenders on the two best Lakers.

Minnesota punched its way out of those matchups.

Gobert has been suspended for this game by the team after he punched teammate Kyle Anderson in the chest during the final game of the regular season. Gobert apologized, but the team felt it had to send a message with a suspension.

During that same game, Jaden McDaniels walked back toward the locker room and punched a wall in frustration, fracturing two bones in his hand. He is now out indefinitely.

Minnesota has survived Gobert’s absences this season, the team statistically has been the same whether he was on the court or the bench. With Karl-Anthony Towns’ improved play of late at the five, Minnesota could win without Gobert.

That will be harder without McDaniels, the team’s best perimeter defender. The Timberwolves are 4.4 points per 100 possessions better when McDaniels is on the court this season, and they get outscored when he sits.

Also, not having Naz Reid (fractured wrist) hurts for front-line depth in this matchup against a big Lakers team.

Anderson, Towns and others will have to step up defensively for Minnesota to have a chance Tuesday night.

2) The Lakers need a big Anthony Davis game

The Lakers have gone 9-2 over their last 11, and since the All-Star break they have the third-best offense and the third-best defense in the league.

A lot of that is about Anthony Davis playing like the bubble version of himself — on both ends of the court. In his last 10 games, Davis is averaging 26.3 points per game on 58.2% shooting, with 12.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game

Davis likely will be guarded by Towns to start the game, a matchup he can exploit. For the Lakers to make a deep playoff run like they hope, Davis can’t just be good, he has to be All-NBA, top 15-player elite. He has done it of late, the only question with Davis is can he stay healthy enough to do it for multiple rounds of the playoffs?

Davis should be a force on Tuesday night.

The Lakers also could benefit from the D'Angelo Russell revenge game.

3) Can Minnesota not foul and keep the Lakers off the line?

The Timberwolves foul a lot. They have the fifth-highest foul rate in the league and opponents get to the line 25.6 times a game against them, the third-highest number in the league.

The Lakers — especially with LeBron and Austin Reaves — are a foul-drawing machine with the second-highest free throw rate in the league. They get to the line 26 times a game, the most in the league.

It doesn’t take a Tex Winter-sized basketball brain to see where this is going: If there is a Laker parade to the free throw line Tuesday night, the Timberwolves will lose. Minnesota will be unable to make up the points Los Angeles racks up at the free throw line.

Free throw attempts are a stat to watch in this game.

Here is more on the Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns
Timberwolves suspend Rudy Gobert one game for punching teammate, he will...
Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA playoffs, play-in schedule, matchups: How to watch, TV lineup
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Warriors make top six, Lakers head to play-in as West playoffs set