East playoffs locked in: Hawks vs. Heat, Bulls vs. Raptors for play-in

By Apr 8, 2023, 12:34 PM EDT
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
Rich Schultz/Getty Images
0 Comments

All the drama on the final day of the NBA season will be in the West because the East standings and playoff matchups are set.

Here are the final top 10:

1. Milwaukee Bucks
2. Boston Celtics
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Cleveland Cavaliers
5. New York Knicks
6. Brooklyn Nets
——————-
7. Miami Heat
8. Atlanta Hawks
9. Toronto Raptors
10. Chicago Bulls

That sets up a play-in game Tuesday with the Hawks visiting the Heat. The winner of that game becomes the No.7 seed and will travel to Boston next weekend to take on the Celtics. The loser of that game will play Friday against the winner of the Bulls at Raptors game Wednesday. Whichever team wins on Friday will be the eighth seed and have a quick turnaround to play Sunday in Milwaukee.

The most intriguing first-round series is the New York and Cleveland — Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers against the team that thought they were going to trade for Mitchell last summer but didn’t play a winning hand to get it done. Jalen Brunson and the high-powered Knicks offense take on the best defense in the NBA in the Cavaliers in what should be a gritty series.

The other matchup that is locked in place is Brooklyn — led by the surprise scoring threat of Mikal Bridges after the big mid-season trades — against MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid, James Harden and one of the true title contenders in the league.

Check out the latest on the Raptors

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors
Coaching rumors: Changes may be coming to Rockets, Raptors
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Three things to Know: Clippers control own destiny, Bucks top seed, latest...
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics finish season on top, Bucks a close second

Lakers beat shorthanded Suns to keep hope of avoiding play-in alive

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 10:27 AM EDT
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers
Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Darvin Ham gets briefed every morning on where his team could end up in the Western Conference playoff race. While the various scenarios are enough to warp the mind of any fan, the Los Angeles Lakers’ coach knows the only thing he can do is make sure his team keeps on winning.

The Lakers kept their hopes alive of avoiding a spot in the play-in tournament with a 121-107 victory over the resting Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

“However it falls, we need to take care of what we need to do,” Ham said after the Lakers improved to 42-39 with their eighth win in the last nine games.

Even with the win, Lakers remained the seventh seed and in a play-in spot in the Western Conference after Golden State’s victory over Sacramento.

On a night when LeBron James and Anthony Davis were held to a combined 30 points, it was two players acquired at the trade deadline that helped propel the Lakers. DeAngelo Russell led Los Angeles with 24 points and Malik Beasley had 21.

Austin Reaves, who has emerged as Los Angeles’ most improved player this season, scored 22.

“Nobody can key in on just AD and me. When you have Beasley shooting the way he was, Russell shooting at a high rate and Reaves playing exceptional it keeps the defense always out there,” said James, who had 16 points on 6-for-19 shooting.

Russell and Beasley also combined to make 10 of the Lakers’ 18 3-pointers as they pulled away in the fourth quarter.

“We’re not going to always shoot the ball tonight. LeBron and I struggled tonight but we have a complete team. The depth on our team is strong to where we had a very convincing win,” said Davis, who finished with 14 points and 21 rebounds.

The Suns, who are locked into the fourth spot in the West, rested starters Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. It was the second game of a back-to-back set after Phoenix beat Denver on Thursday.

Torrey Craig led Phoenix with 18 points, Jock Landale had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Josh Okogie scored 16 points.

Suns coach Monty Williams did not say if he would sit his core four starters again in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the LA Clippers.

“We’ll evaluate tomorrow and do what’s best for our guys. Thankfully, we’re in a position where we’ll have time to play next week and get the conditioning level where it needs to be,” he said.

It was tied at 96 early in the fourth quarter before the Lakers scored 11 straight points as part of a 13-2 run. James had seven points during the spurt and Rui Hachimura added four.

“I thought we played great, we just couldn’t make a shot in the second half,” Williams said. “They made 18 3s and a lot of them happened at the end of plays. We had a lot of open shots we just couldn’t convert and that happens on a back-to-back.”

Check out more on Lakers

Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Three things to Know: Clippers control own destiny, Bucks top seed, latest...
Los Angeles Lakers v LA Clippers
Powell’s 27 points off bench sparks Clippers to key win over Lakers
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics finish season on top, Bucks a close second

Shorthanded Mavericks eliminated from playoffs (but may keep draft pick) with loss to Bulls

Associated PressApr 8, 2023, 10:05 AM EDT
0 Comments

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving had a seat next to Dallas owner Mark Cuban, and fellow All-Star Luka Doncic wasn’t far away in sweats after his limited duty was finished.

Neither was available to address how the Mavericks essentially pulled the plug on their season before they were eliminated from the postseason.

That chore was left to coach Jason Kidd – again.

Coby White scored 24 points and the short-handed Chicago Bulls rallied past the depleted Mavericks 115-112 on Friday night, eliminating Dallas from play-in contention a year after the club reached the Western Conference finals.

Kidd said before the game an “organizational decision” was made to limit Doncic to the first quarter while sitting Irving and four other regulars when Dallas still had a chance to catch Oklahoma City for the final play-in spot as the 10th seed in the West.

Despite the move, the Mavericks led by double digits in the second half before a rag-tag bunch filled mostly with players who spent the season on the end of the Dallas bench slowly let the lead slip away.

“It’s not so much waving the white flag,” Kidd said. “It’s decisions sometimes are hard in this business. We’re trying to build a championship team. With this decision, this is maybe a step back. But hopefully it leads to going forward.”

The Bulls sat their top two scorers in DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, but they are already locked in to the 10th seed in the East. They will visit No. 9 seed Toronto in a play-in game Wednesday night.

The Dallas loss clinched the 10th seed and final play-in spot in the West for Oklahoma City.

Patrick Williams scored 23 points for Chicago, and Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 10 rebounds. White also had 11 assists.

“I thought Coby did a really nice job,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “It was good to see him be aggressive shooting it and get downhill.”

Irving was out for right foot injury recovery. The others sitting with him were Tim Hardaway Jr. with left ankle soreness, Maxi Kleber for right hamstring injury recovery and Josh Green and Christian Wood for rest.

Doncic, who scored 13 points, ended up playing a few seconds into the second quarter on a night when the Mavericks paid tribute to his home country of Slovenia.

Keeping Doncic in was an apparent attempt to get him an ovation after Kidd suggested before the game it would be the 24-year-old superstar’s final action of the season. The move didn’t work because fans didn’t seem aware and therefore didn’t cheer.

The move to sit the other three highest scorers for the Mavs in apparent attempt to lose almost didn’t work either.

Markieff Morris scored 13 points in the second quarter and rookie Jaden Hardy hit a half-court shot to beat the halftime buzzer for a 67-54 Dallas lead.

Neither Morris nor Hardy played in the second half, and the seldom-used players who dominated the lineup after halftime managed to keep the game close in the final minutes.

McKinley Wright IV‘s layup got Dallas within a point with 39 seconds left before Dalen Terry scored on an alley-oop dunk from White with 23 to go.

Theo Pinson missed a potential tying 3-pointer for Dallas, which had three more attempts at a tying 3 in the final seconds.

Kidd said the decision was made by Cuban and general manager Nico Harrison to rest most of the regulars. Dallas entered the game tied with Chicago for the 10th-worst record in the NBA.

If the Mavericks have a top-10 pick in the draft in June, they get to keep it. If the pick is 11th or lower, it goes to the New York Knicks as final payment for Dallas’ trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis in 2019. Next month’s draft lottery will determine the final order.

Kidd shared the front office’s decision with the players before the game, and said he was pleased they carried out his orders to play to win.

“I don’t think I have to smooth over anything with the players,” Kidd said. “I’ve been very honest with the players. I was very honest with them before the game.”

Wright joined Doncic and Morris with 13 points to lead the Mavs.

Here's more on the Mavericks

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks
Luka Dončić played one quarter then pulled, shut down for season
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
Three things to Know: This is why nobody wants to face Miami in first round
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
PBT Podcast: MVP and NBA awards, new CBA, and a deep Hall of Fame class

Luka Dončić played one quarter then pulled, shut down for season

By Apr 7, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT
Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Heading into Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks still could make the play-in as the No.10 seed if they won both of their remaining games and the Oklahoma City Thunder split their final two.

The Mavericks owe their first-round pick in June to the Knicks (the ghost of the Kristaps Porzingis trade still haunting them) but it is top-10 protected. As of Friday night, the Mavericks and Bulls were tied for the 10th-worst record in the NBA.

The Mavericks faced the Bulls Friday night and Dallas management made its call: Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood all sat out the game.

Luka Dončić played one quarter and then was pulled. The only reason he played at all was that it was “I Feel Slovenia” night at the Dallas arena, promoting Doncic’s native country, and he didn’t want to let down the Slovic fans who came to see him. Suffice it to say Jason Kidd was not exactly happy.

The Mavericks went on to come apart in the second half and lose to the Bulls.

This is the right move by Dallas.

Of course Kidd and Dončić want to compete and try to make the play-in, that’s who they are. The reality is the Mavs would need help from the Thunder to make the play-in, then have to win two games on the road to get the No.8 seed, where an undersized Mavericks team that struggles to stop teams in the paint would have to face Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets.

The more important long-term strategy is trying to hang on to the No.10 pick — a valuable trade piece for a team looking to overhaul its roster outside Dončić and Irving this summer. It’s just not going to be popular in the locker room.

Check out more on the Mavericks

Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks
Shorthanded Mavericks eliminated from playoffs (but may keep draft pick)...
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
Three things to Know: This is why nobody wants to face Miami in first round
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
PBT Podcast: MVP and NBA awards, new CBA, and a deep Hall of Fame class

Coaching rumors: Changes may be coming to Rockets, Raptors

By Apr 7, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Atlanta Hawks didn’t wait for the season to end to make their change at coach (in part because they wanted to snap up Quin Snyder before other teams came calling).

More coaching changes are coming once the season ends. Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports talked about some potential changes that have had increasing buzz around the league in recent weeks.

The most likely change is in Houston where, in the words of GM Rafael Stone, the Rockets are “coming to the end of the first stage” of their rebuilding. While young stars such as Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. will remain at the core of the team, they are expected to spend a lot of the up to $60 million in cap space they have to bring in established talent and upgrade the roster (a James Harden return is possible… not likely, but possible). With that, Fischer says to expect a new coach.

Stephen Silas currently holds the position as Rockets head coach, but Houston is widely expected by league officials to make a change on its bench once his contract concludes at the end of this season.

Who Houston targets as a coach will be a tell about their offseason plans. If they chase Scott Brooks — former Oklahoma City coach now on the bench in Portland — they will be looking at a guy who coached Harden before and has a strong relationship with him. Something to consider.

In Toronto, Nick Nurse himself hinted it could be time for a coaching change, saying recently that after the season he was “going to take a few weeks to see where I’m at… where my head’s at. And just see how the relationship with the organization is.” Fischer said both sides are reconsidering their relationship.

Nurse’s comments certainly suggested he could depart the franchise on his own volition, while Raptors officials, sources told Yahoo Sports, have been openly evaluating Nurse’s current fit at the position after leading Toronto to its only championship in 2019.

Ime Udoka, the suspended Celtics coach, is a name mentioned in Toronto as a possible replacement (his name also came up in Houston rumors). If Nurse leaves Toronto, Houston would also be interested in him (as would other teams making a change).

One other name to watch that Fischer brings up: Dwane Casey in Detroit. Another franchise looking to make a big step next season and at least be in the mix for a play-in spot (with Cade Cunningham back, a re-signed Bojan Bogdanovic, good young players such as Jaden Ivey and Isaiah Stewart, plus whoever they get in the draft). Is Casey the right guy to lead them? The sides will talk.