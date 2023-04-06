PBT Podcast: MVP and NBA awards, new CBA, and a deep Hall of Fame class

By Apr 6, 2023, 11:12 PM EDT
It’s the busy season in the NBA with the playoffs about to start, but Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports focus on the big picture this week. They talk about a deep Hall of Fame class — Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and more — then slide into talking about the new CBA and what it might mean for players and fans of elite teams.

Corey’s Jukebox this week uses the classic rock music of Heart to explain what is going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

After that, the duo gets into the NBA MVP and other end-of-season awards. Should it be Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić or Giannis Antetokounmpo with the hardware this year? Did Jaren Jackson Jr. play enough games to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors, or should it go to Brook Lopez and all he has brought to the Bucks? Can anyone top Paolo Banchero as Rookie of the Year?

Former NBA player Ben Gordon arrested for disturbance, weapons in Connecticut juice bar

By Apr 6, 2023, 6:32 PM EDT
Last October, former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested for allegedly assaulting his son and police in a New York airport. A month later, Gordon was arrested in Chicago for allegedly punching a Mcdonald’s security guard.

Tuesday, Gordon was arrested on weapons and threatening charges after police were called to a Stamford, Conn., juice shop because of his behavior, as the Associated Press and other sources reported.

Just prior to 10 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the shop because of “a male acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner,” Stamford Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin told the Associated Press. Police subdued and arrested the man, identified as Gordon, and on him found a folding knife, stun gun and brass knuckles, Conklin said.

Gordon, who turned 40 the day he was arrested, was released late Tuesday on a $10,000 bond, according to police. He was officially charged with three felony counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree threatening (a misdemeanor), and interfering with an officer, according to the Stamford Advocate.

The juice bar owner told the Advocate the employees were more confused than anything by Gordon’s behavior.

Whatever is leading to this behavior and arrests for Gordon, hopefully he gets the help he needs.

Gordon played his college ball at UConn, where he led them to the 2004 national championship, and the arrest came hours after the Huskies won another national title.

After that 2004 title, Gordon was drafted third overall by the Chicago Bulls and went on to have an 11-year NBA career, highlighted by being named the 2005 Sixth Man of the Year. He last played in the NBA for Orlando in 2015.

Markkanen to spend offseason fulfilling mandatory military training in Finland

By Apr 6, 2023, 1:43 PM EDT
Finland is one of the nations around the globe with compulsory military training and/or service (Isreal, Sweeden, and Norway are among the others), and it applies to everyone under 30 in the country.

Including professional basketball players such as the Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen, who is Finnish. He talked about fulfilling his service requirement with Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

“It’s mandatory, we have to do it, but at the same time we take pride in it, too,” said Markkanen, 25. “I think it sets an example to serve. And I’m confident I can do it in a way that it’s not going to affect my preparation for next season, either.”

Markkanen will fulfill his service hours at a program specifically designed for high-level athletes in Finland who have training schedules to adhere to.

Markkanen postponed his service while he was in college at the University of Arizona and when he had commitments to the Finnish national team. Last season he intended to serve, but the Cavaliers made the play-in tournament and that conflicted with the reporting date.

“Of course I’d rather be working out like I normally do [in the offseason], but I’ve heard they do a good job of combining the two. You’re able to do your job working as an athlete and your basic training at the same time.”

Markkanen is the betting favorite to win Most Improved Player, he is -300 at our partner PointsBet (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is second at +200). Markkanen has had his best season as a pro, averaging 25.6 points per game while shooting 39.1% from 3 and grabbing 8.6 rebounds a night.

None of which should — or will — exempt him from required duty to his nation. That nation officially joined NATO this week and shares an 830-mile border with Russia — Finland, understandably, takes its national defense seriously.

Markkanen’s summer plans will not impact the Jazz offseason, as Danny Ainge continues to remake the team’s roster.

Cuban says Mavericks will keep Kidd, want to re-sign Irving, Brunson’s father changed everything

By Apr 6, 2023, 12:29 PM EDT
With things getting ugly in Dallas — the Mavericks need help to make even the No.10 seed and the play-in — Mark Cuban spoke to reporters to spin everything to clear the air on some key issues before his Mavericks kept their postseason hopes alive with a win Wednesday.

First, despite the team’s stumbles of late, the Mavericks want to re-sign Kyrie Irving. This has been reported before — including by NBC Sports — but Cuban confirmed it.

Cuban added everything he had read about Irving was “100% wrong” and that he has been a great teammate and part of the organization.

Dallas doesn’t really have a choice but to re-sign Irving. With all the assets they have traded away in recent years to get a star next to Luka Dončić — plus watching Jalen Brunson walk (more on that is coming, keep reading) — they don’t have a way to replace Irving if he leaves. Dallas plans to re-sign Irving, use their draft picks and anything else not nailed down to trade for better defenders and shooters to put around their stars, and hope the chemistry clicks next season. (If it doesn’t they can trade Irving, who will have some value.) Irving is a free agent and could choose to walk, but the market for his services may not be as robust as he hopes, making Dallas the best option.

Jason Kidd will be back to coach that team next season, Cuban confirmed.

Cuban didn’t blame Kidd for the Mavericks’ failings this season, particularly on defense — Dallas is 23rd in the league this season — and instead took the blame himself.

Cuban also talked about the most high-profile roster change in Dallas from last season to this, Brunson leaving as a free agent for the Knicks.

Brunson said that he would have signed a four-year, $55.5 million extension if it was offered before the season or in December or January, when he thought it would be put on the table, but that the Mavericks never made the offer. By the time Dallas did get serious after the trade deadline, Brunson had played his way into a much larger contract (he ultimately signed for four years, $104 million in New York).

Cuban disputed the idea Brunson would have signed in January, said Dallas was never really given a chance, laid the blame at the feet of Jalen’s dad Rick Brunson, and was reading reporters emails he said were between Mavs GM Nico Harrison and Jalen’s agent to bolster his case. Here is Cuban’s comment, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“Where it went south was when Rick took over, when the parent took over, or parents took over,” Cuban said…

“We thought that we could turn him around,” Cuban said when asked why Dallas didn’t trade Brunson before last season’s deadline. “We wanted to re-sign him and we wanted to keep the season going together. We thought, ’cause JB kept on telling us he liked being here. JB never gave us an indication. It was only the parents that were the issue. Even the agent said, worst case, we can do a sign-and-trade.”

Dallas could have had Brunson at a bargain price before the season but didn’t anticipate his breakout year, and whenever the tide turned against Dallas it was too late to the party.

Cuban added he thinks they have a good shot at keeping Irving, something Mavericks fans can debate while they watch the Knicks in the playoffs.

Three things to Know: Clippers control own destiny, Bucks top seed, latest playoff updates

By Apr 6, 2023, 8:47 AM EDT
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) The latest playoff seeding news out of the Western Conference

Here is a quick update on the West playoff standings after a busy Wednesday night around the league.

• This quote summarizes where the Clippers and Lakers are mentally after Wednesday night.

“Wherever we end up, that’s where we end up, For us, it’s always about health,” LeBron James said.

That’s not the song the Lakers would have sung if they had won Wednesday night. However, LeBron and the Lakers were on the second night of a back-to-back while the Clippers had three days rest. This was a schedule-makers win for the Clippers, 135-118, but they will take it and say thank you (the Clips swept the season series from the Lakers for the second straight year).

The Clippers are now tied with the Warriors for the No. 5/6 seeds in the West, a full game up on the Lakers. With both the Warriors and Clippers having the tiebreaker over the Lakers, that one game they are back is really two with three games to play The only way for the Lakers to climb into the top six is the Clippers or Warriors losing out and the Lakers winning out.

• Denver is now locked in as the No.1 seed in the West after New Orleans beat the current No.2 seed Memphis. The Kings are two games back of Memphis with two to play for that second seed — the Kings would need to win out and the Grizzlies lose out for Memphis to fall out of second.

• That New Orleans win also moved them into a tie with the Lakers for the No.7/8 seeds in the West (Los Angeles has the tiebreaker), a full game up on Minnesota for those top two spots in the play-in. That matters a lot, the 7/8 seeds just need to win one of two games to make the playoffs, while the 9/10 seeds need to win two games without a loss (at least one of those will be on the road).

Kyrie Irving going off for 19 points in the fourth quarter earned the Mavericks a win over the Kings and keeps the dream of making the play-in alive in Dallas. The Mavericks and Thunder are now tied for the No.10 seed and final play-in spot in the East, but Oklahoma City has the tiebreaker. If the Thunder win out in their last two games (at Utah, Memphis), they will be the No.10 seed. If the Thunder split those two games, the Mavericks must win both of their final games (Bulls, Spurs) to advance to the postseason. (Dallas would only need one win if OKC loses both of its last games.)

2) Bucks secure top seed, Celtics locked in as second out East

The East was always a little more settled than the West, but here are the takeaways.

• With their win over the Chicago Bulls, the Milwaukee Bucks officially secured the top seed in the East (and the NBA).

• Flowing out of that (and the Celtics’ win over the Raptors), the top five spots in the East are now locked in: Milwaukee is No.1, followed by Boston at No.2, Philadelphia at No.3, Cleveland at No.4 and the Knicks in fifth.

• Brooklyn’s magic number to secure the No.6 seed is one — one Nets win (Magic, 76ers) or one Heat loss (at 76ers, Wizards, Magic). At the same time, the Heat magic number is one to secure the No.7 seed.

• The Hawks have a one-game lead with two to play over the Raptors for the No.8 seed, and the Hawks have the tiebreaker (Atlanta’s magic number is one to secure the No.8 seed) at least.

• The Bulls are locked in as the No.10 seed.

3) Put on a pair of Jordans and go see “Air”

“Air” is worth putting on a pair of Jordans and heading to the theater this weekend.

I was fortunate to attend a screening recently of the Ben Affleck film starring Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, the former Nike executive who led the charge for the then-smallish company known for running shoes to sign Michael Jordan to a shoe deal. Here are three reasons worth going.

1) It’s an entertaining telling of the story. This is not a movie about Jordan, if you want that re-watch “The Last Dance.” This is a movie about Nike and the drive to sign Jordan, and in that sense MJ is more the end of the quest (there are not a lot of Jordan highlights, and he himself is barely portrayed). Think of it this way: Raiders of the Lost Ark is not a movie about the Ark of the Covenant.

“Air” tells the Vaccaro version of how this went down — Phil Knight, Nike, and even Jordan can tell a version where Knight and others play a larger role — yet people I trust say this is the theme to believe. That said, like any Hollywood movie on historical events, it is fictionalized to a degree and is no documentary.

What this is really is an entertaining movie and a well-done bit of storytelling.

2) The performances are fantastic. Matt Damon sands the rough edges off Vaccaro and the actor’s likability (unless you’re Jimmy Kimmell) works here to keep the story moving. Jason Bateman is great as Rob Stasser. Chris Messina, playing Jordan’s agent David Falk, has the best scene in the film (when he loses it on the phone).

However, the best performance goes to Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan (Michael Jordan himself wanted her to play his mom, he was right). The movie also tells the often-forgotten part of this story: Deloris was the one who demanded her son get a piece of each shoe sold, not just a flat fee for endorsing the shoe. That was a radical change and made Jordan the kind of money where he could buy an NBA team one day.

3) This is a great 80s soundtrack. This will take you back to the 1980s more than the clothes, cars, or anything else. My wife and I had throwback moments with the soundtrack.