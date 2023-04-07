Butler scores 24, Miami makes playoff statement with easy win vs. 76ers

Associated PressApr 7, 2023, 2:39 AM EDT
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro each scored 24 points and the Miami Heat kept alive their hopes of avoiding the NBA’s play-in tournament with a 129-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Max Strus and Bam Adebayo both added 14 points. Miami started fast, leading 41-31 after a quarter and recorded 39 assists, tying the franchise record for most in a game originally set on Feb. 15, 1997, against Philadelphia.

“More than anything, it’s great to come out and get a victory,” said Butler, who had five assists and four rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting. “It’s hard to beat us when we come out and make shots.”

The Heat (43-37) would have to win both of their remaining games (at Washington and home against Orlando) and have Brooklyn lose both home games this weekend (to Orlando and Philadelphia) to move into the No. 6 spot and avoid the play-in round. Miami took the Southeast Division title with the win.

“It sets us up for the playoffs and builds momentum,” said Herro, who was 7-of-17 from the floor and 5-of-8 from beyond the 3-point line. “I feel like we’re trending in the right direction on both ends of the floor and going in the right direction heading into the playoffs.

Philadelphia (52-27) has already secured the third spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. A win Thursday night would have sealed a first-round matchup against Brooklyn. Joel Embiid scored 21 points despite not playing in the fourth quarter. James Harden chipped in 14 in limited minutes.

“We didn’t come to play tonight,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “We had no energy. It was a difficult game to have energy – it was an exercise tonight.”

The Heat shot 46.1% from beyond the 3-point arc thanks to an inside out game that had the Sixers scrambling to retreat after collapsing into the paint. Miami had spent a large portion of the season as one of the poorer 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, averaging 34.1% coming into Thursday night for the fourth-worst percentage.

“Our game is built on being an attack team offensive and getting into the paint,” Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said. “But our 3-point shooting has been good for the last 16 or 17 games. I know that’s not a season long sample size, but that’s more of the vision of what we were expecting. We’re taking the right shots and being aggressive. We had the right balance of points at the rim, free throw shooting and 3-point shooting. That’s when we are at our best.”

With Embiid’s 21 points Thursday, his 33.1 point per game average is still ahead of Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who sits second at 32.7 points a game. Jokic did not play Thursday night against Phoenix.

Check out more on the Heat

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
PBT Podcast: MVP and NBA awards, new CBA, and a deep Hall of Fame class
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Three things to Know: Clippers control own destiny, Bucks top seed, latest...
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics finish season on top, Bucks a close second

PBT Podcast: MVP and NBA awards, new CBA, and a deep Hall of Fame class

By Apr 6, 2023, 11:12 PM EDT
0 Comments

It’s the busy season in the NBA with the playoffs about to start, but Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports focus on the big picture this week. They talk about a deep Hall of Fame class — Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and more — then slide into talking about the new CBA and what it might mean for players and fans of elite teams.

Corey’s Jukebox this week uses the classic rock music of Heart to explain what is going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

After that, the duo gets into the NBA MVP and other end-of-season awards. Should it be Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić or Giannis Antetokounmpo with the hardware this year? Did Jaren Jackson Jr. play enough games to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors, or should it go to Brook Lopez and all he has brought to the Bucks? Can anyone top Paolo Banchero as Rookie of the Year?

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above (the Christmas games segment) or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Check out more on the Kings

Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Three things to Know: Clippers control own destiny, Bucks top seed, latest...
Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving takes over, scores 19 points in fourth to keep Mavericks’...
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics finish season on top, Bucks a close second

Former NBA player Ben Gordon arrested for disturbance, weapons in Connecticut juice bar

By Apr 6, 2023, 6:32 PM EDT
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
0 Comments

Last October, former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested for allegedly assaulting his son and police in a New York airport. A month later, Gordon was arrested in Chicago for allegedly punching a Mcdonald’s security guard.

Tuesday, Gordon was arrested on weapons and threatening charges after police were called to a Stamford, Conn., juice shop because of his behavior, as the Associated Press and other sources reported.

Just prior to 10 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the shop because of “a male acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner,” Stamford Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin told the Associated Press. Police subdued and arrested the man, identified as Gordon, and on him found a folding knife, stun gun and brass knuckles, Conklin said.

Gordon, who turned 40 the day he was arrested, was released late Tuesday on a $10,000 bond, according to police. He was officially charged with three felony counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree threatening (a misdemeanor), and interfering with an officer, according to the Stamford Advocate.

The juice bar owner told the Advocate the employees were more confused than anything by Gordon’s behavior.

Whatever is leading to this behavior and arrests for Gordon, hopefully he gets the help he needs.

Gordon played his college ball at UConn, where he led them to the 2004 national championship, and the arrest came hours after the Huskies won another national title.

After that 2004 title, Gordon was drafted third overall by the Chicago Bulls and went on to have an 11-year NBA career, highlighted by being named the 2005 Sixth Man of the Year. He last played in the NBA for Orlando in 2015.

Here is more on the Bulls

Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Three things to Know: Clippers control own destiny, Bucks top seed, latest...
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics finish season on top, Bucks a close second
Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Lakers
Three things to Know: With one week to go, breaking down playoff pictures...

Markkanen to spend offseason fulfilling mandatory military training in Finland

By Apr 6, 2023, 1:43 PM EDT
0 Comments

Finland is one of the nations around the globe with compulsory military training and/or service (Isreal, Sweeden, and Norway are among the others), and it applies to everyone under 30 in the country.

Including professional basketball players such as the Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen, who is Finnish. He talked about fulfilling his service requirement with Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

“It’s mandatory, we have to do it, but at the same time we take pride in it, too,” said Markkanen, 25. “I think it sets an example to serve. And I’m confident I can do it in a way that it’s not going to affect my preparation for next season, either.”

Markkanen will fulfill his service hours at a program specifically designed for high-level athletes in Finland who have training schedules to adhere to.

Markkanen postponed his service while he was in college at the University of Arizona and when he had commitments to the Finnish national team. Last season he intended to serve, but the Cavaliers made the play-in tournament and that conflicted with the reporting date.

“Of course I’d rather be working out like I normally do [in the offseason], but I’ve heard they do a good job of combining the two. You’re able to do your job working as an athlete and your basic training at the same time.”

Markkanen is the betting favorite to win Most Improved Player, he is -300 at our partner PointsBet (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is second at +200). Markkanen has had his best season as a pro, averaging 25.6 points per game while shooting 39.1% from 3 and grabbing 8.6 rebounds a night.

None of which should — or will — exempt him from required duty to his nation. That nation officially joined NATO this week and shares an 830-mile border with Russia — Finland, understandably, takes its national defense seriously.

Markkanen’s summer plans will not impact the Jazz offseason, as Danny Ainge continues to remake the team’s roster.

Check out more on the Jazz

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics finish season on top, Bucks a close second
Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz
Rest of team makes goat noises in background during LeBron interview
Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic
Three things to Know: Donovan Mitchell ready for playoffs with fourth 40+...

Cuban says Mavericks will keep Kidd, want to re-sign Irving, Brunson’s father changed everything

By Apr 6, 2023, 12:29 PM EDT
0 Comments

With things getting ugly in Dallas — the Mavericks need help to make even the No.10 seed and the play-in — Mark Cuban spoke to reporters to spin everything to clear the air on some key issues before his Mavericks kept their postseason hopes alive with a win Wednesday.

First, despite the team’s stumbles of late, the Mavericks want to re-sign Kyrie Irving. This has been reported before — including by NBC Sports — but Cuban confirmed it.

Cuban added everything he had read about Irving was “100% wrong” and that he has been a great teammate and part of the organization.

Dallas doesn’t really have a choice but to re-sign Irving. With all the assets they have traded away in recent years to get a star next to Luka Dončić — plus watching Jalen Brunson walk (more on that is coming, keep reading) — they don’t have a way to replace Irving if he leaves. Dallas plans to re-sign Irving, use their draft picks and anything else not nailed down to trade for better defenders and shooters to put around their stars, and hope the chemistry clicks next season. (If it doesn’t they can trade Irving, who will have some value.) Irving is a free agent and could choose to walk, but the market for his services may not be as robust as he hopes, making Dallas the best option.

Jason Kidd will be back to coach that team next season, Cuban confirmed.

Cuban didn’t blame Kidd for the Mavericks’ failings this season, particularly on defense — Dallas is 23rd in the league this season — and instead took the blame himself.

Cuban also talked about the most high-profile roster change in Dallas from last season to this, Brunson leaving as a free agent for the Knicks.

Brunson said that he would have signed a four-year, $55.5 million extension if it was offered before the season or in December or January, when he thought it would be put on the table, but that the Mavericks never made the offer. By the time Dallas did get serious after the trade deadline, Brunson had played his way into a much larger contract (he ultimately signed for four years, $104 million in New York).

Cuban disputed the idea Brunson would have signed in January, said Dallas was never really given a chance, laid the blame at the feet of Jalen’s dad Rick Brunson, and was reading reporters emails he said were between Mavs GM Nico Harrison and Jalen’s agent to bolster his case. Here is Cuban’s comment, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“Where it went south was when Rick took over, when the parent took over, or parents took over,” Cuban said…

“We thought that we could turn him around,” Cuban said when asked why Dallas didn’t trade Brunson before last season’s deadline. “We wanted to re-sign him and we wanted to keep the season going together. We thought, ’cause JB kept on telling us he liked being here. JB never gave us an indication. It was only the parents that were the issue. Even the agent said, worst case, we can do a sign-and-trade.”

Dallas could have had Brunson at a bargain price before the season but didn’t anticipate his breakout year, and whenever the tide turned against Dallas it was too late to the party.

Cuban added he thinks they have a good shot at keeping Irving, something Mavericks fans can debate while they watch the Knicks in the playoffs.

Check out more on the Mavericks

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
PBT Podcast: MVP and NBA awards, new CBA, and a deep Hall of Fame class
Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving takes over, scores 19 points in fourth to keep Mavericks’...
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics finish season on top, Bucks a close second