Rockets reportedly part ways with coach Stephen Silas

This isn’t a surprise, in fact it was expected around the league.
The Houston Rockets are not going to pick up the fourth-year option and move on from coach Stephen Silas, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. That will become official on Monday.
The Houston Rockets are declining to pick up the fourth-year option on coach Stephen Silas’ contract, ending his three-year run leading the franchise’s rebuild, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/aJqxY91d31
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2023
Silas had been hired to coach James Harden and Russell Westbrook, but they were both gone almost before he got started, and Silas was thrust into a role coaching a rebuilding team. He racked up a 58-177 record in his three years running the young Rockets.
Silas is well-liked and respected around the league, but the young and talented Rockets players did not develop and mold together as a unit like GM Rafael Stone had hoped this season. Plus, the Rockets will be bringing in veterans this summer — while there are James Harden rumors, it could be other name players — to end this rebuilding phase and start racking up wins. With that, the Houston front office wants a new voice in the locker room.
Which voice? There had been rumors around the league about former Celtics coach Ime Udolka having fans in Houston and being in the mix. Warriors assistant (and former Nets head coach) Kenny Atkinson, former Lakers and Pacers head coach Frank Vogel, and 76ers assistant Sam Cassell are among the names mentioned. If Nick Nurse moves on in Toronto he would have fans in Houston as well.