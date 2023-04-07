Report: MRI on Middleton’s knee clean, but will Bucks’ star be ready for playoffs?

By Apr 7, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Milwaukee Bucks outscore their opponents by 6.5 points per 100 possessions when Khris Middleton is on the court this season, and he is often the guy with the ball in his hands as the primary shot creator in the final minutes of close games — he was critical to their 2021 title run.

Middleton has played in just 33 games this season due to knee issues and has been in and out of the lineup in recent weeks with knee soreness. Shams Chrania of The Athletic provided an update in The Bounce newsletter:

Bucks star Khris Middleton underwent an MRI on his ailing right knee on Thursday and results came back clean, according to sources. Middleton is expected to use the next week or so to rehab the knee in hopes of being ready for the playoffs beginning April 15.

With the top seed locked up, the Bucks have more than a week off before facing whoever comes out of the play-in as the No.8 seed (likely one of Atlanta, Toronto and Chicago). With a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday (plus a deep cast of supporting characters), Milwaukee likely could make the second round without getting a lot out of Middleton, but at that point they are going to need him.

Middleton was a 20+ a game scorer the previous three seasons, and was an All-Star and an Olympian in recent years, but is averaging 15.1 points per game this season and shooting just 31.5% from 3 due to the knee pain (he’s a career 38.8% shooter from beyond the arc). The Bucks just don’t need Middleton back they need the elite Middleton to have a shot at another ring.

The Bucks also could be without Grayson Allen to start the playoffs, as his ankle sprain is worse than feared, but Milwaukee is hoping the week off is enough to get him healed and able to play.

Check out more on the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
PBT Podcast: MVP and NBA awards, new CBA, and a deep Hall of Fame class
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Three things to Know: Clippers control own destiny, Bucks top seed, latest...
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics finish season on top, Bucks a close second

Durant fires shot at NBA’s 65 number, but how many games should a player need for All-NBA, awards?

By Apr 7, 2023, 1:35 PM EDT
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Kevin Durant has played at an MVP level this season but has only gotten in 47 games due to injury. Kawhi Leonard is at 50 games. LeBron James 53. Anthony Davis 54. Damian Lillard is at 58. Giannis Antetokounmpo is at 63.

Every one of them is in the mix for All-NBA and other honors this season — and every one would not qualify under the new NBA CBA that kicks in next season and will set a minimum bar of playing in 65 games to be eligible for postseason awards. Kevin Durant took a shot at that number on Twitter Friday.

Durant isn’t the only player who is not a fan of the 65-game limit, Draymond Green said this on his podcast (Green has played in 71 games this season).

The NBA’s goal with the game’s played bar is to discourage load management and encourage their biggest stars to get on the court more, something that has been a real issue for the league this season. Except its not that simple. Durant is at 47 games because guys keep falling into his knee, and other players are dealing with legitimate injuries. Beyond that, a lot of the load management calls are made by team medical/training staffs, not the players themselves. Teams want to preserve players either for the playoffs or to help them avoid injuries because the wearable trackers guys have on in practice (or other team analytics) show muscle fatigue (which is when injuries are more likely).

The bottom line is teams are not going to change, load management is here to stay, and Green is right, there are going to be some iffy names on All-NBA if the bar is 65. (The league moving All-NBA to positionless, just the 15 best players, helps.)

With media postseason award ballots due Monday, there are voters struggling this season with the games played issue, and I am one of them. To use third-team All-NBA center as an example, Anthony Davis has been the third-best center in the league this season but has played in 54 games, while Domantas Sabonis has been an offensive force helping spark the Kings’ amazing run and has played 78 games. If they were close in games played, Davis would easily get my third-team vote, but what should be the line for All-NBA? In my mind, the bar for games played for All-NBA — a snapshot of the best players in the league at the time — is lower than an award such as MVP or Defensive Player of the Year (where being on the court matters to adding value).

Next season the NBA sets the bar for all awards at 65, which I think is way too high. What about 2/3 of the season (58 games)? Maybe 60% of the season for All-NBA (50 games). Or, perhaps just trust the voters to make the call?

Next year’s vote with the higher bar will see deserving players miss out.

Here's more on the Suns

Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Three things to Know: Clippers control own destiny, Bucks top seed, latest...
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics finish season on top, Bucks a close second
Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic
Three things to Know: Donovan Mitchell ready for playoffs with fourth 40+...

Three things to Know: This is why nobody wants to face Miami in first round

By Apr 7, 2023, 9:27 AM EDT
0 Comments

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) This is why nobody wants to face Miami in the first round

Playoff Jimmy Butler is a real thing.

For that matter, playoff Miami Heat is a thing — this is a team better built for the physical grind of a playoff series than the regular season.

All of that was on display Thursday night, when the focused Heat took charge early behind 24 points (on 9-of-12 shooting, with six assists) from Jimmy Butler and blew out the 76ers 129-101.

The reality is this was a game where the Heat had something to play for and the 76ers — locked into the No.3 seed no matter what they do over the season’s final games — did not, and it showed. It was a listless Philadelphia effort and don’t be shocked if their stars sit the last couple of games of the regular season.

Miami still has something to play for, an outside shot at the No.6 seed. Miami remains one game back of the Nets (who sit in sixth) but Brooklyn has the tiebreaker so their magic number is just one. Miami has to win out (tonight at Washington, then Sunday hosting Orlando), which is very possible. However, Brooklyn would need to lose its last two against Orlando tonight, then Sunday against these same 76ers. That’s less likely.

This win ensured the Heat will at least be the No.7 seed and host the first play-in game Tuesday (currently that would be against the Hawks).

Miami hasn’t been consistent this season, but their highs show why Philadelphia and Boston want to avoid them. As noted above, playoff Jimmy Butler is a thing, an All-NBA player this season (almost certainly) who can raise his game in the physical play of the postseason. They have an elite and versatile defensive big in Bam Adebayo. Tyler Herro can get hot (he had 24 points against Philly, attacking their defense since the 76ers didn’t blitz him as they have in the past). Erik Spoelstra is as good a tactician as there is in the league.

Miami came within a missed 3-pointer of making the Finals last season, and while they haven’t been nearly as consistent this year they are dangerous and a first-round opponent that can push the best teams in the East. Such as Boston or Philadelphia.

Just ask the 76ers, they saw those Heat on Thursday night.

2) Pelicans give the ultimate non-update update on Zion

There is no way you release this statement if Zion Williamson is anywhere near a return to the court from his hamstring injury.

That reads like one of my high school English papers where I didn’t read the book and was just trying to fill space. It is taking in circles.

Which means Zion can’t be close to returning for the postseason. The Pelicans currently sit tied with the Lakers for the 7/8 seeds in the West (the Lakers have the tiebreaker). New Orleans has won 8-of-10 without Zion and is doing it with defense (second-best in the NBA over that stretch) and an offense led by a resurgent Brandon Ingram.

With Zion the Pelicans would be scary. But for now he’s continuing his rehab (as if he was going to stop it).

3) Thunder win, magic number one to make play-in, eliminate Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from an unexpected climb into the postseason.

The Dallas Mavericks are one loss away from an epic fall from the Western Conference Finals a year ago to missing the postseason entirely.

The Thunder beat the tanking Jazz 114-98, moving half a game up on the Mavericks for the No. 10 seed in the West.

That loss officially eliminated the Jazz from postseason contention.

OKC has the tiebreaker with Dallas, so if it can win Sunday against the Grizzlies (who likely will be locked in at No.2 by then and have nothing to play for) or the Mavericks’ lose one more game (tonight against Chicago, Sunday against San Antonio) the Thunder make the postseason.

That would be an impressive run for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company, this was a team seen as tanking this season — especially after Chet Holmgren was injured and out for the year — but players stepped up. Jalen Williams has been one of the best rookies in this class, Josh Giddey has taken a step forward, and they have gotten solid play from Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe and others. All while SGA has played at an All-NBA level and will make the bottom of some MVP ballots this season. Mark Daigneault will get some Coach of the Year votes as well.

It’s going to be a wild offseason in Dallas if they miss the postseason (and even if they don’t), but give the Thunder credit. This is a franchise on the right track that could make a leap next season.

But before that, they get some postseason experience.

Butler scores 24, Miami makes playoff statement with easy win vs. 76ers

Associated PressApr 7, 2023, 2:39 AM EDT
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
David Dow/Getty Images
0 Comments

PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro each scored 24 points and the Miami Heat kept alive their hopes of avoiding the NBA’s play-in tournament with a 129-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Max Strus and Bam Adebayo both added 14 points. Miami started fast, leading 41-31 after a quarter and recorded 39 assists, tying the franchise record for most in a game originally set on Feb. 15, 1997, against Philadelphia.

“More than anything, it’s great to come out and get a victory,” said Butler, who had five assists and four rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting. “It’s hard to beat us when we come out and make shots.”

The Heat (43-37) would have to win both of their remaining games (at Washington and home against Orlando) and have Brooklyn lose both home games this weekend (to Orlando and Philadelphia) to move into the No. 6 spot and avoid the play-in round. Miami took the Southeast Division title with the win.

“It sets us up for the playoffs and builds momentum,” said Herro, who was 7-of-17 from the floor and 5-of-8 from beyond the 3-point line. “I feel like we’re trending in the right direction on both ends of the floor and going in the right direction heading into the playoffs.

Philadelphia (52-27) has already secured the third spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. A win Thursday night would have sealed a first-round matchup against Brooklyn. Joel Embiid scored 21 points despite not playing in the fourth quarter. James Harden chipped in 14 in limited minutes.

“We didn’t come to play tonight,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “We had no energy. It was a difficult game to have energy – it was an exercise tonight.”

The Heat shot 46.1% from beyond the 3-point arc thanks to an inside out game that had the Sixers scrambling to retreat after collapsing into the paint. Miami had spent a large portion of the season as one of the poorer 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, averaging 34.1% coming into Thursday night for the fourth-worst percentage.

“Our game is built on being an attack team offensive and getting into the paint,” Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said. “But our 3-point shooting has been good for the last 16 or 17 games. I know that’s not a season long sample size, but that’s more of the vision of what we were expecting. We’re taking the right shots and being aggressive. We had the right balance of points at the rim, free throw shooting and 3-point shooting. That’s when we are at our best.”

With Embiid’s 21 points Thursday, his 33.1 point per game average is still ahead of Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who sits second at 32.7 points a game. Jokic did not play Thursday night against Phoenix.

Check out more on the Heat

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
Three things to Know: This is why nobody wants to face Miami in first round
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
PBT Podcast: MVP and NBA awards, new CBA, and a deep Hall of Fame class
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Three things to Know: Clippers control own destiny, Bucks top seed, latest...

PBT Podcast: MVP and NBA awards, new CBA, and a deep Hall of Fame class

By Apr 6, 2023, 11:12 PM EDT
0 Comments

It’s the busy season in the NBA with the playoffs about to start, but Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports focus on the big picture this week. They talk about a deep Hall of Fame class — Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and more — then slide into talking about the new CBA and what it might mean for players and fans of elite teams.

Corey’s Jukebox this week uses the classic rock music of Heart to explain what is going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

After that, the duo gets into the NBA MVP and other end-of-season awards. Should it be Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić or Giannis Antetokounmpo with the hardware this year? Did Jaren Jackson Jr. play enough games to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors, or should it go to Brook Lopez and all he has brought to the Bucks? Can anyone top Paolo Banchero as Rookie of the Year?

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above (the Christmas games segment) or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Check out more on the Kings

Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Three things to Know: Clippers control own destiny, Bucks top seed, latest...
Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving takes over, scores 19 points in fourth to keep Mavericks’...
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics finish season on top, Bucks a close second