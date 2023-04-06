Markkanen to spend offseason fulfilling mandatory military training in Finland

By Apr 6, 2023, 1:43 PM EDT
Finland is one of the nations around the globe with compulsory military training and/or service (Isreal, Sweeden, and Norway are among the others), and it applies to everyone under 30 in the country.

Including professional basketball players such as the Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen, who is Finnish. He talked about fulfilling his service requirement with Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

“It’s mandatory, we have to do it, but at the same time we take pride in it, too,” said Markkanen, 25. “I think it sets an example to serve. And I’m confident I can do it in a way that it’s not going to affect my preparation for next season, either.”

Markkanen will fulfill his service hours at a program specifically designed for high-level athletes in Finland who have training schedules to adhere to.

Markkanen postponed his service while he was in college at the University of Arizona and when he had commitments to the Finnish national team. Last season he intended to serve, but the Cavaliers made the play-in tournament and that conflicted with the reporting date.

“Of course I’d rather be working out like I normally do [in the offseason], but I’ve heard they do a good job of combining the two. You’re able to do your job working as an athlete and your basic training at the same time.”

Markkanen is the betting favorite to win Most Improved Player, he is -300 at our partner PointsBet (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is second at +200). Markkanen has had his best season as a pro, averaging 25.6 points per game while shooting 39.1% from 3 and grabbing 8.6 rebounds a night.

None of which should — or will — exempt him from required duty to his nation. That nation officially joined NATO this week and shares an 830-mile border with Russia — Finland, understandably, takes its national defense seriously.

Markkanen’s summer plans will not impact the Jazz offseason, as Danny Ainge continues to remake the team’s roster.

Cuban says Mavericks will keep Kidd, want to re-sign Irving, Brunson’s father changed everything

By Apr 6, 2023, 12:29 PM EDT
With things getting ugly in Dallas — the Mavericks need help to make even the No.10 seed and the play-in — Mark Cuban spoke to reporters to spin everything to clear the air on some key issues before his Mavericks kept their postseason hopes alive with a win Wednesday.

First, despite the team’s stumbles of late, the Mavericks want to re-sign Kyrie Irving. This has been reported before — including by NBC Sports — but Cuban confirmed it.

Cuban added everything he had read about Irving was “100% wrong” and that he has been a great teammate and part of the organization.

Dallas doesn’t really have a choice but to re-sign Irving. With all the assets they have traded away in recent years to get a star next to Luka Dončić — plus watching Jalen Brunson walk (more on that is coming, keep reading) — they don’t have a way to replace Irving if he leaves. Dallas plans to re-sign Irving, use their draft picks and anything else not nailed down to trade for better defenders and shooters to put around their stars, and hope the chemistry clicks next season. (If it doesn’t they can trade Irving, who will have some value.) Irving is a free agent and could choose to walk, but the market for his services may not be as robust as he hopes, making Dallas the best option.

Jason Kidd will be back to coach that team next season, Cuban confirmed.

Cuban didn’t blame Kidd for the Mavericks’ failings this season, particularly on defense — Dallas is 23rd in the league this season — and instead took the blame himself.

Cuban also talked about the most high-profile roster change in Dallas from last season to this, Brunson leaving as a free agent for the Knicks.

Brunson said that he would have signed a four-year, $55.5 million extension if it was offered before the season or in December or January, when he thought it would be put on the table, but that the Mavericks never made the offer. By the time Dallas did get serious after the trade deadline, Brunson had played his way into a much larger contract (he ultimately signed for four years, $104 million in New York).

Cuban disputed the idea Brunson would have signed in January, said Dallas was never really given a chance, laid the blame at the feet of Jalen’s dad Rick Brunson, and was reading reporters emails he said were between Mavs GM Nico Harrison and Jalen’s agent to bolster his case. Here is Cuban’s comment, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“Where it went south was when Rick took over, when the parent took over, or parents took over,” Cuban said…

“We thought that we could turn him around,” Cuban said when asked why Dallas didn’t trade Brunson before last season’s deadline. “We wanted to re-sign him and we wanted to keep the season going together. We thought, ’cause JB kept on telling us he liked being here. JB never gave us an indication. It was only the parents that were the issue. Even the agent said, worst case, we can do a sign-and-trade.”

Dallas could have had Brunson at a bargain price before the season but didn’t anticipate his breakout year, and whenever the tide turned against Dallas it was too late to the party.

Cuban added he thinks they have a good shot at keeping Irving, something Mavericks fans can debate while they watch the Knicks in the playoffs.

Three things to Know: Clippers control own destiny, Bucks top seed, latest playoff updates

By Apr 6, 2023, 8:47 AM EDT
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) The latest playoff seeding news out of the Western Conference

Here is a quick update on the West playoff standings after a busy Wednesday night around the league.

• This quote summarizes where the Clippers and Lakers are mentally after Wednesday night.

“Wherever we end up, that’s where we end up, For us, it’s always about health,” LeBron James said.

That’s not the song the Lakers would have sung if they had won Wednesday night. However, LeBron and the Lakers were on the second night of a back-to-back while the Clippers had three days rest. This was a schedule-makers win for the Clippers, 135-118, but they will take it and say thank you (the Clips swept the season series from the Lakers for the second straight year).

The Clippers are now tied with the Warriors for the No. 5/6 seeds in the West, a full game up on the Lakers. With both the Warriors and Clippers having the tiebreaker over the Lakers, that one game they are back is really two with three games to play The only way for the Lakers to climb into the top six is the Clippers or Warriors losing out and the Lakers winning out.

• Denver is now locked in as the No.1 seed in the West after New Orleans beat the current No.2 seed Memphis. The Kings are two games back of Memphis with two to play for that second seed — the Kings would need to win out and the Grizzlies lose out for Memphis to fall out of second.

• That New Orleans win also moved them into a tie with the Lakers for the No.7/8 seeds in the West (Los Angeles has the tiebreaker), a full game up on Minnesota for those top two spots in the play-in. That matters a lot, the 7/8 seeds just need to win one of two games to make the playoffs, while the 9/10 seeds need to win two games without a loss (at least one of those will be on the road).

Kyrie Irving going off for 19 points in the fourth quarter earned the Mavericks a win over the Kings and keeps the dream of making the play-in alive in Dallas. The Mavericks and Thunder are now tied for the No.10 seed and final play-in spot in the East, but Oklahoma City has the tiebreaker. If the Thunder win out in their last two games (at Utah, Memphis), they will be the No.10 seed. If the Thunder split those two games, the Mavericks must win both of their final games (Bulls, Spurs) to advance to the postseason. (Dallas would only need one win if OKC loses both of its last games.)

2) Bucks secure top seed, Celtics locked in as second out East

The East was always a little more settled than the West, but here are the takeaways.

• With their win over the Chicago Bulls, the Milwaukee Bucks officially secured the top seed in the East (and the NBA).

• Flowing out of that (and the Celtics’ win over the Raptors), the top five spots in the East are now locked in: Milwaukee is No.1, followed by Boston at No.2, Philadelphia at No.3, Cleveland at No.4 and the Knicks in fifth.

• Brooklyn’s magic number to secure the No.6 seed is one — one Nets win (Magic, 76ers) or one Heat loss (at 76ers, Wizards, Magic). At the same time, the Heat magic number is one to secure the No.7 seed.

• The Hawks have a one-game lead with two to play over the Raptors for the No.8 seed, and the Hawks have the tiebreaker (Atlanta’s magic number is one to secure the No.8 seed) at least.

• The Bulls are locked in as the No.10 seed.

3) Put on a pair of Jordans and go see “Air”

“Air” is worth putting on a pair of Jordans and heading to the theater this weekend.

I was fortunate to attend a screening recently of the Ben Affleck film starring Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, the former Nike executive who led the charge for the then-smallish company known for running shoes to sign Michael Jordan to a shoe deal. Here are three reasons worth going.

1) It’s an entertaining telling of the story. This is not a movie about Jordan, if you want that re-watch “The Last Dance.” This is a movie about Nike and the drive to sign Jordan, and in that sense MJ is more the end of the quest (there are not a lot of Jordan highlights, and he himself is barely portrayed). Think of it this way: Raiders of the Lost Ark is not a movie about the Ark of the Covenant.

“Air” tells the Vaccaro version of how this went down — Phil Knight, Nike, and even Jordan can tell a version where Knight and others play a larger role — yet people I trust say this is the theme to believe. That said, like any Hollywood movie on historical events, it is fictionalized to a degree and is no documentary.

What this is really is an entertaining movie and a well-done bit of storytelling.

2) The performances are fantastic. Matt Damon sands the rough edges off Vaccaro and the actor’s likability (unless you’re Jimmy Kimmell) works here to keep the story moving. Jason Bateman is great as Rob Stasser. Chris Messina, playing Jordan’s agent David Falk, has the best scene in the film (when he loses it on the phone).

However, the best performance goes to Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan (Michael Jordan himself wanted her to play his mom, he was right). The movie also tells the often-forgotten part of this story: Deloris was the one who demanded her son get a piece of each shoe sold, not just a flat fee for endorsing the shoe. That was a radical change and made Jordan the kind of money where he could buy an NBA team one day.

3) This is a great 80s soundtrack. This will take you back to the 1980s more than the clothes, cars, or anything else. My wife and I had throwback moments with the soundtrack.

Powell’s 27 points off bench sparks Clippers to key win over Lakers

Associated PressApr 6, 2023, 3:24 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — The battle of Los Angeles was no contest. The quest for the highest possible playoff seed is another story for the Clippers and Lakers.

Norman Powell scored 27 points, Kawhi Leonard added 25 in a game-high 43 minutes and the Clippers improved their playoff seeding chances with a 125-118 win over LeBron James and the Lakers on Wednesday night.

The Clippers’ 11th straight victory over their Crypto.com Arena hallmates pulled them into a tie with idle Golden State for fifth in the West at 42-38. The Clippers and Lakers came into their final meeting of the season tied in the standings at 41-38.

The Clippers can help themselves with wins in their last two regular-season games.

“I’m not a fan of the play-in tournament,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “We’re still not out of the clear yet.”

The Lakers had already clinched at least a play-in spot, but are trying to finish in the top six and earn one of the guaranteed postseason berths. The Clippers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lakers.

“Whatever we end up, that’s where we end up,” James said. “For us, it’s always about health. Over the last couple years, that’s been our Achilles’ heel.”

James had 33 points – 30 in the second half – eight rebounds, seven assists and six turnovers for the Lakers, who were closing out a back-to-back. Anthony Davis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who had won four in a row and seven of eight.

The Clippers came in fresh, having had three days off. The Lakers, by comparison, eked out an overtime win at Utah on Tuesday night that required James and Davis to play even more minutes on the front end of the back-to-back.

“It was one of those scheduling conflicts,” James said. “It definitely got the best of us tonight.”

Playing without injured Paul George, the Clippers got 17 points and 13 rebounds from Ivica Zubac. Facing the Lakers for the first time since their divorce in February, Russell Westbrook added 14 points.

Bones Hyland hit three 3-pointers and Terance Mann added another early in the fourth to extend the Clippers’ lead to 106-90. Powell sent a perfectly timed alley-oop pass over Davis and Leonard slammed it down for a 112-92 lead.

James and Davis combined for nine points on 4-of-12 shooting in the half.

“I let them know Bron was going to come out guns blazing,” Lue said of his halftime speech.

James and Davis took over in the third during the Lakers’ lone dominant stretch of the game. They combined to score 17 of their team’s first 19 points during a run that cut the deficit from 21 points to eight. Davis scored over Mason Plumlee to draw the Lakers within seven.

But Powell ran off 10 in a row and Plumlee dunked to send the Clippers into the fourth leading 93-82. Leonard was limited to a 3-pointer in the third.

Coming in off three days’ rest, the Clippers opened the game with a 23-11 run in which a clearly motivated Westbrook scored eight points and assisted on their first two baskets.

“We came out with energy early,” Leonard said. “We kept our foot on the pedal.”

The Lakers answered with a 15-2 spurt to take their lone lead of the game, 26-25, while getting points from five different players.

The Clippers outscored the Lakers 34-21 in the second quarter to lead 71-52 at halftime. One of James’ no-look passes ended up in Mann’s hands and he fired to Powell, who hit a 3-pointer. Another James turnover resulted in a dunk by Mann.

Kyrie Irving takes over, scores 19 points in fourth to keep Mavericks’ play-in hopes alive

Associated PressApr 6, 2023, 1:04 AM EDT
DALLAS — Kyrie Irving had already sparked a rally to put the Dallas Mavericks in front when he hit a gravity-defying shot that helped seal a victory to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Irving capped a 19-point fourth quarter with a high-arching 3-pointer to finish with 31 points, and Dallas stayed in the race for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference playoffs with a 123-119 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

The corner 3 from Irving finished his 25-point second half and put the Mavericks up 120-114 with two minutes remaining. Dallas trailed by 13 early in the third quarter.

“He made it rain. Uncle Drew,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “His difficulty of shots, he makes look easy. But that was a big 3.”

Luka Doncic had 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Mavericks (38-42) matched Oklahoma City’s record for the 10th seed in the West with two games remaining.

The Thunder own the tiebreaker, so Dallas, which reached the West finals last year, needs at least one Oklahoma City loss to have a chance at another playoff run.

Facing the brink of postseason elimination with a loss, the Mavericks rallied in the third quarter, when Irving started and finished a 12-0 run with 3-pointers for an 82-78 lead.

Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored 24 points, had the other two 3s on the run as Doncic and Irving won for the fifth time in 16 games together since the blockbuster trade that brought Irving from Brooklyn.

Dallas ended a three-game losing streak with just its second victory in its past nine games.

“We’ve been feeling the sense of desperation for the last couple of games now,” Hardaway said. “Just happy that we were able to come out on top for one of them, at least. Now it’s picking up where we left off.”

De'Aaron Fox scored 28 points and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the Kings, who have already ended a 16-year playoff drought and are all but locked in to the third seed in the West.

Sacramento matched its biggest lead in the opening moments of the third quarter, but the Mavericks went back in front 79-78 on a 3 by Doncic with seven minutes left in the third.

“Our sense of urgency, our physicality, our pace, all of that stuff was really, really good in the first half,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “They came out in the second half and took it to us. The game was basically reversed in that area.”

Sacramento had a season-high 22 offensive rebounds for a 30-14 edge in second-chance points, but the Mavericks had the biggest one of the game when Christian Wood grabbed a miss from Irving and five seconds later hit a 3-pointer for a 123-114 lead with a minute to go.

Wood scored 14 points despite 5-of-15 shooting.

Irving was 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter and 7 of 11 overall.

“Not every fourth quarter is like that for me,” Irving said. “You look back to the last few games, I wish I could have played as well as I did tonight. Just desperation basketball. It’s not like it’s the first time I’ve been in a must-win game, so it felt good.”

