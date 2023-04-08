Grizzlies’ Steven Adams reportedly out for playoffs due to knee issue

By Apr 8, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT
Memphis Grizzlies All Access Practice
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
The last time Steven Adams stepped on the court for the Grizzlies it was Jan. 22. Since then, Adams has watched from the bench and training room while working to recover from a sprained posterior cruciate ligament (PCL). Adams has watched the Grizzlies go 20-15 in his absence, but they do not pose the same threat without him.

Which is going to be an issue because he likely is out for the playoffs, too, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That leaves the Grizzlies particularly thin along the front line because backup center Brandon Clarke is out for the season with a torn Achilles. To add some depth, the Grizzlies converted rookie power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr.‘s two-way contract to a four-year, $7 million deal, ESPN reports (it’s unlikely any season past this one is guaranteed).

Coach Taylor Jenkins has tried a variety of starting lineups with his two bigs unavailable, from starting Xavier Tillman at the five to going small and moving Jaren Jackson Jr. to center and starting Luke Kennard at the two for more shooting.

None of that will make up for not having Adams in the playoffs, which the Grizzlies enter as the No. 2 seed in the West. He does the little things the Grizzlies need — he sets rock-solid screens, is critical to their rebounding, brings a physical defensive presence to the paint — that nobody else does. A healthy Adams makes the Grizzlies much more dangerous, and he will be missed if he is indeed out for the entire playoffs.

Watch Anthony Edwards drop 33, lead Timberwolves past Spurs

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 10:42 PM EDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 33 points in 25 minutes and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed San Antonio 151-131, the most points allowed in regulation under Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, on Saturday at the Moody Center.

Minnesota shot 56% on 3-pointers while making a season-high 24 3s.

“From the beginning of the game I feel like everybody was hitting and it just carried over,” Edwards said.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points, Mike Conley had 20 points and Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves won for the sixth time in nine games. Minnesota will finish no lower than ninth in the Western Conference but still have a chance of finishing eighth ahead of New Orleans, who they host Sunday.

Julian Champagnie had 24 points to lead San Antonio, which will finish with one of the league’s three worst records. Keita Bates-Diop added 22 points and Tre Jones had 21 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The Spurs’ final home game of the season was played in Austin. The Spurs played their final two games at the Moody Center on the campus of the University of Texas as part of the Spurs’ regional outreach initiative.

San Antonio struggled offensively with its entire starting lineup out with injury except for Jones.

“Minnesota was really hot from 3,” Popovich said. “They must have had close to 25 3s. I mean, big, but guys did well. They had 21 assists in the first half. Played physically, lot of guys got minutes that normally don’t get those minutes. Great learning situation for everybody.”

Minnesota led by as many as 33 points in the second half after being tied at 35 in the first quarter.

“Come out and be aggressive (in the second half),” Edwards said. “Do what we normally do, blow stuff up. In the first half we were just kind of letting them get into their action. Came out and blew stuff up and that pretty much changed the intensity of the game.”

Popovich said the Spurs are eager to return to Austin after selling out both games at the Moody Center.

The Spurs had 16,023 attend Thursday’s game and attracted 16,148 Saturday after allotting more standing-room only tickets.

“Obviously, people enjoy it,” Popovich said of a return. “It’s great to see the place packed like that. It’s a great town, so hopefully we will be doing it more.”

NBA opens investigation into Mavericks suddenly benching roster Friday

By Apr 8, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT
There has been tanking in the NBA this season, as there has been every season for more than a decade.

However, few have been more naked about it than the Mavericks were Friday night. On Tuesday Luka Dončić was saying he wanted to keep playing as long as there was a mathematical chance to make the play-in, and there was still one Friday night, but a win (against a Chicago team sitting all its stars) would have severely hurt Dallas’ chances of holding on to their pick (owed the Knicks but top-10 protected). So management pulled the plug at the last minuteKyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood all were out and Dončić played one quarter then was pulled (he only played that quarter because it was “I Feel Slovenia” night in the Dallas arena).

It was naked tanking — and it worked, the Bulls won, eliminating the Mavericks from the postseason and keeping Dallas in the top 10 in draft order.

It was a bad look for the league and the NBA, which is now investigating, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

“The NBA commenced an investigation today into the facts and circumstances surrounding the Dallas Mavericks’ roster decisions and game conduct with respect to last night’s Chicago Bulls-Mavericks game, including the motivations behind those actions.”

Other NBA teams have blatantly tanked, with the possible prize of Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson making it particularly tempting this season. Portland pivoted a few weeks ago and sat Damian Lillard and its other name players to try and hold on to top-five lottery odds. Utah kept stripping the roster with trades (despite being in the play-in mix midseason). Charlotte pulled back as injuries changed their season. One could argue Detroit did 12 games into the season after Cade Cunningham was injured, or that San Antonio did before the season tipped off.

This happens on both ends of the spectrum — the Bucks, Celtics and 76ers are sitting their stars in games to rest them for a playoff run. That’s not good for the regular season product or fans who have tickets that night, but this has been a problem all season and it’s a little late to put the genie back in the bottle.

However, none of that was as sudden, or gave the league the black eye, that the Mavericks did. Even if trying to keep their pick was the right move for the organization (and it was), many people felt blindsided — including coach Jason Kidd, who was clearly unhappy about it as he discussed the plan in his pregame press conference. Owner Mark Cuban spoke to the media on Wednesday and did not mention this possibility. This was a decision that could have been made weeks ago, but it wasn’t. It caught everyone off guard, including the league office.

Whether they do anything about it will be another question.

East playoffs locked in: Hawks vs. Heat, Bulls vs. Raptors for play-in

By Apr 8, 2023, 12:34 PM EDT
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
Rich Schultz/Getty Images
All the drama on the final day of the NBA season will be in the West because the East standings and playoff matchups are set.

Here are the final top 10:

1. Milwaukee Bucks
2. Boston Celtics
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Cleveland Cavaliers
5. New York Knicks
6. Brooklyn Nets
——————-
7. Miami Heat
8. Atlanta Hawks
9. Toronto Raptors
10. Chicago Bulls

That sets up a play-in game Tuesday with the Hawks visiting the Heat. The winner of that game becomes the No.7 seed and will travel to Boston next weekend to take on the Celtics. The loser of that game will play Friday against the winner of the Bulls at Raptors game Wednesday. Whichever team wins on Friday will be the eighth seed and have a quick turnaround to play Sunday in Milwaukee.

The most intriguing first-round series is the New York and Cleveland — Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers against the team that thought they were going to trade for Mitchell last summer but didn’t play a winning hand to get it done. Jalen Brunson and the high-powered Knicks offense take on the best defense in the NBA in the Cavaliers in what should be a gritty series.

The other matchup that is locked in place is Brooklyn — led by the surprise scoring threat of Mikal Bridges after the big mid-season trades — against MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid, James Harden and one of the true title contenders in the league.

Lakers beat shorthanded Suns to keep hope of avoiding play-in alive

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 10:27 AM EDT
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers
Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Darvin Ham gets briefed every morning on where his team could end up in the Western Conference playoff race. While the various scenarios are enough to warp the mind of any fan, the Los Angeles Lakers’ coach knows the only thing he can do is make sure his team keeps on winning.

The Lakers kept their hopes alive of avoiding a spot in the play-in tournament with a 121-107 victory over the resting Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

“However it falls, we need to take care of what we need to do,” Ham said after the Lakers improved to 42-39 with their eighth win in the last nine games.

Even with the win, Lakers remained the seventh seed and in a play-in spot in the Western Conference after Golden State’s victory over Sacramento.

On a night when LeBron James and Anthony Davis were held to a combined 30 points, it was two players acquired at the trade deadline that helped propel the Lakers. DeAngelo Russell led Los Angeles with 24 points and Malik Beasley had 21.

Austin Reaves, who has emerged as Los Angeles’ most improved player this season, scored 22.

“Nobody can key in on just AD and me. When you have Beasley shooting the way he was, Russell shooting at a high rate and Reaves playing exceptional it keeps the defense always out there,” said James, who had 16 points on 6-for-19 shooting.

Russell and Beasley also combined to make 10 of the Lakers’ 18 3-pointers as they pulled away in the fourth quarter.

“We’re not going to always shoot the ball tonight. LeBron and I struggled tonight but we have a complete team. The depth on our team is strong to where we had a very convincing win,” said Davis, who finished with 14 points and 21 rebounds.

The Suns, who are locked into the fourth spot in the West, rested starters Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. It was the second game of a back-to-back set after Phoenix beat Denver on Thursday.

Torrey Craig led Phoenix with 18 points, Jock Landale had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Josh Okogie scored 16 points.

Suns coach Monty Williams did not say if he would sit his core four starters again in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the LA Clippers.

“We’ll evaluate tomorrow and do what’s best for our guys. Thankfully, we’re in a position where we’ll have time to play next week and get the conditioning level where it needs to be,” he said.

It was tied at 96 early in the fourth quarter before the Lakers scored 11 straight points as part of a 13-2 run. James had seven points during the spurt and Rui Hachimura added four.

“I thought we played great, we just couldn’t make a shot in the second half,” Williams said. “They made 18 3s and a lot of them happened at the end of plays. We had a lot of open shots we just couldn’t convert and that happens on a back-to-back.”

