NBA playoffs, play-in schedule, matchups: How to watch, TV lineup

By Apr 10, 2023, 10:27 AM EDT
Now the games get real. No more load management, no more testing strange lineups just to see — the NBA playoffs are here and teams need to bring it.

There are fascinating first-round matchups set in both the EastJalen Brunson and the Knicks vs. the one that got away in Donovan Mitchell with the Cavaliers — and the West, where the Sacramento Kings are in playoffs for the first time since 2006 going up against the team that has been their more successful older brother in Golden State.

Here’s the NBA playoff schedule — with times and broadcast networks — through the first weekend of the postseason. (All times are Eastern.)

PLAY IN TOURNAMENT:

TUESDAY (April 11)

No. 8 Atlanta Hawks at No. 7 Miami Heat (7:30 p.m. on TNT)
No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. on TNT)

WEDNESDAY (April 12)

No. 10 Chicago Bulls at No. 9 Toronto Raptors (7 p.m. on ESPN)
No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans (9:30 p.m. on ESPN)

FRIDAY: (April 14)

East Winner 9/10 at Loser 7/8 (7 or 7:30 p.m. on TNT)
West Winner 9/10 at Loser 7/8 (9:30 or 10 p.m. on ESPN)

NBA PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY (April 15)

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers (1 p.m. on ESPN)
East No.7 at Boston Celtics (3:30 on ESPN)
New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers ( 6 p.m. on ESPN)
Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings (8:30 p.m. on ABC)

SUNDAY (April 16)

East No.8 at Milwaukee Bucks (time and broadcast network TBD)
West No.8 at Denver Nuggets (time and broadcast network TBD)
West No.7 at Memphis Grizzlies (time and broadcast network TBD)
Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns (time and broadcast network TBD)

Dončić on Mavericks, ‘I’m happy here, so there’s nothing to worry about.’ But teams are watching

By Apr 10, 2023, 12:24 PM EDT
Despite an ugly end to a season that saw the Dallas Mavericks fall from the Western Conference Finals to missing the playoffs entirely, Luka Dončić is happy in Dallas. And — despite speculation — he is not asking for a trade or going anywhere.

But other teams are watching and waiting.

Executives around the league look at Dončić in Dallas, see the troubling warning signs, and think he could be the next Anthony Davis, a superstar talent forcing his way out of an organization. Dallas fans and executives believe this will be more like Giannis Antetokounmpo — other teams were watching, waiting, thinking he would force his way out, instead the Bucks built a title contender around him, Antetokounmpo re-signed and stayed, and went on to win a ring. The question for Dallas is who is their Khris Middleton? Their Jrue Holiday? Is Kyrie Irving that guy?

Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports polled some executives of other teams on Dončić, and they are playing the waiting game.

“It is more just wishing than reality,” one Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports. “But there is definitely a thought process of this happening eventually, and it being a matter of when and not if. But the truth is, we were saying that about Giannis, too, and that certainly changed. Bradley Beal, guys like that—there is no reason to think that Luka is bolting for the door. Not yet, at least.”

“The Mavericks are not going there, and everyone knows it,” a Western Conference executive told Heavy. “There is just no way… Anyone saying they’re going to trade him isn’t looking at the facts, or it is wishful thinking. Why trade him? You have him signed through 2027. This is not an issue until 2025 or 2026. That’s just the reality, the way the CBA is set up. He has not been in town long enough to start asking out.”

“(The Mavericks) have a few more years and they gotta get their s*** together,” the exec said. “That’s the bottom line.”

That last line sums it up, Dallas has to give him a reason to stay. Owner Mark Cuban admitted as much speaking to reporters last week.

“He’d like to be here the whole time, but we’ve got to earn that,” Cuban said.

That earning has to start this offseason.

Udonis Haslem scores 24 in final game, steps away after two decades, changing Heat

Associated PressApr 10, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
MIAMI — This story would never have been told if Udonis Haslem’s mother hadn’t moved from Miami to Jacksonville. Or if his stepbrother hadn’t been so smart about an airball. Or if Atlanta signed him in 2002. Or if San Antonio did in 2003.

Any of those things happen differently, it all changes. He probably wouldn’t be with the Miami Heat right now. Maybe never.

Haslem, the NBA’s oldest active player at 42 and a three-time champion, scored 24 points in his final regular-season game Sunday. Duncan Robinson added 20 and the Miami Heat tuned up for the play-in tournament by topping the Orlando Magic 123-110.

It was Haslem’s highest-scoring game since he had 28 points on Nov. 14, 2009. He checked out for the final time with 58.9 seconds left, getting the last of many ovations that rained down throughout the afternoon.

He’s the third player to spend a two-decade career with one franchise, joining Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant.

“All I’ve ever tried to do is take care of my people, take care of my city,” Haslem said. “I think that’s why I can sit down with the mayor and commissioners, or I can sit down with people in the ’hood, and be comfortable either way. It’s because of the sacrifices that I’ve made for this city.”

Heat President Pat Riley is more succinct.

“Udonis is Miami,” Riley said.

Haslem was on the NBA’s All-Rookie team in 2003-04. He never was an All-Star, never All-NBA, never even a player of the week out of 438 possible chances. The last time he averaged double figures for a season was 2009.

But ask anyone with the Heat, and they insist Haslem — the team captain who’ll have his No. 40 jersey retired next season — has been vital for two decades.

“He’s the poster child of a guy who was average, supposedly, and yet he became great,” said Chet Kammerer, who has spent 27 years in Miami’s player personnel department. “And how did he do that? Hard work. Great spirit. Great attitude. Never ‘can’t do this,’ never ‘can’t do that.’ And the success that we’ve had, he’s had more of a major contribution over the whole 20 years than people know.”

Take the night Miami won its first NBA title in Dallas in 2006. Haslem played with a separated shoulder. He had to guard Nowitzki, the Mavericks’ best player. Nowitzki didn’t have a field goal in the fourth quarter; Miami won 95-92, Haslem had 17 points, 10 rebounds and a good cry afterward.

“The champagne got me,” he said. Everyone knows otherwise; they were tears.

Other players got headlines that night; Dwyane Wade was Finals MVP, Shaquille O’Neal won his fourth ring. But without Haslem, there would be no title.

“He’s always had tremendous courage,” Riley said. “Whatever endeavor, he rises to another level. And you need that. He was for real. He was that kind of man, someone who has tremendous pride being from Miami.”

Many Miami kids grow up with football dreams. Haslem was one of them. But when his mother took a job in Jacksonville when he was 9, focus began shifting to basketball. (“Football isn’t as big there,” Haslem said.) When he was around 12, Haslem was on the court with his older stepbrother, Sam Wooten. Haslem shot an airball. Wooten caught the ball and scored.

“Nice pass,” Wooten said, genuinely. He, and that moment, had tremendous impact on Haslem; Wooten died in 1999 from cancer and Haslem has a “R.I.P. Sam” tattoo on his neck to pay tribute to his mentor.

Haslem had backboard-breaking dunks as a high school freshman, starred at Miami High, then starred at Florida but struggled with weight and NBA teams passed on drafting him in 2002. Atlanta brought him in for a camp that summer, but signed Ira Newble to its last roster spot instead.

So Haslem played in France, dropping the extra weight by eating only turkey sandwiches. The next summer, he was offered a one-year contract by the Spurs.

“We couldn’t lose him,” Kammerer said.

The Heat offered two years. Haslem signed. He never left. He had multiple chances, often for more money. But he stayed and will remain with the organization in a to-be-determined role; Haslem wants a chance to join the ownership group.

“He’s monumentally important for our organization and our locker room,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He embodies everything that we believe in. And he has a way, because of the respect level, that he’s able to influence and mentor literally every player in the locker room.”

There are many stories of Haslem’s toughness. He’d dislocate fingers in practice and pop them back in like nothing happened. People still talk about his hard foul on Indiana’s Tyler Hansbrough in the 2012 playoffs, after the Pacers caused him to get eight stitches the game before and Hansbrough had just sent Wade flying. He often is the one giving impassioned locker-room speeches at halftime, even before Spoelstra gets a chance. The wall outside Miami’s locker room is now a tribute to Haslem moments.

He’s not Miami’s best player. It could be argued nobody has meant more.

“There’s nobody else like him,” Spoelstra said.

Dwane Casey out as Pistons coach, search starts for his replacement

By Apr 10, 2023, 3:15 AM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Dwane Casey came to the Pistons in 2018 to lead a roster featuring Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, and they went to the playoffs that first year. That’s not the Pistons’ coaching job now.

“Things changed, health changed and we took it down to the studs,” Casey said via the Associated Press after Sunday’s game, a 103-81 loss to the Bulls that leaves the Pistons with the worst record in the NBA this season (17-65). While there is genuine optimism around this roster, this is a rebuilding job now and Casey is stepping away from the bench and into a front office role with the team, something he made official postgame.

“Hopefully my legacy will be will building the foundation with these young guys,” Casey said. “When you bring in a young team, this league is not very forgiving in terms of wins and losses. I knew that coming in.”

That foundation wasn’t helped this season when Detroit’s best player and shot creator, Cade Cunningham, went down with a knee injury. What remained was predominantly a young roster learning lessons the hard way.

Who could the Pistons bring in as the next coach? Ime Udoka’s name comes up in every coaching search, and the former Celtic coach will also be mentioned here.

Charles Lee is the first name mentioned by James L. Edwards III at The Athletic. He comes out of the Mike Budenholzer/Gregg Popovich tree — Lee is currently the lead assistant in Milwaukee — and he has been at the top of the “next guy to get a coaching job” list for a while.

Also mentioned are Jerry Stackhouse, the current Vanderbilt coach but who was with the Raptors before that and played in the league, as well as Sean Sweeney, who was on the bench in Dallas and has worked with some of the NBA’s best, such as Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Warriors make top six, Lakers head to play-in as West playoffs set

By Apr 9, 2023, 9:11 PM EDT
The Warriors were a mess on the road all season, but pulled it together enough to secure a top-six seed in the West and avoid the play-in thanks to a blowout win over the Trail Blazers on the season’s final day. While a Lakers win over the Jazz has them hosting the first play-in game in the West on Tuesday.

There were 16 different possible outcomes in the West when the sun rose on Sunday morning, but here is how the final standing shook out:

1. Denver Nuggets
2. Memphis Grizzlies
3. Sacramento Kings
4. Phoenix Suns
5. Los Angeles Clippers
6. Golden State Warriors
———————-
7. Los Angeles Lakers
8. Minnesota Timberwolves
9. New Orleans Pelicans
10. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Lakers will host the Timberwolves Tuesday night in the first game of the West play-in tournament, with the winner getting the No. 7 seed and facing the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. The loser of that game will sit until Friday, then host the winner of Wednesday’s win-or-go-home game between the Thunder and Pelicans. The winner of that final play-in game on Friday does a quick turnaround and plays in Denver on Sunday.

Two West playoff series are set.

The Kings are in the playoffs for the first time since 2006 and they get their No Cal rivals the Golden State Warriors (which should make Draymond Green happy). Bet the over, these are elite offenses — with Stephen Curry and Domontas Sabonis leading the way — but neither team has played great defense this season. Whichever one plays better on that end will win the series. Also, we’ll see if the Warriors can win a game on the road (they were 11-30 away from Chase Center this year, and a couple of those wins were soft ones at the end of the year against tanking teams (such as the Trail Blazers on Sunday). The first game between these teams is Saturday (8:30 Eastern on ABC).

The Suns and the Clippers will face off in a star-studded first round with Kevin Durant against Kawhi Leonard. These two teams played Sunday, which the Clippers won 119-114 but the Suns sat Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. This is one of the most interesting matches of the first round, teams led by two Finals MVPs that entered the season with title hopes, didn’t play at that level for much of the year, and are now looking to find their groove. The Clippers will at least start the series without Paul George, which could tip the balance of power.

The Suns host the Clippers on Sunday, the same day the other two West playoff series get underway.

