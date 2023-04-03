Watch LeBron tie Jason Kidd for fourth all-time in triple-doubles

By Apr 3, 2023, 10:09 AM EDT
It feels like every time LeBron James steps on the court, he sets a record or ties some other famous person on an all-time list.

Sunday night that was Hall of Famer Jason Kidd. LeBron’s 18 point, 11 assist, 10 rebound triple-double gave him 107 of those for his career, tying him for fourth all-time with Kidd.

In case you’re curious, the top three on that list are Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138).

The Lakers beat the hapless Rockets Sunday to make it wins in 6-of-7 and 10-of-14 as they have pushed themselves into the tight bunch in the West between seeds 5-8.

“We just want to put ourselves in the position to compete for a championship,” James said after the win in Houston. “It’s a journey and obviously we don’t have as much chemistry as a lot of other teams that have aspirations to win a championship, but we’ve been building over the last month or so.

“These last four games are very important for our team, not only wins and losses but also the chemistry side as well. We must continue building what we’ve been building over the last month or so. We’ll see what happens.”

The biggest of those four games is Wednesday night against the Clippers. That battle of L.A. may well determine which team gets a top-six seed.

Three things to Know: With one week to go, breaking down playoff pictures in East, chaotic West

By Apr 3, 2023, 9:26 AM EDT
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) With one week to go, bottom half of West playoff race remains chaotic

What Adam Silver and the league office wanted with the play-in tournament was for teams, fans, and the media to focus on who was getting into the postseason and not on who was tanking for Victor Wembanyama (or any particular year’s No.1 pick). What he wanted was this — there is chaos and a great race for the 5-8 seeds and Dallas struggling to even make the play-in despite having one of the game’s best players and a second superstar.

Let’s break it down:

• After this weekend, the top four spots are locked in. That’s not mathematically official yet, but it might as well be.

Denver was still without the injured Nikola Jokić Sunday but still beat the Golden State Warriors (who lost again on the road), the Nuggets have a three-game lead over the second-place Grizzlies with four to play. The Grizzlies, who fell to a Bulls team playing well, has a couple of game cushion over a Kings team that is stumbling toward the finish line after clinching — they lost to the tanking Spurs on Sunday. The Suns are now 4-0 when Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker play and might be the team to beat out West right now, but they enter the playoffs in fourth.

• Seeds 5-8 are chaos, with all four teams having 38 losses. The two spots to avoid the play-in — and the better two seeds of the play-in — are wide open.

The hottest team in this group might be the Lakers, who are finally healthy, have Anthony Davis playing like it’s the bubble again, and have won three straight including beating the nine-seed Timberwolves on Friday (and the hapless Rockets Sunday). The game to circle on your calendar: Lakers at Clippers on Wednesday night; the winner of that one has the upper hand in getting a top-six seed. The Pelicans have the hardest remaining schedule of this group (games against the Grizzlies, Kings and Knicks, but how hard are those teams trying this week) but also are playing well behind a resurgent Brandon Ingram, who outdueled Kawhi Leonard in a Pelicans win on Saturday.

If you believe in the Warriors, you believe in the muscle memory of the playoffs. And Stephen Curry. (I remain unconvinced based on this season’s performance.)

• Seeds 9-10 have a team that expected better and one that did not. This is not where the Timberwolves expected to find themselves (or we expected them to be, for that matter), but they finally have Karl-Anthony Towns healthy, have a better fit at the point in Mike Conley, and they are a legitimate threat to come out of the play-in, even if they have to win a second game on the road.

Oklahoma City continues to impress — especially Jalen Williams (smart people are making his case for Rookie of the Year) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Honestly, I am debating SGA or Luka Dončić for fifth on the MVP ballot, the Thunder guard has been that good. First-team All-NBA also is reasonable.

The Dallas Mavericks look like a broken team. Could Dallas climb into the play-in? Sure, but they are a game back and it is essentially two because the Thunder have the tiebreaker. Mathematically it could happen, the Thunder have the tougher remaining schedule (Grizzlies, Warriors, Jazz) but Luka and Kyrie Irving need to get hot enough to cover up the Dallas defense and win out (Kings, Spurs, Bulls). The Mavs do not look like a team ready to string together three wins.

It is going to be a wild off-season in Dallas.

2) The East playoff chase is far more settled, except the bottom of the play-in

There is far less drama in the East playoff chase, where things are largely settled except for a few seeds. Let’s take a look.

• Boston could get the top seed — and getting the top seed matters. The Heat have the inside track on being the No.7 seed and the No.2 seeds first-round matchup, then the two seed likely faces the 76ers in the second round. That is a gauntlet. The path for the top seed to the conference finals is far less daunting (sorry, Cleveland).

Boston is two games back of Milwaukee with four to play, but the teams face each other on Tuesday — if the Celtics win they will be one game back and have the tiebreaker. Philly would need to find some wins against the Hawks, Heat and Nets (all trying to seal postseason seeds) to hold on to the top spot, while Boston likely would need to win out against the Hawks and the Raptors twice.

Also on Tuesday, does Milwaukee need to make some kind of statement against Boston?

• Seeds 3-7 are pretty much set. The 76ers are the third-best team in the NBA and legit title contenders (in my view), but they are still third in the East. Cleveland is fourth and not an easy out in the playoffs (three straight 40+ point games for Donovan Mitchell, making his All-NBA case), but they need Jarrett Allen back consistently and healthy to solidify the defense. Credit to the Knicks, who clinched a playoff spot with Sunday’s win over the Wizards — it’s going to be hard to leave Tom Thibodeau off Coach of the Year ballots or not have Jalen Brunson as an All-NBA guard, but both are in brutally deep fields and deserving men are going to miss the cut.

The Nets have a two-game cushion and the tiebreaker against the Heat, they would need to lose out and Miami win out to give up that spot. The Heat can start selling tickets for the first play-in game, they will host it.

• Seeds 8-10 are where the chaos is in the East. The Hawks, Raptors and Bulls could end up in any order — Atlanta sits eighth now after an OT win over Dallas Sunday, but the Raptors and Bulls are playing better basketball (both 7-3 over their last 10). Look for the Bulls to climb up, they have a much easier schedule (they do face the Bucks, but also have the Pistons and Mavericks) while the Raptors have the Bucks and Celtics left, and the Hawks have the Celtics and 76ers on the docket.

The game to circle on the calendar is Tuesday: Atlanta at Chicago. That will have a big say in how things play out.

3) Why Victor Wembanyama is unlike any other

LeBron James said Victor Wembanyama “is more like an alien” than a unicorn.

If you want evidence, here you go. Watch the 7’3″ player out of France take a comfortable step-back 3 — and when it clanks off the front rim, he gets his own rebound for the putback dunk.

That is your No.1 pick come June. No questions asked.

Antetokounmpo outduels Embiid, Bucks beat 76ers 117-104

Associated PressApr 3, 2023, 1:31 AM EDT
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer believes Giannis Antetokounmpo has done enough to merit a third MVP award.

Antetokounmpo says he’s more concerned about trying to win a championship.

“When you think about the MVP, it just puts pressure on yourself,” Antetokounmpo said after scoring 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the Bucks’ 117-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. “At the end of the day, I’m happy. I’m happy where I am in life. I’m happy I’m blessed with this talent. I’m happy I’m able to go out there every day and chase my dream that I had as a little kid, try to improve, go out there and play with an edge.”

Antetokounmpo outperformed fellow MVP candidate Joel Embiid as the Bucks moved one step closer to clinching the Eastern Conference’s top seed. The other main MVP candidate is Denver’s Nikola Jokic, who won the last two seasons.

The Bucks (56-22) have a two-game lead over Boston (54-24) with four games left. Boston won the season series with Milwaukee and has the tiebreaker. Philadelphia (51-27) is third in the East.

“We certainly feel like Giannis is the MVP,” Budenholzer said. “I think what our team has been able to do – we’ve still got some more work to have the best record in the league – but best player, best record. What he does on both ends of the court – the rebounding the blocked shots, the defense, the guarding on the perimeter – he does everything. Playmakes, attacks, gets to the free-throw line. We feel like he’s in the conversation or he should be the guy.”

Antetokounmpo won the MVP in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. He’s averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists this season.

“It’s a great compliment to be the Most Valuable Player in the league,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m happy that the last five years I’m able to be in that conversation. I’m happy I’m able to be consistent. I’m happy I’m able to help my team be great. But that’s the goal. That’s the only goal – try to keep putting myself in position to help my team be great.”

Antetokounmpo got plenty of help Sunday.

Brook Lopez scored 21 points, Khris Middleton had 19 and Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis each added 18 as the Bucks never trailed. Middleton also had nine assists.

Tyrese Maxey had 29 points to lead the 76ers. Embiid had 28.

“I thought they just kicked our butt,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers. “They were more aggressive, they were prepared. They beat us all the way around.”

The Bucks bounced back three nights after a 140-99 home loss to Boston that matched their most-lopsided defeat of the season.

Milwaukee made its first eight shots from the floor and 12 of its first 13. The Bucks led by as many as 20 during a first half in which they shot 67.4%.

“Hot shooting to start the game,” Embiid said. “They jumped on us and we didn’t have any answers.”

The 76ers got within four in the third quarter, but the Bucks soon regained a double-digit advantage and broke the game open by going on a 16-2 run that began late in the third and carried over to the final period.

Watch Victor Wembanyama with putback dunk off his own missed 3

By Apr 2, 2023, 4:09 PM EDT
There may be a discussion about who will go No.2 in June’s NBA Draft, but not the top spot — Victor Wembanyama is your lock at No.1.

If you have any questions, watch the 7’3″ Wembanyama take a comfortable step-back 3 — and when it misses, he gets his own rebound for the putback dunk.

Insane.

This is a deep draft coming up, but the man at the top looks to be a rare, true franchise-changing player for whomever the basketball gods smile upon the night of the lottery. He is a unique talent — he “is more like an alien” is how LeBron James put it — and this putback dunk is evidence of what makes him special.

Kerr says 'really good possibility that we keep things going' with Warriors

By Apr 2, 2023, 1:45 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors do not have the resume of a contender if you look at this season: 12th in offense, 18th in defense, 15th in net rating. Even after the All-Star Game, they are ninth in defense and 12h in net rating. Believers in the Warriors trust the muscle memory of seasons past and that they can flip the switch to last June again.

Golden State’s decline in play this season — combined with the looming contract decisions for Draymond Green (player option, the Warriors chose not to extend him last offseason) and GM Bob Myers (his contract expires after the season) — has led to a feeling this could be the final run of this Warriors era.

Kerr shot that idea down, speaking to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.

“This is not ‘The Last Dance,’” Kerr said on my podcast earlier this week, referring to the epic 10-episode 2020 documentary recounting those weighty Bulls days. “That was made clear in Chicago (back in 1997), that that was going to be it, Phil was done and everybody’s contracts were up. That was going to be it.

“That’s not the case here at all. I know that Joe (Lacob) would love to keep this thing going. He’s been incredible in his financial commitment to keep this team strong and relevant for a decade. He’s always committed to that. So I think there’s a really good possibility that we keep things going here.”

Keep things going with the same core, with this team’s defensive anchor and architect still in place? Or, keep things going because Stephen Curry and his brilliance remain with enough scoring and playmaking around him, but with some key differences?

Green’s situation will be telling. There are signs of his game declining at age 33 — though not much defensively, he has remained elite on that end and should be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year (the Warriors’ shoddy team defense is a check against him). He has a $27.6 million player option for next season. The Warriors chose to spend their money last offseason on massive extensions for Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, not Green, who was eligible and wanted one. Lacob and ownership in Golden State has talked about the team approaching a maximum of what they can spend in terms of salary and luxury tax, and Green will have other suitors (even though his game is not exactly plug-and-play). Is Green the guy standing without a chair when the music stops? Does he feel snubbed enough by last season to look elsewhere? Despite the decline in his game, his defense and secondary playmaking as a passer remain keys to unlocking what the Warriors can do.

What kind of a playoff run the Warriors make may factor into all of this. The West feels wide open, but can this Warriors team take advantage of that?

