Reggie Bullock owns an island in Belize and named it after himself

Reggie Bullock is living the dream — and can continue to live the dream on his own private island after he retires from the NBA.
Bullock bought an Island off the coast of Belize, something he talked to Marc Spears of Andscape about a year ago. However, that news seemed to go unnoticed until the last 24 hours, and Bullock is happy to spread the word about Bullock Island.
BELIZE 🇧🇿 my new home, Placencia to be exact ‼️🔥 https://t.co/1n4i9wzLDu
— Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) April 5, 2023
From the original Andscape interview:
“I’ve been looking for different things to invest my money in,” Bullock told Andscape recently. “I found an opportunity down in Belize where I purchased an island that was about 5 acres that I am going to put resort villas on. It’s a vacation spot for me and my family where other people will be able to attend and enjoy different vacation activities.”
Bullock initially sent his mother, girlfriend and two siblings to look at one in particular with a $2 million asking price. After getting a strong report from his loved ones, he purchased a small island and named it “Bullock Caye.” A caye is defined as a small, low island composed largely of coral or sand. Bullock visited his island for the first time during the 2022 NBA All-Star break in February.
“The water is beautiful,” Bullock said. “That was one of the first things that I noticed. A lot of people are from Cali [California] and Texas. A lot of doctors and a lot of people going into retirement purchase homes for about $300,000 to $400,000 around the water. The people are dope. The food is dope. If you’re down to fish, they have really good grouper.”
Bullock plans to build a massive, 4,000-square-foot home for himself, plus eight villas that can be rented out. Beyond that, he plans to build a restaurant/bar, a spa and other amenities for his guests.
My first thought: Only $2 million for your own island? Don’t get me wrong, that’s a lot of money and well outside my means, but does that number seem low to anyone else?
My second thought: Good on Bullock. Live the dream man, that sounds amazing. What’s the point of having money if you’re not using it to have experiences and live the life you want to live? And living on an island sounds like a pretty good life to me.