Rockets reportedly part ways with coach Stephen Silas

By Apr 9, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT
Houston Rockets v Indiana Pacers
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
This isn’t a surprise, in fact it was expected around the league.

The Houston Rockets are not going to pick up the fourth-year option and move on from coach Stephen Silas, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. That will become official on Monday.

Silas had been hired to coach James Harden and Russell Westbrook, but they were both gone almost before he got started, and Silas was thrust into a role coaching a rebuilding team. He racked up a 58-177 record in his three years running the young Rockets.

Silas is well-liked and respected around the league, but the young and talented Rockets players did not develop and mold together as a unit like GM Rafael Stone had hoped this season. Plus, the Rockets will be bringing in veterans this summer — while there are James Harden rumors, it could be other name players — to end this rebuilding phase and start racking up wins. With that, the Houston front office wants a new voice in the locker room.

Which voice? There had been rumors around the league about former Celtics coach Ime Udolka having fans in Houston and being in the mix. Warriors assistant (and former Nets head coach) Kenny Atkinson, former Lakers and Pacers head coach Frank Vogel, and 76ers assistant Sam Cassell are among the names mentioned. If Nick Nurse moves on in Toronto he would have fans in Houston as well.

Rudy Gobert sent home at half by Timberwolves after he punched teammate Kyle Anderson

By Apr 9, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT
The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to Los Angeles as the No. 8 seed to take on the Lakers in the play-in tournament, but star center Rudy Gobert may not be with them and defender Jaden McDaniels is out for sure with a fractured hand.

Gobert proved to be the dark cloud over what should have been a celebratory night in Minnesota. During a second-quarter timeout, Gobert started arguing with teammate Kyle Anderson while coach Chris Finch sat between them and tried to address the team. Then Gobert reached over Finch and punched Anderson in the chest (not with much force, but still a punch).

Taurean Prince was first to push Gobert back and separate the two, then other coaches and players stepped in. Gobert was walked back to the locker room and sent home. It’s not yet clear what the two were arguing about.

“Obviously it was very frustrating, you know, a couple blown assignments,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said of what caused the fight. “A lot on the line tonight. We’re not proud of that behavior by anybody. We really haven’t dug too far into like the root cause of it. But guys are just frustrated. We weren’t playing well. We weren’t sharing the ball. We weren’t you know, we’re getting beat and all the little areas. I mean, we look sluggish, like you will want to back to back but I think the gravity of the game made it feel like you know, we were in a little bit of panic mode…

“It’s certainly not something that we condone. I mean, veterans can get upset too. So I don’t want to be too hard on him. But obviously, it’s not something we’re going to be able to tolerate here.”

The Timberwolves have not decided what the punishment for Gobert will be or if he will miss Tuesday’s play-in game against the Lakers.

Anderson is a veteran, vocal leader on the Timberwolves, but his blunt style can sometimes rub guys the wrong way. Gobert talked about that to Chris Hine of the Star Tribune before the game.

Jaden McDaniels — a key defender for the Timberwolves, a guy they needed against the Lakers Tuesday — will be out for that game after fracturing his hand, apparently while punching a wall during halftime, Andrian Wojnarowski reports.

Towns scored 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting and Anthony Edwards added 26 to get the Timberwolves a critical win Sunday. With it, they enter the play-in needing to win one of two games to make the playoffs (either Tuesday against the Lakers in Los Angeles, or if they lose that the Timberwolves face the winner of the Pelicans Thunder matchup for a win-or-go-home second chance game (the winner would be the eighth seed and face the Timberwolves).

Lakers to sign Tristan Thompson, Shaq Harrison for postseason run

By Apr 9, 2023, 12:23 PM EDT
Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
The Lakers look at their roster, look at the state of the West, and believe they could have a deep playoff run ahead of them. Even if they have to start it in the play-in tournament.

To bolster their roster for that run, they are signing veteran big man Tristan Thompson and combo guard Shaq Harrison, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Thompson and Harrison are both playoff eligible because they were not on an NBA contract with another team.

Thompson is an 11-year veteran known for his solid play on both ends of the court, and he has the trust of LeBron James as a Cleveland teammate he won a ring with in 2016. Harrison was with the Lakers during training camp but was not part of the opening day roster (he did play one game for the G-League South Bay Lakers, plus get a 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers this season).

The duo can give the Lakers a little bench depth and have healthy bodies for the starters to go against in practice, however, if either is seeing important playoff minutes for Los Angeles it will be a bad sign.

Darkest cloud hanging over Mavericks: Fear of potential Dončić trade request in a couple of years

By Apr 9, 2023, 10:44 AM EDT
Luka Dončić will not be traded this summer.

He is just one year into a five-year max contract in Dallas (with a player option in that final year), Dončić has shot down talk of him leaving, and there is zero chance owner Mark Cuban will trade the Mavericks’ superstar until forced to do so.

But he might be forced to if the Mavericks have another season like this. Dončić was clearly frustrated as the Mavericks fell from the Western Conference Finals a year ago to missing even the play-in, and the fear he could force his way out in a couple of years if the team doesn’t turn things around — as he gets into the back half of that max contract and the leverage shifts — is real. From Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

There’s a strong sense of urgency within the organization to expedite the process before Doncic loses faith in the Mavs’ ability to build a contender around him… Team sources have acknowledged to ESPN that fear exists that Doncic, who publicly and privately expressed extreme frustration this season, could consider requesting a trade as soon as the summer of 2024 if Dallas doesn’t make significant progress by then.

“He’d like to be here the whole time,” Cuban said this week when asked about Doncic’s long-term optimism. “But we’ve got to earn that.”

The problem is the Mavericks have backed themselves into a corner where building that contender around Dončić — the way Milwaukee did around Giannis Antetokounmpo, the way the Mavericks once did around Dirk Nowitzki — will be very difficult.

The Mavericks have a couple of draft picks they can trade — including the No.10 pick this year they tanked to keep, if they hold on to it through the lottery process (the pick is owed to the Knicks from the Kristaps Porzingis trade but is top-10 protected) — but very little cap space, and they sent most of their tradeable players out to acquire Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks intend to re-sign Irving (for how many years is the question) and retool the roster around their two superstars to bring in defense, shooting, and better fits.

Front office personnel with other teams have Dončić on their “superstars who might become available” watch lists. His frustration was evident this year, right down to getting benched at the end of the season when Dallas still had a chance at the No.10 seed. Everyone noticed. If that frustration rolls over into the next season in Dallas, then things get really interesting.

It’s going to be a wild off-season in Texas.

Four games that determine West seeding on final day of NBA season

By Apr 9, 2023, 9:51 AM EDT
There have been 1,215 NBA games played in a too-long NBA season that dates back to last October, but that has not been enough to sort out seeds 5-9 in the Western Conference.

The NBA got what it wanted: Drama on the final day of the regular season. Games that matter. Specifically, four games, giving us sixteen different scenarios for the bottom half of the West. Those games that matter are:

• New Orleans at Minnesota (3:30 p.m. Eastern, League Pass)
• Utah at the Los Angeles Lakers (3:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN)
• Golden State at Portland (3:30 p.m. Eastern, League Pass)
• Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix (3:30 p.m. Eastern, League Pass)

And the scenarios… that’s tougher to explain. Here’s a chart for all of them, courtesy of the NBA.

Here’s what that chart says:

• If the Clippers and Warriors win, they will be the No.5 and 6 seeds and avoid the play-in.

• If the Clippers beat the Suns, Los Angeles will be the No.5 seed (and face those Suns in the first round). Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said he planned to play his core rotation on Sunday to secure the win (it is their second game of a back-to-back). The Suns have already announced they will sit Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul and just about anyone else you can name on that team.

• If the Clippers lose Sunday they can drop no further than the No.7 seed.

• If the Warriors beat the tanktastic Trail Blazers, they finish no lower than sixth, avoiding the play-in (they lose the tiebreaker to the Clippers).

“It’s the only thing that we can control,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said, via the Associated Press. “There’s other games that can factor in, but it doesn’t matter to us as long as we win. That’s a great position to be in and we’ve got to go do something about it.”

• If the Warriors lose they could finish anywhere from sixth to ninth — they essentially come in last in any tiebreaker scenario with a combination of the Clippers, Pelicans and Lakers.

• If the Warriors win, the Lakers will finish in the play-in.

• The loser of the Pelicans vs. Timberwolves game will be the No.9 seed in the West (and host the Thunder in a win-or-go-home game Wednesday).

• The Pelicans are the one team that can finish anywhere from fifth to ninth.

• By the way, the East playoffs are locked in.

• The top four seeds in the West are locked in: Denver is first, followed by Memphis, Sacramento and Phoenix. Whatever seeds 5-9 end up being, that is where the teams and stars with playoff experience are — Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard — making the West ripe for first-round playoff upsets, something rare in the NBA.

But we have to get through a dramatic final day of the season first.

