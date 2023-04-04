Stephen Curry says he would pick Joel Embiid as MVP

Joel Embiid remains the betting favorite to win MVP (-250 at our partner, PointsBet), with Nikola Jokić (+225) as the second choice and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+550) third. There is a legitimate case to be made for any of the three to win MVP, and all three will get some first-place votes (which are due April 10, the day after the season ends).

Stephen Curry isn’t winning it this season (only playing 53 games so far, and your team is struggling to avoid the play-in, will do that), but if he had a vote he would cast it for Embiid, he told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT.

“I would say Joel,” Curry told Bleacher Report.

“Any person you pick, their body of work could be compared to Jokić or Giannis. But Joel took a leap that I think a lot of people didn’t expect because he was dominant already. That leap turned heads and put Philly in a great position. If I had to pick, it would be him.”

Embiid has been more efficient with his shot, 65.1 true shooting percentage this season (up from 61.6 last season), he leads the NBA in scoring at 33 points per game while shouldering a huge defensive burden for a title contender with the fourth-best record in the league this season. We could spend a thousand words making Embiid’s legitimate case for MVP — then do the same for Antetokounmpo and Jokić. There is not a bad choice among them.

The question, particularly for voters, is: What do you prioritize in picking an MVP? How do you define value? Is being the best player on the best team enough? The best player in the league? Or is it a matter of the role and load a player has to carry on his team, and how he fulfills those duties? No one stat is the answer. There is no one correct way of looking at things. Reasonable people can and will disagree, which is why it’s unfortunate the tone of this debate got so ugly. This should be a celebration of the game’s best players.

For Curry, that award belongs to Joel Embiid this season. We’ll see if the media panel that votes on the award agrees.

Luka Dončić on how much the Mavericks miss Jalen Brunson: ‘A lot’

Before the 2021-22 season, Jalen Brunson was eligible for a four-year, $55.5 million extension that he would have jumped at. The Mavericks never made the offer, wanting Brunson on a short-term contract to make him more trade-friendly heading into the 2022 trade deadline. After the deadline, the Knicks made that offer, but by that point Brunson had stepped up his game and was worth more than that $55.5 million. The Knicks signed Brunson away for nearly double that number.

As the Knicks sit fifth in the East and the Mavericks are in danger of missing the postseason entirely, Luka Dončić was asked how much the Mavericks miss Brunson.

What else was he going to say?

Dallas has had its eye on the horizon for the next star to put next to Dončić — first it was Kristaps Porzingis, now it is Kyrie Irving — without building up an infrasctructor of players around the stars that complement their skills. As great as Dončić and Irving are, the Mavericks can’t win if they don’t get some stops, and they are awful on that end.

As has been reported before here and elsewhere, the Mavericks plan to bring back Irving next season (what Irving wants is a question only Irving can answer, but there are limited teams with cap space who might want to pay him). The plan in Dallas is to spend the offseason trading picks, including a possible top-10 pick this season, to try and upgrade the roster around their stars with more defense and shooting. (The Mavericks pick belongs to the Knicks, top-10 protected, as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade. Dallas currently has the 10th worst record.) The idea is to bounce back next season with two stars — who have a summer and training camp to mesh — and a better supporting cast.

But they are going to have a hard time adding anyone to that cast who would have been as good as Brunson.

Paul George says he was almost a Cavalier with LeBron in 2017

In the summer of 2017, the Indiana Pacers traded Paul George to the Thunder, and Kyrie Irving asked to be traded and left LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, in an alternate universe, George, LeBron and Irving were all teammates — and it almost happened in this universe, George said on his Podcast P with Paul George podcast (hat tip Yahoo Sports).

“I thought I was gonna go to Cleveland. Cleveland was close to getting me with’ Bron there…

“I’m chopping it up with’ Bron, like ‘Yo, how can we make this work?’ We’re trying to figure it out; he’s going back to [Cavs management], telling them how to get me. So I’m thinking like, ‘Oh, OK, we might make this happen. I might be with’ Bron over here in Cleveland.’…

“It fell through ’cause Cleveland and Indiana are in the same division.”

George added that the Celtics, Spurs and Raptors were also in the mix for his services. He ended up going to Oklahoma City, and eventually on to the Los Angeles Clippers.

A couple of weeks after the George deal fell through, Irving was pushing his way out of Cleveland (and after that LeBron was destined to move on eventually). If the Cavaliers had gotten George would Irving have wanted to stay? Good luck predicting what Irving was thinking or might have done, but if he felt he wasn’t getting enough sunshine in the shadow of LeBron, adding George to the roster would not help that issue.

George and LeBron’s teams square off in a huge matchup with playoff implications this Wednesday. Unfortunately, George will watch this one in street clothes due to a sprained knee.

Five must-watch games from final week of NBA season

One week from today, the NBA postseason starts with the first play-in games.

But little is settled heading into this final week of the NBA campaign, especially out West. The league has a gift for scheduling games that matter on crucial days, and now that UConn has ended the NCAA season, the final week of the NBA season is packed with must-watch games. Starting tonight.

Here are five must-watch games this week:

1) Celtics at 76ers (Tuesday, 8 p.m., TNT)

The Boston Celtics have an outside shot at still getting the No.1 overall seed in the East (and NBA), but they will need help (particularly from the Raptors).

That starts for what is a must-win game for Boston on Tuesday night — the Celtics are two games back of the Bucks with four to play but have the tiebreaker. If the Celtics win out and the Bucks go 2-2, Boston gets the top seed (which means avoiding a potential series with Miami in the first round and Philadelphia in the second, the No.1 seed has a much easier path on paper). Boston must beat Philadelphia Tuesday, then sweep a two-game set at home against Toronto. Milwaukee closes the season at the Wizards (who have shut it down for the year), hosting the Bulls then Grizzlies, and finishing at Toronto. Do the Bucks have two losses in those four?

2) Lakers at Clippers (Wednesday, 10 p.m. ESPN)

There hasn’t been much of a rivalry between the Lakers and Clippers in Los Angeles, primarily because they haven’t played games of real consequence — there have been no playoff series matchups. This starts to change things. The winner of this game has an inside track on a top-six finish in the crowded bottom of the West and avoiding the play-in. It’s on the Clippers’ home floor, but it won’t sound like it (Clipper home games against the Lakers remain two-thirds Lakers fans).

Lakers nation views the Clippers as their annoying little brother (even if the Clippers have had the better teams for most of the last dozen years), but if Kawhi Leonard and company pull off the win it will be a slap across the face to their roommates.

3) Nuggets at Suns (Thursday, 10 p.m. TNT)

The Suns have won five in a row, haven’t lost a game when Kevin Durant is in the lineup, and beat the Nuggets last week (but while Denver sat MVP candidate Nikola Jokić due to a calf issue). This could be a second-round playoff preview of the two best teams in the West (Memphis and others might argue that characterization, but these two have my vote). If we see each team healthy and playing everyone this will be an interesting matchup and a potential postseason tone-setter.

4) Warriors at Kings (Friday, 10 p.m., NBA League Pass)

If the playoffs started today, this would be a first-round matchup — one Draymond Green wants because of the reduced travel, but one Sacramento shouldn’t because this is a tough matchup for them.

The defending champion Golden State Warriors are part of the four-team logjam in the West at seeds 5-8 (where the Clippers, Warriors, Lakers and Pelicans are all tied in the loss column at 38). The Warriors in the play-in is a real possibility, but what the Kings mostly want is another team as the sixth seed (ideally the Clippers, who likely will be without Paul George for the first round due to a sprained ankle). The Kings can help control who they play, but will Mike Brown try to get some rest for Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox over the season’s final week, or will he keep rolling out his A-Team?

5) Pelicans at Timberwolves (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. NBA League Pass)

(Note: The Lakers vs. the Suns is the potential best showdown on the schedule Sunday, LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant. However, there’s a good chance one, if not both, of those teams will be sitting key players that game depending upon what, if anything, is at stake. History suggests this game will not see all the stars out in L.A.)

This matchup on the season’s final day between the teams currently the No.8 and 9 seeds in the West could end up having massive significance in playoff seeding. The Pelicans have won 7-of-8 behind a resurgent Brandon Ingram, while Minnesota showed signs of being dangerous a couple of weeks ago but have since lost three straight (including Sunday to the tanking Trail Blazers). This game likely will have seeding influence for at least one of these teams if not both and could be a game where both teams bring it on the final day trying to set up a matchup they want. There likely will be a couple of those all-in games on the final day of league play,

Draymond Green on new NBA CBA: ‘Players lose again… Smh!’

If the sign of a fair compromise is not everyone is happy, then maybe the new NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) qualifies.

While reaction to the deal has been relatively muted, one voice came through loudly: Draymond Green is no fan of the new CBA, partly because he could be directly impacted by it this summer.

What Green objects to is the “second apron,” a new addition to the CBA that ties the hands of teams $17.5 million over the luxury tax — which the Warriors already are for next season, and that is before Green decides on opting out of the $27.6 million he is owed and negotiating an extension (or becoming a free agent). Teams over that second apron forfeit the rights to things that might help them to keep spending on a competitive roster (they lose the right to the mid-level exception, they can’t tap the buyout market, and they can’t bring back more in a trade than they send out, for example).

(It should be noted that it’s unclear how this might or might not impact Green, features such as this are being phased in with the new CBA and we don’t have the details on what that looks like, yet.)

The NBA’s counter to that argument is twofold. First, more money is coming in for players. For example, for the first time league licensing revenue will count towards Basketball Related Income (BRI) to be split with the players. That is expected to be about $160 million next season. Second, teams below the tax line (and below the salary cap) will get expanded opportunities in free agency or generate larger trade exceptions (as an incentive to spend more).

Green’s point is that if those owners wanted to spend more, they could. They choose not to, and now the league has tied the hands of the few owners who do.

The trick of making the CBA fair to both the league’s biggest stars and highest earners — such as Green — and the league’s “middle class” of players has always been a delicate dance.

This second apron is because of a push from some owners. Today’s NBA owners are seeing rapid changes — in their franchise valuations, the amount of money leagues generate flowing into them, and the financial expectations upon them. It’s not just the cost of players that is going up (that money is locked in, with the players and owners splitting the BRI roughly 50/50), it’s also the costs of things like a new practice facility, staffing costs and more. Keeping up with the Jones of other owners is a challenge, especially when those owners can spend like the Clippers’ Steve Ballmer or the Warriors ownership group.

It may be too early to tell how this CBA will impact the players overall. However, we can see how it might impact Green, who some observers around the league thought was the guy standing without a chair when the music stopped after the Warriors extended Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole last summer.

