Three things to Know: Donovan Mitchell ready for playoffs with fourth 40+ game in a row

By Apr 5, 2023, 9:51 AM EDT
1) Donovan Mitchell ready for playoffs with fourth 40+ game in a row

Do the New York Knicks have an answer for Donovan Mitchell?

Because right now nobody else does and starting in 10 days (give or take) New York will face Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs. Mitchell put up his fourth straight 40+ point game on Tuesday, dropping 43 on the Magic in a Cleveland road win.

The other guys with four 40+ point games in the past 25 seasons: Kobe Bryant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

The Cavaliers’ win cemented the Knicks into the No.5 seed, and while mathematically Cleveland can catch Philadelphia for third it’s not happening (the Sixers would have to lose out and the Cavs win out). That sets up a brilliant 4/5 matchup between the Knicks and the Cavaliers where New York needs to stop the one who got away in Mitchell, but New York will test the elite Cleveland defense with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle (the Knicks have to have Randle back healthy to have a chance in this series).

Cleveland is the more talented team on paper and has the best player in the series in Mitchell, but the Knicks under Tom Thibodeau can put up points and are gritty. Can the Cavs match that physicality and grit (they need Jarrett Allen all the way back)?

This will be the best first-round series in the East (followed by the Heat and whoever they face). It will be must-watch playoff hoops.

2) Joel Embiid makes MVP case, Sixers beat Celtics

Doc Rivers said, “The MVP race is over.” That’s over the top, but Embiid certainly made his MVP statement Tuesday night scoring 18 points in the first quarter and finishing with 52 points on 20-of-25 shooting plus grabbing 13 rebounds to help beat the Celtics.

The 76ers 103-101 victory, combined with the Bucks beating the Wizards 140-128 on Tuesday, almost assures that Boston will finish as the No.2 seed and Philly the No.3 seed — we could see this matchup again in the second round.

Boston is not losing much sleep over this loss, they were without Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III on the first night of a back-to-back. Derrick White had a quality game with 26 points and another solid defensive performance (he may make an All-Defensive Team with his play this season).

Embiid is the betting favorite for MVP, and while strong cases can be made for both Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo there is momentum building behind Embiid with both Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard saying in the last few days he would be their pick. This may be Embiid’s year.

3) LeBron James hits OT game-winner for Lakers on wild night in West

Let’s quickly go through what happened in the crowded West on Tuesday.

• LeBron James hit a spinning game-winner to give the Lakers an overtime victory in Utah. LeBron finished the night with 37 points.

That win sets up a massive showdown on Wednesday: Lakers at Clippers. These are the 6/7 seeds in the West as you read this and they are tied (the Clippers have the tiebreaker). The winner of Wednesday’s game will have a massive advantage in getting a top-six seed and avoiding the play-in. The Lakers have been playing better of late but are on the second night of a back-to-back against a rested Clippers.

• The Warriors held on to the No.5 seed thanks to 30+ each from Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole. Curry was hitting everything, even the shots that don’t count.

• The Suns officially secured a playoff spot with their win over the Spurs.

• Sacramento beat New Orleans and now the Pelicans need to find wins to hold off the Timberwolves — who beat the Nets behind 22 and 14 from Karl-Anthony Towns — and keep the No.8 seed in the West (the eighth seed has two games to win one to make the playoffs, the nine seed needs to win two single-elimination games to make the play-in).

Ja Morant and Shaedon Sharpe were putting on a show in the Grizzlies’ win.

Rest of team makes goat noises in background during LeBron interview

By Apr 5, 2023, 12:44 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
LeBron James just keeps adding to his already almost mythological legacy — his GOAT legacy, according to some — every time he steps on the court. Tuesday night that was hitting a spinning overtime game-winner to lift the Lakers past the Jazz on the road.

LeBron doesn’t do a lot of postgame interviews in front of his locker anymore — while he likes that setting the media crush can be overwhelming and disruptive to the rest of the room — but he did it Tuesday after that shot. His teammates started making goat noises (or, maybe that should be GOAT noises) in the background. Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

D'Angelo Russell added this on Twitter.

LeBron is having an All-NBA campaign at age 38 and is at the heart of a resurgent Lakers team — along with a rejuvenated Anthony Davis — that is 14-6 since the All-Star Game with the third-best defense in the league over that stretch. In a West where the top-seed Nuggets are not striking fear in the hearts of anyone (they lost to Houston on Tuesday), the Lakers believe they have a chance to come out of the conference.

And with that, the goat noises will only get louder.

Watch Ja Morant throw down massive poster dunk, Shaedon Sharpe answer

By Apr 5, 2023, 8:22 AM EDT
Shaedon Sharpe and Drew Eubanks were reminded of the first lesson of playing the Grizzlies: Don’t try to jump with Ja Morant.

But we may want to add “Don’t try to jump with Sharpe” to the list of rules for playing the Trail Blazers. Morant threw down a massive poster dunk early against Portland, but then Sharpe answered right back.

NBA basketball is fantastic.

Memphis went on to win the game 119-109. The Grizzlies remain the two seed in the West, two games back of the No.1 seed Nuggets with three to play — not mathematically impossible, but it’s likely the Grizzlies will finish No.2. Portland has been eliminated from the postseason and has shut down Damian Lillard for the season as the focus in the Pacific Northwest turns to the draft.

Joel Embiid makes MVP case dropping 52, 76ers hold off Celtics

By Apr 4, 2023, 11:45 PM EDT
Doc Rivers wasn’t subtle:

Doc Rivers can lean toward hyperbole at times, but this is the kind of effort by Joel Embiid in a nationally televised game against an elite defense that gets noticed. Embiid scored 18 points in the first quarter and finished with 52 points on 20-of-25 shooting plus grabbing 13 rebounds, sparking the 76ers to a 103-101 win.

 

The 76ers victory, combined with the Bucks beating the Wizards 140-128 on Tuesday, almost assures that Boston will finish as the No.2 seed (the Bucks are three games up on the Celtics with three to play). Philadephia appears headed for the No.3 seed — it lines the Celtics and 76ers up for a potential second-round series.

Boston was without Jaylen Brown or Robert Williams III (the first night of a back-to-back so key players got the night off), but got strong guard play courtesy of Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon, who combined for 61 points. White finished with 26 points and had another strong defensive game (he may make an All-Defensive Team with his play this season).

James Harden finished with 20 points and 10 assists, while P.J. Tucker reminded everyone while Philadelphia bright him in — he played strong defense and hit key corner 3s to help fuel the 76ers in the fourth, when Boston made its push.

However, Embiid didn’t get that much help — the rest of the Sixers shot 35.9% on the night. Fortunately for Philly, Boston had no answer for the MVP candidate big man. Boston has a few more weeks to find an answer for Embiid before possibly taking him on in playoff games.

Miami Heat arena (formerly FTX) has a new name: Kaseya Center

Associated PressApr 4, 2023, 6:38 PM EDT
MIAMI — The arena where the Miami Heat play their home games now has yet another new name after Miami-Dade County commissioners voted to enter into a 17-year deal to call the facility Kaseya Center.

The name change takes effect immediately. Kaseya, a Miami-based software company, will pay $117.37 million over the 17 years, with much of that going to the county. The Heat will receive $2 million annually as part of the deal.

The agreement comes about five months after the Heat and the county started the process to remove the FTX brand from what was briefly called FTX Arena, until the cryptocurrency exchange collapsed and filed for bankruptcy. One of its founders, Sam Bankman-Fried, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he cheated investors out of billions of dollars before his business collapsed.

“The collapse of our previous partner caught everyone by surprise but, in conjunction with Miami-Dade County, we worked efficiently and incredibly quickly to fill our naming rights vacancy with Kaseya,” Heat business operations president Eric Woolworth said.

The arena had been using the name Miami-Dade Arena in recent months.

The Heat have a deal in tandem with Kaseya as well to make the company its official IT solutions partner. Terms of that deal were not released.

Kaseya has 48,000 customers in more than 25 countries, and approximately 4,500 employees.

The county owns the arena and negotiated what was to be a 19-year, $135 million naming rights deal with FTX, which went into effect in June 2021. The Heat – who have played in the building since Jan. 2, 2000 – were to receive $2 million annually as part of that deal as well.

Before the FTX deal, the building had been referred to as AmericanAirlines Arena since its opening in 1999. The airline giant, which has a hub in Miami, said in 2019 that it would not renew its deal past the expiration date of Jan. 1, 2020. The airline’s name remained on the building until 2021.

