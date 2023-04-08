Shorthanded Mavericks eliminated from playoffs (but may keep draft pick) with loss to Bulls

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 10:05 AM EDT
DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving had a seat next to Dallas owner Mark Cuban, and fellow All-Star Luka Doncic wasn’t far away in sweats after his limited duty was finished.

Neither was available to address how the Mavericks essentially pulled the plug on their season before they were eliminated from the postseason.

That chore was left to coach Jason Kidd – again.

Coby White scored 24 points and the short-handed Chicago Bulls rallied past the depleted Mavericks 115-112 on Friday night, eliminating Dallas from play-in contention a year after the club reached the Western Conference finals.

Kidd said before the game an “organizational decision” was made to limit Doncic to the first quarter while sitting Irving and four other regulars when Dallas still had a chance to catch Oklahoma City for the final play-in spot as the 10th seed in the West.

Despite the move, the Mavericks led by double digits in the second half before a rag-tag bunch filled mostly with players who spent the season on the end of the Dallas bench slowly let the lead slip away.

“It’s not so much waving the white flag,” Kidd said. “It’s decisions sometimes are hard in this business. We’re trying to build a championship team. With this decision, this is maybe a step back. But hopefully it leads to going forward.”

The Bulls sat their top two scorers in DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, but they are already locked in to the 10th seed in the East. They will visit No. 9 seed Toronto in a play-in game Wednesday night.

The Dallas loss clinched the 10th seed and final play-in spot in the West for Oklahoma City.

Patrick Williams scored 23 points for Chicago, and Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 10 rebounds. White also had 11 assists.

“I thought Coby did a really nice job,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “It was good to see him be aggressive shooting it and get downhill.”

Irving was out for right foot injury recovery. The others sitting with him were Tim Hardaway Jr. with left ankle soreness, Maxi Kleber for right hamstring injury recovery and Josh Green and Christian Wood for rest.

Doncic, who scored 13 points, ended up playing a few seconds into the second quarter on a night when the Mavericks paid tribute to his home country of Slovenia.

Keeping Doncic in was an apparent attempt to get him an ovation after Kidd suggested before the game it would be the 24-year-old superstar’s final action of the season. The move didn’t work because fans didn’t seem aware and therefore didn’t cheer.

The move to sit the other three highest scorers for the Mavs in apparent attempt to lose almost didn’t work either.

Markieff Morris scored 13 points in the second quarter and rookie Jaden Hardy hit a half-court shot to beat the halftime buzzer for a 67-54 Dallas lead.

Neither Morris nor Hardy played in the second half, and the seldom-used players who dominated the lineup after halftime managed to keep the game close in the final minutes.

McKinley Wright IV‘s layup got Dallas within a point with 39 seconds left before Dalen Terry scored on an alley-oop dunk from White with 23 to go.

Theo Pinson missed a potential tying 3-pointer for Dallas, which had three more attempts at a tying 3 in the final seconds.

Kidd said the decision was made by Cuban and general manager Nico Harrison to rest most of the regulars. Dallas entered the game tied with Chicago for the 10th-worst record in the NBA.

If the Mavericks have a top-10 pick in the draft in June, they get to keep it. If the pick is 11th or lower, it goes to the New York Knicks as final payment for Dallas’ trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis in 2019. Next month’s draft lottery will determine the final order.

Kidd shared the front office’s decision with the players before the game, and said he was pleased they carried out his orders to play to win.

“I don’t think I have to smooth over anything with the players,” Kidd said. “I’ve been very honest with the players. I was very honest with them before the game.”

Wright joined Doncic and Morris with 13 points to lead the Mavs.

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
Luka Dončić played one quarter then pulled, shut down for season

By Apr 7, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT
Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
Heading into Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks still could make the play-in as the No.10 seed if they win both of their remaining games and the Oklahoma City Thunder split their final two.

The Mavericks owe their first-round pick in June to the Knicks (the ghost of the Kristaps Porzingis trade still haunting them) but it is top-10 protected. As of Friday night, the Mavericks and Bulls were tied for the 10th-worst record in the NBA.

The Mavericks faced the Bulls Friday night and Dallas management made its call: Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood all sat out the game.

Luka Dončić played one quarter and then was pulled. The only reason he played at all was because it was “I Feel Slovenia” night at the Dallas arena, promoting Doncic’s native country, and he didn’t want to let down the Slovic fans who came to see him. Suffice it to say Jason Kidd was not exactly happy.

This is the right move by Dallas.

Of course Kidd and Dončić want to compete and try to make the play-in, that’s who they are. The reality is the Mavs would need help from the Thunder to make the play-in, then have to win two games on the road to get the No.8 seed, where an undersized Mavericks team that struggles to stop teams in the paint would have to face Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets.

The more important long-term strategy is trying to hang on to the No.10 pick — a valuable trade piece for a team looking to overhaul its roster outside Dončić and Irving this summer. It’s just not going to be popular in the locker room.

Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
Coaching rumors: Changes may be coming to Rockets, Raptors

By Apr 7, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
The Atlanta Hawks didn’t wait for the season to end to make their change at coach (in part because they wanted to snap up Quin Snyder before other teams came calling).

More coaching changes are coming once the season ends. Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports talked about some potential changes that have had increasing buzz around the league in recent weeks.

The most likely change is in Houston where, in the words of GM Rafael Stone, the Rockets are “coming to the end of the first stage” of their rebuilding. While young stars such as Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. will remain at the core of the team, they are expected to spend a lot of the up to $60 million in cap space they have to bring in established talent and upgrade the roster (a James Harden return is possible… not likely, but possible). With that, Fischer says to expect a new coach.

Stephen Silas currently holds the position as Rockets head coach, but Houston is widely expected by league officials to make a change on its bench once his contract concludes at the end of this season.

Who Houston targets as a coach will be a tell about their offseason plans. If they chase Scott Brooks — former Oklahoma City coach now on the bench in Portland — they will be looking at a guy who coached Harden before and has a strong relationship with him. Something to consider.

In Toronto, Nick Nurse himself hinted it could be time for a coaching change, saying recently that after the season he was “going to take a few weeks to see where I’m at… where my head’s at. And just see how the relationship with the organization is.” Fischer said both sides are reconsidering their relationship.

Nurse’s comments certainly suggested he could depart the franchise on his own volition, while Raptors officials, sources told Yahoo Sports, have been openly evaluating Nurse’s current fit at the position after leading Toronto to its only championship in 2019.

Ime Udoka, the suspended Celtics coach, is a name mentioned in Toronto as a possible replacement (his name also came up in Houston rumors). If Nurse leaves Toronto, Houston would also be interested in him (as would other teams making a change).

One other name to watch that Fischer brings up: Dwane Casey in Detroit. Another franchise looking to make a big step next season and at least be in the mix for a play-in spot (with Cade Cunningham back, a re-signed Bojan Bogdanovic, good young players such as Jaden Ivey and Isaiah Stewart, plus whoever they get in the draft). Is Casey the right guy to lead them? The sides will talk.

Durant fires shot at NBA’s 65 number, but how many games should a player need for All-NBA, awards?

By Apr 7, 2023, 1:35 PM EDT
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Kevin Durant has played at an MVP level this season but has only gotten in 47 games due to injury. Kawhi Leonard is at 50 games. LeBron James 53. Anthony Davis 54. Damian Lillard is at 58. Giannis Antetokounmpo is at 63.

Every one of them is in the mix for All-NBA and other honors this season — and every one would not qualify under the new NBA CBA that kicks in next season and will set a minimum bar of playing in 65 games to be eligible for postseason awards. Kevin Durant took a shot at that number on Twitter Friday.

Durant isn’t the only player who is not a fan of the 65-game limit, Draymond Green said this on his podcast (Green has played in 71 games this season).

The NBA’s goal with the game’s played bar is to discourage load management and encourage their biggest stars to get on the court more, something that has been a real issue for the league this season. Except its not that simple. Durant is at 47 games because guys keep falling into his knee, and other players are dealing with legitimate injuries. Beyond that, a lot of the load management calls are made by team medical/training staffs, not the players themselves. Teams want to preserve players either for the playoffs or to help them avoid injuries because the wearable trackers guys have on in practice (or other team analytics) show muscle fatigue (which is when injuries are more likely).

The bottom line is teams are not going to change, load management is here to stay, and Green is right, there are going to be some iffy names on All-NBA if the bar is 65. (The league moving All-NBA to positionless, just the 15 best players, helps.)

With media postseason award ballots due Monday, there are voters struggling this season with the games played issue, and I am one of them. To use third-team All-NBA center as an example, Anthony Davis has been the third-best center in the league this season but has played in 54 games, while Domantas Sabonis has been an offensive force helping spark the Kings’ amazing run and has played 78 games. If they were close in games played, Davis would easily get my third-team vote, but what should be the line for All-NBA? In my mind, the bar for games played for All-NBA — a snapshot of the best players in the league at the time — is lower than an award such as MVP or Defensive Player of the Year (where being on the court matters to adding value).

Next season the NBA sets the bar for all awards at 65, which I think is way too high. What about 2/3 of the season (58 games)? Maybe 60% of the season for All-NBA (50 games). Or, perhaps just trust the voters to make the call?

Next year’s vote with the higher bar will see deserving players miss out.

Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic
Report: MRI on Middleton’s knee clean, but will Bucks’ star be ready for playoffs?

By Apr 7, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
The Milwaukee Bucks outscore their opponents by 6.5 points per 100 possessions when Khris Middleton is on the court this season, and he is often the guy with the ball in his hands as the primary shot creator in the final minutes of close games — he was critical to their 2021 title run.

Middleton has played in just 33 games this season due to knee issues and has been in and out of the lineup in recent weeks with knee soreness. Shams Chrania of The Athletic provided an update in The Bounce newsletter:

Bucks star Khris Middleton underwent an MRI on his ailing right knee on Thursday and results came back clean, according to sources. Middleton is expected to use the next week or so to rehab the knee in hopes of being ready for the playoffs beginning April 15.

With the top seed locked up, the Bucks have more than a week off before facing whoever comes out of the play-in as the No.8 seed (likely one of Atlanta, Toronto and Chicago). With a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday (plus a deep cast of supporting characters), Milwaukee likely could make the second round without getting a lot out of Middleton, but at that point they are going to need him.

Middleton was a 20+ a game scorer the previous three seasons, and was an All-Star and an Olympian in recent years, but is averaging 15.1 points per game this season and shooting just 31.5% from 3 due to the knee pain (he’s a career 38.8% shooter from beyond the arc). The Bucks just don’t need Middleton back they need the elite Middleton to have a shot at another ring.

The Bucks also could be without Grayson Allen to start the playoffs, as his ankle sprain is worse than feared, but Milwaukee is hoping the week off is enough to get him healed and able to play.

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
