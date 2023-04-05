Watch Ja Morant throw down massive poster dunk, Shaedon Sharpe answer

By Apr 5, 2023, 8:22 AM EDT
Shaedon Sharpe and Drew Eubanks were reminded of the first lesson of playing the Grizzlies: Don’t try to jump with Ja Morant.

But we may want to add “Don’t try to jump with Sharpe” to the list of rules for playing the Trail Blazers. Morant threw down a massive poster dunk early against Portland, but then Sharpe answered right back.

NBA basketball is fantastic.

Memphis went on to win the game 119-109. The Grizzlies remain the two seed in the West, two games back of the No.1 seed Nuggets with three to play — not mathematically impossible, but it’s likely the Grizzlies will finish No.2. Portland has been eliminated from the postseason and has shut down Damian Lillard for the season as the focus in the Pacific Northwest turns to the draft.

Joel Embiid makes MVP case dropping 52, 76ers hold off Celtics

By Apr 4, 2023, 11:45 PM EDT
Doc Rivers wasn’t subtle:

Doc Rivers can lean toward hyperbole at times, but this is the kind of effort by Joel Embiid in a nationally televised game against an elite defense that gets noticed. Embiid scored 18 points in the first quarter and finished with 52 points on 20-of-25 shooting plus grabbing 13 rebounds, sparking the 76ers to a 103-101 win.

 

The 76ers victory, combined with the Bucks beating the Wizards 140-128 on Tuesday, almost assures that Boston will finish as the No.2 seed (the Bucks are three games up on the Celtics with three to play). Philadephia appears headed for the No.3 seed — it lines the Celtics and 76ers up for a potential second-round series.

Boston was without Jaylen Brown or Robert Williams III (the first night of a back-to-back so key players got the night off), but got strong guard play courtesy of Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon, who combined for 61 points. White finished with 26 points and had another strong defensive game (he may make an All-Defensive Team with his play this season).

James Harden finished with 20 points and 10 assists, while P.J. Tucker reminded everyone while Philadelphia bright him in — he played strong defense and hit key corner 3s to help fuel the 76ers in the fourth, when Boston made its push.

However, Embiid didn’t get that much help — the rest of the Sixers shot 35.9% on the night. Fortunately for Philly, Boston had no answer for the MVP candidate big man. Boston has a few more weeks to find an answer for Embiid before possibly taking him on in playoff games.

Miami Heat arena (formerly FTX) has a new name: Kaseya Center

Associated PressApr 4, 2023, 6:38 PM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — The arena where the Miami Heat play their home games now has yet another new name after Miami-Dade County commissioners voted to enter into a 17-year deal to call the facility Kaseya Center.

The name change takes effect immediately. Kaseya, a Miami-based software company, will pay $117.37 million over the 17 years, with much of that going to the county. The Heat will receive $2 million annually as part of the deal.

The agreement comes about five months after the Heat and the county started the process to remove the FTX brand from what was briefly called FTX Arena, until the cryptocurrency exchange collapsed and filed for bankruptcy. One of its founders, Sam Bankman-Fried, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he cheated investors out of billions of dollars before his business collapsed.

“The collapse of our previous partner caught everyone by surprise but, in conjunction with Miami-Dade County, we worked efficiently and incredibly quickly to fill our naming rights vacancy with Kaseya,” Heat business operations president Eric Woolworth said.

The arena had been using the name Miami-Dade Arena in recent months.

The Heat have a deal in tandem with Kaseya as well to make the company its official IT solutions partner. Terms of that deal were not released.

Kaseya has 48,000 customers in more than 25 countries, and approximately 4,500 employees.

The county owns the arena and negotiated what was to be a 19-year, $135 million naming rights deal with FTX, which went into effect in June 2021. The Heat – who have played in the building since Jan. 2, 2000 – were to receive $2 million annually as part of that deal as well.

Before the FTX deal, the building had been referred to as AmericanAirlines Arena since its opening in 1999. The airline giant, which has a hub in Miami, said in 2019 that it would not renew its deal past the expiration date of Jan. 1, 2020. The airline’s name remained on the building until 2021.

Luka Dončić on how much the Mavericks miss Jalen Brunson: ‘A lot’

By Apr 4, 2023, 3:01 PM EDT
Before the 2021-22 season, Jalen Brunson was eligible for a four-year, $55.5 million extension that he would have jumped at. The Mavericks never made the offer, wanting Brunson on a short-term contract to make him more trade-friendly heading into the 2022 trade deadline. After the deadline, the Knicks made that offer, but by that point Brunson had stepped up his game and was worth more than that $55.5 million. The Knicks signed Brunson away for nearly double that number.

As the Knicks sit fifth in the East and the Mavericks are in danger of missing the postseason entirely, Luka Dončić was asked how much the Mavericks miss Brunson.

What else was he going to say?

Dallas has had its eye on the horizon for the next star to put next to Dončić — first it was Kristaps Porzingis, now it is Kyrie Irving — without building up an infrasctructor of players around the stars that complement their skills. As great as Dončić and Irving are, the Mavericks can’t win if they don’t get some stops, and they are awful on that end.

As has been reported before here and elsewhere, the Mavericks plan to bring back Irving next season (what Irving wants is a question only Irving can answer, but there are limited teams with cap space who might want to pay him). The plan in Dallas is to spend the offseason trading picks, including a possible top-10 pick this season, to try and upgrade the roster around their stars with more defense and shooting. (The Mavericks pick belongs to the Knicks, top-10 protected, as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade. Dallas currently has the 10th worst record.) The idea is to bounce back next season with two stars — who have a summer and training camp to mesh — and a better supporting cast.

But they are going to have a hard time adding anyone to that cast who would have been as good as Brunson.

Stephen Curry says he would pick Joel Embiid as MVP

By Apr 4, 2023, 1:44 PM EDT
Joel Embiid remains the betting favorite to win MVP (-250 at our partner, PointsBet), with Nikola Jokić (+225) as the second choice and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+550) third. There is a legitimate case to be made for any of the three to win MVP, and all three will get some first-place votes (which are due April 10, the day after the season ends).

Stephen Curry isn’t winning it this season (only playing 53 games so far, and your team is struggling to avoid the play-in, will do that), but if he had a vote he would cast it for Embiid, he told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT.

“I would say Joel,” Curry told Bleacher Report.

“Any person you pick, their body of work could be compared to Jokić or Giannis. But Joel took a leap that I think a lot of people didn’t expect because he was dominant already. That leap turned heads and put Philly in a great position. If I had to pick, it would be him.”

Embiid has been more efficient with his shot, 65.1 true shooting percentage this season (up from 61.6 last season), he leads the NBA in scoring at 33 points per game while shouldering a huge defensive burden for a title contender with the fourth-best record in the league this season. We could spend a thousand words making Embiid’s legitimate case for MVP — then do the same for Antetokounmpo and Jokić. There is not a bad choice among them.

The question, particularly for voters, is: What do you prioritize in picking an MVP? How do you define value? Is being the best player on the best team enough? The best player in the league? Or is it a matter of the role and load a player has to carry on his team, and how he fulfills those duties? No one stat is the answer. There is no one correct way of looking at things. Reasonable people can and will disagree, which is why it’s unfortunate the tone of this debate got so ugly. This should be a celebration of the game’s best players.

For Curry, that award belongs to Joel Embiid this season. We’ll see if the media panel that votes on the award agrees.

