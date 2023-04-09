Darkest cloud hanging over Mavericks: Fear of potential Dončić trade request in a couple of years

By Apr 9, 2023, 10:44 AM EDT
0 Comments

Luka Dončić will not be traded this summer.

He is just one year into a five-year max contract in Dallas (with a player option in that final year), Dončić has shot down talk of him leaving, and there is zero chance owner Mark Cuban will trade the Mavericks’ superstar until forced to do so.

But he might be forced to if the Mavericks have another season like this. Dončić was clearly frustrated as the Mavericks fell from the Western Conference Finals a year ago to missing even the play-in, and the fear he could force his way out in a couple of years if the team doesn’t turn things around — as he gets into the back half of that max contract and the leverage shifts — is real. From Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

There’s a strong sense of urgency within the organization to expedite the process before Doncic loses faith in the Mavs’ ability to build a contender around him… Team sources have acknowledged to ESPN that fear exists that Doncic, who publicly and privately expressed extreme frustration this season, could consider requesting a trade as soon as the summer of 2024 if Dallas doesn’t make significant progress by then.

“He’d like to be here the whole time,” Cuban said this week when asked about Doncic’s long-term optimism. “But we’ve got to earn that.”

The problem is the Mavericks have backed themselves into a corner where building that contender around Dončić — the way Milwaukee did around Giannis Antetokounmpo, the way the Mavericks once did around Dirk Nowitzki — will be very difficult.

The Mavericks have a couple of draft picks they can trade — including the No.10 pick this year they tanked to keep, if they hold on to it through the lottery process (the pick is owed to the Knicks from the Kristaps Porzingis trade but is top-10 protected) — but very little cap space, and they sent most of their tradeable players out to acquire Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks intend to re-sign Irving (for how many years is the question) and retool the roster around their two superstars to bring in defense, shooting, and better fits.

Front office personnel with other teams have Dončić on their “superstars who might become available” watch lists. His frustration was evident this year, right down to getting benched at the end of the season when Dallas still had a chance at the No.10 seed. Everyone noticed. If that frustration rolls over into the next season in Dallas, then things get really interesting.

It’s going to be a wild off-season in Texas.

Lakers to sign Tristan Thompson, Shaq Harrison for postseason run

By Apr 9, 2023, 12:23 PM EDT
Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Lakers look at their roster, look at the state of the West, and believe they could have a deep playoff run ahead of them. Even if they have to start it in the play-in tournament.

To bolster their roster for that run, they are signing veteran big man Tristan Thompson and combo guard Shaq Harrison, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Thompson and Harrison are both playoff eligible because they were not on an NBA contract with another team.

Thompson is an 11-year veteran known for his solid play on both ends of the court, and he has the trust of LeBron James as a Cleveland teammate he won a ring with in 2016. Harrison was with the Lakers during training camp but was not part of the opening day roster (he did play one game for the G-League South Bay Lakers, plus get a 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers this season).

The duo can give the Lakers a little bench depth and have healthy bodies for the starters to go against in practice, however, if either is seeing important playoff minutes for Los Angeles it will be a bad sign.

Four games that determine West seeding on final day of NBA season

By Apr 9, 2023, 9:51 AM EDT
0 Comments

There have been 1,215 NBA games played in a too-long NBA season that dates back to last October, but that has not been enough to sort out seeds 5-9 in the Western Conference.

The NBA got what it wanted: Drama on the final day of the regular season. Games that matter. Specifically, four games, giving us sixteen different scenarios for the bottom half of the West. Those games that matter are:

• New Orleans at Minnesota (3:30 p.m. Eastern, League Pass)
• Utah at the Los Angeles Lakers (3:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN)
• Golden State at Portland (3:30 p.m. Eastern, League Pass)
• Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix (3:30 p.m. Eastern, League Pass)

And the scenarios… that’s tougher to explain. Here’s a chart for all of them, courtesy of the NBA.

Here’s what that chart says:

• If the Clippers and Warriors win, they will be the No.5 and 6 seeds and avoid the play-in.

• If the Clippers beat the Suns, Los Angeles will be the No.5 seed (and face those Suns in the first round). Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said he planned to play his core rotation on Sunday to secure the win (it is their second game of a back-to-back). The Suns have already announced they will sit Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul and just about anyone else you can name on that team.

• If the Clippers lose Sunday they can drop no further than the No.7 seed.

• If the Warriors beat the tanktastic Trail Blazers, they finish no lower than sixth, avoiding the play-in (they lose the tiebreaker to the Clippers).

“It’s the only thing that we can control,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said, via the Associated Press. “There’s other games that can factor in, but it doesn’t matter to us as long as we win. That’s a great position to be in and we’ve got to go do something about it.”

• If the Warriors lose they could finish anywhere from sixth to ninth — they essentially come in last in any tiebreaker scenario with a combination of the Clippers, Pelicans and Lakers.

• If the Warriors win, the Lakers will finish in the play-in.

• The loser of the Pelicans vs. Timberwolves game will be the No.9 seed in the West (and host the Thunder in a win-or-go-home game Wednesday).

• The Pelicans are the one team that can finish anywhere from fifth to ninth.

• By the way, the East playoffs are locked in.

• The top four seeds in the West are locked in: Denver is first, followed by Memphis, Sacramento and Phoenix. Whatever seeds 5-9 end up being, that is where the teams and stars with playoff experience are — Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard — making the West ripe for first-round playoff upsets, something rare in the NBA.

But we have to get through a dramatic final day of the season first.

Watch Anthony Edwards drop 33, lead Timberwolves past Spurs

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 10:42 PM EDT
0 Comments

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 33 points in 25 minutes and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed San Antonio 151-131, the most points allowed in regulation under Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, on Saturday at the Moody Center.

Minnesota shot 56% on 3-pointers while making a season-high 24 3s.

“From the beginning of the game I feel like everybody was hitting and it just carried over,” Edwards said.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points, Mike Conley had 20 points and Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves won for the sixth time in nine games. Minnesota will finish no lower than ninth in the Western Conference but still have a chance of finishing eighth ahead of New Orleans, who they host Sunday.

Julian Champagnie had 24 points to lead San Antonio, which will finish with one of the league’s three worst records. Keita Bates-Diop added 22 points and Tre Jones had 21 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Spurs’ final home game of the season was played in Austin. The Spurs played their final two games at the Moody Center on the campus of the University of Texas as part of the Spurs’ regional outreach initiative.

San Antonio struggled offensively with its entire starting lineup out with injury except for Jones.

“Minnesota was really hot from 3,” Popovich said. “They must have had close to 25 3s. I mean, big, but guys did well. They had 21 assists in the first half. Played physically, lot of guys got minutes that normally don’t get those minutes. Great learning situation for everybody.”

Minnesota led by as many as 33 points in the second half after being tied at 35 in the first quarter.

“Come out and be aggressive (in the second half),” Edwards said. “Do what we normally do, blow stuff up. In the first half we were just kind of letting them get into their action. Came out and blew stuff up and that pretty much changed the intensity of the game.”

Popovich said the Spurs are eager to return to Austin after selling out both games at the Moody Center.

The Spurs had 16,023 attend Thursday’s game and attracted 16,148 Saturday after allotting more standing-room only tickets.

“Obviously, people enjoy it,” Popovich said of a return. “It’s great to see the place packed like that. It’s a great town, so hopefully we will be doing it more.”

Grizzlies’ Steven Adams reportedly out for playoffs due to knee issue

By Apr 8, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT
Memphis Grizzlies All Access Practice
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The last time Steven Adams stepped on the court for the Grizzlies it was Jan. 22. Since then, Adams has watched from the bench and training room while working to recover from a sprained posterior cruciate ligament (PCL). Adams has watched the Grizzlies go 20-15 in his absence, but they do not pose the same threat without him.

Which is going to be an issue because he likely is out for the playoffs, too, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That leaves the Grizzlies particularly thin along the front line because backup center Brandon Clarke is out for the season with a torn Achilles. To add some depth, the Grizzlies converted rookie power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr.‘s two-way contract to a four-year, $7 million deal, ESPN reports (it’s unlikely any season past this one is guaranteed).

Coach Taylor Jenkins has tried a variety of starting lineups with his two bigs unavailable, from starting Xavier Tillman at the five to going small and moving Jaren Jackson Jr. to center and starting Luke Kennard at the two for more shooting.

None of that will make up for not having Adams in the playoffs, which the Grizzlies enter as the No. 2 seed in the West. He does the little things the Grizzlies need — he sets rock-solid screens, is critical to their rebounding, brings a physical defensive presence to the paint — that nobody else does. A healthy Adams makes the Grizzlies much more dangerous, and he will be missed if he is indeed out for the entire playoffs.

