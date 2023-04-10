Report: Hawks front office given green light to do whatever it takes — including trading Trae Young

By Apr 10, 2023, 8:32 PM EDT
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Two seasons ago the Atlanta Hawks made a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals, which set the bar high within the organization. They followed it up with a letdown of a season where the Hawks finished ninth, fought their way through the play-in only to get crushed by the Miami Heat in the first round. That sparked the bold move of bringing in Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young in the backcourt, but the end result of that has been the Hawks back in the play-in as the No.8 seed (and facing the Heat again). Along the way this season, the Hawks shook up the front office and moved out GM Travis Schlenk and then fired coach Nate McMillan. Nothing has quite worked.

Hawks ownership trusts the new front office led by GM Landry Fields and new coach Quin Snyder, and has given the green light for more shakeups, including the biggest one possible — trading Trae Young. From Kevin O’Conner at The Ringer.

With the offseason approaching, league sources say the Hawks’ front office has the green light from ownership to do whatever it wants to with the roster, which includes considering trade opportunities involving All-Star point guard Trae Young.

In March, Hawks owner Tony Ressler told The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz he’s neither opening nor closing the door on any players being moved. Months earlier, Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported on escalating tensions between Young and former head coach Nate McMillan, leading to team meetings and questions about Young’s leadership. Players reportedly sided with the coach over their star player. Things got so ugly that TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that Young could request a trade this summer if the Hawks fail to make “inroads’’ in the playoffs

His teammates not backing Young up is not a surprise, Young is not popular among fellow players. If you’re looking for evidence of what other players think about Young, know that they voted him 12th among East guards in this year’s All-Star voting (the fans had him fifth, the media sixth, for comparison). He’s seen as a stat chaser, not seen as someone who plays well with others nor someone who works hard off the ball or on defense. All of which raises questions about his fit in the up-tempo, motion-based offense Snyder runs.

Ultimately, the best move for Atlanta may end up being keeping Young. What Atlanta could get back for him in a trade is up for debate. Despite his unquestioned and elite scoring talent — 26.2 points and 10.2 assists a game this season — there are limits to his value, partly because he has four years and $178.1 million left on his max contract. Teams will have their own fit concerns. Even for an All-Star and All-NBA player, the market may not be as robust as Atlanta hopes. Snyder may be better off getting Young to buy into more off-the-ball movement and playing off Murray rather than next to him (as happened this season).

That said, expect the Hawks to explore the market, maybe something will come together. Either way, expect the Trae Young rumors to fly around during the draft and into the summer.

Check out more on the Hawks

Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA playoffs, play-in schedule, matchups: How to watch, TV lineup
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
East playoffs locked in: Hawks vs. Heat, Bulls vs. Raptors for play-in
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Three things to Know: Clippers control own destiny, Bucks top seed, latest...

2023 PBT Awards: Joel Embiid for MVP

By Apr 10, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

Last year was the closest three-way MVP race in decades, with Nikola Jokić barely beating out Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This year might be closer. After wavering between that same trio over the final weeks and months of the season, here is my final 2023 MVP ballot:

1. Joel Embiid (76ers)

2. Nikola Jokić (Nuggets)
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)
4. Jayson Tatum (Celtics)
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder)

Let me start with the disclaimer that anyone seriously considering this MVP race is going to make: I can write a very persuasive 2,000-word case for Embiid, or Jokić or Antetokounmpo. All three are deserving. At different points over thseason’s final months was going to vote for each of them. There is no wrong choice among them.

I ultimately returned to Embiid because of his improvement this season and how he lifted up a 76ers team, carrying a lot of weight on his shoulders. His statistical case is unquestioned.

 

Embiid earned this award by closing gaps — and that starts with the minutes/games gap that was a legitimate issue a couple of years ago. It’s not this year.

A year ago, Embiid was second in MVP voting partly because of the gap between his offense and Jokic’s (and the fact Jokić had closed the defensive gap between him and Embiid/Antetokounmpo). This season Embiid closed a lot of that offensive gap — get the ball to Embiid at the free throw line and he is now unstoppable. He has a jump shot that extends to the arc, he can drive the lane, he can be physical or play with touch. It also was a consideration that the gap between Embiid and Jokic’s defense has grown this season.

Jokić lifted his team to the No.1 seed in the West, but Embiid lifted his team to a better record by one game (54-28, the third-best record in the NBA), Embiid just plays in the better higher-end conference. Embiid also passes the eye test as the most dominant player in the game and the most dominant one this season. Antetokounmpo is the best overall player in the game (and on the best team in the league, a team where he had to take on a larger load due to injuries, which is the heart of his MVP case), but Embiid has closed that gap, too.

The other tough decision was Luka Dončić or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the final spot. It’s difficult not to be impacted by recency bias (that helped Embiid, too), but Dončić and the Mavericks have fallen apart while SGA lifted the Thunder to the No.10 seed and made a leap this season to top-10 player in the league. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points and 5.5 rebounds a game, and his assist numbers will climb as the talent around him does in the coming years. But he earned that final spot.

Here's the latest on the 76ers

Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA playoffs, play-in schedule, matchups: How to watch, TV lineup
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
East playoffs locked in: Hawks vs. Heat, Bulls vs. Raptors for play-in
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
Three things to Know: This is why nobody wants to face Miami in first round

Timberwolves suspend Rudy Gobert one game for punching teammate, he will miss play-in vs. Lakers

By Apr 10, 2023, 4:12 PM EDT
0 Comments

Minnesota didn’t expect to be in the Play-In Tournament after trading for Rudy Gobert last summer, now they are going to have to go into that tournament without him.

The Timberwolves have suspended Gobert for one game for punching teammate Kyle Anderson on the bench Sunday in the final game of the regular season. He did not travel with the team to Los Angeles to face the Lakers in the 7/8 West play-in game.

Gobert and Anderson were arguing — reportedly about blown defensive coverages — and despite coach Chris Finch sitting between them, Gobert reached over Finch and punched Anderson in the chest. The duo were separated, and Gobert returned to the locker room, where the argument reportedly continued during halftime. Gobert ultimately was sent home for the game, which the Timberwolves went on to win anyway to secure the No.8 seed. Gobert later apologized on Twitter.

Stepping over the line like that still forces a team response, and a one-game suspension fits. This is a team, not a league suspension.

Minnesota is already without backup big man Naz Reid due to a fractured left wrist, leaving Karl-Anthony Towns as the only true center on the roster. The Timberwolves also will be without elite defender Jaden McDaniels for the game after he fractured his hand punching a wall in frustration near the end of the first half.

That’s a lot of critical front-line players to be missing against a Lakers team with size up front and playing well.

If the Timberwolves beat the Lakers, they would advance to the playoffs as the No.7 seed. Lose and Friday night they will host the winner of the Thunder at Pelicans, with the winner of that Friday game advancing to the playoffs against the Nuggets on Sunday.

Check out more on the Timberwolves

Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA playoffs, play-in schedule, matchups: How to watch, TV lineup
Brooklyn Nets v Minnesota Timberwolves
Rudy Gobert sent home at half by Timberwolves after he punched teammate Kyle...
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
Four games that determine West seeding on final day of NBA season

Dončić on Mavericks, ‘I’m happy here, so there’s nothing to worry about.’ But teams are watching

By Apr 10, 2023, 12:24 PM EDT
DENVER NUGGETS VS DALLAS MAVERICKS, NBA
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
0 Comments

Despite an ugly end to a season that saw the Dallas Mavericks fall from the Western Conference Finals to missing the playoffs entirely, Luka Dončić is happy in Dallas. And — despite speculation — he is not asking for a trade or going anywhere.

But other teams are watching and waiting.

Executives around the league look at Dončić in Dallas, see the troubling warning signs, and think he could be the next Anthony Davis, a superstar talent forcing his way out of an organization. Dallas fans and executives believe this will be more like Giannis Antetokounmpo — other teams were watching, waiting, thinking he would force his way out, instead the Bucks built a title contender around him, Antetokounmpo re-signed and stayed, and went on to win a ring. The question for Dallas is who is their Khris Middleton? Their Jrue Holiday? Is Kyrie Irving that guy?

Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports polled some executives of other teams on Dončić, and they are playing the waiting game.

“It is more just wishing than reality,” one Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports. “But there is definitely a thought process of this happening eventually, and it being a matter of when and not if. But the truth is, we were saying that about Giannis, too, and that certainly changed. Bradley Beal, guys like that—there is no reason to think that Luka is bolting for the door. Not yet, at least.”

“The Mavericks are not going there, and everyone knows it,” a Western Conference executive told Heavy. “There is just no way… Anyone saying they’re going to trade him isn’t looking at the facts, or it is wishful thinking. Why trade him? You have him signed through 2027. This is not an issue until 2025 or 2026. That’s just the reality, the way the CBA is set up. He has not been in town long enough to start asking out.”

“(The Mavericks) have a few more years and they gotta get their s*** together,” the exec said. “That’s the bottom line.”

That last line sums it up, Dallas has to give him a reason to stay. Owner Mark Cuban admitted as much speaking to reporters last week.

“He’d like to be here the whole time, but we’ve got to earn that,” Cuban said.

That earning has to start this offseason.

Check out more on the Mavericks

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
2023 PBT Awards: Joel Embiid for MVP
Toronto Raptors open the season against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 130-122 overtime win
NBA playoffs, play-in schedule, matchups: How to watch, TV lineup
Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks
Darkest cloud hanging over Mavericks: Fear of potential Dončić trade request...

NBA playoffs, play-in schedule, matchups: How to watch, TV lineup

By Apr 10, 2023, 10:27 AM EDT
0 Comments

Now the games get real. No more load management, no more testing strange lineups just to see — the NBA playoffs are here and teams need to bring it.

There are fascinating first-round matchups set in both the EastJalen Brunson and the Knicks vs. the one that got away in Donovan Mitchell with the Cavaliers — and the West, where the Sacramento Kings are in playoffs for the first time since 2006 going up against the team that has been their more successful older brother in Golden State.

Here’s the NBA playoff schedule — with times and broadcast networks — through the first weekend of the postseason. (All times are Eastern.)

PLAY IN TOURNAMENT:

TUESDAY (April 11)

No. 8 Atlanta Hawks at No. 7 Miami Heat (7:30 p.m. on TNT)
No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. on TNT)

WEDNESDAY (April 12)

No. 10 Chicago Bulls at No. 9 Toronto Raptors (7 p.m. on ESPN)
No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans (9:30 p.m. on ESPN)

FRIDAY: (April 14)

East Winner 9/10 at Loser 7/8 (7 or 7:30 p.m. on TNT)
West Winner 9/10 at Loser 7/8 (9:30 or 10 p.m. on ESPN)

NBA PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY (April 15)

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers (1 p.m. on ESPN)
East No.7 at Boston Celtics (3:30 on ESPN)
New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers ( 6 p.m. on ESPN)
Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings (8:30 p.m. on ABC)

SUNDAY (April 16)

East No.8 at Milwaukee Bucks (time and broadcast network TBD)
West No.8 at Denver Nuggets (time and broadcast network TBD)
West No.7 at Memphis Grizzlies (time and broadcast network TBD)
Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns (time and broadcast network TBD)