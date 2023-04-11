DeMarcus Cousins reportedly signs in Puerto Rico as path back to NBA

By Apr 11, 2023, 1:33 PM EDT
2022 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

DeMarcus Cousins wants to play again in the NBA and doesn’t understand why he is not getting a chance.

To prove his value on the court, Cousins is taking his talent to Puerto Rico, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Cousins — a two-time All-NBA, four-time All-Star player — will get touches, jumping to a 1-8 Mets team in need of points and wins (the Puerto Rican spring league runs through June, with playoffs it can stretch into August). He showed some offensive game in his last NBA season, 2021-22, when he averaged 9 points and 5.6 rebounds in about 15 minutes a night across time with both the Bucks and Nuggets, in a backup role.

The combination of age (32), leg issues, and a question from GMs if his play is worth the possible disruption — something Cousins said is part of his past now — has held teams back from signing him. Teams have increasingly leaned into younger, more athletic and less traditional athletes as backup centers, not more traditional bigs such as Cousins.

Cousins will get the chance to prove his worth in Puerto Rico, collect a few checks, and be ready to go for an NBA training camp. If he gets that call.

Here's the latest on the Hawks

Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons
Three things to watch, play-in edition: Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
Report: Hawks front office given green light to do whatever it takes —...
Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA playoffs, play-in schedule, matchups: How to watch, TV lineup

 

 

2023 PBT Awards: Paolo Banchero for Rookie of the Year

By Apr 11, 2023, 2:14 PM EDT
Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards
Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images
0 Comments

In the season’s opening weeks, it looked like Paolo Banchero would run away with the Rookie of the Year award. When the votes are counted, it may still look that way, but Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams made it a lot more interesting over the season’s final month.

Here is my Rookie of the Year ballot:

1. Paolo Banchero (Magic)

2. Jalen Williams (Thunder)
3. Walker Kessler (Jazz)

Banchero’s numbers and efficiency slipped as the season went along, but that is a product of being the guy Orlando gave the keys to the car. Banchero finished the season averaging 20 points,6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game. His 3-point shooting faded and finished at 29.8%, and his true shooting percentage of 52.9 was well below the league average, and the Magic were better with him off the court than on.

There was still no question he was the Rookie of the Year, even as his numbers faded some. Banchero wore down because of the wear and tear of being the face of the franchise and the guy at the top of every scouting report — he did as well as could be expected in that role as a rookie. For example, he took the eighth most free throws of any player in the league this season — he was attacking the entire time. Most importantly for Magic fans, Banchero looks the part — watch him play and you see the potential of a future All-NBA player and franchise cornerstone. There are other good players in this class, but nobody who showed that kind of potential over the course of the season. This was an easy call.

Jalen Williams came on later in the season and averaged 14.1 points a game for the Thunder and he shows promise as whatever is ultimately built there around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams was efficient, shooting 35.6% from 3 and his 60.1 true shooting percentage is very good for a rookie. He is a good fit next to SGA.

Walker Kessler may have been better this year than the guy he was traded for, Rudy Gobert. Kessler became a force inside for Utah, blocking the fourth most shots in the league (trailing only Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez and Nic Claxton) and averaging 9.2 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. The advanced stats loved him — he led the rookie class in things like win shares or value over replacement players — and so do Jazz fans, who see the guy in the middle for them for the next decade.

Check out more on the Magic

Miami Heat v Toronto Raptors
Udonis Haslem scores 24 in final game, steps away after two decades, changing...
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics finish season on top, Bucks a close second
Milwuakee Bucks v Denver Nuggets
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks hold down top spot, but Nuggets and Grizzlies are...

Three things to watch, play-in edition: Timberwolves at Lakers

By Apr 11, 2023, 10:43 AM EDT
0 Comments

Neither of these teams expected to be in the play-in when the season started. One will make this a very short stay and move on to where they want to be.

The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers in the 7-8 play-in game in the West. The winner advances to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed and takes on Memphis in the first round starting Sunday. The loser will play again Friday night and host the 9-10 West play-in game-winner between the Thunder and Pelicans.

The Lakers are the relatively-heavy favorites (-8 at our partner Points Bet), but what do Karl-Anthony Towns and company need to do to get the win? Here are three things to watch.

1) No Gobert or McDaniels creates real matchup problem for Minnesota

The last time these teams played, Jaden McDaniels drew the LeBron James defensive assignment, while Rudy Gobert was the man on Anthony Davis. The two best Timberwolves defenders on the two best Lakers.

Minnesota punched its way out of those matchups.

Gobert has been suspended for this game by the team after he punched teammate Kyle Anderson in the chest during the final game of the regular season. Gobert apologized, but the team felt it had to send a message with a suspension.

During that same game, Jaden McDaniels walked back toward the locker room and punched a wall in frustration, fracturing two bones in his hand. He is now out indefinitely.

Minnesota has survived Gobert’s absences this season, the team statistically has been the same whether he was on the court or the bench. With Karl-Anthony Towns’ improved play of late at the five, Minnesota could win without Gobert.

That will be harder without McDaniels, the team’s best perimeter defender. The Timberwolves are 4.4 points per 100 possessions better when McDaniels is on the court this season, and they get outscored when he sits.

Also, not having Naz Reid (fractured wrist) hurts for front-line depth in this matchup against a big Lakers team.

Anderson, Towns and others will have to step up defensively for Minnesota to have a chance Tuesday night.

2) The Lakers need a big Anthony Davis game

The Lakers have gone 9-2 over their last 11, and since the All-Star break they have the third-best offense and the third-best defense in the league.

A lot of that is about Anthony Davis playing like the bubble version of himself — on both ends of the court. In his last 10 games, Davis is averaging 26.3 points per game on 58.2% shooting, with 12.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game

Davis likely will be guarded by Towns to start the game, a matchup he can exploit. For the Lakers to make a deep playoff run like they hope, Davis can’t just be good, he has to be All-NBA, top 15-player elite. He has done it of late, the only question with Davis is can he stay healthy enough to do it for multiple rounds of the playoffs?

Davis should be a force on Tuesday night.

The Lakers also could benefit from the D'Angelo Russell revenge game.

3) Can Minnesota not foul and keep the Lakers off the line?

The Timberwolves foul a lot. They have the fifth-highest foul rate in the league and opponents get to the line 25.6 times a game against them, the third-highest number in the league.

The Lakers — especially with LeBron and Austin Reaves — are a foul-drawing machine with the second-highest free throw rate in the league. They get to the line 26 times a game, the most in the league.

It doesn’t take a Tex Winter-sized basketball brain to see where this is going: If there is a Laker parade to the free throw line Tuesday night, the Timberwolves will lose. Minnesota will be unable to make up the points Los Angeles racks up at the free throw line.

Free throw attempts are a stat to watch in this game.

Here is more on the Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns
Timberwolves suspend Rudy Gobert one game for punching teammate, he will...
Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA playoffs, play-in schedule, matchups: How to watch, TV lineup
Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Warriors make top six, Lakers head to play-in as West playoffs set

Aliyah Boston selected No. 1 by Indiana in WNBA draft

Associated PressApr 11, 2023, 10:04 AM EDT
2023 WNBA Draft
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
0 Comments

NEW YORK — The Indiana Fever made the most of the first No. 1 draft pick in franchise history, selecting Aliyah Boston.

The South Carolina star had a stellar college career, leading the Gamecocks to a national championship her junior year, losing only nine games total and helping her team to three Final Four appearances. The 6-foot-5 Boston was a three-time Associated Press All-American and also the Player of the Year as a junior.

“It’s really special, I’m thankful to God for putting me in this position,” said the 21-year-old Boston, from the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Everyone in Indiana, they saw something in me, I’m ready to get there and get to work.”

The Fever had the worst record in the league last season, going 5-31.

“Aliyah Boston will have an immediate impact on our franchise on and off the court,” Fever GM Lin Dunn said. ’We are excited to pair her with Kelsey (Mitchell) and NaLyssa (Smith) as we reload the Indiana Fever. We are very impressed with Aliyah’s post skills as well as her natural leadership skills. This a a great day for our franchise!”

Boston, like many other players, have had to choose whether to return to college for a fifth season because of the extra year granted for the COVID-19 virus or turn pro. She decided to enter the WNBA draft, joining 111 other players to declare.

“Everyone that has a COVID year has a tough choice,” Boston said. “You could be somewhere you know the system. … It took a lot of thought.”

She was one of three South Carolina players taken in the first round. Laeticia Amihere went eighth to Atlanta and Zia Cooke 10th to Los Angeles. It’s the 10th time that three players from the same team were drafted in the opening round, and the first since Oregon had three in 2020.

The Gamecocks also had two other players drafted, with Brea Beal going 24th to Minnesota and Victaria Saxton picked next by Indiana.

“It’s amazing experience really, because this group of girls have been through life together,” Amihere said. “These four years haven’t been only about basketball. Being able to be with them on one of our biggest nights is an amazing experience.”

Minnesota took Diamond Miller of Maryland with the No. 2 pick, and Dallas drafted Maddy Siegrist of Villanova with the third pick. Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, who was the WNBA’s first president, sat with Siegrist.

The Wings also drafted UConn guard Lou Lopez Senechal two picks later. She had transferred to UConn after a stellar career at Fairfield.

“It feels surreal, really didn’t think I’d be here,” Senechal said. “I’ve come a long way, gone through a lot of challenges.”

Stephanie Soares of Iowa State went fourth to Washington. The Mystics quickly traded her to Dallas soon after selecting the 6-foot-7 center. Washington got back a first round pick in 2025 and second-round pick in 2024.

“It was a very interesting feeling,” Soares said. “Pure excitement going to Washington, but now getting to go to Dallas. It’s going to be a great next step to the journey.”

Soares tore her ACL in January and will miss the upcoming WNBA season.

Stanford guard Haley Jones went sixth to Atlanta. Indiana’s Grace Berger was drafted seventh by the Fever. She was the first Hoosiers player selected in the first round in school history.

Seattle took Tennessee’s Jordan Horston ninth. Dallas chose Maryland’s Abby Meyers with the 11th pick. Meyers started her career at Princeton before finishing with the Terrapins.

Minnesota closed out the first round taking French center Maïa Hirsch.

LSU guard Alexis Morris, who helped the Tigers win a national championship eight days ago, was taken 22nd by the Connecticut Sun. Her LSU teammate LaDazhia Williams was drafted six picks earlier by Indiana.

Three things to watch, play-in edition: Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

By Apr 11, 2023, 9:55 AM EDT
Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
0 Comments

These teams met in the playoffs last season, the 1-8 matchup after the Hawks came through the play-in, and it wasn’t much of a series. The Heat won 4-1 and moved on to push a Boston team seven games. In the four meetings between these teams this season, Miami won three.

The Heat have had the answers for Trae Young and the Hawks for the past couple of years, but Tuesday night comes and win-and-you’re-in single play-in game. Whoever wins this game advances into the playoffs as the No.7 seed to face the Celtics, the loser will play again Friday and host the winner of the Bulls at Raptors game (for the right to be the No.8 seed in the East).

What does Atlanta need to do to win that one game? What do the Heat need to do to continue their recent trend? Here are three things to watch Tuesday night.

1) Can Trae Young handle Heat blitzing, pressure?

The Heat’s defensive strategy for Young is straightforward and aggressive — blitz him, throw different looks and defenders at him, and get him off balance. Don’t let him get a rhythm. It has worked:

• In last year’s five-game playoff series, Young averaged 15.4 points per game (down from 28.4 in the regular season), 6 assists to 6.2 turnovers a game, and he shot 18.4% from 3 (38.2% on the season).

• In four meetings this season, Young averaged 19.8 points (down from 26.2 overall) and 9.8 assists (10.2) a game, shooting 20.8% from 3 (33.5%), and having a 52.5 true shooting percentage (57.3).

Throw in the report the Hawks are willing to talk Young trade, and what is his head space going into the biggest game of the Atlanta season?

For Atlanta to have a chance, Young has to handle the Heat pressure, get the rock to Dejounte Murray and his other teammates, and trust them to make plays after he has drawn the defense. The heart of the four-time champion Warriors offense is exactly that — Stephen Curry‘s gravity draws the defenders and the rest of the Warriors take advantage. The Hawks have not consistently been able to execute that same concept, but Quin Snyder and company need Young to embrace it in this game.

If Murray is having a big game for Atlanta, that could be a good sign.

2) It’s playoff Jimmy Butler time

Miami is a team built for playoff basketball. They want a slow pace and to get physical, and the extra time off and reduced travel can help guys such as Kyle Lowry look and play closer to his vintage self.

Also, they have Jimmy Butler — his playoff performances are legendary. He was the best player on the court in the playoff series between these teams a season ago and carried that over to the meetings this season where he averaged 25 points, eight rebounds and 6.3 assists a game (he played in three of the four meetings).

Atlanta hasn’t just struggled to defend Miami this season, it has struggled against everyone on its way to a bottom-10 defense. New coach Quin Snyder has not been able to change that on the fly this season, but if he and the Hawks don’t come up with a good defensive strategy for Butler and the Heat, it will be a long night for the Hawks fans.

3) Which team’s secondary stars, and role players show up?

Bam Adebayo had strong games against the Hawks this season — 24.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and four assists a game in the four meetings. If he can be an offensive force like that again, hitting floaters and getting matchups he likes, Miami will win.

Both the Heat and Hawks have struggled to get consistent play out of their role players this season and the team that does on Tuesday likely comes out with the win.

If it is Murray for Atlanta, that is a good sign — it means the Hawks have not just force-fed Young and the ball is moving to other shot creators. Maybe this becomes a strong De'Andre Hunter game or John Collins has a night. My money is on a big Saddiq Bey game, he wasn’t a part of last year’s playoff series and is a quality 3-point shooting big.

Whoever it is, the Hawks need someone to step up.

For Miami, keep an eye on Max Strus, who struggled with his shot for much of the season but was 15-of-33 (45.5%) from beyond the arc over the final five games. Caleb Martin should see more minutes, his switchability and defense has mattered in these matchups, and he can shoot the 3 ball. This also could become the Kevin Love revenge game against Cleveland.

Whichever Heat player gets hot from distance — Tyler Herro may have Young on him and should take advantage, but Herro struggled against the Hawks this season shooting 21.2% from 3 in those meetings — expect him to get the rock a lot. Miami is good about finding the hot hand and best matchup.

One other name to watch: Kyle Lowry. The Heat point guard has not played up to expectations this season, but has looked better when rested. He played nine minutes against Orlando on Sunday, but that was his only action since last Thursday, he should be good to go. If he can be another strong defender, the Heat are that much tougher to stop.

Check out more on the Heat

Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA playoffs, play-in schedule, matchups: How to watch, TV lineup
Miami Heat v Toronto Raptors
Udonis Haslem scores 24 in final game, steps away after two decades, changing...
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
East playoffs locked in: Hawks vs. Heat, Bulls vs. Raptors for play-in